Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Piace Pizza

83 Reviews

$$

1 Merchants Ln

Beaufort, SC 29907

Appetizer

5 Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

10 Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

1LB Chicken Wings

$8.50

2LB Chicken Wings

$16.50

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Pizza Garlic Stix

$6.99

6 Raviolis

$5.99

12 Raviolis

$10.99

Spicy Pickle Chips

$5.99

Fries

$3.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.99

Small Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Large Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Small Pasta Salad

$1.25

Large Pasta Salad

$3.75

Side Of Chips

$1.25

Gift Cert

$25.00

Grilled Pia Bread

$1.25

Grilled Pita Bread

$1.25

Large Pizza Dough

$4.50

Medium Doughball

$3.75

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Exlarge Dressing To Go

$6.50

Salad

Small Garden

$3.99

Large Garden

$7.99

Small Ceasar

$3.99

Large Ceasar

$7.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens topped with Tomatoes, chopped Basil, Artichokes, Black Olives, Pepperoncinis, Green Peppers, Onions, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese

Antipasto

$10.99

Mixed Greens topped with pinwheels of Ham, Salami, Provolone, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Cucumbers and Feta Chees

Chopp

$10.99

Chopped Lettuce, Turkey, Cucumbers, Ham, Cappicola Ham, Tomatoes, Bacon, Boiled Eggs and Mozzarella all chopped and tossed in our House Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$8.99

Fresh Spinach Leaves, chopped Bacon, fresh Mushrooms and Hard Boiled Eggs finished with a hot Bacon Dressing

Cobb

$11.99

Chicken Breast, Boiled Egg quarters, Avocados, Tomatoes, chopped Bacon, Cucumbers & Mozzarella Cheese atop Fresh Greens

Caprese

$8.99

Greens, Fresh sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Leaves, Buffalo Mozzarella and Balsamic Drizzle

Hoagies

Chicken Capri

$8.99

Chicken Breast, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, sliced Tomatoes and fresh Basil finished with a Balsamic Drizzle

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Dinner Special

$13.99

Gram's Meatball

$8.99

Gram’s recipe of homemade Meatballs topped with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and grated Parmesan Cheese

Gyro

$9.99

Italian Sausage

$8.99

Homemade Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Marinara Sauce, topped with Provolone Cheese

Nick's Club

$8.99

Turkey Breast, Ham, White American Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Philly Cheese

$9.99

Shaved Grilled Steak topped with White American Cheese and Sautéed Onions

Piace Original

$8.99

Ham, Cappicolla Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese finished with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, chopped Sweet Peppers and our House Vinaigrette

Chicken Parm

$8.99

Medium Rare Top Round, Muenster Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Horseradish, topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Sanna's Turkey

$8.99

Fresh sliced Turkey Breast, Muenster Cheese, sliced Avocado, Honey Mustard Dressing, Lettuce and Tomato

The Hammy

$8.99

Fresh shaved Ham, American Cheese, Spicy Deli Mustard, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

The Veggy

$8.99

Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach Leaves, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Feta Cheese

Dinner Special Red Sauce

$15.99

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Choc Chip Cannoli

$4.99

Large Side Dressings

LG Balsamic

$0.75

LG BBQ

$0.75

LG Blue Chz

$0.75

LG Caesar

$0.75

Lg Garlic Butter

$0.75

LG Honey Must

$0.75

LG Hot Bacon

$0.75

LG Hot Sauce

$0.75

LG House

$0.75

Lg Marinara

$0.75

LG Medium

$0.75

LG Mild

$0.75

Lg Pizza Sauce

$0.75

LG Ranch

$0.75

LG Teryiaki

$0.75

LG Thous Is

$0.75

Lg Hot Sauce

$0.75

Small Side Dressings

Sm Balsamic

$0.40

Sm BBQ

$0.40

Sm Blue Chz

$0.40

Sm Caesar

$0.40

Sm Garlic Butter

$0.40

Sm Hon Must

$0.40

Sm Hot Bacon

$0.40

Sm Hot Sauce

$0.40

Sm House

$0.40

Sm Marinara

$0.40

Sm Medium

$0.40

Sm Mild

$0.40

Sm Pizza Sauce

$0.40

Sm Ranch

$0.40

Sm Teryiaki

$0.40

Sm Thous Is

$0.40

Sm Tzatziki

$0.40

Slices

Slice Cheese

$2.75

Slice The Piace

$4.75

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions and Black Olives

Slice Mr Hawaii

$4.75

Ham, Pineapple and Banana Peppers

Slice Marks Mighty

$4.75

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham and Grandma’s Meatballs

Slice Mommas Italiano

$4.75

Cappy Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Roasted Red Peppers

Slice The Veggie

$4.75

Green Peppers, mushrooms, black olives, spinach, onions, tomatoes

Slice The PEP!

$4.75

Double the Pepperoni, Red Onions and fresh chopped Garlic

Slice Margarita

$4.75

Small Pizzas

10" Cheese

$8.99

10" Small

10" The Piace

$10.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions and Black Olives

10" The Greekster

$10.99

Ricotta Spread, sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives and Feta Cheese

10" Margherita

$10.99

Olive Oil, Garlic, sliced Tomatoes, fresh Buffalo Mozzarella and Basil

10" Mr Hawaii

$9.99

Ham, Pineapple and Banana Peppers

10" The BST

$10.99

Ricotta Spread, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Spinach and Basil

10" Marks Mighty

$10.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham and Grandma’s Meatballs

10" Mommas Italiano

$10.99

Cappy Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Roasted Red Peppers

10" The Veggie

$10.99

Green Peppers, mushrooms, black olives, spinach, onions, tomatoes

10" BBQ Chicken

$10.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions and Bacon

10" Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Chicken, Hot Sauce, Ranch, Red Onions and Feta

10" The PEP!

$10.99

Double the Pepperoni, Red Onions and fresh chopped Garlic

Medium Pizzas

14" Cheese

$12.99

14" Medium

14" The Piace

$18.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions and Black Olives

14" The Greekster

$18.99

Ricotta Spread, sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives and Feta Cheese

14" Margherita

$18.99

Olive Oil, Garlic, sliced Tomatoes, fresh Buffalo Mozzarella and Basil

14" Mr Hawaii

$17.99

Ham, Pineapple and Banana Peppers

14" The BST

$18.99

Ricotta Spread, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Spinach and Basil

14" Marks Mighty

$18.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham and Grandma’s Meatballs

14" Mommas Italiano

$18.99

Cappy Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Roasted Red Peppers

14" The Veggie

$18.99

Green Peppers, mushrooms, black olives, spinach, onions, tomatoes

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions and Bacon

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Chicken, Hot Sauce, Ranch, Red Onions and Feta

14" The PEP!

$18.99

Double the Pepperoni, Red Onions and fresh chopped Garlic

14" 1/2 & 1/2

Large Pizzas

16 "Cheese

$13.99

16" Large

16" The Piace

$20.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions and Black Olives

16" The Greekster

$20.99

Ricotta Spread, sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives and Feta Cheese

16" Margherita

$20.99

Olive Oil, Garlic, sliced Tomatoes, fresh Buffalo Mozzarella and Basil

16" Mr Hawaii

$19.99

Ham, Pineapple and Banana Peppers

16" The BST

$20.99

Ricotta Spread, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Spinach and Basil

16" Marks Mighty

$20.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham and Grandma’s Meatballs

16" Mommas Italiano

$20.99

Cappy Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Roasted Red Peppers

16" The Veggie

$20.99

Green Peppers, mushrooms, black olives, spinach, onions, tomatoes

16" BBQ Chicken

$20.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions and Bacon

16" Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Chicken, Hot Sauce, Ranch, Red Onions and Feta

16" The PEP!

$20.99

Double the Pepperoni, Red Onions and fresh chopped Garlic

16" 1/2 & 1/2

Stromboli

Stromboli

$8.99

Stromboli

GF Pizzas

GF Cheese

$10.99

GF The Piace

$12.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions and Black Olives

GF The Greekster

$12.99

Ricotta Spread, sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives and Feta Cheese

GF Margherita

$12.99

Olive Oil, Garlic, sliced Tomatoes, fresh Buffalo Mozzarella and Basil

GF Mr Hawaii

$12.99

Ham, Pineapple and Banana Peppers

GF The BST

$12.99

Ricotta Spread, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Spinach and Basil

GF Marks Mighty

$12.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham and Grandma’s Meatballs

GF Mommas Italiano

$12.99

Cappy Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Roasted Red Peppers

GF The Veggie

$12.99

Green Peppers, mushrooms, black olives, spinach, onions, tomatoes

GF BBQ Chicken

$12.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions and Bacon

GF Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Chicken, Hot Sauce, Ranch, Red Onions and Feta

GF The PEP!

$12.99

Double the Pepperoni, Red Onions and fresh chopped Garlic

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Un-sweet Tea

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Bottle Juice

$2.25

2 Liter Coke

$3.75

2 Liter Diet

$3.75

2 Liter Sprite

$3.75

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

1/2 And 1/2 Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Arnold

$2.00

Sweet Arnold

$2.00

Pelegrino

$3.99

Juicebox

$1.25

Dr Death Sparkling Water

$2.75

Bottled Beer

Craft Bottle

$4.50

Domestic Bottle

$3.50

Import Bottle

$4.00

Key Lime Seltzer

$6.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Pitcher

$12.00

Craft IPA

$6.50

Craft IPA Pitcher

$22.00

Dark Craft

$5.50

Fat Tire

$4.50

Fat Tire Pitcher

$16.00

Peroni

$4.50

Seasonal

$5.00

Seasonal Pitcher

$18.00

Shock Top

$4.25

Yuengling

$4.25

Specialty Craft

$7.50

Red Wine

Babe

$6.50

Cabernet Bottle

$24.50

Cabernet Glass

$7.75

Chianti Bottle

$29.00

Chianti Glass

$8.50

Malbec Bottle

$23.50

Malbec Glass

$7.00

Merlot Bottle

$26.00

Merlot Glass

$7.50

Moscato Bottle

$16.50

Moscato Glass

$6.50

Moscatos Bottle

$16.50

Pino Noir

$8.50

Pino Noir Bottle

$28.00

Red Zin Bottle

$26.00

Red Zin Glass

$7.50

To Go Bottle Of Wine To Go

$17.00

White Wine

Boathouse Glass

$7.99

Chardonnay Bottle

$26.00

Chardonnay Glass

$7.50

Moscato Glass

$6.50

MoscatoBottle

$17.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$22.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.50

Primsole Pinot Grigio Bottle

$26.00

Primsole Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.50

Reisling Bottle

$26.00

Reisling Glass

$7.95

Sangria

$6.75

Sauv Blanc Bottle

$26.00

Sav Blanc Glass

$7.50

White Zin Glass

$5.50

Prosecco

$7.00

Prosecco Bigger Bottle

$14.99

Bellini Bottle Only

$24.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 Merchants Ln, Beaufort, SC 29907

Directions

Gallery
Piace Pizza image

