Pho Thai Son - Kyle
5401 S. FM 1626 #370
Kyle, TX 78640
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Egg Roll
(1) Fried egg roll with pork, mushroom, carrots, glass noodles, wrapped & fried crispy. Served with fish sauce.
Spring Roll SHRIMP
Spring Roll PORK
Spring Roll CHICKEN
Spring Roll TOFU
Veggie Spring Roll
(1) Spring roll with avocado, lettuce, basil, cilantro, carrots, vermicelli noodles. Served with peanut sauce.
Spicy Wings
Seasoned drums & winglets dipped in tapioca starch & tempura batter, fried crispy. Wok tossed with white onion, green onion, red chili peppers in house sauce.
Thaison’s Steamed Buns
(2) Steamed rice buns with pickled carrot, scallion, cilantro and Thaison hoisin sauce. Your choice of crispy pork belly, spicy braised brisket, shrimp tempura or grilled tofu.
Grilled Pork Ribs
Marinated pork spare ribs, char-grilled.
Fried Calamari
Sliced calamari dipped in tempura batter, fried crispy. Wok-tossed with garlic, white onion, spring onion & seasoned with house spices.
Dynamite Shrimp
Shrimp dipped in tempura batter, fried crispy. Wok-tossed with garlic, jalapenos, white onion, spring onion & house spices. Served with house lime sauce.
Salt & Pepper Tofu
Tofu dipped in tempura batter, fried crispy. Wok-tossed with garlic, jalapenos, white onion, spring onion & house spices.
Pork Dumplings
(8) Pork, cabbage, green onions, wrapped in wheat dough. Served steamed or fried with a side of Thaison sweet soy sauce.
Crab Rangoons
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
Edamame
Salted boiled soy beans in the pod.
Spicy Edamame
Boiled soy beans wok-tossed in Thaison spicy garlic chili.
Seaweed Salad
Japanese-style seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds.
Sandwiches
Grilled Beef Banh Mi
Grilled Pork Banh Mi
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
Grilled Seafood Banh Mi
Combo Banh Mi
Fried Egg Banh Mi
Lemongrass Beef Banh Mi
Lemongrass Pork Banh Mi
Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi
Lemongrass Seafood Banh Mi
Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi
Grilled Tofu Banh Mi
Pho & Noodle Soups
Beef Pho
Beef broth pho with your choice of up to three cuts of beef (.5 for each extra cut)
Chef’s Pho Special
Beef broth noodles soup with all the beef cuts. Angus eye round, brisket, fatty brisket, tendon, tripe & meatballs.
Beef Stew
Beef broth noodle soup with spicy braised brisket.
Chicken Pho
Chicken broth noodles soup with your choice of white, dark, or mixed meat chicken.
Turkey Pho
Egg Noodle Soup
Beef broth angel hair egg noodle soup with your choice of char-grilled pork, char-grilled chicken, poached seafood or combination. Can be substituted with rice noodles.
Kid’s Pho
Kid's sized noodle soup with your choice of steak, brisket, meatball, or chicken breast.
Kid's Plain Pho
Plain Pho
Beef broth, noodles & all the fixins.
Seafood Pho
Chicken broth noodle soup with poached shrimp, squid, imitation crab & fishballs.
Vegan Pho
Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.
Eggdrop Soup
Miso Soup
Wonton Soup
Shrimp Pho
Traditional Dishes
Grilled Pork Entree
Grilled Chicken Entree
Grilled Beef Entree
Grilled Pork & Shrimp Entree
Grilled Pork & Eggroll Entree
Grilled Chicken & Eggroll Entree
Grilled Beef & Eggroll Entree
Lemongrass Chicken Entree
Lemongrass Pork Entree
Lemongrass Beef Entree
Lemongrass Seafood Entree
Lemongrass Combo Entree
Curry
Saigon Curry Beef
Saigon Curry Chicken
Saigon Curry Pork
Saigon Curry Seafood
Saigon Curry Combo
Vegan Curry
Tofu stir fried with white onion, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, bamboo shoots, potatoes, carrots, spring onion and red chili pepper in a yellow curry coconut sauce. Served with vermicelli or steamed rice.
Singapore
Singaporean Beef
Singaporean Chicken
Singaporean Pork
Singaporean Seafood
Singaporean Shrimp
Singaporean Combo
Singaporean Tofu
Tofu stir fried with white onion and spring onion in a crushed red chili pepper garlic soy sauce. Served with vermicelli or steamed rice.
Thaison Delight
Pan Fried Noodles
Pad Thai
Pad Thai-Son Beef
Pad Thai-Son Chicken
Pad Thai-Son Pork
Pad Thai-Son Shrimp
Pad Thai-Son Seafood
Pad Thai-Son Combo
Pad Thai-Son Tofu
Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts and spring onions. Topped with crushed roasted peanuts, cilantro and lime.
Pad Thai-Son NO MEAT
Fried Rice
Chef Specials
Shaken Beef
USDA Choice angus beef tenderloin wok-seared and "shaken" with white & spring onion in house red wine garlic sauce. Served with spring mix, tomato, cucumber, traditional Vietnamese lime juice dressing and vermicelli or steamed rice.
Vietnamese Crêpes
Coconut rice batter, bean sprouts, spring onion, with pork & shrimp combination. Served with green leaf lettuce, herbs and a side of fish sauce.
Clay Pot Braised Fish
Ginger, garlic, lemongrass, white onion, spring onion and red chili pepper braised in a clay pot. Served with green leaf lettuce, cucumber, tomato & herbs. With your choice of catfish, tilapia, or salmon (+2) and steamed rice or vermicelli noodles.
Braised Pork Belly
Thick cut pork belly & boiled egg braised in coconut juice, fish sauce, garlic & onions. Served with steamed rice & mixed salad.
Pork Spare Ribs
Char-grilled marinated pork spare ribs. Served with jasmine rice & mixed salad.
Vegetarian
Grilled Marinated Tofu
Fried tofu "steaks" char-grilled and marinated with your choice of vermicelli noodles or steamed rice. Served with fish sauce. Substitutable with peanut sauce for vegan option.
Lemongrass Delight
Tofu stir fried with white onion, broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots and jalapenos in a spicy lemongrass sauce. Served with vermicelli or steamed rice.
Buddha Delight
Tofu stir fried with white onion, broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and carrots in our house vegan sauce. Served with vermicelli or steamed rice.
Lemongrass Tofu
Soft tofu stir fried with lemongrass, red chili pepper, onion, and garlic. Served with vermicelli or steamed rice & fish sauce. Vegetarian & vegan option to substitute for peanut sauce.
Pad Thai-Son Tofu
Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts and spring onions. Topped with crushed roasted peanuts, cilantro and lime.
Vegetarian Fried Rice
Tofu fried rice with egg, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushrooms, bean sprouts, peas, carrots and green onions.
Vegan Pan Fried Noodles
Tofu wok tossed with white onion, broccoli, snow peas, mushroom, bamboo shoots and carrots in house vegetarian sauce. Served with soft or crispy egg noodles.
Vegetarian Crêpes
Coconut rice batter, bean sprouts, spring onion, mushroom and tofu served with green leaf lettuce and herbs. Served with fish sauce. Vegan & vegetarian options substitute with peanut sauce.
Sushi Rolls
S1 California Roll
Krab, cucumber & avocado, topped with sesame seeds
S4 Shrimp Roll
Shrimp, cucumber & avocado, topped with sesame seeds
S5 L.A. Roll
California roll topped with masago
S6 Crunchy Roll
California roll topped with tempura flakes & eel sauce
S7 Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber & avocado, topped with sesame seeds *raw fish
S8 Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado, topped with sesame seeds *raw fish
S9 Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber & avocado topped with sesame seeds *raw fish
S10 Caterpillar Roll
Eel and cucumber topped with avocado & eel sauce
S11 Maryland Roll
Cream cheese, cucumber & avocado topped with Krab Mix, spicy mayo, tempura flakes & eel sauce
S12 Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with avocado, tuna, red snapper & salmon, topped with eel sauce *raw fish
S13 Rock & Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado & spicy mayo
S14 Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado & spicy mayo
S15 L.A. Dragon Roll
California roll topped with cooked shrimp, eel & eel sauce
S16 Longhorn Roll
Smoked salmon, chopped jalapeno, masago, cream cheese, cucumber & avocado topped with fresh salmon, avocado & eel sauce *raw fish
S17 Tiger Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber & avocado topped with salmon, eel, eel sauce, & spicy mayo *raw fish
S18 Mekong Dragon Roll
Soft shell crab, spicy sauce, cucumber & avocado topped with eel, smoked salmon, avocado, eel sauce & spicy mayo *raw fish
S19 King Roll
Grilled smoke salmon, masago, spicy mayo, cucumber & avocado topped with grilled salmon, avocado, eel, eel sauce & spicy mayo *raw fish
S20 Thaison Dynamite Roll
Spicy tuna, salmon, eel, chopped jalapeno, cream cheese, cucumber & avocado topped with tempura flakes, eel sauce, spicy mayo & masago *raw fish
S21 Louisiana Roll
Krab, spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado topped with crawfish, scallions, chopped jalapeno, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce & Sriracha *raw fish
S22 Alaska Roll
Spicy tuna, snow crab, cucumber & avocado topped with fresh salmon, spicy sauce & eel sauce *raw fish
S23 Saigon Roll
Krab, shrimp tempura, tuna, eel, lettuce, cilantro, mango, cucumber & avocado wrapped in rice paper *raw fish
Veggie Sushi Rolls
Hand Rolls
Nigiri & Sashimi
Side Orders
Side Avocado
Side Egg Noodles
Side Fried Egg
Side of Bread
Side of Broth
Side of Fried Rice
Side of Grilled Beef
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Grilled Pork
Side of Grilled Shrimp
Side of Grilled Tofu
Side of Meatballs in Broth
Side of Rice
Side of Vermicelli
Side Pad Thai Noodles
Side Pho Noodles
Extra Crispy Noodles
Side Pho Veggies
Side Steamed Veggies
Extra Sauce
Side Salad
Kid's Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
At Pho Thai Son, we share our passion for authentic Vietnamese cuisine with our Austin community through our extensive menu of fresh, delicious, and affordable dishes that we have been serving since 2001. Our Kyle location opened in 2006. From our variety of pho to our vermicelli bowls, spring rolls, rice plates, and more, everything we serve offers you the flavors, aromas, and textures of traditional Vietnamese cuisine. We invite you to enjoy our dishes in our relaxed, feels-like-home space, or order your favorite menu items online, and we’ll prepare them for you to pickup. Either way, we’re sure to treat you to a culinary adventure you won’t soon forget. It’s authentic Vietnamese dining -- from our family to yours.
5401 S. FM 1626 #370, Kyle, TX 78640