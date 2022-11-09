Piano Bar & Steak House imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses
American

Piano Bar & Steak House

review star

No reviews yet

1700 W Cameron

Rockdale, TX 76567

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Burger!
Fried Catfish
Kids Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Corn Nuggets

$7.99

Fried Mac And Cheese Bites

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$14.99+

Half Cheesesticks

$3.99

Half Pepper Puppies

$3.99

Half Sampler Platter

$10.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Pepper Puppies

$7.99

Sampler All

$25.99

Sampler Platter

$16.99

Shrimp Brochette (4)

$10.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls

$10.99+

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Wings

$16.99+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$4.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$22.99

House Salad

$3.99

Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Burgers and Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich - Fried

$8.00

Build Your Burger!

$8.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich - Grilled

$8.00

Chicken & Pork Entrees

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Country Fried Chicken

$15.00

Cowboy Chicken

$16.00

Creamy Tomato Basil Chicken

$16.00

Fried Pork Chop

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$15.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.00

Steaks

12 Oz Ribeye

$32.00

16 Oz Ribeye

$35.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Filet Mignon

$36.00

New York Strip

$28.00

Steak Fingers

$15.00

Surf & Turf

$36.00

Seafood & Fish Entrees

Butterfly Shrimp

$16.00

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Fish & Shrimp

$30.00

Fried Catfish

$15.00

Grilled Catfish

$15.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$19.00

Salmon

$26.00

Shrimp Brochette

$21.00

Kids Entrees

Kids Butterfly Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Catfish

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Corn Dog

$6.00

Kids Steak Fingers

$7.00

Kids Grilled Catfish

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.99

Chocolate Eruption Cake

$9.99

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Pecan Pie

$7.99

Sides

Asparagus

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Broccoli & Cheese

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Horseradish

$0.25

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Okra

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Rice

$3.00

Seasoned French Fries

$3.00

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Shrimp Skewer

$6.50

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

EXTRAS

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Bread

$1.00

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Extra Gravy

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

To Go Drink

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

At Piano Bar and Steakhouse, we are here to make sure all your dining needs are met. We have a full bar, friendly staff, and the small hometown owners who go above and beyond to meet your expectations every time you walk through the door.

Location

1700 W Cameron, Rockdale, TX 76567

Directions

Gallery
Piano Bar & Steak House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Busters Bar + Grill
orange starNo Reviews
273 Highway 290 East Unit B Elgin, TX 78621
View restaurantnext
Thrall Country Diner
orange star4.7 • 430
216 E Hwy 79 Thrall, TX 76578
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rockdale

Julio's Mexican Restaurant - Rockdale
orange star4.2 • 100
1533 W Cameron Ave Rockdale, TX 76567
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockdale
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bryan
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston