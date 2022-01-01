Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican Greentree

review star

No reviews yet

10312 Manchester Road

St Louis, MO 63122

Order Again

Popular Items

CYO Thin Crust
CYO Deep Dish
Bada Bing

Apps

Garlic Cheese Knots

Garlic Cheese Knots

$7.95

mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.

Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$5.95

corn tortilla chips & your choice of guac, Classic queso or chorizo queso.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

corn tortilla chips & your choice of salsa. Choose: Salsa Verde (Mild Green) House Salsa (Medium Red), Avotierra (Spicy! Green), Add additional salsas for just $1 each.

Sprouts

Sprouts

$8.95

fried brussels sprouts & caramelized onions are blended with chorizo, cotija, & cilantro. tossed in a chipotle glaze & topped with lemon zest.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.95

house-made pork & beef meatballs, baked in marinara & topped with Parmesan & herbs. served with toasted flatbread.

Blazed Wings

Blazed Wings

$14.95

dry rubbed, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing

Rico Loaded Fries

Rico Loaded Fries

$10.95

fries loaded with chorizo, refried beans, queso, cotija, jalapenos & your choice of protein. Served with sour cream.

Nachos

Nachos

$13.95

tortilla chips, queso, lettuce, pico, chipotle crema, pickled jalapenos, guac, cotija cheese, your choice of protein.

Street Corn off the Cob

Street Corn off the Cob

$4.95

Buttered corn, lime mayo, tajin, cotija cheese.

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$8.95+

chopped romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing, croutons.

Bada Bing

Bada Bing

$9.95+

mixed greens, almonds, dried bing cherries, gorgonzola, raspberry vinaigrette

BLT

BLT

$9.95+

chopped romaine, red onion, banana pepper, bacon, tomato, parmesan, peppercorn ranch

Rico Taco Salad

Rico Taco Salad

$9.95+

Chopped romaine, jack cheese, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cilantro ranch, tortilla chips.

Extra Dressings

2oz portions

Suggested as Deep Dish

MeatZZA

MeatZZA

$22.95+

mozz, pepperoni, spicy andouille sausage, italian sausage.

Spicy Pi-Napple

Spicy Pi-Napple

$19.95+

mozz, sliced ham, jalapeno, pineapple.

South Side Classico

South Side Classico

$21.95+

mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion.

Kirkwood

Kirkwood

$20.95+

mozz, meatball, red pepper, basil.

Berkeley

Berkeley

$20.95+

mozz, zucchini, mushroom, red pepper, kalamata, onion, garlic.

Western Addition

Western Addition

$22.95+

mozz, baby spinach, mushroom, onion, ricotta, feta, garlic.

Delmar

Delmar

$20.95+

mozz, cheddar, pappy’s bbq sauce, roasted chicken, red pepper, green pepper, red onion, cilantro

Suggested as Thin Crust

Central West End

Central West End

$22.95+

mozz, prosciutto, goat cheese, tomato, red onion, arugula.

Glendale

Glendale

$21.95+

mozz, smoked gouda, brussels sprouts, bacon, caramelized onions, pesto, chipotle glaze.

The Rico Pi

The Rico Pi

$20.95+

mozz, refried beans, Rico ground beef, tortilla chips, house salsa, shredded romaine, charred corn, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija, cilantro.

The Hill

The Hill

$21.95+

mozz, pepperoni, salami, green pepper, kalamata, onion, pepperoncini.

Maplewood

Maplewood

$20.95+

mozz, spicy sausage, cherry pepper, fontina, fresh basil.

Lincoln Park

Lincoln Park

$20.95+

mozz, zucchini, tomato, feta, basil, garlic olive oil.

Cubano

Cubano

$22.95+

Create Your Own

CYO Thin Crust

CYO Thin Crust

$15.45

12 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese.  Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!

CYO Deep Dish

CYO Deep Dish

$18.95

12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature deep sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!

CYO Gluten Free

CYO Gluten Free

$18.95

12 Inch Gluten-free but you'll swear you're eating the real deal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!

Burritos - Served w/Pico de Gallo & Guac

Carbon (Steak) Burrito

Carbon (Steak) Burrito

$15.95

steak al carbon, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, pasilla salsa, crema.

Tinga (Chicken) Burrito

Tinga (Chicken) Burrito

$13.95

chicken tinga, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, avotierra salsa, crema.

Carnitas (Pork) Burrito

Carnitas (Pork) Burrito

$13.95

carnitas pork, chorizo, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, salsa verde, crema.

Verudas (Veggie) Burrito

Verudas (Veggie) Burrito

$11.95

charred peppers, grilled onions, rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, salsa verde.

Quesadillas

Carbon (Steak) Quesadilla

Carbon (Steak) Quesadilla

$14.95

steak al carbon, and fundido cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with guac, pico, crema & cilantro.

Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla

Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla

$12.95

chicken tinga, and fundido cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with guac, pico, crema & cilantro.

Carnitas (Pork) Quesadilla

Carnitas (Pork) Quesadilla

$12.95

carnitas pork and fundido cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with guac, pico, crema & cilantro.

Verduras (Veggie) Quesadilla

Verduras (Veggie) Quesadilla

$11.95

charred peppers, grilled onions, and fundido cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with guac, pico, crema & cilantro.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Fundido cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with guac, pico, crema & cilantro.

Fajitas - Served w/Refried Beans and Rice

Tinga (Chicken) Fajitas

Tinga (Chicken) Fajitas

$17.95

chicken tinga, charred peppers and onions. Served with 4 flour tortillas, sour cream, pico & guac.

Carnitas (Pork) Fajitas

$17.95

Pork carnitas, charred peppers and onions. Served with 4 flour tortillas, sour cream, pico & guac.

Carbon (Steak) Fajitas

Carbon (Steak) Fajitas

$21.95

steak al carbon, charred peppers and onions. served with 4 flour tortillas, sour cream, pico & guac.

Chef's Taco Platter - Served w/ Beans & Rice

Beef Tacos

$10.95

soft flour tortilla, Rico ground beef, chopped romaine, jack cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo. Served with beans and rice.

Fajita Tacos

Fajita Tacos

$10.95

flour tortilla, hand-breaded chicken tender, agave mustard slaw, matchstick carrots, pickled jalapeno, hot honey, cilantro

Burgers/Sandwiches - Served w/ Shoestring Fries

Classic Smash Burger

Classic Smash Burger

$12.95

two beef patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup, potato bun.

Rico Smash Burger

Rico Smash Burger

$12.95

two beef patties, fundido cheese, valentina mayo, pickled jalapeno, burger slaw, potato bun.

Smoky Rib Burger

Smoky Rib Burger

$14.95

two beef patties, gouda cheese, burger slaw, pickles, topped with smoked rib meat and bbq sauce, potato bun.

Rico Chicken Sandwich

Rico Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

hand-breaded chicken breast, signature "Rico Dust" seasoning, chili oil, valentina mayo, jalapeno/pickle relish, potato bun.

Blue Plate Special

$10.95

Ribs

Classic Ribs

Classic Ribs

$18.95+

slow-smoked pork ribs, Dalmatian rub, 2 sauces.

Rico Ribs

Rico Ribs

$19.95+

slow-smoked pork ribs, Dalmatian rub, Mike's hot honey, Rico dust.

Kids Menu

Kid's Rico Taco

Kid's Rico Taco

$4.95

flour tortilla, rico ground beef, chopped lettuce, jack cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Kid's Quesadilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$4.95

flour tortilla & jack cheese. Served with rice and refried beans. Add chicken for $1.00.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.50

breaded and fried chicken strips, served with fries and ketchup.

Kid's Smash Burger

Kid's Smash Burger

$5.95

single patty, american cheese, pickles, potato bun. Served with fries and ketchup.

Kids Nachos

Kids Nachos

$4.95

tortilla chips, queso cheese, seasoned ground beef.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.45

shoestring fries sprinkled with our "rico dust" seasoning. served with rico ketchup.

Queso Fries

Queso Fries

$4.95

side of seasoned fries served with queso dip.

Rico Fries

Rico Fries

$5.95

potato wedges, cotija cheese, red pepper flakes, cilantro. served with cilantro ranch and rico ketchup.

Side of Chips & Dip

Side of Chips & Dip

$2.95

side of chips served with your choice of guacamole, salsa or queso.

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$2.45

Side of red beans cooked and fried in-house.

Rice

Rice

$2.45

side of our mexican-style rice.

Extras

Extra Sauces, Salsa, Guac, etc.

2oz portions

Extra Dressings

2oz portions

Side of Queso

$2.95

5oz side of our signature queso dip.

Side of Guacamole

$2.95

5oz side of our house-made guacamole

Side of 4 Tortillas

$1.95

N.A. Bev

Fountian Soda

Fountian Soda

$2.45

We proudly serve Coca Cola products. 16oz.

Fresh-Brewed Coffee, Tea, & Lemonade

Fresh-Brewed Coffee, Tea, & Lemonade

$2.95

Fresh brewed Sweet or Unsweet tea and Lemonade. Coffee is currently unavailable for to go orders.

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.95

Mexican soda made with natural fruit flavors and real cane sugar. 12oz glass bottle, choose your flavor:

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.95Out of stock

Sparkling mineral water. Choose 'Original' or 'Hint of Lime'.

TO-GO COCKTAILS

16oz pouch - Pi Sangria

16oz pouch - Pi Sangria

$15.95

Approx. 2 drinks: red wine, orange liquor, limoncello, sweet vermouth, orange and lime juice, simple syrup. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

16oz pouch - Rico House Marg

16oz pouch - Rico House Marg

$15.95

Approx. 2 drinks: Exotico Blanco, triple sec, lime and orange juice, simple syrup. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

16oz pouch - Pink Cadillac Marg.

16oz pouch - Pink Cadillac Marg.

$17.95

Approx. 2 drinks: Exotico Reposado, blood orange, simple syrup, lime. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
10312 Manchester Road, St Louis, MO 63122

