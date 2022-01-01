- Home
Phyre Brewery 918 New York Ave
479 Reviews
$$
918 New York Ave
St Cloud, FL 34769
Apps
Handhelds
Entrees
Dinner
Lunch
Kids Menu
Sides
Breakfast
Speakeasy
Desserts
Triple Chocolate Mouse
$8.00
NY Style Cheese Cake
$8.00
Red Velvet Cake
$8.00
Tuxedo Bomb
$8.00
Molten Lava
$10.00
Scoop vanilla ice cream
$2.00
Birthday Cake Chz Cake
$10.00Out of stock
Maple Bacon cheesecake
$9.00Out of stock
Key lime cheesecake
$9.00Out of stock
Raz lemon
$8.00Out of stock
Orange cream cheese cake
$9.00Out of stock
Creme brulee
$7.00Out of stock
Peppermint Cheesecake
$9.00Out of stock
Passion Fruit Chz Cake
$10.00
White Tiramisu
$8.00Out of stock
Choc caramel chz cake
$10.00Out of stock
Specials
Hot Brown Sandwich
$13.50
Brats
$10.00
Roulade
$23.00
Swissmac
$14.00
Linguini and clam
$22.00Out of stock
Pork Belly
$22.00
Chicken Quesadilla
$10.00
Lunch Sammich Special
$12.00
Seafood Linguini
$18.00
Cider chicken
$20.00Out of stock
Stuffed Seabass
$27.00Out of stock
Prime Rib
$40.00Out of stock
Smoked New York Strip
$29.00Out of stock
Grandmas Pork
$16.00
Manhattan Sandwhich
$12.00Out of stock
Chimi Steak
$27.00
Sword Sammich
$15.00Out of stock
Turkey leg
$12.00
One candy bacon
$2.00
Breakfast Burger
$12.00
Wing Lunch Special
$12.00
Chewbacca Hash
$25.00
Tequila Shrimp
$23.00
Fried Chkn
$17.00
Chz pizza slice
$3.00
Pepperoni slice
$3.50
Dinner and documentary
Retail
Bottle/Cans
Lacto Cooler
$7.00
Accomplice Cherry
$6.00Out of stock
Accomplice Pear
$6.00Out of stock
Banana tailpipe
$8.00Out of stock
Bear Lazers
$8.00
Bearski
$9.00Out of stock
Big Storm Key Lime
$7.00Out of stock
Bears On A Rampage
$9.00
Bud
$4.00
Bud light
$4.00
Dragon Milk
$10.00
Dukes
$6.00
El Crippy
$8.00Out of stock
Erdinger N/A
$5.00Out of stock
Evil Kiss
$6.00Out of stock
Ezra
$9.50Out of stock
First 72
$5.00
FL Ave Passion
$6.00
Green bench Pilsner
$6.00
Hornitos seltzer Lime
$7.00Out of stock
Hornitos seltzer Mango
$7.00Out of stock
Humble Pie
$8.00Out of stock
Joyland I P A
$6.00Out of stock
Lil Sebastian
$8.00Out of stock
Margarita Gose
$8.00Out of stock
Mosh Pit
$10.00Out of stock
Orange Crush
$8.00
Pegasus
$9.50Out of stock
Pinch of salt
$7.00Out of stock
Quant Blueberry
$8.00Out of stock
Quant cuke mint
$8.00Out of stock
Riot Juice
$9.00Out of stock
Serenity Now
$9.00
Sour Monkey
$6.00Out of stock
Southerntier 2x
$6.00
SPF 50/50
$7.00Out of stock
Stella
$5.00
Sun Creek Lagar
$7.00Out of stock
Sunshine
$6.00
Surley Hell
$7.00Out of stock
Surley Red
$8.00Out of stock
Teas in the Trap
$4.50Out of stock
Tomoka Ocean
$6.00Out of stock
Tupac
$8.00
Ultra
$4.00
Walrus
$9.50Out of stock
ZFG
$7.00
Tropic Thunder
$9.00Out of stock
Dragons Milk Sea Salt Caramel
$11.00
Apple Of My Eye
$8.00Out of stock
Nitro Hot Choc
$9.00
Nitro Creme Brulee
$9.00
Ofallon straw choc
$8.00
High Noon Cherry
$6.00
High Noon Pineapple
$6.00
ManChild
$9.00Out of stock
SunLab Cherry Lime
$9.00Out of stock
Dragons Milk Burbon
$11.00
SunLab Cherry Lime
$8.00Out of stock
Nutrl pineapple seltzer
$6.50
Nutrl Raspberry
$6.50
Nefarious
$9.00Out of stock
Lonelymall benches
$8.00
Love that for you
$8.00Out of stock
Pastrynator gingerbread
$8.00
Fla Ave IPA
$8.00
FlaAve Hibiscus Wheat
$8.00
Spa Goggles
$7.00
Earthly temptaions
$8.00
Caribe Strawberry tropical cider
$8.00
Strawberry Lime Cider
$6.00
Pear Cider
$6.00
Draft Beer
Joyland IPA
$7.00
Southern Tier Pumking
$7.00
Panty Dropper 10 oz
$7.00
3 Daughters Beach Blonde Ale 16 oz
$6.25
Big Storm October fest 16oz
$6.50Out of stock
Resting Beri Face Sour
$8.00Out of stock
NoMames
$6.00Out of stock
Tupoc Shaporter 16 oz
$7.00
Caribs Pineapple cider 16 oz
$6.25
Walking Tree IPA
$6.50Out of stock
Riot Juice 16
$7.50Out of stock
Beautiful Disaster
$7.00Out of stock
Becal Brown
$6.00Out of stock
Krampus Koffee Stout
$6.00Out of stock
Smoked Porter
$6.00Out of stock
Splifficated Wheat
$6.00Out of stock
1909 IPA
$6.00Out of stock
Flight
$9.50Out of stock
Orange Vanilla
$6.00Out of stock
Hawworth Honey Ale
$6.00Out of stock
Cream Ale (not O.V.)
$7.00Out of stock
Bear Blond Ale
$6.00Out of stock
Full Contact IPA 16
$7.00Out of stock
Fresh IPA
$7.00Out of stock
Dragons Tooth Imperial Stout
$8.00
Park Bench Golden Pilsner
$8.00
Irish Red Ale
$6.50
N/A Bevs
Club soda
$2.50
Coffee
$2.50
Coke
$2.99
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Cream Soda
$3.00Out of stock
Diet Coke
$2.99
Ginger Ale
$2.99
HI C
$2.99
Lemonade
$2.99
Mr Pibb
$2.99
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pellegrino
$4.00
Root Beer
$4.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Sprite
$2.99
Sweet Tea
$2.99
Tea
$2.99
Bottle water
$3.00Out of stock
Elderflower Tonic
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Hot Tea
$2.50
Red Wine
Bravium Pino Noir Btl
$54.00
C&C Red Blend GL
$8.00
C7C Red Blebd BTL
$29.00
Armeli Chianti BTL
$27.00
Complicated Pino Noir BTL
$35.00
Complicated Pino Noir GL
$9.00
Ferrari Merlot BTL
$35.00
Ferrari Merlot GL
$9.00
Folie Deux Cab Sav Btl
$36.00
Iron sand btl
$32.00
Joel Got Merlot Btl
$35.00
Joel Gott Cab BTL
$35.00
Joel Gott Cab GL
$9.00
Joel Gott Merlot GL
$9.00Out of stock
KOP Cab
$25.00
KOP red blend
$25.00
KOP Shiraz
$25.00
Meters left Bank Red blend Btl
$50.00
Red Sangria
$7.00
San Polo Brunello Montalcino btl
$89.00
Shatter GL
$11.00
ShatterBTL
$37.00
The Show Malbec btl
$32.00
The Show Malbec GL
$8.00
White Wine
Avissi Prosecco BTL
$25.00
Avissi Prosecco GL
$7.00
Bieler Rose BTL
$25.00Out of stock
Bieler Rose GL
$7.00Out of stock
Eco Sav Blanc Btl
$27.00
Eco Sav Blanc GL
$8.00
Taken Chard BTL
$33.00
Taken Chard GL
$8.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Poema Spark Rose BTL
$27.00
Poema Spark Rose GL
$8.00
TD Moscato BTL
$25.00
TD Moscato GL
$7.00
TD Pino Gri BTL
$25.00
TD Pino Gri GL
$7.00
Segura viudas brut rose 187ml
$7.00
Terras Gauda orosal blend btl
$32.00
Bravium Chard Btl
$36.00
Ziata Sav Blanc Btl
$40.00
Neyers 304 Chard Btl
$33.00
Poema Spark White
$25.00
Veuve
$100.00
Mumm
$60.00
White Sangria
$7.00Out of stock
Ghy
$5.00
Speciality Cocktails
Alimony
$10.00
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Appletini
$10.00
Aviation Cocktail
$10.00
Banana Split
$10.00
Bday Cake
$9.00
Bee's Knees
$10.00
Black Cat Espresso
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Brooklyn
$12.00
Burning Ring of Phyre Mule
$9.00
Choc Martini
$10.00
Clyde Old Fashion
$12.00
Coffee Bourbon sumti
$10.00
Coquito
$10.00
Corpse Reviver
$12.00
Cran Pisco Sour
$11.00
Dillinger Manhattan
$12.00
Dirty Empress
$10.00
Espresso Martini
$10.00
French Empress
$10.00
Grasshopper
$10.00
Greatful Dead
$12.00
Hot and dirty
$10.00
House Margarita
$9.00
Irish Coffee
$7.50
Irish Mule
$10.00
Krampus Koffee
$10.00
Last Word
$13.00
Long Island
$10.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Marilyn's Float
$10.00
Mimosa
$6.00
Mojito
$10.00
MoonShine Pickle
$4.50
Myers Lemon Drop
$10.00
Negroni
$10.00
NY Spur
$9.00
Orangesicle
$9.00
Our Fashion
$9.00
Paloma
$9.00
Passionate Paula
$9.00
Phyreproff
$13.00
Phyrita
$9.00
Pink Flamingo
$9.00
Pumpkin Pie Martini
$10.00
Puttin on the Spritz
$9.00
Rosie's Choc p butter martini
$10.00
Rosie's Peanut Butter & Jelly
$10.00
Rum Runner
$10.00
Side Car
$12.00
Sweet Bonnie
$13.00
The Alimony
$10.00
Tigress
$10.00
Too hot for Paris
$11.00
tues Margarita
$4.00
Vieux Carre
$12.00
White Russian
$9.00
Witches Brew
$9.00
Witches Heart
$9.00
Zegfield Sazurac
$10.00
Bootleg Rum Punch
$10.00
Hurricane
$10.00
Liquors
Hanson Cucumber
$8.00
Belvedere
$10.00
EG LaV
$9.00
EG Sage
$9.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Kettle One
$10.00
Titos
$7.00
Han Orange
$8.00
Han Lemon
$8.00
EG Sage
$8.00
Hans Hab
$8.00
Huckleberry Vodka
$8.00
Organica
$9.00
Helix
$9.00
Elit Stoli
$9.00
DBL Titos
$12.00
Avation
$7.00
Beefeater
$7.00
Beefeater Pink
$7.00
Empress
$9.00
Hendrix Orbium
$9.00
Monkey
$10.00
Tanquerey
$8.00
Hendrix Neptunia
$10.00
Bombay Sapphire
$9.00
Blue Coat
$9.00
Hendrix Luner
$9.00
Arancia Blood Orange
$10.00
Lavender Gin
$9.00
Bacardi
$7.00
Blac Rum
$9.00
Capt Morgan
$7.00
Kraken Coffee
$8.00
Malibu
$7.00
1796 Solera
$9.00
Bumbu
$9.00
Kamasa
$7.00
Exquisito 1oz
$12.00
Appleton 12 year 1.5 oz
$8.00
Parrot Bay
$7.00
Altos Silver
$8.00
Altos Resp
$8.00
Patron
$9.00
Prospero Silver
$8.00
Prospero Resp
$8.00
Siempre Silver
$8.00
Siempre Barrel
$9.00Out of stock
Tres Agav Blanc
$8.00
Tres Agave Resp
$8.00
345
$40.00
Dos hombre Mezcal
$10.00
Montelobos mezcal
$10.00
Se Busca
$7.00
Class Azul Resp 1oz
$18.00
Illegal
$12.00
Class Azul Mezcal Guerrero 84 1oz
$25.00
Class Azul Mezcal Guerrero 84 1\2 Oz
$13.00
Class Azul 1 oz Ultra
$85.00
Class Azul 1\2 oz Ultra
$45.00
Komos 1oz
$13.00
Herradura ultra anejo 1.5
$11.00
Banned 1.5
$7.00Out of stock
Ocho plata 1.5
$8.00Out of stock
Ocho rep 1.5
$9.00
Ocho anejo 1.5
$10.00
Teremana anejo
$10.00
Teremana Blanco
$8.00
Teremana Resposado
$8.00
818 Blanco
$10.00
Salt Chocolate
$10.00
Casa Azul white anejo
$50.00
818 Reposado
$10.00
818 anejo
$13.00
Clase Azul Gold 1oz
$50.00
21 seeds Cucumber Jalapeño
$10.00
21 Seeds Valencia Orange
$10.00
Dewers 12
$10.00
Glenlevit 14
$13.00
McCallan 12
$13.00
Scallywag
$12.00
Johnny Black
$10.00
Balvenie single 12
$10.00
Balvenie portword
$40.00
Balvenie carib
$10.00
Balvenie Dbl Wood
$16.00
Glenfiddich 18
$18.00
Oban 14
$14.00
Glenlivet 12
$12.00
Glenlevit Founders
$9.00
Glenlevit caribbean
$9.00
Glenfiddich 12
$14.00
Glenfiddich 14
$16.00
1776 Bourbon
$7.00
1776 Rye
$7.00
1792
$9.00
Alberta premium
$14.00Out of stock
Amador Cabernet
$10.00
Amador Chardonnay
$10.00
Amador Port Barrel
$10.00
Amamdor
$8.00
Amamdor hopped
$16.00
Angels Envy
$12.00
Basil Baden Rye
$9.00Out of stock
Basil Hayden
$10.00
Birddog chocolate
$6.00
Blackend
$9.00
Bookers Bardstown 1oz
$15.00
Breaker Boubon
$9.00
Breaker Port
$9.00Out of stock
Breaker Wheat
$9.00
BSB103
$9.00
Clyde Mays
$9.00
Crown
$8.00
Fighting 69
$8.00
Fist full
$9.00
Four Roses
$9.00
Gentlemen Jack
$12.00
Heavens Door
$9.00
Heavens Door Double Barrel
$9.00
Heavens Door Rye
$12.00
High West CF
$10.00
High West Prarie
$8.00
High West Rye
$8.00
Fireball
$6.00
Hill rock solara 1 oz
$16.00
Iron Smoke burbon
$12.00
Jack
$9.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jameson Orange
$10.00
Jefferson Ocean 1.5
$12.00
Jefferson Reserve
$10.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Johnny Black
$11.00
Knobb Creek 100
$12.00
Knobs Creek 1.5
$10.00
Legent
$9.00
LongBranch 1.5
$9.00
Makers 46
$10.00
Micheal Collins
$9.00
Michters
$10.00
Minor Case
$8.00
Ole Smoke Peach
$8.00
Ole Smokey pecan 1.5
$7.00
Piggy Back 6yr Bourbon
$12.00
Piggyback 6yr Rye
$11.00
Rabbit Hole Dareringer 1.5
$12.00
Red Breast
$12.00
Rosie's bacon 1.5
$8.00
Salted Caramel whiskey
$8.00
Screwball
$7.00
Sexton
$7.00
Sharkbite
$7.00
Slow N Low
$8.00
Tenjaku blended Whisky
$9.00
Tenjaku Pure Malt
$9.00
Two Trees Peach
$8.00
Tx
$7.00
Whistlepig 12 yr OZ
$16.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Jameson Blk Barl
$9.00
Disarono
$9.00
Baileys
$8.00
Campari
$9.00
Grand Mariner
$9.00
Jaegermeister
$8.00
Khalua
$7.00
Lillet
$8.00
Martel 1oz
$14.00
Moonshine
$10.00
Louis XIII .5 oz
$88.00
Louis XIII 1 oz
$160.00
Attributes and Amenities
Seating
Groups
Table Service
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
918 New York Ave, St Cloud, FL 34769
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
