Pho Yes Manor Texas
11300 US-290 Ste 250
Manor, TX 78653
Appetizers
Eggrolls (2)
Spring Rolls (2)
A09. Pork Dumpling (10)
Tasty pork dumplings are made with marinated ground pork wrapped in wonton skin served with our signature dumpling sauce. These dumplings can be either steamed or fried.
A10. Crab Rangoon (8)
cream cheese, imitation crab, special seasoning, wrapped in a wonton skin and deep fried. This is a vegetarian dish.
A11. Chicken Wings (8)
Our Signature chicken wings are amazing, they are seasoned with onion pepper garlic and chillies, a family recipe.
Soup
Hot & sour, wonton, or egg drop soup
Bao Bun (2)
These are a delicious, warm, fluffy bread that is used to wrap your choice of grilled pork, beef, chicken or shrimp.
Rocket Shrimps (5)
Crunchy on the outside soft on the inside, these shrimps are served with sweet and sour sauce.
Pho (Vietnamese Noodle Soup)
P01 - Pho Yes Special
This is our signature Pho with five meats. Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, rare flank steak, brisket, meatballs, tendon, tripe and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side.
P02 - Pho Rare Flank Steak
Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, rare flank steak and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side.
P03 - Pho Meatballs
Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, meatballs and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side.
P04 - Pho Rare Flank Steak & Brisket
Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, rare flank steak, brisket and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side.
P05 - Pho Brisket
Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, brisket and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side.
P06 - Pho Rare Flank Steak & Meatballs
Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, rare flank steak, meatballs and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side.
P07 - Pho Rare Flank Steak & Tripe
Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, rare flank steak, tripe and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side.
P08 - Pho Brisket & Tendon
Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, brisket, tendon and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side.
P09 - Pho Brisket & Meatballs
Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, brisket, meatballs and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side.
P10 - Pho Chicken
Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, chicken and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side. You also have a choice of vegetable or chicken broth.
P11 - Pho Shrimp
Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, shrimp and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side.
P12 - Pho Vegetables
Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, broccoli, carrot, mushrooms, napa cabbage, tofu and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side. You also have a choice of vegetable or chicken broth.
P13 - Pho Rare Flank Steak & Tendon
Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, rare flank steak, tendon and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side.
P14 - Pho Brisket & Tripe
Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, brisket, tripe and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side.
P15 - Pho Kids No Meat
Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side.
P16 - Pho Adult Pho No Meat
Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side.
P17 - Pho Tendon & Tripe
Rich in collagen our broth is cooked with real beef bones and special mix of spices and herbs, its gently simmered for hours to extract every ounce of goodness. The bowl is filled with Pho noodles, tendon, tripe and this delicious broth with tiny globules of liquified bone marrow glistening on top. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro and basil leaves on the side.
P18 - Pho Meatball & Tendon
P18 - Pho Meatball & Tripe
Vermicelli Grilled Meat Bowl
VG01. Grilled Pork Vermicelli
This Vietnamese dish Bun Thit Nuong, is warm salad of rice vermicelli noodles topped with marinated pork grilled to perfection, and, fresh bean sprout, finely chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, ground peanuts ( can be optional ), and drizzled with Nuoc Mam sauce. This dish is gluten free.
VG02. Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
This Vietnamese dish Bun Thit Nuong, is warm salad of rice vermicelli noodles topped with marinated chicken grilled to perfection, and, fresh bean sprout, finely chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, ground peanuts ( can be optional ), and drizzled with Nuoc Mam sauce. This dish is gluten free.
VG03. Grilled Beef Vermicelli
This Vietnamese dish Bun Thit Nuong, is warm salad of rice vermicelli noodles topped with marinated beef grilled to perfection, and, fresh bean sprout, finely chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, ground peanuts ( can be optional ), and drizzled with Nuoc Mam sauce. This dish is gluten free.
VG04. Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli
This Vietnamese dish Bun Thit Nuong, is warm salad of rice vermicelli noodles topped with marinated shrimp grilled to perfection, and, fresh bean sprout, finely chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, ground peanuts ( can be optional ), and drizzled with Nuoc Mam sauce. This dish is gluten free.
VG05. Grilled Combo Vermicelli
This Vietnamese dish Bun Thit Nuong, is warm salad of rice vermicelli noodles topped with marinated pork, chicken, shrimp grilled to perfection, and, fresh bean sprout, finely chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, ground peanuts ( can be optional ), and drizzled with Nuoc Mam sauce. This dish is gluten free.
VG06. Tofu Vermicelli
This Vietnamese dish Bun Thit Nuong, is warm salad of rice vermicelli noodles topped with tofu , and, fresh bean sprout, finely chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, ground peanuts ( can be optional ), and drizzled with Nuoc Mam sauce. This dish is gluten free and vegetarian.
VG07. Egg rolls Vermicelli
This Vietnamese dish Bun Thit Nuong, is warm salad of rice vermicelli noodles topped with egg rolls, and, fresh bean sprout, finely chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, ground peanuts ( can be optional ), and drizzled with Nuoc Mam sauce. This dish is gluten free.
Vermicelli Lemongrass Stir Fried
LV01. Pork Stir Fried Lemongrass Vermicelli
This Vietnamese dish Bun Xao Xa, is warm salad of rice vermicelli noodles topped with marinated pork stir fried with lemongrass to perfection, and, fresh bean sprout, finely chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, ground peanuts ( can be optional ), and drizzled with Nuoc Mam sauce. This dish is gluten free.
LV02. Chicken Stir Fried Lemongrass Vermicelli
This Vietnamese dish Bun Xao Xa, is warm salad of rice vermicelli noodles topped with marinated chicken stir fried with lemongrass to perfection, and, fresh bean sprout, finely chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, ground peanuts ( can be optional ), and drizzled with Nuoc Mam sauce. This dish is gluten free.
LV03. Beef Stir Fried Lemongrass Vermicelli
This Vietnamese dish Bun Xao Xa, is warm salad of rice vermicelli noodles topped with marinated beef stir fried with lemongrass to perfection, and, fresh bean sprout, finely chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, ground peanuts ( can be optional ), and drizzled with Nuoc Mam sauce. This dish is gluten free.
LV04. Shrimp Stir Fried Lemongrass Vermicelli
This Vietnamese dish Bun Xao Xa, is warm salad of rice vermicelli noodles topped with marinated shrimp stir fried with lemongrass to perfection, and, fresh bean sprout, finely chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, ground peanuts ( can be optional ), and drizzled with Nuoc Mam sauce. This dish is gluten free.
LV05. Combo Stir Fried Lemongrass Vermicelli
This Vietnamese dish Bun Xao Xa, is warm salad of rice vermicelli noodles topped with marinated pork, chicken, shrimp stir fried with lemongrass to perfection, and, fresh bean sprout, finely chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, ground peanuts ( can be optional ), and drizzled with Nuoc Mam sauce. This dish is gluten free.
LV06. Tofu Stir Fried Lemongrass Vermicelli
This Vietnamese dish Bun Xao Xa, is warm salad of rice vermicelli noodles topped with tofu stir fried with lemongrass to perfection, and, fresh bean sprout, finely chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, ground peanuts ( can be optional ), and drizzled with Nuoc Mam sauce. This dish is gluten free and vegetarian.
Steamed Rice Grilled Plate
SG01. Grilled Pork Steamed Rice
This dish Com Tam is traditionally sold as a street food in Ho Chi Minh City. It consists of imperfect grains of steamed rice, served with marinated pork grilled to perfection and fried eggs. Com Tam is accompanied by numerous toppings like pickled daikon and carrots, cucumber, iceberg lettuce, all drizzled with Nuoc Mam Sauce. Com Tam is enjoyed with fork and spoon.
SG02. Grilled Chicken Steamed Rice
This dish Com Tam is traditionally sold as a street food in Ho Chi Minh City. It consists of imperfect grains of steamed rice, served with marinated chicken grilled to perfection and fried eggs. Com Tam is accompanied by numerous toppings like pickled daikon and carrots, cucumber, iceberg lettuce, all drizzled with Nuoc Mam Sauce. Com Tam is enjoyed with fork and spoon.
SG03. Grilled Beef Steamed Rice
This dish Com Tam is traditionally sold as a street food in Ho Chi Minh City. It consists of imperfect grains of steamed rice, served with marinated beef grilled to perfection and fried eggs. Com Tam is accompanied by numerous toppings like pickled daikon and carrots, cucumber, iceberg lettuce, all drizzled with Nuoc Mam Sauce. Com Tam is enjoyed with fork and spoon.
SG04. Grilled Shrimp Steamed Rice
This dish Com Tam is traditionally sold as a street food in Ho Chi Minh City. It consists of imperfect grains of steamed rice, served with marinated shrimp grilled to perfection and fried eggs. Com Tam is accompanied by numerous toppings like pickled daikon and carrots, cucumber, iceberg lettuce, all drizzled with Nuoc Mam Sauce. Com Tam is enjoyed with fork and spoon.
SG05. Grilled Combo Steamed Rice
This dish Com Tam is traditionally sold as a street food in Ho Chi Minh City. It consists of imperfect grains of steamed rice, served with marinated pork, chicken, and shrimp grilled to perfection and fried eggs. Com Tam is accompanied by numerous toppings like pickled daikon and carrots, cucumber, iceberg lettuce, all drizzled with Nuoc Mam Sauce. Com Tam is enjoyed with fork and spoon.
Fried Rice
F01. Chicken Fried Rice
A classic chinese dish that dates back centuries. This dish is a delightful, delicious mix of rice, egg, veggies, and meat that is stir fried in a wok.
F02. Pork Fried Rice
A classic chinese dish that dates back centuries. This dish is a delightful, delicious mix of rice, egg, veggies, and meat that is stir fried in a wok.
F03. Beef Fried Rice
A classic chinese dish that dates back centuries. This dish is a delightful, delicious mix of rice, egg, veggies, and meat that is stir fried in a wok.
F04. Vegetables Fried Rice
A classic chinese dish that dates back centuries. This dish is a delightful, delicious mix of rice, egg, veggies, that is stir fried in a wok.
F05. Shrimp Fried Rice
A classic chinese dish that dates back centuries. This dish is a delightful, delicious mix of rice, egg, veggies, and shrimp that is stir fried in a wok.
F06. Combo Fried Rice
A classic chinese dish that dates back centuries. This dish is a delightful, delicious mix of rice, egg, veggies, pork, chicken and shrimp that is stir fried in a wok.
Lo Mein Noodles
L01. Chicken Lo Mein
A classic chinese dish made up of sliced vegetables, soft noodles, meat or shrimp in bite size pieces, seasoned in our signature sauce and stir fried in a work.
L02. Pork Lo Mein
A classic chinese dish made up of sliced vegetables, soft noodles, meat or shrimp in bite size pieces, seasoned in our signature sauce and stir fried in a work.
L03. Beef Lo Mein
A classic chinese dish made up of sliced vegetables, soft noodles, meat or shrimp in bite size pieces, seasoned in our signature sauce and stir fried in a work.
L04. Vegetable Lo Mein
A classic chinese dish made up of sliced vegetables, soft noodles, seasoned in our signature sauce and stir fried in a work.
L05. Shrimp Lo Mein
A classic chinese dish made up of sliced vegetables, soft noodles, meat or shrimp in bite size pieces, seasoned in our signature sauce and stir fried in a work.
L06. Combo Lo Mein
A classic chinese dish made up of sliced vegetables, soft noodles, pork, chicken and shrimp in bite size pieces, seasoned in our signature sauce and stir fried in a work.
Chef Specialty
CS01. Shaking Beef (Bo Luc Lac)
Shaking beef or beef lok lak is a french inspired vietnamese dish. Beef delicately cut into small cubes is sauteed with cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pepper and soy sauce. Beef was considered a luxury ingredient, and this dish was served at formal events like weddings, banquets etc. In Cambodia beef lok lak is often considered a national dish.
CS02. Pan Fried Noodles (Hu Tieu Ap Chao)
Hu Tieu Ap Chao means sauteed or pan fried noodles. This dish resembles beef chow fun, chewy rice noodles, sweet and savory black sauce, tender bites of beef, scallions, bean sprouts. Crunch, color, sweet savory, umami, it just coats your pallet.
CS05. Orange Beef
A chinese takeout classic made up of thin slices of crisp steak tossed in sweet, spicy and savory orange sauce.
CS06. Salt & Pepper Shrimp
Salty peppery spicy fried shrimp, delicious and addictive. A great dish for lunch or dinner.
CS07. Salt & Pepper Calamari
Salty peppery spicy fried calamari, delicious and addictive. A great dish for lunch or dinner.
CS10. Salt & Pepper Tofu
Salty peppery spicy tofu, delicious and addictive. A great dish for lunch or dinner.
CS08. Shrimp Walnut
Walnut shrimp is traditionally served as the 3rd or 4th course of a Chinese banquet meal. It is a delicious combination of crispy shrimp, candied walnuts, and chinese broccoli.
CS09. House Special Seafood
Pho Yes House Special seafood is a combination of various seafood and vegetables. Shrimp, scallops, squid, imitation crab meat, snow pea, mushrooms, baby corn, carrot, red bell pepper, napa cabbage, water chestnuts, stir fried in supreme white sauce.
CS03. Soft Egg Noodles Seafood Stir Fried
Shrimp, scallop, squid, imitation crab meat, napa cabbage, mushroom, snow pea, carrot, broccoli, bean sprouts, soft egg noodles stir fried with our Chef's special sauce.
CS04. Crispy Egg Noodles Seafood Stir Fried
Shrimp, scallop, squid, imitation crab meat, napa cabbage, mushroom, snow pea, carrot, broccoli, baby corn stir fried in supreme white sauce. Gently nestled over crispy egg noodles.
CS12. Hot Braise Chicken
White chicken breast meat breaded and deep fried, and braised with chef's special spicy sauce.
CS14. Tien Fu Chicken
Sliced white chicken breast meat cooked with sliced water chestnut, baby corn, snow pea, mushroom, and red bell pepper in house special Hunan sauce. Served with your choice of steamed or fried rice.
Chinese Entree - Poultry
C01. General Tso's Chicken
Classic Chinese-American takeout dish, a perfect combination of sweet, savoury, spicy and tangy crispy chicken bites.
C02. Sesame Chicken
Similar to General Tso's Chicken but the taste of the chicken is sweet rather than spicy, the dish is finished with sprinkles of toasted sesame seeds. The dish is served with your choice of steamed or fried rice.
C03. Orange Peeled Chicken
The magic of this dish is in the sauce made from candied orange peels. Our chef makes the sauce in house. Battered and chinese deep fried chicken is smothered in our special orange peel sauce. The dish is served on a bed of fresh sliced oranges, and comes with your choice of steamed or fried rice.
C04. Sweet & Sour Chicken
Battered fried Crispy chicken in bite-sized pieces is coated with the sweet and sour sauce that made with ketchup, chili sauce, plum sauce, sugar, lemon juice, and salt.
C05. Kung Pao Chicken
This Americanised version of Kung Pao Chicken is savory and sweet with a mild spicy kick. The peanuts bring this dish together, and give it a nutty flavor.
C06. Moo Goo Gai Pan
This dish is made with tender sliced chicken and classic chinese stir fry vegetables. The Moo Goo Gai Pan sauce is made in house with chicken broth, soy sauce, oyster sauce, Japanese rice wine, brown sugar, Asian chili sauce, sesame oil, pepper and cornstarch. It is a savory and delicate sauce that lets the vegetables shine.
C07. Chicken Black Bean Sauce
This dish is garlicky, gingery, and has the perfect combination of saltiness and sweetness. Tender chicken is seasoned with Hunan style black bean sauce. An authentic Chinese food flavor.
C08. Cashew Chicken
Crispy, sticky, sweet and savory Cashew Chicken. The sauce is made of , chicken broth, garlic, brown sugar, hoisin and sesame oil are gently whisked and added to a pan with cashews and sauteed until the sauce thickens. Tender chicken and classic stir fry vegetables are stir fried and tossed in this sauce.
C09. Chicken Delight
Tender sliced chicken and classic stir fry vegetables stir fried in our signature stir fry sauce.
C10. Szechuan Chicken
The Szechuan chicken is a popular chinese takeout dish, it tastes sweet and spicy. A stir fry of crispy chicken thigh meat mixed with dried red chili peppers, Szechuan peppercorns and chinese seasonings.
C11. Chicken Broccoli
Chicken and broccoli stir-fried in a light sauce.
C12. Salt & Pepper Chicken
Tender chicken thigh fillets is tossed in a a mixture of cornflour, salt, pepper and Chinese five-spice. The chicken is stir fried and It is finished with spring onion, garlic, salt and pepper.
C13. Chicken Garlic Sauce
Chicken in quick fried in oil and cloves of garlic. The seasoned oil is served as a sauce.
C14. Lemongrass Chicken
Chicken stir fried with onion and lemongrass with house special sauce.
C15. Curry Chicken (Yellow or Red)
Our take on classic Indian dish. Chicken is cooked in red or yellow curry sauce.
Chinese Entree - Beef
B03. Beef Broccoli
Beef and Broccoli is a simple Chinese dish but the key here is the balance of flavors and crunchiness of the broccoli. Chinese five spice adds the signature flavor in this dish.
B02. Mongolian Beef
Mongolian beef as we know it originated in Taiwan in the 1950s and heavily influenced by the Japanese style of teppanyaki which was popular at the time. It has very little in common with Mongolian cuisine. Main ingredients are flank steak, brown sauce, and green onions. It has a mild and simple taste.
B07. Kung Pao Beef
This Americanised version of Kung Pao Beef is savory and sweet with a mild spicy kick. The peanuts bring this dish together, and give it a nutty flavor.. Combination of thinly sliced steak, bell peppers, onions and roasted peanuts in a savory and spicy sauce. The crunch of the peanut, the juiciness of the steak, this dish is a classic takeout favorite.
B01. Beef Delight
Tender sliced beef and classic stir fry vegetables stir fried in our signature stir fry sauce.
B04. Szechuan Beef
The Szechuan beef is a popular Chinese takeout dish, it tastes sweet and spicy. A stir fry of tender steak mixed with dried red chili peppers, Szechuan peppercorns and Chinese seasonings.
B05. Pepper Steak
This dish is believed to originated from Fujian cuisine, it combines tender sliced steak with bell peppers, onions, garlic ginger sauce, soy sauce and ground pepper. This dish will satisfy most of your Chinese cravings, juicy beef, crunchy bell peppers and onions, savory sauce, all balanced off with a dash of pepper.
B06. Beef Garlic Sauce
Sliced tender beef steak is quick stir fried in cloves of garlic. The beef is tender and flavored with garlic and soy sauce. A simple dish, yet super flavorful and versatile.
Chinese Entree - Shrimp
S01. Kung Pao Shrimp
This Americanised version of Kung Pao shrimp is savory and sweet with a mild spicy kick. The peanuts bring this dish together, and give it a nutty flavor.. Combination of shrimp, bell peppers, onions and roasted peanuts in a savory and spicy sauce. The crunch of the peanut and the shrimp, this dish is a classic takeout favorite.
S02. Shrimp Delight
Crunchy shrimp in classic stir fry vegetables stir fried in our signature stir fry sauce.
S03. Shrimp Lobster Sauce
Delicious shrimp cooked in lobster sauce which consists of chicken broth, garlic, ginger, green onions, fermented black beans, and eggs, and is thickened with starch. Although there is no lobster in this dish, it is believed that this dish evolved from the sauce used in an old classic Cantonese Lobster recipe.
S04. Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Succulent shrimp is stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and pineapples and then tossed in a tangy sauce.
S05. Shrimp Broccoli
This dish replaces Beef with Shrimp in the classic Beef and Broccoli . It is a simple Chinese dish but the key here is the balance of flavors and crunchiness of the broccoli. Chinese five spice adds the signature flavor in this dish.
S06. Shrimp Garlic Sauce
Succulent shrimp is quick stir fried in cloves of garlic. The shrimps are crunchy and flavored with garlic and soy sauce. A simple dish, yet super flavorful and versatile.
S07. Szechuan Shrimp
The Szechuan Shrimp is a popular Chinese takeout dish, it tastes sweet and spicy. A stir fry of crunchy shrimp mixed with dried red chili peppers, Szechuan peppercorns and Chinese seasonings.
S08. Sesame Shrimp
Succulent crunchy shrimp and coated with a sweet and savory sauce.
S09. Cashew Shrimp
Crispy, sticky, sweet and savory Cashew Shrimp. The sauce is made of , chicken broth, garlic, brown sugar, hoisin and sesame oil are gently whisked and added to a pan with cashews and sautéed until the sauce thickens. Succulent Shrimp and classic stir fry vegetables are stir fried and tossed in this sauce.
S10. General Tso's Shrimp
Classic Chinese-American takeout dish, a perfect combination of sticky, sweet, savory, spicy and tangy and succulent shrimp.
Lemongrass Shrimp
Succulent shrimp stir fried with onion and lemongrass with house special sauce.
Shrimp Curry
Our take on classic Indian dish. Tofu is cooked in red or yellow curry sauce.
Chinese Entree - Vegetarian
V01. Buddha's Delight
It is widely believed that the origin of buddha's delight was as a staple of Buddhist monks who were practicing vegetarianism. Various vegetables like onions, peppers, and snow peas, napa cabbage etc are cooked in brown sauce until tender.
V02. Sesame Tofu
Crispy on the outside soft on the inside Tofu tossed in sweet and savory sauce.
V03. Kung Pao Tofu
Tofu replaces Chicken in the classic Kung Pao dish.
V04. Tofu Broccoli Garlic Sauce
Tofu and Broccoli cooked in garlic sauce.
V05. Salt & Pepper Tofu
Tofu is tossed in a a mixture of cornflour, salt, pepper and Chinese five-spice, it is finished with spring onion, garlic, salt and pepper.
V06. Lemongrass Tofu
Tofu stir fried with lemongrass.
V07. Curry Tofu & Vegetables
Our take on classic Indian dish. Tofu is cooked in red or yellow curry sauce.
Soup
Kids Menu
Add On
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Asian Fusion Cuisine
11300 US-290 Ste 250, Manor, TX 78653