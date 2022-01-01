Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Italian
Sandwiches

Piacenza

4702 W Laurel Lane

Glendale, AZ 85304

Popular Items

Sub's
Pasta's
Wrap

Entree

Pasta's

$16.00

Sub's

$13.00

Wrap

$12.00

Your choice of protein & sauce wrapped in a tortilla with mixed greens, tomatoes and cheese.

Flatbread Sandwiches

$16.00

Grilled flatbread, house made Calabrian aioli, cheese mix, mixed greens and Roma tomatoes. Served with a side of mixed grains.

Beverage

Lemonade

$6.00

Soda

Gatorade

$2.99

Bottle Water

$2.00

Can Tea

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Coffee

$2.00

Make it a Combo

Coke Combo

$3.00

Diet Coke Combo

$3.00

Sprite Combo

$3.00

Dr Pepper Combo

$3.00

Water Combo

$3.00

Gatorade Combo

$3.00

Tea Combo

$3.00

Extras

Pesto Bread

$2.00

Italian Sausage

$4.00

Italian Meatballs

$4.00

Sauteed Shrimp

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Sauce

$3.00

Calabrian Aioli

$1.50

Cheese Mix

$1.50

Mix Grains

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a mobile food service trailer. Family owned and operated. Made to order fresh northern Italian cuisine. Come and enjoy!

Location

4702 W Laurel Lane, Glendale, AZ 85304

