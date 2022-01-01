Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pi +Rico - St. Louis

review star

No reviews yet

9900 Manchester Road

Glendale, MO 63122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Garlic Cheese Knots

Garlic Cheese Knots

$6.95

mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.

Blazed Wings

Blazed Wings

$11.95

dry rubbed, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing

Meatballs

Meatballs

$9.95

house-made pork & beef meatballs, baked in marinara & topped with parmesan & herbs. served with toasted bread.

Rico-Cinis

Rico-Cinis

$9.95

our arancini. crispy balls of chorizo & cheesy rico rice. served with our whet sauce.

Sprouts

Sprouts

$7.95

fried brussels sprouts & carmelized onions are blended with chorizo, cotija, & cilantro. tossed in a chipolte glaze & topped with lemon zest.

Rico Loaded Fries

Rico Loaded Fries

$9.95

fries loaded with chorizo, refried beans, queso, cotija, jalapenos & your choice of protein. Served with sour cream.

Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$5.95

corn tortilla chips & your choice of one of our queso dips, guac, or a trio of our signature salsas.

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$8.45

chopped romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing, croutons

Bada Bing

Bada Bing

$8.45

mixed greens, almonds, dried bing cherries, gorgonzola, raspberry vinaigrette

BLT

BLT

$8.45

chopped romaine, red onion, banana pepper, bacon, tomato, parmesan, peppercorn ranch

Rico Taco Salad

Rico Taco Salad

$8.45

Chopped romaine, jack cheese, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cilantro ranch, tortilla chips.

Signature Cornmeal Deep Dish - 12 inch

12 cornmeal deep dish. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
MeatZZA

MeatZZA

$21.95

mozz, pepperoni, spicy andouille sausage, italian sausage.

Spicy Pi-Napple

Spicy Pi-Napple

$21.95

mozz, sliced ham, jalapeno, pineapple.

South Side Classico

South Side Classico

$21.95

mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion.

Kirkwood

Kirkwood

$21.95

mozz, meatball, red pepper, basil.

Berkeley

Berkeley

$21.95

mozz, zucchini, mushroom, red pepper, kalamata, onion, garlic.

Western Addition

Western Addition

$21.95

mozz, baby spinach, mushroom, onion, ricotta, feta, garlic.

Signature Thin Crust - 12 inch

Our Signature 12 Inch Thin Crust. Crafted with Natural Wheat Flour and Dusted with Cornmeal.
The Rocket

The Rocket

$19.95

mozz, EVOO, prosciutto, arugula, lemon, flake salt & pepper, parmesan reggiano.

Glendale

Glendale

$19.95

mozz, smoked gouda, brussels sprouts, bacon, caramelized onions, pesto, chipotle glaze.

Postrio

Postrio

$19.95

mozz, chicken, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, red onion, cilantro.

The Rico Pi

The Rico Pi

$19.95

mozz, refried beans, Rico ground beef, tortilla chips, house salsa, shredded romaine, charred corn, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija, cilantro.

The Hill

The Hill

$19.95

mozz, pepperoni, salami, green pepper, kalamata, onion, pepperoncini.

Maplewood

Maplewood

$19.95

mozz, spicy sausage, cherry pepper, fontina, fresh basil.

Lincoln Park

Lincoln Park

$19.95

mozz, zucchini, tomato, feta, basil, garlic olive oil.

Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

$16.45

classic thin crust pepperoni pizza.

Create Your Own - 12 inch (All Crust Types)

CYO Thin Crust

CYO Thin Crust

$13.95

12 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!

CYO Deep Dish

CYO Deep Dish

$15.95

12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!

CYO Gluten Free

CYO Gluten Free

$16.95

Gluten-free but you'll swear you're eating the real deal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!

Burritos - Served w/ Pico de Gallo & Guac

Carbon (Steak) Burrito

Carbon (Steak) Burrito

$11.95

steak al carbon, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, pasilla salsa, crema.

Tinga (Chicken) Burrito

Tinga (Chicken) Burrito

$9.95

chicken tinga, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, crema.

Carnitas (Pork) Burrito

Carnitas (Pork) Burrito

$9.95

carnitas pork, chorizo, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, salsa verde, crema.

Quesadillas - Tri-Folded (Machete Style)

Carbon (Steak) Quesadilla

Carbon (Steak) Quesadilla

$11.95

steak al carbon, charred peppers, charred corn, pasilla salsa, fundido cheese, cilantro, crema.

Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla

Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla

$9.95

chicken tinga, charred corn, avotierra salsa, fundido cheese, cilantro, crema.

Verduras (Veggie) Quesadilla

Verduras (Veggie) Quesadilla

$9.95

charred peppers, charred corn, grilled onions, fundido cheese, salsa verde

Fajitas - Served w/ Refried Beans and Rice

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$12.95

chicken tinga, charred peppers and onions. Served with 4 flour tortillas, sour cream, pico & guac.

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$14.45

steak al carbon, charred peppers and onions. served with 4 flour tortillas, sour cream, pico & guac.

RICO Tacos - Served A'la Carte

Carbon (Steak) Taco

Carbon (Steak) Taco

$5.25

flour tortilla, steak al carbon, pasilla salsa, pickled red onion, charred peppers, arugula, cotija, cilantro.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$5.25

flour tortilla, taco slaw, fried fish, balsalmic glaze, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija, cilantro.

Carnitas (Pork) Taco

Carnitas (Pork) Taco

$4.75

flour tortilla, citrus-soaked pork, salsa verde, escabeche, cabbage, cotija.

Tinga (Chicken) Taco

Tinga (Chicken) Taco

$4.75

flour tortilla, marinated pulled chicken, shredded romaine lettuce, avotierra, pico de gallo, crema, cotija, cilantro.

Rico Taco (Crunchy)

Rico Taco (Crunchy)

$3.25

crunchy hard taco shell, gringo ground beef, chopped romaine, pickled corn, jack cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo.

MEATLESS Rico Taco (Crunchy)

MEATLESS Rico Taco (Crunchy)

$4.75

Our crunchy Rico taco crafted with Hungry Planet meat substitute.

B.A.D. Chorizo Tacos

B.A.D. Chorizo Tacos

$4.25

B.A.D. (Breakfast All Day) Chorizo Taco: flour tortilla, fries, chili oil, chorizo, egg, spicy mayo, pasilla, jack cheese, pico

B.A.D. Veggie Taco

B.A.D. Veggie Taco

$4.25

B.A.D. (Breakfast All Day) Veggie Taco: fries, chili oil, peppers, egg, spicy mayo, pasilla, jack cheese, escabeche, pico de gallo

Burgers/Sandwiches - Served w/ Fries

Classic Smash Burger

Classic Smash Burger

$9.95

two beef patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup, potato bun. served w/ fries.

Rico Smash Burger

Rico Smash Burger

$9.95

two beef patties, fundido cheese, valentina mayo, pickled jalapeno, burger slaw, potato bun. served w/ fries.

Rico Chicken Sandwich

Rico Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

hand-breaded chicken breast, signature "Rico Dust" seasoning, chili oil, valentina mayo, jalapeno/pickle relish, potato bun. served w/ fries.

Kids Menu

Kid's Rico Taco

Kid's Rico Taco

$4.95

flour tortilla, Gringo ground beef, chopped lettuce, jack cheese. Served with rice and refried black beans.

Kid's Quesadilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$4.95

flour tortilla & jack cheese. Served with Mexican-style rice and refried beans. Add chicken for $1.00.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.50

breaded and fried chicken strips, served with fries and ketchup.

Kid's Smash Burger

Kid's Smash Burger

$5.95

Single patty, american cheese, pickles, potato bun. Served with fries and ketchup.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.95

shoestring fries sprinkled with our "rico dust" seasoning. served with rico ketchup.

Queso Fries

Queso Fries

$3.95

side of seasoned fries served with queso dip.

Rico Fries

Rico Fries

$4.95

potato wedges, cotija cheese, red pepper flakes, cilantro. served with cilantro ranch and rico ketchup.

Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$2.95

side of chips served with your choice of salsa or queso

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$1.95

Side of red beans cooked and fried in-house.

Rice

Rice

$1.95

side of our mexican-style rice.

Extras

Extra Sauces

2oz. portions

Extra Dressings

2oz. portions

Side of Flatbread

$1.95

Four pieces of our signature flatbread

Side of Queso

$2.95

5oz side of our signature queso dip

Side of Guacamole

$2.95

5oz side of our house-made guacamole

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola - 16oz Can

Coca Cola - 16oz Can

$1.95

Single 16oz can of Coca-Cola Classic

Diet Coke - 16oz Can

Diet Coke - 16oz Can

$1.95

Single 16oz can of Diet Coke

Sprite - 16oz Can

Sprite - 16oz Can

$1.95

Single 16oz can of Sprite

Coke de Mexico - 16.9oz Glass Bottle

Coke de Mexico - 16.9oz Glass Bottle

$2.95

Single 500mL (16.9oz) glass bottle of Coca-Cola Classic

Fanta Orange de Mexico - 16.9oz Glass Bottle

Fanta Orange de Mexico - 16.9oz Glass Bottle

$2.95

Single 500mL (16.9oz) glass bottle of Coca-Cola Classic

Soft Drink 4-Pack

$5.95

Get a 4 of your favorite soft drink for the price of 3! **NO mix & match for 4-packs**

Water/Sparkling Water

Dasani

Dasani

$1.50

20oz bottle

AHA Flavored Sparking Water

AHA Flavored Sparking Water

$1.00

12oz and 16oz cans available - Choose your flavor.

Cocktails

16oz Pi Sangria

$9.95

MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

1/2 Gal Pi Sangria

$34.95

MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

16oz Rico House Margarita

$9.95

2-3 drinks: Exotico Blanco, triple sec, lime and orange, simple syrup. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

1/2 Gal Rico House Margarita

$34.95

8-10 drinks: Exotico Blanco, triple sec, lime and orange, simple syrup. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

16oz Grand Cadillac Margarita

$12.95

2-3 drinks: Exotico Reposado, orange brandy, simple syrup, lime. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

1/2 Gal Grand Cadillac Margarita

$42.95

8-10 drinks: Exotico Reposado, orange brandy, simple syrup, lime. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Beers - ONLINE SPECIAL PRICING!!!

Busch

Busch

$1.95

12oz Can - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Budweiser

Budweiser

$1.95

16oz Aluminium Bottle - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Bud Light

Bud Light

$1.95

16oz Aluminium Bottle - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$1.95

16oz Aluminium Bottle - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Full Life Lager

Full Life Lager

$1.95

12oz can - 4 Hands Brewing - Saint Louis, MO - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

City Wide APA

City Wide APA

$2.45

16oz can - 4 Hands Brewing - Saint Louis, MO - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Single Speed Ale

Single Speed Ale

$2.45

16oz can - 4 Hands Brewing - Saint Louis, MO - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Urban Underdog Pale Ale

Urban Underdog Pale Ale

$2.45

16oz can - Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. - Saint Louis, MO - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Urban Underdog Lager

Urban Underdog Lager

$2.45

16oz can - Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. - Saint Louis, MO - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Cornerstone Cider

Cornerstone Cider

$2.45

16oz can - Brick River Cider Co. - Saint Louis, MO - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

Mexican Beer

$2.45

MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE and provide a valid ID when picking up.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Pi-Rico Pizza +Tacos + Burgers + Margaritas

Website

Location

9900 Manchester Road, Glendale, MO 63122

Directions

Gallery
Pi Rico (ARCHIVE) image
Pi Rico (ARCHIVE) image

Similar restaurants in your area

Amighetti's
orange star4.3 • 325
9631 Manchester Rd St. Louis, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Rock Hill
orange star4.5 • 1,420
9568 Manchester St. Louis, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
9748 Manchester Rd. Rock Hill, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Nachomama's - 9643 Manchester Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
9643 Manchester Rd. Rock Hill, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
OH HEY! BARBECUE - 10233 Manchester Road
orange starNo Reviews
10233 Manchester Road St. Louis, MO 63122
View restaurantnext
Hello Juice & Smoothie- Kirkwood - 10463 Manchester Rd Suite F
orange starNo Reviews
10463 Manchester Rd Suite F Kirkwood, MO 63122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glendale

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glendale
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston