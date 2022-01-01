Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho With Us

366 Reviews

$

9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd

Austin, TX 78748

Order Again

Popular Items

Pho Chicken
Pho Rare Ribeye
Vietnamese Fried Eggroll

Small Bites

Crispy Salt & Pepper w/Shrimp

$10.00

Crispy Salt & Pepper w/Lobster

$20.00

Crispy Salt & Pepper w/Calamari

$10.00

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$9.00

Baby Bokchoy Garlic APP

$9.00

Garlic Eggplant

$9.00

Vegetable Dumplings

$8.00

Pork Dumplings

$8.00

Fried Cheese Wonton

$6.00

Honey Glazed Shrimp

$10.00

Cheesy Brisket House Fries

$12.00

Sweet Chili Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Vietnamese Shredded Chicken Salad

$10.00

Bao

Bao Pork Belly

$6.50

Bao Grilled Pork

$6.50

Bao Tofu

$6.50

Bao Brisket

$6.50

Bao Chicken

$6.50

Banh Mi Vietnamese Sandwiches

Pho French Dip Banh Mi

$14.00

Cold Cut Ham (Og Style) Banh Mi

$11.00

Combo Banh Mi

$13.00

Grilled Pork Banh Mi

$11.00

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$11.00

Spicy Banh Mi Ck

$12.00

Grilled Beef Banh Mi

$11.00

Tofu Banh Mi

$10.00

Shrimp Banh Mi

$11.00

Fried Shrimp Banh Mi

$13.00

Com • Rice Plates

Meat Trio

$14.00

Rice Pork Plate

$13.00

Rice Pork Belly

$14.00

Rice Beef Plate

$13.00

Rice Chicken Plate

$13.00

Rice Shrimp Plate

$13.00

Rice Tofu Plate

$13.00

Sautéed Veggies Rice Plate

$13.00

Short Ribs Rice Plate

$16.00

Wraps & Rolls

Vegetarian Eggroll

$4.00

Vietnamese Fried Eggroll

$9.00

Vegetarian Soft Spring Rolls

$5.00

Soft Shrimp Spring Rolls

$5.00

Soft Pork Spring Rolls

$5.00

Pork Belly Spring Rolls

$6.00

Chicken Soft Springroll

$5.00

Vermicelli Bowl

The Absolute

$15.00

Three Musketeers

$14.00

Bun Grilled Marinated Pork

$13.00

Bun Pork Belly

$14.00

Bun Grill Marinated Beef

$13.00

Bun Grilled Marinated Chicken

$13.00

Bun Sauteed Shrimp

$13.00

Bun Tofu

$13.00

Bun Stir Fried Veggies

$13.00

Pho • Vietnamese Noodle Soup

Pho Mukbang (Double Rib/lobster Tail)

$30.00

Pho With Us

$15.00

Pho Double Rib

$20.00

Pho Ha Noi

$15.00

Pho Meat Lovers

$14.00

Pho Seafood

$14.00

Pho Lobster

$20.00

Pho Light-Weight

$13.00

Pho Pork Belly

$14.00

Spicy Beef & Pork Lemongrass Soup

$14.00

Pho Rare Ribeye

$12.50

Pho Rare Steak & Brisket

$12.50

Pho Rare Steak & Meatballs

$12.50

Pho Rare Steak, Brisket, & Meatballs

$12.50

Pho Beefballs

$12.50

Pho Brisket

$12.50

Pho Chicken

$12.50

Pho Shrimp

$12.50

Pho No Meat

$9.50

Pho Rare Ribeye & Tripe

$12.50

Pho Rare Steak & Tendon

$12.50

Larger Plates

Combo Fried Rice

$17.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$16.00

Beef Fried Rice

$16.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

Steak Cubes (Bo Luc Lac)

$18.00

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$17.00

Tofu Fried Rice

$16.00

Viet-style Lomein Noodles

$17.00

Pad Thai

$17.00

Beef And Broccoli

$15.00

Stir Fry Egg Noodle

$16.00Out of stock

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Pandan Coconut Panna Cotta

$6.00Out of stock

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

Kids

Pho Mini Me Steak

$7.00

Pho Mini Me Chicken

$7.00

Pho Mini Me Shrimp

$9.00

Pho Mini Me Meatballs

$7.00

Pho Mini Me Tofu

$7.00

Pho Mini Me No Meat

$7.00

Mini Me Vermicelli Bowl

$7.00

Mini Me Rice

$7.00

Pho Mini Brisket

$9.00

Kids Fries

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets & Mozarella Sticks

$8.00

Extras A La Cart

House Chili Sauce

$0.50

Extra Limes

$0.50

House Butter Sauce

$0.50

Side of Steamed Rice

$2.00

Extra Rice Noodles

$2.00

Poached Egg

$2.00

Lg. Broth

$5.00

Small Broth

$3.00

Fatty Broth (Nuoc Beo)

$1.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Pickled Onions

$1.00

Veggies

$3.00

Rare Steak

$4.00

Chopped Marinated Steak

$4.00

Pork Belly

$6.00

Beef Rib

$7.00

Flank

$4.00

Meatball

$4.00

Tripe

$4.00

Tendon

$4.00

White Meat Chicken

$4.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Seafood

$6.00

Tofu

$3.00

Plain Bread

$3.50

Breadsticks

$2.00

Favor Fee

Pickled Carrots

$1.00

Bokchoy

$3.00Out of stock

Broccoli

$3.00

Extra Garnish Bag

$1.00

Favor Fee

Yumyum

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Cucumbers

$1.00

Lg. Veg Broth

$5.00

Small Veg Broth

$3.00

Lg. Vg Broth

$5.00

Customized Item

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Fire Bomb

$1.00

Pate

$2.00

Drinks

Vietnamese Drippin Coffee

$5.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Limeade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Thai Tea

$5.00

Green Matcha Thai Tea

$5.00

Dairy Free Milk

$0.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Coconut Juice

$4.50

Perrier

$3.50

Iced Passion Fruit Tea

$5.00

Iced Strawberry Tea

$5.00

Iced Lychee Tea

$5.00

Iced Mango Fruit Tea

$5.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Beer

Tsingtao

$5.00Out of stock

Lucky Beer

$5.00

Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00Out of stock

Asahi

$5.00

Corona

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Heinekein

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Thirsty Goat Amber

$5.00

Austin East Cider

$5.00

Austin Beerworks Pearl Snap

$5.00

Austin Beerworks Peacemaker

$5.00

Live Oak Hefeweizen

$5.00Out of stock

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

White Wine Bottle

Kim Crawford Savignon Blanc New Zealand BTL

$27.00

Governors Bay Marlborough Savignon Blanc New Zealand BTL

$27.00

Armani Pinot Grigio Corvara Italy BTL

$29.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Italy BTL

$39.00

Cloud Break Chardonnay California BTL

$22.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay California BTL

$22.00

White Wine Glass

Kim Crawford Savignon Blanc GL

$8.00

Governors Bay Marlborough Savignon Blanc GL

$8.00

Armani Pinot Grigio Corvara GL

$9.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio GL

$11.00

Cloud Break Chardonnay GL

$7.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay GL

$7.00

Red Wine Bottle

Josh Cellars Cabernet California BTL

$26.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Sonoma BTL

$35.00

Alamos Malbec Argentina BTL

$28.00

Cloud Break Merlot California BTL

$25.00

Radius Merlot Washington BTL

$32.00

McManis Cabernet BTL

$30.00

House Cabernet Bottle

$16.00

Stave And Steel

$32.00

Stave And Steel

$30.00

Red Wine Glass

Josh Cellars Cabernet GL

$7.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir GL

$10.00

Alamos Malbec GL

$8.00

Cloud Break Merlot GL

$7.00

Radius Merlot GL

$9.00

McManis Cabernet

$8.00

Stave And Steel

$11.00

House Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Plum Wine

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

House Pinot Btl

$17.00

House Sake(Hot Or Cold)

Gekkeikan Sake Hot 4oz

$5.00

Gekkeikan Sake Cold 4oz

$5.00

Lychee Hot 4oz

$5.00

Lychee Cold 4oz

$5.00

White Peach Hot 4oz

$5.00

White Peach Cold 4oz

$5.00

Gekki Hot 8oz

$8.00

Gekki Cold 8oz

$8.00

Lychee Hot 8oz

$8.00

Lychee Cold 8oz

$8.00

Peach Hot 8oz

$8.00

Peach Cold 8oz

$8.00

Bottle Of White Peach

$25.00

Bottle Of Lychee Sake

$25.00

Fuji Apple 4oz Cold

$5.00

Fuji Apple 4oz Hot

$5.00

Fuji Apple 8oz

$8.00

Fuji Apple 8 Oz Cold

$8.00

Fuji Apple 8oz Hot

$8.00

Premium Sake

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori (375ml)

$15.00

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo (300ml)

$20.00

Sayuri Junai Nigori (300ml)

$16.00

Gekkeikan Black & Gold BTL

$35.00

Gekkeikan Black & Gold GL

$10.00

Plum Wine Bottle

$25.00

One Cup Sake

$7.00

Hanagi Junai (White) Full Bodied

$34.00

Hanagoi Junai Gingo (Blue) Fruity

$34.00
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned and made, authentic Vietnamese food with an Austin twist.

Website

Location

9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78748

Directions

