Piatti imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Seafood

Piatti Sacramento

review star

No reviews yet

571 Pavilions Lane

Sacramento, CA 95825

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Radiatore
Ravioli
Ciabatta bread

Antipasti E Insalate

Ciabatta bread

Ciabatta bread

$4.00

piatti signature dipping oil

Arugula salad

$15.00

Arugula frisée, orange, fennel, almond, pecorino, citrus mint vinaigrette

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$14.00

romaine, garlic-anchovy dressing, bread crumbs, grana padano

Fall Caprese

$15.00

persimmon, our mozzarella, basil, evoo, saba, sea salt

Chopped salad

Chopped salad

$15.00

Chopped roasted peppers, chickpeas, carrots, cauliflower, olives, provolone, salami, herb vinaigrette

Kale salad

$14.00

Dino kale pears, watermelon radish, toasted walnuts, blue cheese, pear vinaigrette

Cured meats & cheeses

Cured meats & cheeses

$23.00

housemade pickles, seasonal fruit, tomato jam, flatbread

Brussels sprouts

$12.00

Fried brussels sprouts calabrian chili aïoli, lemon

Fritto misto

Fritto misto

$17.00

Fritto misto jumbo prawns, lemon, zucchini, cauliflower, calabrian chili aïoli

Marinated olives

Marinated olives

$9.00

Warm olives rosemary, citrus

Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

pork, ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce (3 per order)

Pizze

Broccoli rabe pizza

Broccoli rabe pizza

$22.00

Broccoli rabe, italian sausage, nduja, mozzarella, tomato

Carbonara pizza

$22.00

pancetta, egg, our mozzarella, onion, black pepper, arugula, fonduta sauce

Hen of the woods pizza

$23.00

mushrooms, pesto, radicchio, onion, pine nuts, mozzarella, tomato

Margherita pizza

Margherita pizza

$20.00

our mozzarella, tomato, basil, evoo

Spicy pepperoni pizza

Spicy pepperoni pizza

$21.00

mama lil’s peppers, calabrian chili honey, mozzarella, thyme, tomato

Pasta

Campanelle

$23.00

pancetta, grilled zucchini, egg yolk, black pepper, pecorino

Impossible lasagna

Impossible lasagna

$23.00

plant based bolognese, basil, mozzarella

Radiatore

Radiatore

$23.00

six hour beef & pork bolognese, grana padano, seka hills olive oil

Ravioli

Ravioli

$23.00

spinach, ricotta, lemon cream, citrus gremolata

Saffron spaghetti

$26.00

prawns, garlic, broccoli rabe, gypsy peppers, parsley, white wine

Spaghetti & meatballs

$24.00

pork and ricotta meatballs, tomato sauce

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$25.00

clams, thyme, onion, white wine broth, garlic, lemon

Secondi

Cioppino

Cioppino

$30.00

seafood stew of prawns, mussels, clams, cod, smoky white wine-tomato sauce, grilled bread

King salmon

$29.00

butternut squash purée, sunchoke, dino kale, cranberry agrodolce, pepitas

Mary's chicken

$26.00

brussels sprouts, fingerling potatoes, warm herb vinaigrette

Risotto

$24.00

brussels sprouts, fingerling potatoes, warm herb vinaigrette

Dessert

Buttermilk panna cotta

$10.00

strawberry biscotti panzanella, delta honey

Flourless chocolate cake

$10.00

macerated raspberries, lime zest, whipped cream

Caramelized Pear bread pudding

$10.00

whiskey caramel, whip cream

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

espresso, brandy mascarpone cream, chocolate

Kid's

Kid's butter pasta

$10.00

Kid's cheese & butter pasta

$10.00

Kid's cheese pizza

$10.00

Kid's fries

$5.00

Kid's grilled chicken

$10.00

Kid's mac & cheese

$10.00

Kid's pepperoni pizza

$10.00

Kid's ravioli

$10.00

Kid's spaghetti

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian, locally driven neighborhood restaurant with a wood-fired oven...crafted by hand, but from the heart.

Website

Location

571 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento, CA 95825

Directions

Gallery
Piatti image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Howe Bout Arden
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Arden Way Suite 123 Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurantnext
Allora Holidays
orange starNo Reviews
5215 Folsom Blvd Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext
Allora
orange starNo Reviews
5215 Folsom Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext
Matteo's Pizza & Bistro
orange star3.5 • 550
5132 Arden Way Carmichael, CA 95608
View restaurantnext
Luigi's Pizza Parlor
orange star4.2 • 2,392
3800 Stockton Blvd Sacramento, CA 95820
View restaurantnext
Paesanos Midtown Sacramento
orange star4.0 • 3,329
1806 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
orange star4.5 • 8,423
1820 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
orange star4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Natomas - Natomas
orange star4.4 • 5,461
2721 Del Paso Road Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston