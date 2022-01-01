Phyre Brewery 918 New York Ave

A map showing the location of Phyre Brewery 918 New York AveView gallery

Apps

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Chili Cheese Phrys

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Provolone Wedges

$11.00

Tuna Nachos

$17.00

Phyre Candy

$13.00

Full Phyres

$8.00

Scotch eggs

$10.00

Dumpster Phyre

$15.00

Soup & Salads

Soup of the Day

$7.00

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Chili

$7.00

Wings

5 Traditional Wings

$7.00

10 Traditional Wings

$13.50

20 Wings

$25.00

Handhelds

The Bulldog

$20.00

Beef on Wek

$14.00

Chicken Wafflle Sandwich

$14.00

3 Mahi Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Phyre Burger

$15.00

Whiskey Burger

$16.00

10th Street Burger

$14.00

Phyre steak n cheese

$13.50

Stk & Chz add shrimp

$17.50

Buffalo chicken sammich

$13.50

Entrees

Beer mac and cheese

$13.00

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Blacken Ckicken Alfredo

$20.00

Hazelnut Chicken

$19.00

Asian Zoodles

$16.00

Meatloaf

$20.00

Brew for the Crew

$5.00

Dinner

Pringle Salmon

$22.00

Shrimp and Grits

$25.00

Citrus Snapper

$25.00

Black and Blue Sirloin

$27.00

Coffee Rub Metro Filet

$28.00

New York Strip

$32.00

Pork Porterhouse

$25.00

Lunch

Club Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

2 Mahi Tacos

$11.00

Smash Burger

$11.00

Phyre Dogs

$11.00

Chili Cheese Dogs

$11.00

Plain Ole Dogs

$10.00

Kids Menu

Prehistoric Nuggets

$6.00

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid Dog

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kid Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Kid Pringle Salmon

$11.00

Kid Sirloin

$12.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Kids Fish N Chips

$9.00

Sides

1/2 Phrys

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Mac n Cheese side

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Caeser

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Side beer cheese

$2.50

Veggies

$3.00

Extra blue cheese

$0.50

Extra ranch

$0.50

Side Of Rice

$2.50

Breakfast

All American Bfast

$13.00

Steak and Eggs

$29.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Belgian Waffle

$13.00

Bfast Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Scottish Waffles

$14.50

3 Little Pigs

$13.50

Hangover Burger

$16.00

French Toast

$12.00

Lobster Ben

$8.00

Chicken Waffle Taco

$11.00Out of stock

Brisket ben

$15.00

Speakeasy

Bison

$35.00Out of stock

Venison

$38.00Out of stock

Lamb

$37.00

Duck

$29.00

Tomohawk

$99.00Out of stock

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Mouse

$8.00

NY Style Cheese Cake

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Tuxedo Bomb

$8.00

Molten Lava

$10.00

Scoop vanilla ice cream

$2.00

Birthday Cake Chz Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Maple Bacon cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Key lime cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Raz lemon

$8.00Out of stock

Orange cream cheese cake

$9.00Out of stock

Creme brulee

$7.00Out of stock

Peppermint Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Chz Cake

$10.00

White Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Choc caramel chz cake

$10.00Out of stock

Specials

Hot Brown Sandwich

$13.50

Brats

$10.00

Roulade

$23.00

Swissmac

$14.00

Linguini and clam

$22.00Out of stock

Pork Belly

$22.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Lunch Sammich Special

$12.00

Seafood Linguini

$18.00

Cider chicken

$20.00Out of stock

Stuffed Seabass

$27.00Out of stock

Prime Rib

$40.00Out of stock

Smoked New York Strip

$29.00Out of stock

Grandmas Pork

$16.00

Manhattan Sandwhich

$12.00Out of stock

Chimi Steak

$27.00

Sword Sammich

$15.00Out of stock

Turkey leg

$12.00

One candy bacon

$2.00

Breakfast Burger

$12.00

Wing Lunch Special

$12.00

Chewbacca Hash

$25.00

Tequila Shrimp

$23.00

Fried Chkn

$17.00

Chz pizza slice

$3.00

Pepperoni slice

$3.50

Dinner and documentary

Sirloin

Hazelnut Chicken

Snapper

Pork

zoodles

House salad

cheesecake

Chocolate

Late Night

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Desert Board

$20.00

Retail

Krampus shirt

$15.00

Bottle/Cans

Lacto Cooler

$7.00

Accomplice Cherry

$6.00Out of stock

Accomplice Pear

$6.00Out of stock

Banana tailpipe

$8.00Out of stock

Bear Lazers

$8.00

Bearski

$9.00Out of stock

Big Storm Key Lime

$7.00Out of stock

Bears On A Rampage

$9.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud light

$4.00

Dragon Milk

$10.00

Dukes

$6.00

El Crippy

$8.00Out of stock

Erdinger N/A

$5.00Out of stock

Evil Kiss

$6.00Out of stock

Ezra

$9.50Out of stock

First 72

$5.00

FL Ave Passion

$6.00

Green bench Pilsner

$6.00

Hornitos seltzer Lime

$7.00Out of stock

Hornitos seltzer Mango

$7.00Out of stock

Humble Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Joyland I P A

$6.00Out of stock

Lil Sebastian

$8.00Out of stock

Margarita Gose

$8.00Out of stock

Mosh Pit

$10.00Out of stock

Orange Crush

$8.00

Pegasus

$9.50Out of stock

Pinch of salt

$7.00Out of stock

Quant Blueberry

$8.00Out of stock

Quant cuke mint

$8.00Out of stock

Riot Juice

$9.00Out of stock

Serenity Now

$9.00

Sour Monkey

$6.00Out of stock

Southerntier 2x

$6.00

SPF 50/50

$7.00Out of stock

Stella

$5.00

Sun Creek Lagar

$7.00Out of stock

Sunshine

$6.00

Surley Hell

$7.00Out of stock

Surley Red

$8.00Out of stock

Teas in the Trap

$4.50Out of stock

Tomoka Ocean

$6.00Out of stock

Tupac

$8.00

Ultra

$4.00

Walrus

$9.50Out of stock

ZFG

$7.00

Tropic Thunder

$9.00Out of stock

Dragons Milk Sea Salt Caramel

$11.00

Apple Of My Eye

$8.00Out of stock

Nitro Hot Choc

$9.00

Nitro Creme Brulee

$9.00

Ofallon straw choc

$8.00

High Noon Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

ManChild

$9.00Out of stock

SunLab Cherry Lime

$9.00Out of stock

Dragons Milk Burbon

$11.00

SunLab Cherry Lime

$8.00Out of stock

Nutrl pineapple seltzer

$6.50

Nutrl Raspberry

$6.50

Nefarious

$9.00Out of stock

Lonelymall benches

$8.00

Love that for you

$8.00Out of stock

Pastrynator gingerbread

$8.00

Fla Ave IPA

$8.00

FlaAve Hibiscus Wheat

$8.00

Spa Goggles

$7.00

Earthly temptaions

$8.00

Caribe Strawberry tropical cider

$8.00

Strawberry Lime Cider

$6.00

Pear Cider

$6.00

Draft Beer

Joyland IPA

$7.00

Southern Tier Pumking

$7.00

Panty Dropper 10 oz

$7.00

3 Daughters Beach Blonde Ale 16 oz

$6.25

Big Storm October fest 16oz

$6.50Out of stock

Resting Beri Face Sour

$8.00Out of stock

NoMames

$6.00Out of stock

Tupoc Shaporter 16 oz

$7.00

Caribs Pineapple cider 16 oz

$6.25

Walking Tree IPA

$6.50Out of stock

Riot Juice 16

$7.50Out of stock

Beautiful Disaster

$7.00Out of stock

Becal Brown

$6.00Out of stock

Krampus Koffee Stout

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked Porter

$6.00Out of stock

Splifficated Wheat

$6.00Out of stock

1909 IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Flight

$9.50Out of stock

Orange Vanilla

$6.00Out of stock

Hawworth Honey Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Cream Ale (not O.V.)

$7.00Out of stock

Bear Blond Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Full Contact IPA 16

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Dragons Tooth Imperial Stout

$8.00

Park Bench Golden Pilsner

$8.00

Irish Red Ale

$6.50

N/A Bevs

Club soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

HI C

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Bottle water

$3.00Out of stock

Elderflower Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Red Wine

Bravium Pino Noir Btl

$54.00

C&C Red Blend GL

$8.00

C7C Red Blebd BTL

$29.00

Armeli Chianti BTL

$27.00

Complicated Pino Noir BTL

$35.00

Complicated Pino Noir GL

$9.00

Ferrari Merlot BTL

$35.00

Ferrari Merlot GL

$9.00

Folie Deux Cab Sav Btl

$36.00

Iron sand btl

$32.00

Joel Got Merlot Btl

$35.00

Joel Gott Cab BTL

$35.00

Joel Gott Cab GL

$9.00

Joel Gott Merlot GL

$9.00Out of stock

KOP Cab

$25.00

KOP red blend

$25.00

KOP Shiraz

$25.00

Meters left Bank Red blend Btl

$50.00

Red Sangria

$7.00

San Polo Brunello Montalcino btl

$89.00

Shatter GL

$11.00

ShatterBTL

$37.00

The Show Malbec btl

$32.00

The Show Malbec GL

$8.00

White Wine

Avissi Prosecco BTL

$25.00

Avissi Prosecco GL

$7.00

Bieler Rose BTL

$25.00Out of stock

Bieler Rose GL

$7.00Out of stock

Eco Sav Blanc Btl

$27.00

Eco Sav Blanc GL

$8.00

Taken Chard BTL

$33.00

Taken Chard GL

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Poema Spark Rose BTL

$27.00

Poema Spark Rose GL

$8.00

TD Moscato BTL

$25.00

TD Moscato GL

$7.00

TD Pino Gri BTL

$25.00

TD Pino Gri GL

$7.00

Segura viudas brut rose 187ml

$7.00

Terras Gauda orosal blend btl

$32.00

Bravium Chard Btl

$36.00

Ziata Sav Blanc Btl

$40.00

Neyers 304 Chard Btl

$33.00

Poema Spark White

$25.00

Veuve

$100.00

Mumm

$60.00

White Sangria

$7.00Out of stock

Ghy

$5.00

Speciality Cocktails

Alimony

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Appletini

$10.00

Aviation Cocktail

$10.00

Banana Split

$10.00

Bday Cake

$9.00

Bee's Knees

$10.00

Black Cat Espresso

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Brooklyn

$12.00

Burning Ring of Phyre Mule

$9.00

Choc Martini

$10.00

Clyde Old Fashion

$12.00

Coffee Bourbon sumti

$10.00

Coquito

$10.00

Corpse Reviver

$12.00

Cran Pisco Sour

$11.00

Dillinger Manhattan

$12.00

Dirty Empress

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

French Empress

$10.00

Grasshopper

$10.00

Greatful Dead

$12.00

Hot and dirty

$10.00

House Margarita

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$7.50

Irish Mule

$10.00

Krampus Koffee

$10.00

Last Word

$13.00

Long Island

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Marilyn's Float

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$10.00

MoonShine Pickle

$4.50

Myers Lemon Drop

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

NY Spur

$9.00

Orangesicle

$9.00

Our Fashion

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Passionate Paula

$9.00

Phyreproff

$13.00

Phyrita

$9.00

Pink Flamingo

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$10.00

Puttin on the Spritz

$9.00

Rosie's Choc p butter martini

$10.00

Rosie's Peanut Butter & Jelly

$10.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Side Car

$12.00

Sweet Bonnie

$13.00

The Alimony

$10.00

Tigress

$10.00

Too hot for Paris

$11.00

tues Margarita

$4.00

Vieux Carre

$12.00

White Russian

$9.00

Witches Brew

$9.00

Witches Heart

$9.00

Zegfield Sazurac

$10.00

Bootleg Rum Punch

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Liquors

Hanson Cucumber

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

EG LaV

$9.00

EG Sage

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Titos

$7.00

Han Orange

$8.00

Han Lemon

$8.00

EG Sage

$8.00

Hans Hab

$8.00

Huckleberry Vodka

$8.00

Organica

$9.00

Helix

$9.00

Elit Stoli

$9.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

Avation

$7.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Beefeater Pink

$7.00

Empress

$9.00

Hendrix Orbium

$9.00

Monkey

$10.00

Tanquerey

$8.00

Hendrix Neptunia

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Blue Coat

$9.00

Hendrix Luner

$9.00

Arancia Blood Orange

$10.00

Lavender Gin

$9.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Blac Rum

$9.00

Capt Morgan

$7.00

Kraken Coffee

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

1796 Solera

$9.00

Bumbu

$9.00

Kamasa

$7.00

Exquisito 1oz

$12.00

Appleton 12 year 1.5 oz

$8.00

Parrot Bay

$7.00

Altos Silver

$8.00

Altos Resp

$8.00

Patron

$9.00

Prospero Silver

$8.00

Prospero Resp

$8.00

Siempre Silver

$8.00

Siempre Barrel

$9.00Out of stock

Tres Agav Blanc

$8.00

Tres Agave Resp

$8.00

345

$40.00

Dos hombre Mezcal

$10.00

Montelobos mezcal

$10.00

Se Busca

$7.00

Class Azul Resp 1oz

$18.00

Illegal

$12.00

Class Azul Mezcal Guerrero 84 1oz

$25.00

Class Azul Mezcal Guerrero 84 1\2 Oz

$13.00

Class Azul 1 oz Ultra

$85.00

Class Azul 1\2 oz Ultra

$45.00

Komos 1oz

$13.00

Herradura ultra anejo 1.5

$11.00

Banned 1.5

$7.00Out of stock

Ocho plata 1.5

$8.00Out of stock

Ocho rep 1.5

$9.00

Ocho anejo 1.5

$10.00

Teremana anejo

$10.00

Teremana Blanco

$8.00

Teremana Resposado

$8.00

818 Blanco

$10.00

Salt Chocolate

$10.00

Casa Azul white anejo

$50.00

818 Reposado

$10.00

818 anejo

$13.00

Clase Azul Gold 1oz

$50.00

21 seeds Cucumber Jalapeño

$10.00

21 Seeds Valencia Orange

$10.00

Dewers 12

$10.00

Glenlevit 14

$13.00

McCallan 12

$13.00

Scallywag

$12.00

Johnny Black

$10.00

Balvenie single 12

$10.00

Balvenie portword

$40.00

Balvenie carib

$10.00

Balvenie Dbl Wood

$16.00

Glenfiddich 18

$18.00

Oban 14

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenlevit Founders

$9.00

Glenlevit caribbean

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 14

$16.00

1776 Bourbon

$7.00

1776 Rye

$7.00

1792

$9.00

Alberta premium

$14.00Out of stock

Amador Cabernet

$10.00

Amador Chardonnay

$10.00

Amador Port Barrel

$10.00

Amamdor

$8.00

Amamdor hopped

$16.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Baden Rye

$9.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Birddog chocolate

$6.00

Blackend

$9.00

Bookers Bardstown 1oz

$15.00

Breaker Boubon

$9.00

Breaker Port

$9.00Out of stock

Breaker Wheat

$9.00

BSB103

$9.00

Clyde Mays

$9.00

Crown

$8.00

Fighting 69

$8.00

Fist full

$9.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Gentlemen Jack

$12.00

Heavens Door

$9.00

Heavens Door Double Barrel

$9.00

Heavens Door Rye

$12.00

High West CF

$10.00

High West Prarie

$8.00

High West Rye

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Hill rock solara 1 oz

$16.00

Iron Smoke burbon

$12.00

Jack

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Jefferson Ocean 1.5

$12.00

Jefferson Reserve

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Johnny Black

$11.00

Knobb Creek 100

$12.00

Knobs Creek 1.5

$10.00

Legent

$9.00

LongBranch 1.5

$9.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Micheal Collins

$9.00

Michters

$10.00

Minor Case

$8.00

Ole Smoke Peach

$8.00

Ole Smokey pecan 1.5

$7.00

Piggy Back 6yr Bourbon

$12.00

Piggyback 6yr Rye

$11.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer 1.5

$12.00

Red Breast

$12.00

Rosie's bacon 1.5

$8.00

Salted Caramel whiskey

$8.00

Screwball

$7.00

Sexton

$7.00

Sharkbite

$7.00

Slow N Low

$8.00

Tenjaku blended Whisky

$9.00

Tenjaku Pure Malt

$9.00

Two Trees Peach

$8.00

Tx

$7.00

Whistlepig 12 yr OZ

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Jameson Blk Barl

$9.00

Disarono

$9.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Grand Mariner

$9.00

Jaegermeister

$8.00

Khalua

$7.00

Lillet

$8.00

Martel 1oz

$14.00

Moonshine

$10.00

Louis XIII .5 oz

$88.00

Louis XIII 1 oz

$160.00

Sunday Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Endless Mimosa

$18.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Refill

Kitchen sink

$75.00

Kitchen sink Refill

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

918 New York Ave, St Cloud, FL 34769

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

