Piace Pizza
83 Reviews
$$
1 Merchants Ln
Beaufort, SC 29907
Appetizer
5 Mozzarella Sticks
10 Mozzarella Sticks
1LB Chicken Wings
2LB Chicken Wings
Garlic Bread
Pizza Garlic Stix
6 Raviolis
12 Raviolis
Spicy Pickle Chips
Fries
Bacon Cheese Fries
Small Chicken Tenders
Large Chicken Tenders
Small Pasta Salad
Large Pasta Salad
Side Of Chips
Gift Cert
Grilled Pia Bread
Grilled Pita Bread
Large Pizza Dough
Medium Doughball
Jalapeno Poppers
Exlarge Dressing To Go
Salad
Small Garden
Large Garden
Small Ceasar
Large Ceasar
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens topped with Tomatoes, chopped Basil, Artichokes, Black Olives, Pepperoncinis, Green Peppers, Onions, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese
Antipasto
Mixed Greens topped with pinwheels of Ham, Salami, Provolone, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Cucumbers and Feta Chees
Chopp
Chopped Lettuce, Turkey, Cucumbers, Ham, Cappicola Ham, Tomatoes, Bacon, Boiled Eggs and Mozzarella all chopped and tossed in our House Vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach Leaves, chopped Bacon, fresh Mushrooms and Hard Boiled Eggs finished with a hot Bacon Dressing
Cobb
Chicken Breast, Boiled Egg quarters, Avocados, Tomatoes, chopped Bacon, Cucumbers & Mozzarella Cheese atop Fresh Greens
Caprese
Greens, Fresh sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Leaves, Buffalo Mozzarella and Balsamic Drizzle
Hoagies
Chicken Capri
Chicken Breast, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, sliced Tomatoes and fresh Basil finished with a Balsamic Drizzle
Chicken Philly
Dinner Special
Gram's Meatball
Gram’s recipe of homemade Meatballs topped with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and grated Parmesan Cheese
Gyro
Italian Sausage
Homemade Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Marinara Sauce, topped with Provolone Cheese
Nick's Club
Turkey Breast, Ham, White American Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Philly Cheese
Shaved Grilled Steak topped with White American Cheese and Sautéed Onions
Piace Original
Ham, Cappicolla Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese finished with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, chopped Sweet Peppers and our House Vinaigrette
Chicken Parm
Medium Rare Top Round, Muenster Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Horseradish, topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Sanna's Turkey
Fresh sliced Turkey Breast, Muenster Cheese, sliced Avocado, Honey Mustard Dressing, Lettuce and Tomato
The Hammy
Fresh shaved Ham, American Cheese, Spicy Deli Mustard, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
The Veggy
Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach Leaves, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Feta Cheese
Dinner Special Red Sauce
Large Side Dressings
Small Side Dressings
Slices
Slice Cheese
Slice The Piace
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions and Black Olives
Slice Mr Hawaii
Ham, Pineapple and Banana Peppers
Slice Marks Mighty
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham and Grandma’s Meatballs
Slice Mommas Italiano
Cappy Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Roasted Red Peppers
Slice The Veggie
Green Peppers, mushrooms, black olives, spinach, onions, tomatoes
Slice The PEP!
Double the Pepperoni, Red Onions and fresh chopped Garlic
Slice Margarita
Small Pizzas
10" Cheese
10" Small
10" The Piace
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions and Black Olives
10" The Greekster
Ricotta Spread, sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives and Feta Cheese
10" Margherita
Olive Oil, Garlic, sliced Tomatoes, fresh Buffalo Mozzarella and Basil
10" Mr Hawaii
Ham, Pineapple and Banana Peppers
10" The BST
Ricotta Spread, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Spinach and Basil
10" Marks Mighty
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham and Grandma’s Meatballs
10" Mommas Italiano
Cappy Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Roasted Red Peppers
10" The Veggie
Green Peppers, mushrooms, black olives, spinach, onions, tomatoes
10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions and Bacon
10" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Hot Sauce, Ranch, Red Onions and Feta
10" The PEP!
Double the Pepperoni, Red Onions and fresh chopped Garlic
Medium Pizzas
14" Cheese
14" Medium
14" The Piace
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions and Black Olives
14" The Greekster
Ricotta Spread, sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives and Feta Cheese
14" Margherita
Olive Oil, Garlic, sliced Tomatoes, fresh Buffalo Mozzarella and Basil
14" Mr Hawaii
Ham, Pineapple and Banana Peppers
14" The BST
Ricotta Spread, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Spinach and Basil
14" Marks Mighty
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham and Grandma’s Meatballs
14" Mommas Italiano
Cappy Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Roasted Red Peppers
14" The Veggie
Green Peppers, mushrooms, black olives, spinach, onions, tomatoes
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions and Bacon
14" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Hot Sauce, Ranch, Red Onions and Feta
14" The PEP!
Double the Pepperoni, Red Onions and fresh chopped Garlic
14" 1/2 & 1/2
Large Pizzas
16 "Cheese
16" Large
16" The Piace
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions and Black Olives
16" The Greekster
Ricotta Spread, sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives and Feta Cheese
16" Margherita
Olive Oil, Garlic, sliced Tomatoes, fresh Buffalo Mozzarella and Basil
16" Mr Hawaii
Ham, Pineapple and Banana Peppers
16" The BST
Ricotta Spread, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Spinach and Basil
16" Marks Mighty
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham and Grandma’s Meatballs
16" Mommas Italiano
Cappy Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Roasted Red Peppers
16" The Veggie
Green Peppers, mushrooms, black olives, spinach, onions, tomatoes
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions and Bacon
16" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Hot Sauce, Ranch, Red Onions and Feta
16" The PEP!
Double the Pepperoni, Red Onions and fresh chopped Garlic
16" 1/2 & 1/2
Stromboli
GF Pizzas
GF Cheese
GF The Piace
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions and Black Olives
GF The Greekster
Ricotta Spread, sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives and Feta Cheese
GF Margherita
Olive Oil, Garlic, sliced Tomatoes, fresh Buffalo Mozzarella and Basil
GF Mr Hawaii
Ham, Pineapple and Banana Peppers
GF The BST
Ricotta Spread, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Spinach and Basil
GF Marks Mighty
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham and Grandma’s Meatballs
GF Mommas Italiano
Cappy Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Roasted Red Peppers
GF The Veggie
Green Peppers, mushrooms, black olives, spinach, onions, tomatoes
GF BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions and Bacon
GF Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Hot Sauce, Ranch, Red Onions and Feta
GF The PEP!
Double the Pepperoni, Red Onions and fresh chopped Garlic
Beverages
Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Mr. Pibb
Can Soda
Bottled Water
Sweet Tea
Un-sweet Tea
Chocolate Milk
Bottle Juice
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Diet
2 Liter Sprite
Coffee
Hot Tea
1/2 And 1/2 Tea
Unsweet Arnold
Sweet Arnold
Pelegrino
Juicebox
Dr Death Sparkling Water
Draft Beer
Red Wine
Babe
Cabernet Bottle
Cabernet Glass
Chianti Bottle
Chianti Glass
Malbec Bottle
Malbec Glass
Merlot Bottle
Merlot Glass
Moscato Bottle
Moscato Glass
Moscatos Bottle
Pino Noir
Pino Noir Bottle
Red Zin Bottle
Red Zin Glass
To Go Bottle Of Wine To Go
White Wine
Boathouse Glass
Chardonnay Bottle
Chardonnay Glass
Moscato Glass
MoscatoBottle
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Pinot Grigio Glass
Primsole Pinot Grigio Bottle
Primsole Pinot Grigio Glass
Reisling Bottle
Reisling Glass
Sangria
Sauv Blanc Bottle
Sav Blanc Glass
White Zin Glass
Prosecco
Prosecco Bigger Bottle
Bellini Bottle Only
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1 Merchants Ln, Beaufort, SC 29907