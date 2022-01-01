Restaurant header imageView gallery

PHS Pop Up Garden Manayunk 106 Jamestown Ave

106 Jamestown Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19127

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Food, Drinks, Fun!!!

106 Jamestown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19127

