Pho Noodle House

206 West Camp Street

East Peoria, IL 61611

Bubble Tea

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$5.50
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.50
Taro Bubble Tea

Taro Bubble Tea

$5.50
Matcha Bubble Tea

Matcha Bubble Tea

$5.50

Coconut Bubble Tea

$5.50

Coffee Bubble Tea

$5.50

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00Out of stock
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$6.00
Kiwi Smoothie

Kiwi Smoothie

$6.00
Blueberry Smoothie

Blueberry Smoothie

$6.00
Honeydew Smoothie

Honeydew Smoothie

$6.00

Peach Smoothie

$6.00

Lychee Smoothie

$6.00
Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$6.00

Matcha Smoothie

$6.00

Coconut Smoothie

$6.00

Coffee & More & Seasonal

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Espresso

$3.50
Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.50

Assam Black Tea

$3.50

Jasmine Green Tea Refill

Assam Black Tea Refill

Hot Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Lavender Viet Coffee

$6.00

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.50

S'mores Latte

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Thai Iced Tea

$6.50

Appetizers

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

Fried Dumplings

Fried Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

Summer Roll

$3.75

Vietnamese Entrees

Fire Pho

Fire Pho

$17.00

Smoked brisket, thin sliced rare steak, steamed dumplings, soft boiled marinated egg, rice noodles, beef bone broth with spicy Thai chili oil.

Brisket Pho

Brisket Pho

$14.00

Smoked brisket, rice noodles, beef bone broth

Rare Steak Pho

Rare Steak Pho

$14.00

Thin sliced rare steak, rice noodles, beef bone broth

Half n Half Pho

$14.00

Smoked brisket, thin sliced rare steak, rice noodles, beef bone broth

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, rice noodles, beef bone broth

Pork Pho

Pork Pho

$14.00

Grilled pork, rice noodles, beef bone broth

Meatball Pho

$14.00

Vietnamese meatballs, rice noodles, beef bone broth

Shrimp Pho

Shrimp Pho

$16.00

Shrimp, rice noodles, beef bone broth

Veggie Pho

Veggie Pho

$14.00

Vegan broth, rice noodles, tofu, and steamed broccoli, napa cabbage, bok choy, mushrooms, and carrots

Kid's Pho

$9.00
Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

$12.00

French bread, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, pate mayo spread

Vermicelli Bowl

Vermicelli Bowl

$14.00

Thin rice noodles, lots of fresh herbs & veggies, served with fish sauce and an egg roll

Wok Fired Entrees

Bok Choy Chicken

Bok Choy Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, napa cabbage, bok choy, mushrooms, water chestnut, lightly seasoned

Kung Pao Shrimp

$16.00

Spicy, shrimp, broccoli, cucumber, red pepper, onions, water chestnuts

Broccoli Chicken

Broccoli Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, carrots, onions, stir fried

Sauteed Vegetables

$14.00

Various vegetables, stir fried

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, tossed in orange sauce

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, tossed in sesame sauce

Sweet Blaze Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, tossed in sweet blaze sauce

Peanut Butter Chicken

Peanut Butter Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, tossed in peanut sauce

Crispy Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice, crispy rice, beansprouts, onions, egg

Stir Fried Flat Noodles

$13.00

Flat noodles, napa, beansprouts, onion

Seasonal Menu

Vietnamese Street Tacos

Vietnamese Street Tacos

$15.00

3 crispy rice taco shells, smoked brisket, jalapeno, pickled veggies, herbs, drizzled with hoisin & sriracha

Bo Kho

Bo Kho

$16.00

Vietnamese beef stew over Pho noodles, brisket chunks and carrots, loaded with aromatics

1 Taco

$5.50

Sides

Side Pho Noodle

Side Pho Noodle

$3.00
Side Steam Rice

Side Steam Rice

$3.00
Side Fried Rice

Side Fried Rice

$3.75
Side Lo Mein

Side Lo Mein

$3.75

Side Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Side French Bread

$3.00

Side Broth

$6.00
