Restaurant header imageView gallery

Phubs Baltimore

41 Reviews

$$

1065 S Charles St. Stall 119

Baltimore, MD 21230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl Steak Pho
Bowl Chicken Pho
Bulgogi Sliced Steak Banh Mi

Sides

Fried Pork & Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

Fried Pork & Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

$5.57Out of stock

Spring Rolls (2 per order)

Add ONE Spring Roll

$3.00Out of stock
Veggie Chips

Veggie Chips

$1.42

Veggie Chips

Add Shrimp 4 Pieces

$3.50

Extra Phun Yum Sauce

$0.50

Extra Nuoc Mam Sauce

$0.50

Thai Chili Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Pho

Phuboliciuos Pho Bowl

Cup Steak Pho

$6.23

Bowl Steak Pho

$10.37

Cup Phubolicous

$7.96

Bowl Phubolicous

$12.10

Cup Chicken Pho

$6.23

Bowl Chicken Pho

$10.37

Cup Vegetarian Pho

$6.23

Bowl Vegetarian Pho

$10.37

Cup Shrimp Pho

$9.10

Bowl Shrimp Pho

$13.24

Cup Meatball Pho

$6.23

Bowl Meatball Pho

$10.37

Cup Plain Pho

$4.22

Bowl Plain Pho

$8.43

Beef Broth Only

Veggie Broth Only

Banh Mi Subs

Steak Banh Mi

Citrus Sesame Chicken Banh Mi

$6.93+

BBQ Pork Banh Mi

$7.61+Out of stock

Bulgogi Sliced Steak Banh Mi

$9.05+

Sautéed Portobello Mushrooms Banh Mi

$6.93+

Phun Yum Shrimp Banh Mi

$9.97+

Bread.

$2.50+

Rice Bowls

Sesame Chicken Rice

$9.73

BBQ Pork Rice

$10.41Out of stock

Bulgogi Steak Rice

$11.85

Portabello Mushrooms Rice

$9.63

Phun Yum Shrimp Rice

$12.77

Tofu Rice Bowl

$9.73Out of stock

Side of Rice

$2.50

Salad Bowls

Sesame Chicken Salad

$9.73

BBQ Pork Salad

$10.41Out of stock

Bulgogi Steak Salad

$11.85

Portabello Mushrooms Salad

$9.73

Phun Yum Shrimp Salad

$12.77

Catering

Spring Roll Platter - 15 piece

$41.00Out of stock

Veggie Chips - 50 Chips

$6.90Out of stock

Banh Mi Platter - 5 Banh Mis

$47.48Out of stock

Rice Platter

$48.48Out of stock

Salad Platter

$48.48Out of stock

Banh Mi-5/Spring Roll-15/Rice Platter

$130.00Out of stock

Banh Mi-5/Spring Roll-15/Salad Platter

$130.00Out of stock

Drinks

Bubble Thai Tea

$4.50

Bubble Coconut Tea

$4.50

Viet Iced Coffee

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.75

Sprite

$1.89

Coke

$1.89Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.89
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some delicious Vietnamese Pho and Banh Mi Subs!

Website

Location

1065 S Charles St. Stall 119, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery
Phubs image
Phubs image
Phubs image

Similar restaurants in your area

P.A.L.M. - 25 E Cross Street
orange starNo Reviews
25 E Cross Street Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Banditos - 1118 S Charles St.
orange star4.3 • 892
1118 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Spoons Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,617
24 E Cross St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
17 E Cross Street Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Ramen Utsuke
orange star4.6 • 1,006
414 Light Street Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1041 Marshall St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Spoons Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,617
24 E Cross St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Mother's Federal Hill Grille - 1113 S Charles St
orange star4.1 • 1,368
1113 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Magerks Pub - Federal Hill
orange star4.3 • 1,245
1061 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Banditos - 1118 S Charles St.
orange star4.3 • 892
1118 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Taco Love Grill - Cross Street Market
orange star4.5 • 834
1065 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Watersong
orange star4.7 • 383
21 E Cross St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Highlandtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Remington
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Pigtown/Washington Village
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Charles North
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston