- Home
- /
- Fishers
- /
- Vietnamese
- /
- Pho VN Cuisine
Pho VN Cuisine
697 Reviews
$$
9773 E 116th St.
Fishers, IN 46037
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
58. Banh Mi Thit Nuong
Baguette filled with Grilled Pork. Served with butter, cucumbers, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon and jalapeno.
1. Goi Cuon (2)
Pork, Shrimp, cilantro, cucumber, noodles, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
18. Pho Tai
Beef Noodle Soup with Steak. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
Food
1-14 Mon Khai Vi - Appetizers
1. Goi Cuon (2)
Pork, Shrimp, cilantro, cucumber, noodles, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
2. Goi Cuon Chay (2)
Fried Tofu, cilantro, cucumber, noodles, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
3. Nem Nuong Cuon (2)
Pork Sausage, cilantro, cucumber, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
4. Thit Nuong Cuon (2)
Grilled Pork, cilantro, cucumber, noodles, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
5. Cha Gio (2)
Fried Pork Egg Roll
6. Cha Gio Chay (2)
Fried Vegetarian Egg Roll
7. Tom Chien Hoa Tien (6)
Fried Rocket Shrimp
8. Hoanh Thanh Chien Kem (6)
Cream Cheese Wonton
9. Hoanh Thanh Chien Cua (6)
Crab Rangoon
10. Hoanh Thanh Chien Thit (6)
Fried Pork Wonton
11. Canh Ga Chien (6)
Fried Chicken Wings
12. Goi DuDu
13. Family Combo Roll
3 Goi Cuon & 3 Cha Gio
14. Banh Xeo
Sizzling Crepe with Pork & Shrimp, bean sprouts, onions and green onions. Served with fresh lettuce, cilantro and pickled carrots & daikon.
Bo Tai Chanh
15-27 Pho - Noodle Soup
15. Pho NY Special
Combination Beef Noodle Soup with NY Strip Loin, Meatball, Brisket, Flank & Tendon. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
16. Pho VN Special
Combination Beef Noodle Soup with Steak, Meatball, Brisket, Flank & Tendon. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
17. Pho NY Steak
Beef Noodle Soup with NY Strip Loin. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
18. Pho Tai
Beef Noodle Soup with Steak. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
19. Pho Tai Bo Vien
Beef Noodle Soup with Steak and Meatballs. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
20. Pho Tai Gan
Beef Noodle Soup with Steak and Tendon. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
21. Pho Tai Nam
Beef Noodle Soup with Steak and Flank. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
22. Pho Tai Gau
Beef Noodle Soup with Steak and Brisket. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
23. Pho Bo Vien
Beef Noodle Soup with Meatballs. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
24. Pho Tom
Beef Noodle Soup with Shrimp. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
25. Pho Ga
Chicken Noodle Soup with Chicken Breast. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
26. Pho Ga Nuong
Chicken Noodle Soup with Grilled Chicken Breast. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
27. Pho Chay
Vegetarian Noodle Soup with Tofu, Onions, Broccoli, Carrots, & Cabbage. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
Noodles & Broth
Large Broth
28-32 Hu Tieu & Mi - Noodle Soup / Dry
28. Hu Tieu Tom
Chicken Broth Noodle Soup with Shrimp. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
29. Hu Tieu Tom Thit
Chicken Broth Noodle Soup with Shrimp and Pork. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
30. Hu Tieu Do Bien
Chicken Broth Noodle Soup with Shrimp, Calamari & Fish Cake. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
31. Mi Hoanh Thanh
Chicken Broth Egg Noodle Soup with Wontons with Broccoli. Topped with sesame oil, fried shallots, onions, green onions and cilantro.
32. Mi Do Bien
Chicken Broth Egg Noodle Soup with Shrimp, Calamari & Fish Cake. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
33-40 Mi & Hu Tieu Xao - Stir Fry Noodles
33. Mi Xao Bo
Stir Fry Egg Noodle with Beef, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and onions.
34. Mi Xao Ga
Stir Fry Egg Noodle with Chicken, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and onions.
35. Mi Xao Chay
Stir Fry Egg Noodle with Tofu, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and onions.
36. Mi Xao Do Bien
Stir Fry Egg Noodle with Shrimp, Calamari, Fish Cake, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and onions.
37. Pho Ap Chao Bo
Stir Fry Rice Noodle with Beef, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and onions.
38. Pho Ap Chao Ga
Stir Fry Rice Noodle with Chicken, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and onions.
39. Pho Ap Chao Chay
Stir Fry Rice Noodle with Tofu, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and onions.
40. Pho Ap Chao Do Bien
Stir Fry Rice Noodle with Shrimp, Calamari, Fish Cake, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and onions.
41-57 Bun - Rice Vermicelli
41. Bun VN Special
Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Shrimp, Pork & Eggroll. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.
42. Bun Tom Ga Nuong Cha Gio
Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Shrimp, Chicken & Eggroll. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.
43. Bun Cha Gio (3)
Rice Vermicelli with Eggrolls. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.
44. Bun Thit Nuong
Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Pork. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.
45. Bun Ga Nuong
Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Chicken. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.
46. Bun Tom Nuong
Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Shrimp. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.
47. Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio
Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Pork & Eggroll. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.
48. Bun Ga Nuong Cha Gio
Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Chicken & Eggroll. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.
49. Bun Tom Nuong Cha Gio
Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Shrimp & Eggroll. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.
50. Bun Bo Xao Xa Ot
Rice Vermicelli with Stir Fry Chili Lemongrass Beef. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts.
51. Bun Ga Xao Xa Ot
Rice Vermicelli with Stir Fry Chili Lemongrass Chicken. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts.
52. Bun Tom Xao Xa Ot
Rice Vermicelli with Stir Fry Chili Lemongrass Shrimp. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts.
53. Bun Cha Dong Xuan
Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Pork and Sausage in fish sauce, Hanoi style. Served with fresh lettuce, cilantro, and pickled carrots & daikon.
54. Bun Chay
Rice Vermicelli with Stir Fry Tofu, Onions, Carrots, Broccoli & Cabbage. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts.
55. Bun Cha Gio Chay (3)
Rice Vermicelli with Vegetable Eggrolls. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.
56. Banh Hoi Nem Nuong
Fine Woven Vermicelli with Pork Sausage. Served with fresh lettuce, cilantro, and pickled carrots & daikon.
57. Banh Hoi Thit Nuong
Fine Woven Vermicelli with Grilled Pork. Served with fresh lettuce, cilantro, and pickled carrots & daikon.
58-61 Banh Mi - Vietnamese Sandwich
58. Banh Mi Thit Nuong
Baguette filled with Grilled Pork. Served with butter, cucumbers, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon and jalapeno.
59. Banh Mi Ga Nuong
Baguette filled with Grilled Chicken. Served with butter, cucumbers, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon and jalapeno.
60. Banh Mi Bo
Baguette filled with Stir Fry Beef. Served with butter, cucumbers, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon and jalapeno.
61. Banh Mi Tom
Baguette filled with Grilled Shrimp. Served with butter, cucumbers, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon and jalapeno.
62-73 Com - Rice Plates
62. Com VN Special
Rice with Grilled Pork, Shrimp, Eggroll & Egg. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
63. Com Suon Nuong
Rice with Grilled Pork Chop & Egg. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
64. Com Thit Nuong
Rice with Grilled Pork. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
65. Com Ga Nuong
Rice with Grilled Chicken. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
66. Com Tom Nuong
Rice with Grilled Shrimp. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
67. Com Bo Xao Xa Ot
Rice with Stir Fry Chili Lemongrass Beef. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
68. Com Ga Xao Xa Ot
Rice with Stir Fry Chili Lemongrass Chicken. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
69. Com Tom Xao Xa Ot
Rice with Stir Fry Chili Lemongrass Shrimp. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
70. Com Bo Xa Broccoli
Rice with Stir Fry Beef Broccoli. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
71. Com Bo Luc Lac
Rice with Cubes of Steak, Green Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
72. Com Suon Dai Han
Rice with Beef Short Ribs & Egg. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
73. Com Chay
Rice with Stir Fry Tofu, Onions, Carrots, Broccoli & Cabbage. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
74-80 Com Chien - Fried Rice
74. Com Chien VN Special
Combination Fried Rice with Beef, Pork, Chicken & Shrimp. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
75. Com Chien Bo
Beef Fried Rice served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
76. Com Chien Xa Xiu
Pork Fried Rice served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
77. Com Chien Ga
Chicken Fried Rice served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
78. Com Chien Tom
Shrimp Fried Rice served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
79. Com Chien Do Bien
Combination Seafood Fried Rice with Shrimp, Calamari & Fish Cake. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
80. Com Chien Chay
Tofu Egg Fried Rice with Onions, Carrots, Broccoli & Cabbage. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
Kids Meal
Kids Pho Tai
Steak Pho
Kids Pho Bo Vien
Meatball Pho
Kids Pho Tom
Shrimp Pho
Kids Pho Ga
Chicken Pho
Kids Pho Chay
Veggie Pho
Kids Mi Wonton
Wonton Egg Noddle
Kids Noodles & Broth
Kids Com Chien Bo
Beef Fried Rice
Kids Com Chien Ga
Chicken Fried Rice
Kids Com Chien Xa Xiu
Pork Fried Rice
Kids Com Chien Tom
Shrimp Fried Rice
Kids Com Chien Chay
Veggie Fried Rice
Beverages
Coffee/Juice
Bottles/Cans
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9773 E 116th St., Fishers, IN 46037