Pi +Rico - St. Louis

No reviews yet
9900 Manchester Road
Glendale, MO 63122
Apps
Garlic Cheese Knots
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
Blazed Wings
dry rubbed, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
Meatballs
house-made pork & beef meatballs, baked in marinara & topped with parmesan & herbs. served with toasted bread.
Rico-Cinis
our arancini. crispy balls of chorizo & cheesy rico rice. served with our whet sauce.
Sprouts
fried brussels sprouts & carmelized onions are blended with chorizo, cotija, & cilantro. tossed in a chipolte glaze & topped with lemon zest.
Rico Loaded Fries
fries loaded with chorizo, refried beans, queso, cotija, jalapenos & your choice of protein. Served with sour cream.
Chips & Dip
corn tortilla chips & your choice of one of our queso dips, guac, or a trio of our signature salsas.
Salads
Caesar
chopped romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing, croutons
Bada Bing
mixed greens, almonds, dried bing cherries, gorgonzola, raspberry vinaigrette
BLT
chopped romaine, red onion, banana pepper, bacon, tomato, parmesan, peppercorn ranch
Rico Taco Salad
Chopped romaine, jack cheese, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cilantro ranch, tortilla chips.
Signature Cornmeal Deep Dish - 12 inch
MeatZZA
mozz, pepperoni, spicy andouille sausage, italian sausage.
Spicy Pi-Napple
mozz, sliced ham, jalapeno, pineapple.
South Side Classico
mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion.
Kirkwood
mozz, meatball, red pepper, basil.
Berkeley
mozz, zucchini, mushroom, red pepper, kalamata, onion, garlic.
Western Addition
mozz, baby spinach, mushroom, onion, ricotta, feta, garlic.
Signature Thin Crust - 12 inch
The Rocket
mozz, EVOO, prosciutto, arugula, lemon, flake salt & pepper, parmesan reggiano.
Glendale
mozz, smoked gouda, brussels sprouts, bacon, caramelized onions, pesto, chipotle glaze.
Postrio
mozz, chicken, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, red onion, cilantro.
The Rico Pi
mozz, refried beans, Rico ground beef, tortilla chips, house salsa, shredded romaine, charred corn, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija, cilantro.
The Hill
mozz, pepperoni, salami, green pepper, kalamata, onion, pepperoncini.
Maplewood
mozz, spicy sausage, cherry pepper, fontina, fresh basil.
Lincoln Park
mozz, zucchini, tomato, feta, basil, garlic olive oil.
Classic Pepperoni
classic thin crust pepperoni pizza.
Create Your Own - 12 inch (All Crust Types)
CYO Thin Crust
12 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
CYO Deep Dish
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
CYO Gluten Free
Gluten-free but you'll swear you're eating the real deal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Burritos - Served w/ Pico de Gallo & Guac
Carbon (Steak) Burrito
steak al carbon, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, pasilla salsa, crema.
Tinga (Chicken) Burrito
chicken tinga, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, crema.
Carnitas (Pork) Burrito
carnitas pork, chorizo, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, salsa verde, crema.
Quesadillas - Tri-Folded (Machete Style)
Carbon (Steak) Quesadilla
steak al carbon, charred peppers, charred corn, pasilla salsa, fundido cheese, cilantro, crema.
Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla
chicken tinga, charred corn, avotierra salsa, fundido cheese, cilantro, crema.
Verduras (Veggie) Quesadilla
charred peppers, charred corn, grilled onions, fundido cheese, salsa verde
Fajitas - Served w/ Refried Beans and Rice
RICO Tacos - Served A'la Carte
Carbon (Steak) Taco
flour tortilla, steak al carbon, pasilla salsa, pickled red onion, charred peppers, arugula, cotija, cilantro.
Fish Taco
flour tortilla, taco slaw, fried fish, balsalmic glaze, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija, cilantro.
Carnitas (Pork) Taco
flour tortilla, citrus-soaked pork, salsa verde, escabeche, cabbage, cotija.
Tinga (Chicken) Taco
flour tortilla, marinated pulled chicken, shredded romaine lettuce, avotierra, pico de gallo, crema, cotija, cilantro.
Rico Taco (Crunchy)
crunchy hard taco shell, gringo ground beef, chopped romaine, pickled corn, jack cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo.
MEATLESS Rico Taco (Crunchy)
Our crunchy Rico taco crafted with Hungry Planet meat substitute.
B.A.D. Chorizo Tacos
B.A.D. (Breakfast All Day) Chorizo Taco: flour tortilla, fries, chili oil, chorizo, egg, spicy mayo, pasilla, jack cheese, pico
B.A.D. Veggie Taco
B.A.D. (Breakfast All Day) Veggie Taco: fries, chili oil, peppers, egg, spicy mayo, pasilla, jack cheese, escabeche, pico de gallo
Burgers/Sandwiches - Served w/ Fries
Classic Smash Burger
two beef patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup, potato bun. served w/ fries.
Rico Smash Burger
two beef patties, fundido cheese, valentina mayo, pickled jalapeno, burger slaw, potato bun. served w/ fries.
Rico Chicken Sandwich
hand-breaded chicken breast, signature "Rico Dust" seasoning, chili oil, valentina mayo, jalapeno/pickle relish, potato bun. served w/ fries.
Kids Menu
Kid's Rico Taco
flour tortilla, Gringo ground beef, chopped lettuce, jack cheese. Served with rice and refried black beans.
Kid's Quesadilla
flour tortilla & jack cheese. Served with Mexican-style rice and refried beans. Add chicken for $1.00.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
breaded and fried chicken strips, served with fries and ketchup.
Kid's Smash Burger
Single patty, american cheese, pickles, potato bun. Served with fries and ketchup.
Sides
Fries
shoestring fries sprinkled with our "rico dust" seasoning. served with rico ketchup.
Queso Fries
side of seasoned fries served with queso dip.
Rico Fries
potato wedges, cotija cheese, red pepper flakes, cilantro. served with cilantro ranch and rico ketchup.
Side of Chips
side of chips served with your choice of salsa or queso
Refried Beans
Side of red beans cooked and fried in-house.
Rice
side of our mexican-style rice.
Extras
Soft Drinks
Coca Cola - 16oz Can
Single 16oz can of Coca-Cola Classic
Diet Coke - 16oz Can
Single 16oz can of Diet Coke
Sprite - 16oz Can
Single 16oz can of Sprite
Coke de Mexico - 16.9oz Glass Bottle
Single 500mL (16.9oz) glass bottle of Coca-Cola Classic
Fanta Orange de Mexico - 16.9oz Glass Bottle
Single 500mL (16.9oz) glass bottle of Coca-Cola Classic
Soft Drink 4-Pack
Get a 4 of your favorite soft drink for the price of 3! **NO mix & match for 4-packs**
Water/Sparkling Water
Cocktails
16oz Pi Sangria
MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
1/2 Gal Pi Sangria
MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
16oz Rico House Margarita
2-3 drinks: Exotico Blanco, triple sec, lime and orange, simple syrup. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
1/2 Gal Rico House Margarita
8-10 drinks: Exotico Blanco, triple sec, lime and orange, simple syrup. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
16oz Grand Cadillac Margarita
2-3 drinks: Exotico Reposado, orange brandy, simple syrup, lime. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
1/2 Gal Grand Cadillac Margarita
8-10 drinks: Exotico Reposado, orange brandy, simple syrup, lime. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
Beers - ONLINE SPECIAL PRICING!!!
Busch
12oz Can - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
Budweiser
16oz Aluminium Bottle - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
Bud Light
16oz Aluminium Bottle - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
Michelob Ultra
16oz Aluminium Bottle - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
Full Life Lager
12oz can - 4 Hands Brewing - Saint Louis, MO - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
City Wide APA
16oz can - 4 Hands Brewing - Saint Louis, MO - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
Single Speed Ale
16oz can - 4 Hands Brewing - Saint Louis, MO - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
Urban Underdog Pale Ale
16oz can - Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. - Saint Louis, MO - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
Urban Underdog Lager
16oz can - Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. - Saint Louis, MO - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
Cornerstone Cider
16oz can - Brick River Cider Co. - Saint Louis, MO - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
Mexican Beer
MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.
