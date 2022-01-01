Pizza
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chicken
Pi +Rico - St. Louis
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Pi-Rico Pizza + Tacos + Burgers + Margaritas
Location
9900 Manchester, St Louis, MO 63122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Rock Hill
4.5 • 1,420
9568 Manchester St. Louis, MO 63119
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St Louis
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant