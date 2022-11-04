Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pi Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

910 F Street NW

Washington DC, DC 20004

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Deep Dish
Large Thin Crust
Small Deep Dish

Specialty Deep Dish

Sauce on top, crafted with cornmeal & natural wheat flour. 9" Small - Perfect for 1-2 people
Small South Side Classico

Small South Side Classico

$23.95

mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion.

Large South Side Classico
$29.95

Large South Side Classico

$29.95
Small Delmar

Small Delmar

$23.95

mozz, cheddar, pappy’s bbq sauce, roasted chicken, red pepper, green pepper, red onion, cilantro

Large Delmar

Large Delmar

$28.95
Small Western Addition

Small Western Addition

$23.95

mozz, baby spinach, mushroom, onion, ricotta, feta, garlic.

Large Western Addition
$29.95

Large Western Addition

$29.95
Small Kirkwood

Small Kirkwood

$23.95

mozz, meatball, red pepper, basil

Large Kirkwood
$28.95

Large Kirkwood

$28.95
Small Berkeley

Small Berkeley

$22.95

mozz, zucchini, mushroom, red pepper, kalamata, onion, garlic

Large Berkeley
$28.95

Large Berkeley

$28.95

Specialty Thin Crust

Crafted With Natural Wheat Flour, Dusted With Cornmeal 12" Small - 16" Large
Small The Hill

Small The Hill

$23.95

mozz, pepperoni, salami, green pepper, kalamata, onion, banana pepper.

Large The Hill
$29.95

Large The Hill

$29.95
Small Maplewood

Small Maplewood

$23.95

mozz, spicy sausage, cherry pepper, fontina, basil

Large Maplewood
$29.95

Large Maplewood

$29.95
Small Lincoln Park

Small Lincoln Park

$22.95

mozz, zucchini, tomato, feta, basil, garlic olive oil.

Large Lincoln Park
$28.95

Large Lincoln Park

$28.95
Small Cubano

Small Cubano

$22.95Out of stock

mustard, mozz, pickle, cuban pork, sliced ham, swiss, parsley.

Large Cubano

Large Cubano

$29.95Out of stock
Small Central West End

Small Central West End

$23.95

mozz, prosciutto, goat cheese, tomato, red onion, arugula

Large Central West End
$29.95

Large Central West End

$29.95
Small East Loop

Small East Loop

$22.95

mozz, roasted chicken, mushroom, red onion, basil pesto

Large East Loop
$28.95

Large East Loop

$28.95
Small Pi'Napple

Small Pi'Napple

$22.95

mozz, country ham, pineapple, pickled jalapeno

Large Pi'Napple
$28.95

Large Pi'Napple

$28.95
Small Grove 2.0

Small Grove 2.0

$22.95

mozz, salami, pickled jalapeño, oregano, spicy tomato sauce.

Large Grove 2.0
$28.95

Large Grove 2.0

$28.95

Cheese By The Slice
$4.50

$4.50

Pepperoni By The Slice
$4.50

$4.50

Create Your Own

Small Thin Crust

Small Thin Crust

$16.95

12 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!

Large Thin Crust

Large Thin Crust

$21.95

16 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!

Small Deep Dish

Small Deep Dish

$16.95

9 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!

Large Deep Dish

Large Deep Dish

$21.95

12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!

12 Inch Gluten Free

12 Inch Gluten Free

$20.90

12 Inch Gluten-free but you'll swear you're eating the real deal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!

Appetizers

Garlic Cheese Knots

Garlic Cheese Knots

$8.95

mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.

Chips & Dip

$9.95

Kettle-cooked chips, frenchy onion dip.

Hummus

Hummus

$11.95

veggies two-ways, toasted spices, EVOO, cornmeal flatbread.

Oven-Blazed Wings

Oven-Blazed Wings

$15.95

dry rub, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing.

Blazed Veggies

Blazed Veggies

$10.95

dry rub, oven-baked cauliflower, broccoli and carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$11.95

pork & beef, parm, herbs, spicy tomato sauce, rustic bread.

Salads

BLT Salad

BLT Salad

$12.25+

romaine, red onion, banana pepper, bacon, tomato, parm, peppercorn ranch.

Bada Bing

Bada Bing

$12.25+

greens, almonds, dried bing cherry, gorgonzola, raspberry vin.

Caesar

Caesar

$12.25+

chopped romaine, parm, caesar dressing, croutons.

Kale-ifornication

$12.25+

kale, arugula, quinoa, toasted chckpeas, pickled red onion, almonds, tomato, buttermilk dressing, cornmeal flatbread.

Green Greek

$12.25+

chopped romaine, artichoke, red pepper, kalamata, banana pepper, feta, green goddess.

Dessert

Apple Pi

Apple Pi

$8.95

apple pi, cornmeal crust, crumb topping.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.95

vanilla, graham cracker crust, berry sauce.

N/A Beverage

Fountian Soda
$3.95

Fountian Soda

$3.95
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.95
Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.95
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$4.95
Boylan Orange
$4.95

Boylan Orange

$4.95
Boylan Black Cherry

Boylan Black Cherry

$4.95Out of stock
Boylan Ginger Ale

Boylan Ginger Ale

$4.95Out of stock

Carryout Cocktails

Pouch Pi Margarita

Pouch Pi Margarita

$15.95

Approx. 2 drinks: House Margarita made with reposado, lime juice, triple sec, and agave. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Pouch Pi Sangria

Pouch Pi Sangria

$15.95

Approx. 2 drinks: Our signature red wine sangria. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust, whole wheat & gluten-free pizza, craft draft beer, craft cocktails & wine. Open 7 days/week. Gluten-free crust & menu available. Vegan cheese & meat available.

910 F Street NW, Washington DC, DC 20004

