PHO VIETFRESH

13340 FRANKLIN FARM RD #B

Herndon, VA 20171

Pho - Build Your Own
Goi Cuon Garden Roll
Pho Ga Chicken

Takeout Food

Goi Cuon Garden Roll

Goi Cuon Garden Roll

$6.50
Cha Gio Spring Roll

Cha Gio Spring Roll

$6.50
Tom Cuon Shrimp Roll

Tom Cuon Shrimp Roll

$9.50
Ga Chien Wings

Ga Chien Wings

$9.50
Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

$13.50
Viet Fried Rice

Viet Fried Rice

$14.50

Our familys Southern Vietnamese fried rice recipe served with shrimp, chicken, pork, beef or vegan option. Pick as many protein as you would like!!! Please let us know if you have any restrictions.

Pho - Build Your Own

Pho - Build Your Own

$15.50

VietFresh specialty with different combination combination of beef cuts that you can choose from. Build your own bowl

Pho Ga Chicken

Pho Ga Chicken

$15.50

Chicken with beef both

Pho Shrimp Tom

Pho Shrimp Tom

$16.75
Pho Seafood

Pho Seafood

$18.00

Seafood pho with Shrimp and scallops served in beef broth

Vegan Pho

Vegan Pho

$15.50

Vegan broth makes with apple, carrot, cabbage and a variety of Pho spices. Comes with TOFU as the protein replacement.

Mi Goi Ramen

$16.50

Vietnamese-styled ramen served with our ph broth and the following protein option: chicken, shrimp, eye-of-round steak, or vegan option

Bun Bo Hue

Bun Bo Hue

$16.50

Rich and spicy beef soup with deep layers of flavor, paired with tender slices of beef shanks, pork sausa, then topped with lots offresh herbs

Grill Chicken (Ga Nuong)

Grill Chicken (Ga Nuong)

$16.00
Grill Pork (Heo Nuong)

Grill Pork (Heo Nuong)

$16.50
Grill Pork Chop (Suon Heo Nuong)

Grill Pork Chop (Suon Heo Nuong)

$16.50
Grill Shrimp (Tom Nuong)

Grill Shrimp (Tom Nuong)

$17.00
Shaking Beef (Bo Luc Lac)

Shaking Beef (Bo Luc Lac)

$19.00

Vegan BBQ

$15.00

Extra Pho Item

Extra Grill Items

Extra Side Items

Milk Tea

Classic Thai Tea

$6.00

Chocolate Milk Tea

$6.00

Coconut Milk Tea

$6.00

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.00

Taro Milk Tea

$6.00

Vanila Milk Tea

$6.00

Fruit Drink

Coconut Water

$5.50

Dragon Fruit

$5.50

Honeydews

$5.50

Lemonade

$5.50

Lychee

$5.50

Mango

$5.50

Peach Durazno

$5.50

Pineapple

$5.50

Strawberry

$5.50

Strawberry Banana

$5.50

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Viet drinks

Vietnamese Ice Cofee

$6.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Avocado Smoothie

$6.50

Soy Milk

$2.50

Tea

HOT TEA

$2.00

ICE TEA

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy authentic Vietnamese Cuisine!

13340 FRANKLIN FARM RD #B, Herndon, VA 20171

