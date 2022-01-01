Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chicken

Pi +Rico - St. Louis

No reviews yet

9900 Manchester

St Louis, MO 63122

Featured Items

16oz Rosa Mexicana - PICK-UP ONLY

16oz Rosa Mexicana - PICK-UP ONLY

$12.95

Hibiscus infused Exotico Blanco tequila, Grand Mariner, lemon juice, oj, simple. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

16oz MANGO Margarita - PICK-UP ONLY

16oz MANGO Margarita - PICK-UP ONLY

$9.95Out of stock

A refreshing twist on our Rico House Margarita. Exotico Blanco, triple sec, lime and mango juices, simple syrup, diced mango. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Signature Thin Crust - 12 Inch

Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

$16.45

classic thin crust pepperoni pizza.

RICO Tacos - Served A'la Carte

Carbon (Steak) Tacos

Carbon (Steak) Tacos

$12.95

flour tortilla, steak al carbon, pasilla salsa, pickled red onion, charred peppers, arugula, cotija, cilantro.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.95

flour tortilla, taco slaw, fried fish, balsamic glaze, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija, cilantro.

Carnitas (Pork) Tacos

Carnitas (Pork) Tacos

$10.95

flour tortilla, citrus-soaked pork, salsa verde, escabeche, cabbage, cotija.

Tinga (Chicken) Tacos

Tinga (Chicken) Tacos

$10.95

flour tortilla, marinated pulled chicken, shredded romaine lettuce, avotierra, pico de gallo, crema, cotija, cilantro.

Rico Crunchy Beef Tacos

Rico Crunchy Beef Tacos

$9.95Out of stock

crunchy hard taco shell, gringo ground beef, chopped romaine, pickled corn, jack cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo.

MEATLESS Rico Taco (Crunchy)

MEATLESS Rico Taco (Crunchy)

$4.75Out of stock

Our crunchy Rico taco crafted with Hungry Planet meat substitute.

B.A.D. Chorizo Taco

B.A.D. Chorizo Taco

$4.25

B.A.D. (Breakfast All Day) Chorizo Taco: flour tortilla, fries, chili oil, chorizo, egg, spicy mayo, pasilla, jack cheese, pico

B.A.D. Veggie Taco

B.A.D. Veggie Taco

$4.25

B.A.D. (Breakfast All Day) Veggie Taco: fries, chili oil, peppers, egg, spicy mayo, pasilla, jack cheese, escabeche, pico de gallo.

Cocktails

Pouch Pi Sangria

Pouch Pi Sangria

$9.95

Approx. 2 drinks: red wine, orange liquor, limoncello, sweet vermouth, orange and lime juice, simple syrup. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

1/2 Gal Pi Sangria

$34.95

Approx. 8 drinks: MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Pouch Rico House Margarita

Pouch Rico House Margarita

$9.95Out of stock

Approx. 2 drinks: Exotico Blanco, triple sec, lime and orange juice, simple syrup. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

1/2 Gal Rico House Margarita

$34.95Out of stock

Approx. 8 drinks: MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Pouch Grand Cadillac Margarita

Pouch Grand Cadillac Margarita

$12.95Out of stock

Approx. 2 drinks: Exotico Reposado, blood orange, simple syrup, lime. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

1/2 Gal Grand Cadillac Margarita

$42.95

Approx. 8 drinks: MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Beers - ONLINE SPECIAL PRICING!!!

Busch - 16 oz Can

Busch - 16 oz Can

$2.95

MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Budweiser - 16oz Aluminium Bottle

Budweiser - 16oz Aluminium Bottle

$2.95

MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Bud Light - 16oz Aluminium Bottle

Bud Light - 16oz Aluminium Bottle

$2.95

MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Michelob Ultra - 16oz Aluminium Bottle

Michelob Ultra - 16oz Aluminium Bottle

$2.95

MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Single Speed Ale - 12oz Can

Single Speed Ale - 12oz Can

$2.95Out of stock

MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Incarnation IPA - 12oz Can

Incarnation IPA - 12oz Can

$3.95Out of stock

MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

City Wide Pils - 16oz

City Wide Pils - 16oz

$3.95

MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

City Wide Pale Ale - 16oz.

City Wide Pale Ale - 16oz.

$3.95

MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Cornerstone Cider - 16oz Can

Cornerstone Cider - 16oz Can

$3.95

MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Urban Underdog Lager - 16oz Can

Urban Underdog Lager - 16oz Can

$3.95Out of stock

MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Dos Equis Amber - 12oz Bottle

Dos Equis Amber - 12oz Bottle

$2.95Out of stock

MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola - 16oz Can

Coca Cola - 16oz Can

$1.95

Single 16oz can of Coca-Cola Classic.

Diet Coke - 16oz Can

Diet Coke - 16oz Can

$1.95

Single 16oz can of Diet Coke.

Sprite - 16oz Can

Sprite - 16oz Can

$1.95

Single 16oz can of Sprite.

Cherry Coke - 16oz Can

Cherry Coke - 16oz Can

$1.95

Single 16oz can of Coca-Cola Cherry.

Coke de Mexico - 16.9oz Glass Bottle

Coke de Mexico - 16.9oz Glass Bottle

$2.95Out of stock

Single 500mL (16.9oz) glass bottle of Coca-Cola Classic.

Fanta Orange de Mexico - 16.9oz Glass Bottle

Fanta Orange de Mexico - 16.9oz Glass Bottle

$2.95Out of stock

Single 500mL (16.9oz) glass bottle of Coca-Cola Classic.

Soft Drink 4-Pack

$5.95

Get a 4 of your favorite soft drink for the price of 3! **NO mix & match for 4-packs**

Water/Sparkling Water

Dasani

Dasani

$1.50

20oz bottle

AHA Flavored Sparkling Water

AHA Flavored Sparkling Water

$1.00

Various 12oz and 16oz cans available - Choose your flavor.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Pi-Rico Pizza + Tacos + Burgers + Margaritas

Website

Location

9900 Manchester, St Louis, MO 63122

Directions

