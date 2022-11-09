Restaurant header imageView gallery

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

884 Reviews

$$

475 Providence Main St NW

Ste 102

Huntsville, AL 35806

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Spring Rolls
Pad Thai
Drunken Noodle

Soda / Iced Tea

Soda

Soda

$2.99
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.79
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$3.99
Thai Coffee

Thai Coffee

$3.99

Special Menu

Fresh Brewed Luzianne Tea, 1 Gallon

Fresh Brewed Luzianne Tea, 1 Gallon

$5.95

Fresh Brewed Luzianne Tea, 1 Gallon

Chocolate Chips Cookies 6 pcs (Freshly Baked)

Chocolate Chips Cookies 6 pcs (Freshly Baked)

Out of stock

Freshly baked Chocolate Chip Cookies 6 pcs.

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$9.95Out of stock
Chocolate Chips Cookies 1 pc. (Freshly Baked)

Chocolate Chips Cookies 1 pc. (Freshly Baked)

$2.49

Appetizers

Bangkok Roll

Bangkok Roll

$8.25

Rolls filled with minced chicken, fresh lettuce, cucumber, cilantro. Served with jalapeno and lime juice sauce

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$5.75

Crispy spring roll stuffed with cabbage, bean thread and carrot served with sweet & sour sauce

Fresh Summer Rolls

Fresh Summer Rolls

$6.75

Fresh rolls filled with shrimp, lettuce, and noodle. Served with plum sauce topped with chilies and crushed peanut.

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$8.45

Fried green beans with Ranch sauce on the side

Fried Wonton

Fried Wonton

$8.45

Golden Phuket style wonton filled with minced shrimp and chicken. Duet of sweet and sour

Golden Cheese

Golden Cheese

$7.95

Phuket style wonton filled with cream cheese and crab stick, served with Phuket sweet and sour sauce

Larb

Larb

$10.25

Ground chicken, green onion, red onion, lime dressing, and chilies. Experienced with crisp cabbage

Phuket Lettuce Wrap

Phuket Lettuce Wrap

$10.75

Ground chicken, sliced shitake mushroom, onion and bell pepper, experienced in cool lettuce cups

Satay Chicken

Satay Chicken

$9.95

Chicken marinated in Thai spices, skewered and char-grilled. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$7.45

Steamed edamame (soy bean) sprinkled with sea salt

Thai Pot Sticker

Thai Pot Sticker

$7.95

Choose between fried or steamed dumplings filled with vegetables and chicken with Thai ginger soy sauce

Salads

Fiery Grilled Beef Salad

Fiery Grilled Beef Salad

$14.45

Char-grilled strips of lean beef tossed with fresh vegetables, Phuket chili paste, balanced with lemon juice and cilantro.

Phuket Garden Salad

Phuket Garden Salad

$8.75

Spinach, golden tofu, onion, and tomato with Phuket Mango dressing

Soups

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.25

Soothing soup with soy bean paste, tofu, seaweed, and scallion

Tom Kha (Spicy Coconut Soup)

Tom Kha (Spicy Coconut Soup)

$6.75

spirited coconut milk soup, seasoned with galanga, lime juice, chilies and mushroom

Tom Kha Large (Spicy Coconut Soup)

Tom Kha Large (Spicy Coconut Soup)

$11.95

spirited coconut milk soup, seasoned with galanga, lime juice, chilies and mushroom

Tom Yum Chicken

Tom Yum Chicken

$8.95

our popular Thai soup, spicy sour broth with chicken, mushroom, and Thai chili paste.

Tom Yum Seafood

Tom Yum Seafood

$14.75

our popular Thai soup, spicy sour broth with tender squid, New Zealand mussel, and shrimp

Tom Yum Shrimp

Tom Yum Shrimp

$10.45

our popular Thai soup, spicy sour broth with shrimp, mushroom, and Thai chili paste

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$7.25

wonton soup with Thai traits in clear chicken broth with fresh spinach and chopped carrot and scallion

Traditions

Almond & Cashew

Almond & Cashew

$16.25

Juicy chicken wok-tossed amongst almonds & cashews, bell pepper, onion, scallion, dry Thai chili, and chili garlic sauce

Basil Stir Fried

Basil Stir Fried

$15.25

Gently-tossed chicken with Phuket sauce, fresh chili, Thai basil, baby corn, bell pepper and onion

Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

$14.25

Broccoli, carrot, cabbage, onion, baby corn, snap pea, zucchini, quickly wok-tossed with Phuket distinctive sauce.

Pop – Phuket Orange Peel

Pop – Phuket Orange Peel

$15.45

Chicken battered and carefully-fried, onion, pineapple and bell peppers. Paired with Phuket orange peel sweet & sour sauce

Prik Pao Pork

Prik Pao Pork

$15.25

Wok- tossed lean pork with Thai chili paste, onion, straw mushroom, and basil leaf

Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$15.95

Stir-fired chicken, and mixed vegetables with Teriyaki sauce

Thai Bbq Chicken

Thai Bbq Chicken

$15.95

Tendered chicken, marinated with Phuket special recipe, served with sweet & sour sauce, steamed vegetable.

Thai Curries

Green Curry

Green Curry

$16.25

Green curry with green Thai chilies, coconut milk, bell pepper, zucchini, green bean, baby corn, bamboo shoot and Thai basil

Jungle Curry

Jungle Curry

$15.95

The grandest curry in Thai cuisine. Sautéed with chicken, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, eggplant, zucchini and Thai basil

Masaman Curry

Masaman Curry

$15.95

Phuket’s interpretation of the peanut curry of Thailand, sautéed with chicken, coconut milk, potato, boiled peanut and onion

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$15.95

distinctively thick Panang curry sautéed with chicken, a touch of coconut milk, kefir leaf, bell pepper and Thai basil leaves

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$15.95

Spicy yellow curry of southern Thailand, sautéed with chicken, coconut milk, turmeric, cumin seed, potato and carrot.

Rice & Noodles

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$17.45

flat rice noodle, egg,Thai chili paste, mushroom, carrot broccoli, green bean, onion, bell pepper, and basil leaf

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$14.95

everyone’s favorite, chicken fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, and scallions

Kao Soi

Kao Soi

$15.95

egg noodles in a bowl of Northern Thai curry sauce with chicken, and scallions, topped with crispy noodle

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$15.95

wok-tossed chicken, flat rice noodles, broccoli, carrot and egg

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.95

rice noodles in Phuket Pad Thai sauce, egg, bean sprout, scallion, sprinkled with crushed peanut.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.75

fried rice, tangy sliced pineapple, egg, carrot, onion, bell pepper, raisin, and a touch of Phuket sauce

Spicy Fried Rice

Spicy Fried Rice

$17.25

Fried rice with chili, broccoli, mushroom, egg, basil leaf, onion, and scallion

House Specialties

Drunken Noodle Seafood

Drunken Noodle Seafood

$25.95

flat rice noodle, seafood, Thai chilies, egg, mushroom, broccoli, carrot, green bean, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and basil leaf

Grilled Salmon Green Curry

Grilled Salmon Green Curry

$24.45

Grilled Salmon topped with green curry sauce, coconut milk, bell peppers, zucchini, and green bean.

Nam Tok Beef

Nam Tok Beef

$25.95

Marinated char-grilled rib eye with lime juice, chili paste, red onions. Served with sticky rice and cabbage

Phuket Short Ribs

Phuket Short Ribs

$24.45

Grilled beef short ribs marinated with Phuket special sauce, topped on romaine lettuce, served with coleslaw Thai style

Spicy Catfish

Spicy Catfish

$21.45

Catfish steaks delicately fried blanketed with fiery red chili sauce, bell pepper, zucchini, and Thai basil

Three Flavored Red Snapper

Three Flavored Red Snapper

$22.45

Red snapper filet comforted with a layer of Phuket unique tamarind sauce, carrot, broccoli, and baby corn.

Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$24.45

Grilled salmon, and mixed vegetables with Teriyaki sauce

Desserts

Chocolate Chips Cookies 1 pc. (Freshly Baked)

Chocolate Chips Cookies 1 pc. (Freshly Baked)

$2.49
Chocolate Chips Cookies 6 pcs (Freshly Baked)

Chocolate Chips Cookies 6 pcs (Freshly Baked)

Out of stock

Freshly baked Chocolate Chip Cookies 6 pcs.

Powdered Sugar Beignets

$6.00Out of stock
Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$9.95Out of stock
Sweet Sticky Rice Thai Custard

Sweet Sticky Rice Thai Custard

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Fries and Ck Nuggets (5)

Fries and Ck Nuggets (5)

$6.95

Fries and Ck Tender

$7.95

Mac and Cheese

$4.95

French Fries

$3.75

Vegetarian

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$5.75

Crispy spring roll stuffed with cabbage, bean thread and carrot served with sweet & sour sauce

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$8.45

Fried green beans with Ranch sauce on the side

Tofu Lettuce Wraps

$10.75

Almond & Cashew Tofu

$16.25

Drunken Noodle Tofu

$17.45

Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry Tofu

$16.25

Pad Thai With Tofu

$15.95

Teriyaki Tofu

$15.95

Tofu Fried Rice

$14.95

Alternatives & A La Cartes

Kai-Dow (Fried Egg)

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Rice Noodle

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$1.75

Brown Rice

$1.50

Steamed Rice

$1.50

Chili & Fish Sauce

$1.00

Sriracha Sauce

$0.75

.

Chef’s Special

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$15.95

Smoke Salmon, Cream Cheese, topped with Eel and Tobiko.

Fuji Roll

Fuji Roll

$15.95

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Topped with Tuna, Avocado with lava sauce

Samurai Roll

Samurai Roll

$15.95

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, topped with Tuna and Salmon served with Lava Sauce

Wasabi Maki

Wasabi Maki

$15.95

Tuna, Yellow tail, Crab Stick & Cucumber Topped with Salmon served with Wasabi Sauce

Bowl of Shrimp Tempura

Bowl of Shrimp Tempura

$14.95

Avocado, cucumber, wakame seaweed, tomato, scallions, babycorn, sushi rice, shrimp tempura, and masago, lava sauce, and eel sauce.

Bowl of SnowCrab

Bowl of SnowCrab

$14.95

Avocado, cucumber, wakame seaweed, tomato, scallions, babycorn, sushi rice, snow crab mixed with mayonnaise, sriracha sauce, and masago, lava sauce, and eel sauce.

Special Rolls

Crunchy Roll

Crunchy Roll

$12.45

Crispy Tempura, Masago and Smoked Salmon

Ninja Roll

Ninja Roll

$12.95

Crispy Tempura, topped with Shrimp, Avocado, Eel sauce

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$10.95

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese and Scallions

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

California Roll, Salmon, Tuna, Snapper & Tobiko

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber and masago outside

Snowcrab Roll

Snowcrab Roll

$11.95

Snowcrab, Avocado and Masago

Super Shrimp Roll

Super Shrimp Roll

$15.45

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber with Ebi Shrimp & Avocado

Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$11.45

Fresh Tuna and Avocado Inside

Seaweed Rolls (6 pcs per order)

Futo Maki Roll

Futo Maki Roll

$9.95

Sweet Tofu, Mixed Japanese Pickled Cucumber and Carrot

Garden Maki Roll

Garden Maki Roll

$9.45

Cucumber, Carrot and Avocado

Phuket Roll

Phuket Roll

$13.95

Baked Scallop & Snowcrab with Spicy Sauce and Lava Sauce

Spider Maki Roll

Spider Maki Roll

$14.95

Crispy Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber, Carrot and Masago

Maki Rolls (3 pcs per order)

California Roll

California Roll

$3.75

Avocado, Crab Stick & Cucumber

Kappa Roll

Kappa Roll

$3.75

Crisp Cucumber

Negihama

Negihama

$3.75

Yellowtail & Scallions

Rock and Roll

Rock and Roll

$3.75

Eel & Avocado

Spicy Hamachi

Spicy Hamachi

$3.75

Yellowtail, Spicy sauce & Scallions

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$3.75

Spicy Seasoned Tuna

Tekka Roll

Tekka Roll

$3.75

Tuna

White Roll

White Roll

$3.75

Cream Cheese

Yasai

Yasai

$3.75

Mixed Vegetables

Sushi Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$7.45
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.45
Sushi Starter

Sushi Starter

$14.95
Sushi Deluxe

Sushi Deluxe

$23.95

Shrimp Tempura(4)

$9.99

Sushi Nigiri

Inari Sweet Tofu

$1.95

Takewon Pickled Daikon

$1.95
Tomago Omelette

Tomago Omelette

$1.95

Wakame Seasoned Seaweed

$1.95
Kanikama Crab Stick

Kanikama Crab Stick

$2.15
Masago Smelt Fish Eggs

Masago Smelt Fish Eggs

$2.15
Saba Mckerel

Saba Mckerel

$2.15
Tai Red Snapper

Tai Red Snapper

$2.15
Ebi Shrimp

Ebi Shrimp

$2.35
Hamachi Yellow Tail

Hamachi Yellow Tail

$2.35
Hokkigai Surf Clam

Hokkigai Surf Clam

$2.35

Hotategi Scallop

$2.35
Lidako Baby Octopus

Lidako Baby Octopus

$2.35
Ika Squid

Ika Squid

$2.35
Kunsel Sake Smoked Salmon

Kunsel Sake Smoked Salmon

$2.35
Sake Salmon

Sake Salmon

$2.35
Tako Octopus

Tako Octopus

$2.35

Tobiko Flying Fish Egg (red)

$2.35
Unagi Fresh Water Eel

Unagi Fresh Water Eel

$2.35
Zuwai Gani Snowcrab

Zuwai Gani Snowcrab

$2.35

Extra Sushi

Masago on the side

$1.50

Tobiko on the side

$1.50

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Wasabi

$0.75

Ginger

$0.75

Avocado

$1.50

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Lava Sauce

$1.50

Wasabi Sauce

$1.50

Panzu Sauce

$1.00

Beer

Asahi

$5.45

Hofbrau Dunkel

$5.45

Blood Orange

$5.45

Bud Light

$4.45

Corona

$5.45

Heineken

$5.45

Kirin

$5.45

Michelob Amberboch

$4.45

Michelob Lager

$4.45Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.45

Miller Light

$4.45

Sapporo

$5.45

Singha

$5.45

Yuengling

$4.45

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Sprite.

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Ginger Ale

$3.49

Tonic.

$3.49

Mountain Dew

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Club Soda

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$3.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.99
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$3.99
Thai Coffee

Thai Coffee

$3.99