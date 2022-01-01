Main picView gallery

Piatti Danville

review star

No reviews yet

100 Sycamore Valley Road West

Danville, CA 94526

Order Again

Popular Items

Pan seared mary’s half chicken
Bolognese
Chicken piccata

Antipasti

Pugliese bread

$3.00

piatti signature dipping oil

Antipasti plate

$22.00

artisan salumi & cheeses, olives, giardiniera

Bruschetta

$15.00

grilled toast, tomato, garlic, burrata cheese, basil

Butternut squash (bowl)

$10.00

Toasted pepitas, butter

Butternut squash (cup)

$6.00

Toasted pepitas, butter

Lentil soup (bowl)

$10.00

vegetables

Lentil soup (cup)

$6.00

vegetables

Fried polenta cakes

$12.00

roasted red pepper, feta & thyme spread

House smoked salmon tartar

$15.00

shallots, lemon, capers, our crackers

Marinated olives (large)

$12.00

orange peel

Marinated olives (small)

$6.00

orange peel

Meatballs

$16.00

spicy tomato cream, provolone

Piemontese beef carpaccio

$16.00

arugula, capers, aged parmesan, evoo

Skillet prawns

$19.00

polenta crusted, bacon, garlic, butter, white wine, cornbread, homemade hot sauce

Uovo

$10.00

pesto deviled eggs, pesto, caper, hawaiian sea salt

Insalate

Mista

$12.00

mixed lettuces, radish, cucumber, tomato, vinaigrette

Mista (half)

$10.00

mixed lettuces, radish, cucumber, tomato, vinaigrette

Caesar

$15.00

romaine, garlic & anchovy dressing, croutons, parmesan

Caesar (half)

$12.00

romaine, garlic & anchovy dressing, croutons, parmesan

Brussel sprouts

$18.00

zoe’s bacon, sieved egg, pt.reyes blue cheese, pomegranate-balsamic glaze

Brussel sprouts (half)

$13.00

zoe’s bacon, sieved egg, pt.reyes blue cheese, pomegranate-balsamic glaze

Chopped

$17.00

vegetables, palm hearts, cannellini & garbanzo beans, olives, feta, creamy oregano vinaigrette

Chopped salad (half)

$12.00

Spinach Salad

$16.00

chicken, spinach, warm apple balsamic vinaigrette, fried onion strings, shaved parmesan

Beet salad

$18.00

oranges, arugula, herbed chevre, candied walnuts, golden balsamic dressing

Pasta

Lemon Ravioli

$24.00

spinach, ricotta, lemon cream, citrus gremolata

Spaghetti

$26.00

beef & pork meatballs, roasted tomato sauce

Bolognese

$26.00

slow cooked beef & pork bolognese, parmesan

Chitarra

$28.00

sautéed prawns, saffron brodo, garlic, calabrian chili, basil, tarragon

Lasagna

$26.00

beef & pork, spinach, three cheeses, roasted tomato sauce, garlic toast

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$26.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli, brown butter, sage, amaretti crumbs and pomegranate seeds.

Risotto

$26.00

Mushroom, leek & thyme risotto with Parmesan and truffle oil

1/2 Butternut Squash Ravioli

$20.00

Mezzo Ravioli

$24.00

Tomato Ravioli

$24.00

Panino - LUNCH ONLY served until 3:00 pm

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Creamy coleslaw and pickled jalapeno, choice of mixed greens or fries.

Grass fed burger

$17.00

cheddar, roasted tomato, red onion, aïoli, parmesan fries or mixed greens

Grilled chicken panini

$17.00

provolone, arugula, avocado, red pepper aïoli, fries or mixed greens

Pizze

Margherita

$21.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, olive oil, basil

Mushroom

$23.00

thyme roasted half moon bay mushrooms, fonduta sauce, mozzarella & taleggio cheeses

Sausage

$23.00

fennel sausage, tomato, “sweetie drop” peppers, mozzarella, oregano, arugula

Spicy salami

$23.00

zoe’s salumi, olives, mozzarella, calabrian chili

Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

Secondi

Chicken piccata

$28.00

white wine, lemon, butter, capers, penne pasta, garlic & lemon broccolini

Flat iron steak

$34.00

Butternut squash, sautéed rainbow chard, salsa verde.

Grilled niman ranch pork chop

$28.00

roasted yukon gold potatoes, balsamic onions, sauteed rainbow chard

Pan seared mary’s half chicken

$28.00

shaved brussel sprouts, mashed potatoes

Quiche

$18.00

mushrooms, spinach, asparagus, red peppers, fontina cheese, tomato-kalamata olive relish, fresh greens

Wood oven salmon

$33.00

Autumn vegetables (Leeks, rainbow carrots, butternut squash, fennel), shishito peppers, romesco sauce (contains bread and nuts).

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Kids Pasta w/ Butter & cheese

$11.00

Kids Pasta w/ Red Sauce

$11.00

Kids Bolognese

$11.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.00

Sides

Side Beans

$5.00

Side Mashed

$5.00

Side of Fries

$7.00

Side of Meatballs

$9.00

Side Polenta

$5.00

Side Red Potato

$5.00

Side Spinach

$5.00

Side Squash

$5.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Veggie of the Day

$5.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side of Prawns

$8.00

Side of Salmon

$9.00

Dolci

Pistachio biscotti

$6.00

plate of five, vanilla cream

White chocolate bread pudding

$10.00

bourbon caramel sauce

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

White chocolate caramel sauce.

Panna cotta

$9.00

blueberry compote

Tiramisu

$10.00

dark rum, espresso soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, chocolate

Affogato

$11.00

Piatti cocktails

Calabrian press

$15.00

vodka, campari, lime, blood orange, calabrian chili

La Roma

$15.00

rye, sirene americano, macchia rossa, amara rossa, mole bitters ... think italian manhattan!

Negroni classico

$15.00

gin, campari, macchia rossa

Nocino old fashioned

$15.00

bourbon, il mallo nocino (green walnut), orange, aromatic bitters

Paloma italiana

$15.00

tequila, mezcal, aperol, grapefruit, lemon, peychaud’s

Piatti spritz

$15.00

rhubarb aperitivo, aperol, prosecco

Puccini punch

$15.00

white rum, amaro, limoncello, aperol, lemon

Authentic Italian, locally driven neighborhood restaurant with a wood-fired oven...crafted by hand, but from the heart.

