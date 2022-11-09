- Home
- Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
475 Providence Main St NW
Ste 102
Huntsville, AL 35806
Popular Items
Soda / Iced Tea
Special Menu
Appetizers
Bangkok Roll
Rolls filled with minced chicken, fresh lettuce, cucumber, cilantro. Served with jalapeno and lime juice sauce
Crispy Spring Rolls
Crispy spring roll stuffed with cabbage, bean thread and carrot served with sweet & sour sauce
Fresh Summer Rolls
Fresh rolls filled with shrimp, lettuce, and noodle. Served with plum sauce topped with chilies and crushed peanut.
Fried Green Beans
Fried green beans with Ranch sauce on the side
Fried Wonton
Golden Phuket style wonton filled with minced shrimp and chicken. Duet of sweet and sour
Golden Cheese
Phuket style wonton filled with cream cheese and crab stick, served with Phuket sweet and sour sauce
Larb
Ground chicken, green onion, red onion, lime dressing, and chilies. Experienced with crisp cabbage
Phuket Lettuce Wrap
Ground chicken, sliced shitake mushroom, onion and bell pepper, experienced in cool lettuce cups
Satay Chicken
Chicken marinated in Thai spices, skewered and char-grilled. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Steamed Edamame
Steamed edamame (soy bean) sprinkled with sea salt
Thai Pot Sticker
Choose between fried or steamed dumplings filled with vegetables and chicken with Thai ginger soy sauce
Salads
Soups
Miso Soup
Soothing soup with soy bean paste, tofu, seaweed, and scallion
Tom Kha (Spicy Coconut Soup)
spirited coconut milk soup, seasoned with galanga, lime juice, chilies and mushroom
Tom Kha Large (Spicy Coconut Soup)
spirited coconut milk soup, seasoned with galanga, lime juice, chilies and mushroom
Tom Yum Chicken
our popular Thai soup, spicy sour broth with chicken, mushroom, and Thai chili paste.
Tom Yum Seafood
our popular Thai soup, spicy sour broth with tender squid, New Zealand mussel, and shrimp
Tom Yum Shrimp
our popular Thai soup, spicy sour broth with shrimp, mushroom, and Thai chili paste
Wonton Soup
wonton soup with Thai traits in clear chicken broth with fresh spinach and chopped carrot and scallion
Traditions
Almond & Cashew
Juicy chicken wok-tossed amongst almonds & cashews, bell pepper, onion, scallion, dry Thai chili, and chili garlic sauce
Basil Stir Fried
Gently-tossed chicken with Phuket sauce, fresh chili, Thai basil, baby corn, bell pepper and onion
Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry
Broccoli, carrot, cabbage, onion, baby corn, snap pea, zucchini, quickly wok-tossed with Phuket distinctive sauce.
Pop – Phuket Orange Peel
Chicken battered and carefully-fried, onion, pineapple and bell peppers. Paired with Phuket orange peel sweet & sour sauce
Prik Pao Pork
Wok- tossed lean pork with Thai chili paste, onion, straw mushroom, and basil leaf
Teriyaki
Stir-fired chicken, and mixed vegetables with Teriyaki sauce
Thai Bbq Chicken
Tendered chicken, marinated with Phuket special recipe, served with sweet & sour sauce, steamed vegetable.
Thai Curries
Green Curry
Green curry with green Thai chilies, coconut milk, bell pepper, zucchini, green bean, baby corn, bamboo shoot and Thai basil
Jungle Curry
The grandest curry in Thai cuisine. Sautéed with chicken, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, eggplant, zucchini and Thai basil
Masaman Curry
Phuket’s interpretation of the peanut curry of Thailand, sautéed with chicken, coconut milk, potato, boiled peanut and onion
Panang Curry
distinctively thick Panang curry sautéed with chicken, a touch of coconut milk, kefir leaf, bell pepper and Thai basil leaves
Yellow Curry
Spicy yellow curry of southern Thailand, sautéed with chicken, coconut milk, turmeric, cumin seed, potato and carrot.
Rice & Noodles
Drunken Noodle
flat rice noodle, egg,Thai chili paste, mushroom, carrot broccoli, green bean, onion, bell pepper, and basil leaf
Fried Rice
everyone’s favorite, chicken fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, and scallions
Kao Soi
egg noodles in a bowl of Northern Thai curry sauce with chicken, and scallions, topped with crispy noodle
Pad See Ew
wok-tossed chicken, flat rice noodles, broccoli, carrot and egg
Pad Thai
rice noodles in Phuket Pad Thai sauce, egg, bean sprout, scallion, sprinkled with crushed peanut.
Pineapple Fried Rice
fried rice, tangy sliced pineapple, egg, carrot, onion, bell pepper, raisin, and a touch of Phuket sauce
Spicy Fried Rice
Fried rice with chili, broccoli, mushroom, egg, basil leaf, onion, and scallion
House Specialties
Drunken Noodle Seafood
flat rice noodle, seafood, Thai chilies, egg, mushroom, broccoli, carrot, green bean, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and basil leaf
Grilled Salmon Green Curry
Grilled Salmon topped with green curry sauce, coconut milk, bell peppers, zucchini, and green bean.
Nam Tok Beef
Marinated char-grilled rib eye with lime juice, chili paste, red onions. Served with sticky rice and cabbage
Phuket Short Ribs
Grilled beef short ribs marinated with Phuket special sauce, topped on romaine lettuce, served with coleslaw Thai style
Spicy Catfish
Catfish steaks delicately fried blanketed with fiery red chili sauce, bell pepper, zucchini, and Thai basil
Three Flavored Red Snapper
Red snapper filet comforted with a layer of Phuket unique tamarind sauce, carrot, broccoli, and baby corn.
Teriyaki Salmon
Grilled salmon, and mixed vegetables with Teriyaki sauce
Desserts
Vegetarian
Crispy Spring Rolls
Crispy spring roll stuffed with cabbage, bean thread and carrot served with sweet & sour sauce
Fried Green Beans
Fried green beans with Ranch sauce on the side
Tofu Lettuce Wraps
Almond & Cashew Tofu
Drunken Noodle Tofu
Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry Tofu
Pad Thai With Tofu
Teriyaki Tofu
Tofu Fried Rice
Alternatives & A La Cartes
Chef’s Special
Dragon Roll
Smoke Salmon, Cream Cheese, topped with Eel and Tobiko.
Fuji Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Topped with Tuna, Avocado with lava sauce
Samurai Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, topped with Tuna and Salmon served with Lava Sauce
Wasabi Maki
Tuna, Yellow tail, Crab Stick & Cucumber Topped with Salmon served with Wasabi Sauce
Bowl of Shrimp Tempura
Avocado, cucumber, wakame seaweed, tomato, scallions, babycorn, sushi rice, shrimp tempura, and masago, lava sauce, and eel sauce.
Bowl of SnowCrab
Avocado, cucumber, wakame seaweed, tomato, scallions, babycorn, sushi rice, snow crab mixed with mayonnaise, sriracha sauce, and masago, lava sauce, and eel sauce.
Special Rolls
Crunchy Roll
Crispy Tempura, Masago and Smoked Salmon
Ninja Roll
Crispy Tempura, topped with Shrimp, Avocado, Eel sauce
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese and Scallions
Rainbow Roll
California Roll, Salmon, Tuna, Snapper & Tobiko
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and masago outside
Snowcrab Roll
Snowcrab, Avocado and Masago
Super Shrimp Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber with Ebi Shrimp & Avocado
Tuna Avocado Roll
Fresh Tuna and Avocado Inside
Seaweed Rolls (6 pcs per order)
Maki Rolls (3 pcs per order)
California Roll
Avocado, Crab Stick & Cucumber
Kappa Roll
Crisp Cucumber
Negihama
Yellowtail & Scallions
Rock and Roll
Eel & Avocado
Spicy Hamachi
Yellowtail, Spicy sauce & Scallions
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Seasoned Tuna
Tekka Roll
Tuna
White Roll
Cream Cheese
Yasai
Mixed Vegetables