Pi Pizzeria - Delmar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust, whole wheat & gluten-free pizza, craft draft beer, craft cocktails & sustainable wines. Open 7 days, lunch & dinner. Gluten-free crust & menu available. Daiya vegan cheese & Match Vegan Meat available.
Location
6144 Delmar Ave, St Louis, MO 63112
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant