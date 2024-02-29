- Home
- /
- Scottsdale
- /
- PHX Beer Co Scottsdale - 8300 N Hayden Rd
PHX Beer Co Scottsdale 8300 N Hayden Rd
No reviews yet
8300 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Food
Shareables
- Al Pastor Tacos$12.00
3 marinated and grilled street pork tacos on corn tortillas, topped with pineapple relish, a lime wedge, and salsa on the side.
- Beer & Bourbon MAAD Meatballs$13.00
M.A.A.D. Bourbon infused meatballs, tossed in our tangy BBQ sauce, served on a bed of creamy mashed potatoes and green onions.
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
- Fried Pickles$11.00
Panko breaded pickle spears with roasted jalapeno ranch dressing.
- Fries$3.00
- Mac & Cheese (LOADED)$18.00
Cavatappi macaroni, Arizona Gold beer cheese and cheddar blend, hatch green chilis, with choice of buffalo chicken, brisket chili, or BBQ pork.
- Nachos (LOADED)$12.00
Freshly fried tortilla chips topped with queso Ro-tel, fresh jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cilantro.
- Pretzel Bites$10.00
Caraway seeds, Arizona Gold cheese fondue, house made mustard (upon request).
- Sliders (3)$13.00
AZ grass fed brisket patties, with your choice of cheese, served with pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and PBC house aioli.
Salads & Soups
- Berry Arugula Salad$14.00
Arugula, blueberries, strawberries, avocado chunks, tossed with strawberry balsamic vinegar, topped with goat cheese and toasted almonds.
- Chopped Salad$13.00
Kale, romaine, tomatoes, red peppers, smoked mozzarella, black beans, corn, pepitas, agave onions, tossed in house creamy malt vinaigrette.
- Grilled Romaine$10.00
Shaved Parmesan, lemon anchovy dressing, and garlic croutons.
- Quinoa Beet Salad$15.00
Red quinoa, sliced grapes, dried cranberries, shredded carrots, cotija cheese, roasted beets on a bed of fresh arugula, tossed in orange balsamic vinegar dressing.
- Side Salad$5.00
Romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- CUP Brisket ChilI$7.00
PBC family recipe, topped with fresh avocado, chopped onions, and sour cream.
- BOWL Brisket Chili$12.00
PBC family recipe, topped with fresh avocado, chopped onions, and sour cream.
- CUP Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.00
PBC family recipe, topped with fresh avocado, tortilla strips, and sour cream.
- BOWL Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
PBC family recipe, topped with fresh avocado, tortilla strips, and sour cream.
- CUP Roasted Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
PBC family recipe, topped with fresh basil and shaved parmesan.
- BOWL Roasted Tomato Basil Soup$9.00
PBC family recipe, topped with fresh basil and shaved parmesan.
Sandwiches
- 8 Hrs Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Morenci Copper Ale BBQ drizzle on a homemade coleslaw on a brioche bun.
- B.L.A.T.$12.00
Applewood smoked bacon with sliced avocado on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
- Big Kahuna$15.00
Grilled chicken breast in our ginger teriyaki glaze served on brioche bun with ham, pineapple relish, and PBC aioli.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Southern fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch on side.
- PBC Grilled Cheese$15.00
American, cheddar, and smoked mozzarella cheese, ham, and tomatoes.
- Reuben$15.00
House-made corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye.
Pizzas
- BBQ Smoked Chicken 10"$16.50
Moernci cooper Ale BBQ sauce + smoked mozzarella + red onion + cilantro
- BBQ Smoked Chicken 14"$22.50
Moernci cooper Ale BBQ sauce + smoked mozzarella + red onion + cilantro
- BBQ Smoked Chicken GF$19.50
Moernci cooper Ale BBQ sauce + smoked mozzarella + red onion + cilantro
- Brew Master 10"$16.50
House sauce + smoked mozzarella + peperoni + sausage + bacon
- Brew Master 14"$22.50
House sauce + smoked mozzarella + peperoni + sausage + bacon
- Brew Master GF$19.50
House sauce + smoked mozzarella + peperoni + sausage + bacon
- DIY 10"$12.50
red onions + red peppers + green peppers + sauteed mushrooms + heirloom tomatoes + basil + pepperoni + jalapenos + smoked chicken + bacon + sausage + calabrese salami + smoked mozzarella
- DIY 14"$16.50
red onions + red peppers + green peppers + sauteed mushrooms + heirloom tomatoes + basil + pepperoni + jalapenos + smoked chicken + bacon + sausage + calabrese salami + smoked mozzarella
- DIY GF$15.50
red onions + red peppers + green peppers + sauteed mushrooms + heirloom tomatoes + basil + pepperoni + jalapenos + smoked chicken + bacon + sausage + calabrese salami + smoked mozzarella
- Hawaiian 10"$16.50
Mozzarella cheese + house sauce + pepperoni + bacon + jalapenos + fresh diced pineapple
- Hawaiian 14"$22.50
Mozzarella cheese + house sauce + pepperoni + bacon + jalapenos + fresh diced pineapple
- Hawaiian GF$19.50
Mozzarella cheese + house sauce + pepperoni + bacon + jalapenos + fresh diced pineapple
- Mashed 10"$15.50
Mashed idaho red potatoes + smoked mozzerlla + bacon + garlic puree + green onions
- Mashed 14"$19.50
Mashed idaho red potatoes + smoked mozzerlla + bacon + garlic puree + green onions
- Mashed GF$18.50
Mashed idaho red potatoes + smoked mozzerlla + bacon + garlic puree + green onions
- Sonoran 10"$16.50
Calabrese salami + house sauce + secret chesse blend + mushrooms + pepper jam
- Sonoran 14"$22.50
Calabrese salami + house sauce + secret chesse blend + mushrooms + pepper jam
- Sonoran GF$19.50
Calabrese salami + house sauce + secret chesse blend + mushrooms + pepper jam
- Spicy Funghi 10"$14.50
Secret cheese belnd + herbed mushrooms + fresh jalapenos + house sauce
- Spicy Funghi 14"$19.50
Secret cheese belnd + herbed mushrooms + fresh jalapenos + house sauce
- Spicy Funghi GF$17.50
Secret cheese belnd + herbed mushrooms + fresh jalapenos + house sauce
- Veggie 10"$15.50
Mozzarella cheese + heirloom tomatoes + red onion + basil
- Veggie 14"$19.50
Mozzarella cheese + heirloom tomatoes + red onion + basil
- Veggie GF$18.50
Mozzarella cheese + heirloom tomatoes + red onion + basil
- Melrose 10"$12.50
- Melrose 14"$16.50
- Melrose GF$15.50
Burgers
- 3 Meat Burger$17.00
Az grass fed brisket patty + brioche bun + smoked ham + applewood bacon + smoked mozzarella cheese + PBC house aioli
- Ale House Cheeseburger$15.00
Az grass fed brisket patty + lettuce + tomatoes + choice of cheese : American, cheddar, swiss, smoked mozzarella,bleu cheese crumble + PBC house aioli
- Bison Burger$17.00
Bison burgrt grilled + brioche bun + lettuce + tomatoes + sauteed mushrooms + smoked mozzarella cheese + PBC house aioli
- Impossible Burger$16.00
House sauce + smoked mozzarella + peperoni + sausage + bacon
- Nacho Burger$17.00
Az grass fed brisket patty + lettuce + tomatoes+ guacamole + tortilla strips + queso Ro-Tel dip + jalapenos + brioche bun
- PB&J Burger$16.00
Az grass fed briskey patty + brioche bun + peanut butter + bacon jam + smoked mozzarella cheese
- Pepper Jam Burger$17.00
Az grass fed brisket patty + smoked mozzarella + pepper jam + apple wood + smoked bacon + PBC house aioli
Mains
- 8oz. Steak and Taters$24.00
8oz. grilled steak served with creamy garlic mashed potaoes + sauteed garlic broccolini
- Alaskan Cod & Chips$18.00
Arizona gold battered wild cod + tartar sauce + creamy slaw + seasoned fries served with a grilled lemon
- Cast Iron Mac & Cheese$13.00
Cavatappi macaroni + arizona gold beer cheese and cheddar bland + hatch green chilies + panko crumbs + pickled jalapenos
- Herb-Butter Salmon Plate$22.00
6 oz. grilled wild caught salmon + served on a bed of creamy garlic mashed potatoes + sauteed garlic broccolini
- Salmon Tacos$16.00
3 seasoned and grilled slices of wild caught salmon + corn tortillas + pinapple relish + smoked chipotle aioli + sliced avacado + a lime wedge + salsa + charro beans
- Smoked Pork Tacos$15.00
3 smoked pork street tacos + on corn tortillias + agave onion + cilantro + a lime wedge + salsa + charro beans
- SFC Strips (MEAL)$15.00
Seasoned fries + creamy coleslaw + morenci copper Ale BBQ sauce + chipotle aioli
Wings
- (5IN) Honey Mango Habenero$8.00
mango habenero sauce+bleu cheese dressing+pickle jaapeno
- (10IN) Honey Mango Habenero$15.50
mango habenero sauce+bleu cheese dressing+pickle jaapeno
- (6OUT) Honey Mango Habenero$7.00
mango habenero sauce+bleu cheese dressing+pickle jaapeno
- (10OUT) Honey Mango Habenero$13.00
mango habenero sauce+bleu cheese dressing+pickle jaapeno
- (5IN) Morenci Copper ALE BBQ$8.00
morenci bbq+cole slaw dressing+pickles
- (10IN) Morenci Copper ALE BBQ$15.50
morenci bbq+cole slaw dressing+pickles
- (6OUT) Morenci Copper ALE BBQ$7.00
morenci bbq+cole slaw dressing+pickles
- (10OUT) Morenci Copper ALE BBQ$13.00
morenci bbq+cole slaw dressing+pickles
- (5IN) Smoked Rubbed Salt & Pepper$8.00
salt+black pepper+grilled lemon
- (10IN) Smoked Rubbed Salt & Pepper$15.50
salt+black pepper+grilled lemon
- (10OUT) Smoked Rubbed Salt & Pepper$13.00
salt+black pepper+grilled lemon
- (6OUT) Smoked Rubbed Salt & Pepper$7.00
salt+black pepper+grilled lemon
- (5IN) Traditional Buffalo$8.00
buffalo sauce+celery+carrots+bleu cheese
- (10IN) Traditional Buffalo$15.50
buffalo sauce+celery+carrots+bleu cheese
- (6OUT) Traditional Buffalo$7.00
buffalo sauce+celery+carrots+bleu cheese
- (10OUT) Traditional Buffalo$13.00
buffalo sauce+celery+carrots+bleu cheese
Kids Menu
Desserts
- Pop-Tart Pie$11.00
folded over pie crust + sliced peaches + blueberries + dulce de leche drizzle + sprinkle powered sugar
- Skillet Brownie$9.00
Fudge brownie +vanilla gelato + carmal and chocolate sauce
- Tres Leches$10.00
gluten free homemade sponge cake + sweet milk+ whip cream + choclate drizzle + sliced strawberries
Dog Meal
Side Of
Beer
16oz Beer
- 16oz Arizona Gold$6.50
- 16oz Bird City Lager$6.50
- 16oz Candy Cane$6.50
- 16oz Desert Grifter Hefe$6.50
- 16oz Electric Palms IPA$6.50
- 16oz Howling Oats Session IPA$6.50
- 16oz IPA$6.50
- 16oz Iron Horse Porter$6.50
- 16oz Monsoon IPA$7.50
- 16oz Morenci Copper Ale$6.50
- 16oz North Rim IPA$6.50
- 16oz Sonoran White Chocolate Ale$6.50
- 16oz Sunset Sour$6.50
- 16oz Zanjero IPA$6.50
5oz Beer
- 5oz Arizona Gold$3.00
- 5oz Bird City Lager$3.00
- 5oz Candy Cane$3.00
- 5oz Desert Grifter Hefe$3.00
- 5oz Electric Palms IPA$3.00
- 5oz IPA$3.00
- 5oz Iron Horse Porter$3.00
- 5oz Howling Oats Session IPA$3.00
- 5oz Monsoon IPA$3.50
- 5oz Morenci Copper Ale$3.00
- 5oz North Rim IPA$3.00
- 5oz Sonoran White Chocolate Ale$3.00
- 5oz Sunset Sour$3.00
- 5oz Zanjero IPA$3.00
Taster
Bottled/Canned Beer
Goblit
Liquor
Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Boisiere Dry Vermouth$6.00
- Boisiere Sweet Vermouth$6.00
- Bols Amarreto$7.00
- Bols Elderflower$7.00
- Bols Orange Curacao$7.00
- Bols Raspberry$7.00
- Carpano$8.00
- Dolin Vermouth$7.00
- Drams Allspice$7.00
- Fireball$9.00
- Giffard Orgreat$7.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- McCormick$9.00
- Monin Cucumber$3.00
- Monin Pure Cane Sugar$3.00
- Potter's Peach Schnapps$6.00
- Triple Sec$7.00
Scotch
Tequila
Whiskey
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Bullit Bourbon$10.00
- Carefree 90$9.00
- Carefree 117$10.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Eagle Rare$11.00
- Early Times$6.00
- Elijah Craig$8.00
- Haven Hill$12.00
- Green Brier$8.00
- Haven Hill$12.00
- Highwest Double Rye$12.00
- Highwest Midwinters
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Maker's Mark$10.00
- Michters$7.00
- Nelson Bros$6.00
- Old Forester$8.00
- Old Forester 1920$9.00
- 1792$7.00
Bottles
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Bellini$10.00
- Best Burro$11.50
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Bobby's Mai Tai$11.00
- Cool Collins$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$9.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Figgy Peach$12.00
- Gimlet$9.00
- Greyhound$11.00
- Lakeside Bourbon Sour$10.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Madras$10.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mercado Margarita$13.50
- Merdado Mule$10.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Michelada$10.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Painkiller$10.50
- Paloma Sunset$10.00
- Patio Pounder$10.50
- Quencher$11.00
- Salty Dog + Basil$10.00
- Screwdriver$11.00
- Sea Breeze$11.00
- Strawberry Smash$12.50
- Tequila Sunrise$11.00
- White Russian$11.00
Wine
Red Glass
Red Bottle
White Glass
White Bottle
N/A Beverages
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- HOT Tea$1.50
- Iced Tea$3.00
- KID Apple Juice$2.00
- KID Cranberry Juice$2.00
- KID Grapefruit Juice$2.00
- KID Orange Juice$2.00
- KIDS Soda$2.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Mocktail$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Sierra Mist$3.00
- Soda Water
- Tonic$3.00