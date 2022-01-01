Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pi Pizzeria - Delmar

6144 Delmar Ave

St Louis, MO 63112

Desserts & Shakes

Apple Pi

$6.45

apple pi, cornmeal crust, crumb topping

Shake - Vanilla

$7.95

Shake - Strawberry

$7.95

Shake - Malted Chocolate

$7.95

Shake - S'mores

$8.95

Shake - PB Cookie Dough

$8.95

Beverage

Milk

$2.95

Club Soda

$0.95

Other Bottles

Brick River 'Cornerstone'

$6.95

Widmer 'Omission Pale Ale'

$6.25

White Claw

$4.95

Wellbeing 'Victory Wheat'

$5.95

Wellbeing 'Intentional IPA'

$5.95
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust, whole wheat & gluten-free pizza, craft draft beer, craft cocktails & sustainable wines. Open 7 days, lunch & dinner. Gluten-free crust & menu available. Daiya vegan cheese & Match Vegan Meat available.

6144 Delmar Ave, St Louis, MO 63112

