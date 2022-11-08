Piato Greek Kitchen

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

GREEK SALAD
GYRO PITA- GYRO MEAT
GYRO PLATTER

Cold Beverages

PEPSI PRODUCTS

$3.00

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$6.00

WATER

Hot Beverages

GREEK COFFEE

$5.00

AMERICAN COFFEE

$3.00

FRAPPE

$5.00

ASSORTED TEAS WITH GREEK MELI

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

CAPPUCINO

$6.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Amstel

$7.00

Captain Lawrence

$7.00

Coor's Lite

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Fix

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Mythos

$7.00

1911 Cider

$9.00

Alfa

$7.00

Spring IPA

$8.00

2 Roads IPA

$8.00

Truly

$6.00

Vergina Lager

$7.00

Vergina Red

$7.00

Vergina Black

$7.00

Newburgh

$10.00

Dogfish

$7.00

Bevy

$7.00

Voodoo

$8.00

Wine

BOTTLE AMETHYSTOS ROSE

$42.00

BOTTLE CHARD LA GRAND CHARDONNAY

$38.00

BOTTLE PROSECCO

$38.00

BOTTLE CHATEAU ASSYRTIKO

$45.00

BOTTLE KOURTAKI RETSINA

$31.00

BOTTLE OENODEA RED

$38.00

BOTTLE OKO CABERNET

$38.00

BOTTLE OKO MALBEC

$38.00

BOTTLE OKO PINOT GRIGIO

$38.00

BOTTLE OVERSTONE SAUV BLANC

$38.00

BOTTLE LA GRAND PINOT NOIR

$38.00

BOTTLE PLOES CAB SAUVIGNON

$38.00

Glass Amethystos Rose

$12.00

GLASS CHARD LA GRAND CHARDONNAY

$11.00

Glass Chateau Assyrtiko

$13.00

Glass Kourtaki Retsina

$9.00

Glass Oenodea Red

$11.00

GLASS OKO CABERNET

$11.00

GLASS OKO MALBEC

$11.00

GLASS OKO PINOT GRIGIO

$11.00

GLASS OVERSTONE SAUV BLANC

$11.00

Glass Ploes Cab Sauv

$11.00

PITCHER SANGRIA

$40.00

Glass Prosecco

$11.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Glass La Grand Pinot Noir

$11.00

Glass Rose Sangria

$12.00

CATERING FOOD

ASSORTED DIPS-PITA BREAD- PINT

$16.00

SPANAKOPITA BITES EACH

$1.75

DOLMADES EACH

$1.50

SOUVLAKI-CHICKEN SKEWERS EACH

$5.00

SOUVLAKI-PORK SKEWERS EACH

$5.00

SHRIMP SOUVLAKI EACH

$5.00

FALAFEL EACH

$1.50

SM TRAY PASTITSIO

$60.00

SMALL TRAY CHICKEN FLORENTINE

$60.00

SM TRAY GYRO PLATTER

$60.00

SM TRAY KEFTEDES

$50.00

SM TRAY HORIATIKI SALAD

$50.00

SM TRAY HOUSEMADE MOUSSAKA

$60.00

SM TRAY GREEK RICE

$35.00

SM TRAY GREEK SALAD

$45.00

SM TRAY PATATES

$40.00

LG TRAY GREEK SALAD

$80.00

SM TRAY MOM'S SPINACH PIE-

$55.00

SM TRAY OVEN LEMON POTATOES

$45.00

SM TRAY HORTA

$50.00

LG MOM'S SPINACH PIE

$100.00

LG TRAY HOUSEMADE MOUSSAKA

$105.00

LG TRAY GYRO PLATTER

$105.00

LG TRAY PATATES

$70.00

LG TRAY OVEN LEMON POTATOES

$80.00

LG TRAY KEFTEDES

$90.00

LG TRAY HORIATIKI SALAD

$90.00

LG TRAY GREEK RICE

$60.00

LG TRAY PASTITSIO

$105.00

LG TRAY HORTA

$90.00

TIROKROKETES EACH

$2.00

BRANZINO EACH

$28.00

SMALL TRAY PIATO SALAD

$55.00

SMALL TRAY VEG

$50.00

SMALL TRAY SEAFOOD ORZO

$65.00

SMALL TRAY LOUKANIKO

$55.00

SMALL TRAY BEEFTEKIA

$60.00

SMALL TRAY SHRIMP FLORENTINE

$60.00

LARGE TRAY SHRIMP FLORENTINE

$115.00

SMALL TRAY SALMON

$60.00

SMALL TRAY GEMISTA

$55.00

LARGE TRAY PIATO SALAD

$100.00

LARGE TRAY GEMISTA

$105.00

LARGE TRAY CHICKEN FLORENTINE

$105.00

SMALL TRAY MAKARONIA ME KIMA

$60.00

LARGE TRAY LOUKANIKO

$100.00

LARGE TRAY SEAFOOD ORZO

$125.00

LARGE TRAY BEEFTEKIA

$115.00

LARGE TRAY SALMON

$110.00

LARGE TRAY VEG

$95.00

LARGE TRAY MAKARONIA ME KIMA

$115.00

SMALL TRAY IMAM

$55.00

LARGE TRAY IMAM

$105.00

CATERING DESSERTS

SM TRAY GALAKTOBOURIKO-PHYLLO

$50.00

LG TRAY GALAKTOBOURIKO-PHYLLO

$90.00

SM TRAY EHMEK

$50.00

LG TRAY EKMEK

$95.00

SM TRAY BAKLAVA-PHYLLO DOUGH

$50.00

LG TRAY BAKLAVA-PHYLLO DOUGH

$90.00

SM TRAY RIZOGALO-GREEK RICE PUDDING

$40.00

LG TRAY RIZOGALO-GREEK RICE PUDDING

$70.00

SMALL TRAY COOKIES

$50.00

LG TRAY COOKIES

$90.00

Vasilopita

$20.00

SMALL TRAY BOUGATSA

$50.00

LARGE TRAY BOUGATSA

$90.00

Cold Meze

PITA AND OLIVES

$3.00

FETA AND OLIVES-PITA BREAD

$10.00

DOLMADES

$9.00

TARAMOSALATA

$9.00

TZATZIKI

$9.00

MELITZANOSALATA

$9.00

SKORDALIA

$9.00

HUMMUS

$9.00

TYROKAFTERI-SPICY FETA

$10.00

MARYLAND CRAB

$24.00

PIATOS 4 DIPS

$16.00

Extra Pita

$1.50

FAVADIP

$9.00

PANTZARIA

$9.00

Hot Meze

AVGOLEMONO

$9.00

SPANAKOPITA BITES

$10.00

LOUKANIKO APPETIZER

$13.00

KOLOKITHOKEFTEDES

$11.00

KEFTEDES-GROUND PORK/BEEF

$11.00

SAGANAKI- KEFALOGRAVIERA

$13.00

SAGANAKI WITH SHRIMP

$17.00

TIROKROKETES

$12.00

OKTAPODI

$22.00

ZUCCINI & EGGPLANT CHIPS

$10.00

KALAMARAKIA- FRIED CALAMARI

$16.00

KALAMARAKIA- GRILLED CALAMARI

$16.00

MUSSELS

$16.00

FALAFEL APPETIZER

$12.00

PIATOS HOT PIKILIA-LOUKANIKO,

$20.00

YANKEE BEAN

$9.00

LENTIL

$9.00

Pita Sandwiches

GYRO PITA- GYRO MEAT

$11.00

GYRO- CHICKEN

$11.00

SOUVLAKI- SHRIMP

$11.00

SOUVLAKI- PORK

$11.00

SOUVLAKI- CHICKEN

$11.00

VEGGIE PITA-FALAFEL

$11.00

Platters

GYRO PLATTER

$18.00

CHICKEN PLATTER

$18.00

SOUVLAKI PLATTER

$18.00

VEGGIE PLATTER

$18.00

Greek Sandwiches

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$12.00

LOUKANIKO SANDWICH

$12.00

THE GREGO

$12.00

Burgers

PIATO BURGER

$16.00

GYRO BURGER

$18.00

AMERICANO BURGER

$16.00

SALMON BURGER

$20.00

Salads

PIATO SALAD

$11.00

GREEK SALAD

$11.00

HORIATIKI SALAD

$11.00

MARIOULI SALAD

$11.00

KALE SALAD

$11.00

SPINACH SALAD

$11.00

Greek Piato

HALF LEMON CHICKEN

$21.00

CHICKEN BREAST FLORENTINE

$19.00

BEEFTEKIA

$18.00

NY STRIP - CHAR GRILLED

$34.00

CENTER CUT PORK CHOPS

$25.00

NEW ZEALAND LAMB CHOPS

$33.00

SWORDFISH

$26.00

SALMON

$26.00

BRANZINO

$32.00

SEAFOOD PIATO

$26.00

PIATO MIXED GRILL (MEAT)

$60.00

SEAFOOD MIXED GRILL

$70.00

SHRIMP FLORENTINE

$23.00

Sides

PATATES TIGANITES

$6.00

PATATES TIGANITES GREEK STYLE

$8.00

OVEN LEMON POTATOES

$6.00

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$8.00

HORTA-BOILED GREENS

$7.00

GREEK RICE

$6.00

FASOLAKIA

$7.00

GIGANTES

$7.00

SPANAKORIZO

$6.00

SML GREEK SALAD

$5.00

SIDE GYRO MEAT

$7.00

SIDE TZATZIKI

$0.75

Paidia

LITTLE GYRO

$10.00

CHICKEN SKEWER KID

$10.00

PORK SKEWER KID

$10.00

SHRIMP SKEWER KID

$10.00

KID CHEESE BURGER

$10.00

PITA PIZZA

$10.00

KID MAKARONIA

$10.00

BUTTERMILK CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

The Classics

GEMISTA-STUFFED TOMATOES

$18.00

HOUSEMADE MOUSSAKA

$20.00

HOUSEMADE PASTITSIO

$20.00

IMAM BAILDI STUFFED EGGPLANT

$18.00

MAKARONIA ME KIMA

$19.00

MOM'S SPINACH PIE

$19.00

YOU DON'T EAT NO MEAT

$19.00

COFFEES/DESSERTS

BAKLAVA-PHYLLO DOUGH

$9.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM/FIGS/WALNUTS

$10.00

GALAKTOBOURIKO

$9.00

BOUGATSA

$9.00

ASSORTED COOKIES

$10.00

RICE PUDDING

$8.00

GREEK YOGURT MOUSSE

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

-173 South Riverside Avenue, Croton On Hudson, NY 10520

Directions

Gallery
Piato Greek Kitchen image
Banner pic
Piato Greek Kitchen image

