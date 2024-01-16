Phuse Cream - Sunrise New 2806 North University Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2806 North University Drive, Sunrise, FL 33322
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Dope Azz Vegan Cafe - 2410 N Dixie Hwy
No Reviews
2112 North University Drive Sunrise, FL 33322
View restaurant
Dandana Hookah Cafe - 1763 North University dr
No Reviews
1763 North University dr Sunrise, FL 33322
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sunrise
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
Be Nice Restaurants - Events- Be Nice Restaurants
4.4 • 10,937
1301 East Broward Boulevard Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurant