Pi LA 124 W. 4th Street

Order Again

Popular Items

Half - the Love Bug
Lil' Red Corvette
Half - GTX Muscle Car

BITES, SALADS & SOUP

Simply Delicious Arugula Salad

Simply Delicious Arugula Salad

$9.00

arugula, parmigiano, lemon

Caesar Salad

$9.00
Chopped & Lowered Salad - Vegetarian

Chopped & Lowered Salad - Vegetarian

$10.00

shaved greens, fennel, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini, tomatoes, provolone, italian dressing

Chopped & Lowered Salad - w/ Genoa Salami

Chopped & Lowered Salad - w/ Genoa Salami

$13.00

shaved greens, fennel, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini, tomatoes, provolone, italian dressing, genoa salami

Soup

$6.00

PIZZAS - HALF

Half - GTX Muscle Car

Half - GTX Muscle Car

$13.00

cupped pepperoni, fennel pollen sausage, fresh mozz, roasted red onions

Half - Lil' Red Corvette

Half - Lil' Red Corvette

$11.00

chunky tomato sauce, oven sweetened cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil

Half - the Love Bug

Half - the Love Bug

$12.00

potato gratin, truffle infused gruyere cheese sauce, jambon ham snow, onion confit

Half - J Gold's Ram

Half - J Gold's Ram

$13.00

spicy smoked-fried chicken, frank's buffalo sauce, roasted poblanos & grilled onions, ranch sauce

Half - Just Kid'n

Half - Just Kid'n

$11.00

mozzarella, fontina, jack & provolone, béchamel sauce

Half - Firebird Seoul Kitchen

Half - Firebird Seoul Kitchen

$13.00

smoked and roasted k-town spiced pork belly, shiitake mushroom, kimchi-tomato sauce, asian pear

Half - Impala Low Rider

Half - Impala Low Rider

$13.00

mole chicken, roasted pumpkin, oaxacan melting cheese, rajas con crema

Half - Galaxie

Half - Galaxie

$12.00

baba ganoush, hummus, muhammara, mediterranean veggies

Half - Wolfie's Packard

Half - Wolfie's Packard

$14.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, creme fraiche, cherry tomatoes, dill & chives

Half - White CoLAb

$13.00

Half - Green CoLab

$13.00

half- RS mMini

$14.00

PIZZAS - WHOLE

GTX Muscle Car

GTX Muscle Car

$21.00

cupped pepperoni, fennel pollen sausage, fresh mozz, roasted red onions

Lil' Red Corvette

Lil' Red Corvette

$18.00

chunky tomato sauce, oven sweetened cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil

the Love Bug

the Love Bug

$20.00

potato gratin, truffle infused gruyere cheese sauce, jambon ham snow, onion confit

J Gold's Ram

J Gold's Ram

$21.00

spicy smoked-fried chicken, frank's buffalo sauce, roasted poblanos & grilled onions, ranch sauce

Just Kid'n

Just Kid'n

$18.00

mozzarella, fontina, jack & provolone, béchamel sauce

Firebird Seoul Kitchen

Firebird Seoul Kitchen

$21.00

smoked and roasted k-town spiced pork belly, shiitake mushroom, kimchi-tomato sauce, asian pear

Impala Low Rider

Impala Low Rider

$21.00

mole chicken, roasted pumpkin, oaxacan melting cheese, rajas con crema

Galaxie

Galaxie

$20.00

baba ganoush, hummus, muhammara, mediterranean veggies

Wolfie's Packard

Wolfie's Packard

$24.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, creme fraiche, cherry tomatoes, dill & chives

Red CoLAb

$24.00

pizza collaboration / red

White CoLAb

$24.00

pizza collaboration / white

Green CoLAb

$24.00

pizza collaboration / green

RS Mini

$23.00

SWEET PI'S, GELATO & SORBETTO

**S'mores Pi

$6.00

dessert

Dulce de Leche Brownie Pi

$6.50

dessert

**Yuzu-Lemongrass Bar

$6.00

dessert

BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water - Flat

$3.50

Bottled Water - Sparkling

$3.75

Coke - 12 oz. Can

$3.50

Diet Coke - 12 oz. Can

$3.50

Sprite - - 12 oz. Can

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Los Angeles Style Pizza!

Location

124 W. 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

