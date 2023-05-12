Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Sandwiches

Pho VN Cuisine

697 Reviews

$$

9773 E 116th St.

Fishers, IN 46037

Popular Items

58. Banh Mi Thit Nuong

58. Banh Mi Thit Nuong

$7.95

Baguette filled with Grilled Pork. Served with butter, cucumbers, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon and jalapeno.

1. Goi Cuon (2)

1. Goi Cuon (2)

$5.95

Pork, Shrimp, cilantro, cucumber, noodles, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.

18. Pho Tai

$11.50

Beef Noodle Soup with Steak. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

Food

1-14 Mon Khai Vi - Appetizers

1. Goi Cuon (2)

1. Goi Cuon (2)

$5.95

Pork, Shrimp, cilantro, cucumber, noodles, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.

2. Goi Cuon Chay (2)

$4.95

Fried Tofu, cilantro, cucumber, noodles, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.

3. Nem Nuong Cuon (2)

$5.95

Pork Sausage, cilantro, cucumber, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.

4. Thit Nuong Cuon (2)

$5.95

Grilled Pork, cilantro, cucumber, noodles, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.

5. Cha Gio (2)

5. Cha Gio (2)

$4.95

Fried Pork Egg Roll

6. Cha Gio Chay (2)

$3.95

Fried Vegetarian Egg Roll

7. Tom Chien Hoa Tien (6)

$8.50

Fried Rocket Shrimp

8. Hoanh Thanh Chien Kem (6)

$5.95

Cream Cheese Wonton

9. Hoanh Thanh Chien Cua (6)

$7.95

Crab Rangoon

10. Hoanh Thanh Chien Thit (6)

$5.95

Fried Pork Wonton

11. Canh Ga Chien (6)

$8.95

Fried Chicken Wings

12. Goi DuDu

$10.95Out of stock

13. Family Combo Roll

$14.95

3 Goi Cuon & 3 Cha Gio

14. Banh Xeo

$14.95

Sizzling Crepe with Pork & Shrimp, bean sprouts, onions and green onions. Served with fresh lettuce, cilantro and pickled carrots & daikon.

Bo Tai Chanh

$29.95

15-27 Pho - Noodle Soup

15. Pho NY Special

$15.95

Combination Beef Noodle Soup with NY Strip Loin, Meatball, Brisket, Flank & Tendon. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

16. Pho VN Special

16. Pho VN Special

$13.95

Combination Beef Noodle Soup with Steak, Meatball, Brisket, Flank & Tendon. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

17. Pho NY Steak

$13.50

Beef Noodle Soup with NY Strip Loin. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

18. Pho Tai

$11.50

Beef Noodle Soup with Steak. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

19. Pho Tai Bo Vien

$12.50

Beef Noodle Soup with Steak and Meatballs. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

20. Pho Tai Gan

$13.50

Beef Noodle Soup with Steak and Tendon. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

21. Pho Tai Nam

$12.50

Beef Noodle Soup with Steak and Flank. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

22. Pho Tai Gau

$12.50

Beef Noodle Soup with Steak and Brisket. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

23. Pho Bo Vien

$11.50

Beef Noodle Soup with Meatballs. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

24. Pho Tom

$12.50

Beef Noodle Soup with Shrimp. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

25. Pho Ga

25. Pho Ga

$11.50

Chicken Noodle Soup with Chicken Breast. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

26. Pho Ga Nuong

$12.95

Chicken Noodle Soup with Grilled Chicken Breast. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

27. Pho Chay

$12.50

Vegetarian Noodle Soup with Tofu, Onions, Broccoli, Carrots, & Cabbage. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

Noodles & Broth

$7.95

Large Broth

$4.00

28-32 Hu Tieu & Mi - Noodle Soup / Dry

28. Hu Tieu Tom

$12.50

Chicken Broth Noodle Soup with Shrimp. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

29. Hu Tieu Tom Thit

$13.50

Chicken Broth Noodle Soup with Shrimp and Pork. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

30. Hu Tieu Do Bien

$14.50

Chicken Broth Noodle Soup with Shrimp, Calamari & Fish Cake. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

31. Mi Hoanh Thanh

$11.50

Chicken Broth Egg Noodle Soup with Wontons with Broccoli. Topped with sesame oil, fried shallots, onions, green onions and cilantro.

32. Mi Do Bien

$14.50

Chicken Broth Egg Noodle Soup with Shrimp, Calamari & Fish Cake. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.

33-40 Mi & Hu Tieu Xao - Stir Fry Noodles

33. Mi Xao Bo

$14.95

Stir Fry Egg Noodle with Beef, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and onions.

34. Mi Xao Ga

$13.95

Stir Fry Egg Noodle with Chicken, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and onions.

35. Mi Xao Chay

$13.95

Stir Fry Egg Noodle with Tofu, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and onions.

36. Mi Xao Do Bien

$16.50

Stir Fry Egg Noodle with Shrimp, Calamari, Fish Cake, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and onions.

37. Pho Ap Chao Bo

$14.95

Stir Fry Rice Noodle with Beef, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and onions.

38. Pho Ap Chao Ga

$13.95

Stir Fry Rice Noodle with Chicken, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and onions.

39. Pho Ap Chao Chay

$13.95

Stir Fry Rice Noodle with Tofu, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and onions.

40. Pho Ap Chao Do Bien

$16.50

Stir Fry Rice Noodle with Shrimp, Calamari, Fish Cake, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and onions.

41-57 Bun - Rice Vermicelli

41. Bun VN Special

41. Bun VN Special

$14.50

Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Shrimp, Pork & Eggroll. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.

42. Bun Tom Ga Nuong Cha Gio

$14.50

Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Shrimp, Chicken & Eggroll. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.

43. Bun Cha Gio (3)

$10.95

Rice Vermicelli with Eggrolls. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.

44. Bun Thit Nuong

$11.50

Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Pork. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.

45. Bun Ga Nuong

$11.50

Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Chicken. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.

46. Bun Tom Nuong

$12.50

Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Shrimp. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.

47. Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio

$12.95

Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Pork & Eggroll. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.

48. Bun Ga Nuong Cha Gio

$12.95

Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Chicken & Eggroll. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.

49. Bun Tom Nuong Cha Gio

$13.50

Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Shrimp & Eggroll. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.

50. Bun Bo Xao Xa Ot

$12.95

Rice Vermicelli with Stir Fry Chili Lemongrass Beef. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts.

51. Bun Ga Xao Xa Ot

$11.95

Rice Vermicelli with Stir Fry Chili Lemongrass Chicken. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts.

52. Bun Tom Xao Xa Ot

$13.95

Rice Vermicelli with Stir Fry Chili Lemongrass Shrimp. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts.

53. Bun Cha Dong Xuan

53. Bun Cha Dong Xuan

$13.95

Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Pork and Sausage in fish sauce, Hanoi style. Served with fresh lettuce, cilantro, and pickled carrots & daikon.

54. Bun Chay

$11.50

Rice Vermicelli with Stir Fry Tofu, Onions, Carrots, Broccoli & Cabbage. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts.

55. Bun Cha Gio Chay (3)

$9.95

Rice Vermicelli with Vegetable Eggrolls. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, then topped off with peanuts and green onion oil.

56. Banh Hoi Nem Nuong

56. Banh Hoi Nem Nuong

$12.50

Fine Woven Vermicelli with Pork Sausage. Served with fresh lettuce, cilantro, and pickled carrots & daikon.

57. Banh Hoi Thit Nuong

$12.50

Fine Woven Vermicelli with Grilled Pork. Served with fresh lettuce, cilantro, and pickled carrots & daikon.

58-61 Banh Mi - Vietnamese Sandwich

58. Banh Mi Thit Nuong

58. Banh Mi Thit Nuong

$7.95

Baguette filled with Grilled Pork. Served with butter, cucumbers, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon and jalapeno.

59. Banh Mi Ga Nuong

$7.95

Baguette filled with Grilled Chicken. Served with butter, cucumbers, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon and jalapeno.

60. Banh Mi Bo

$7.95

Baguette filled with Stir Fry Beef. Served with butter, cucumbers, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon and jalapeno.

61. Banh Mi Tom

$7.95

Baguette filled with Grilled Shrimp. Served with butter, cucumbers, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon and jalapeno.

62-73 Com - Rice Plates

62. Com VN Special

62. Com VN Special

$14.95

Rice with Grilled Pork, Shrimp, Eggroll & Egg. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

63. Com Suon Nuong

$14.95

Rice with Grilled Pork Chop & Egg. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

64. Com Thit Nuong

$11.50

Rice with Grilled Pork. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

65. Com Ga Nuong

$11.50

Rice with Grilled Chicken. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

66. Com Tom Nuong

$12.50

Rice with Grilled Shrimp. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

67. Com Bo Xao Xa Ot

$12.95

Rice with Stir Fry Chili Lemongrass Beef. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

68. Com Ga Xao Xa Ot

$11.95

Rice with Stir Fry Chili Lemongrass Chicken. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

69. Com Tom Xao Xa Ot

$13.95

Rice with Stir Fry Chili Lemongrass Shrimp. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

70. Com Bo Xa Broccoli

$12.95

Rice with Stir Fry Beef Broccoli. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

71. Com Bo Luc Lac

$15.95

Rice with Cubes of Steak, Green Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

72. Com Suon Dai Han

72. Com Suon Dai Han

$20.95

Rice with Beef Short Ribs & Egg. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

73. Com Chay

$11.50

Rice with Stir Fry Tofu, Onions, Carrots, Broccoli & Cabbage. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

74-80 Com Chien - Fried Rice

Combination Fried Rice with Beef, Chicken, Pork & Shrimp. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.
74. Com Chien VN Special

74. Com Chien VN Special

$14.50

Combination Fried Rice with Beef, Pork, Chicken & Shrimp. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

75. Com Chien Bo

$11.50

Beef Fried Rice served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

76. Com Chien Xa Xiu

$10.95

Pork Fried Rice served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

77. Com Chien Ga

$10.95

Chicken Fried Rice served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

78. Com Chien Tom

$11.95

Shrimp Fried Rice served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

79. Com Chien Do Bien

$13.50

Combination Seafood Fried Rice with Shrimp, Calamari & Fish Cake. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

80. Com Chien Chay

$10.95

Tofu Egg Fried Rice with Onions, Carrots, Broccoli & Cabbage. Served with fresh lettuce, cucumber, and pickled carrots & daikon.

Kids Meal

Kids Pho Tai

$6.95

Steak Pho

Kids Pho Bo Vien

$6.95

Meatball Pho

Kids Pho Tom

$7.50

Shrimp Pho

Kids Pho Ga

$6.95

Chicken Pho

Kids Pho Chay

$6.95

Veggie Pho

Kids Mi Wonton

$7.50

Wonton Egg Noddle

Kids Noodles & Broth

$4.95

Kids Com Chien Bo

$6.95

Beef Fried Rice

Kids Com Chien Ga

$6.95

Chicken Fried Rice

Kids Com Chien Xa Xiu

$6.95

Pork Fried Rice

Kids Com Chien Tom

$6.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

Kids Com Chien Chay

$6.95

Veggie Fried Rice

Beverages

Tea

Thai Tea

$3.50

Coffee/Juice

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Fresh Limeade

$3.99

Bottles/Cans

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fiji Water

$1.95

Smart Water

$2.50Out of stock

Vietnamese Soymilk

$1.95

Chrysanthemum tea

$1.95Out of stock

Coconut Juice

$3.50

Perrier

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Smoothie/Fruit/Milk Tea

Strawberry

$4.95

Mango

$4.95

Pineapple

$4.95

Taro

$4.95

Coconut

$4.95

Lychee

$4.95

Passionfruit

$4.95

Papaya

$4.95

Honeydew

$4.95

Milk Tea

$4.95

Peach

$4.95

Matcha

$4.95
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9773 E 116th St., Fishers, IN 46037

Directions

