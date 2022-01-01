Main picView gallery

Piatti Seattle

2695 NE Village Lane

Seattle, WA 98105

Order Again

Antipasti

Brussel sprouts

$10.00

brown butter vinaigrette, pickled mustard seeds

Eggplant fries

$14.00

calabrian chili aïoli, marinara

Focaccia

$5.00

olives, dipping oil

Fritto misto

$15.00

calamari, zucchini, jalapeño, olives, preserved lemon, charred lemon, anchovy aïoli

Gluten free bread

$5.00

Meat & cheese board

$18.00

pickled vegetables, jam & flatbread

Meatballs

$13.00

pork & beef meatballs, mozzarella, marinara

Olives

$8.00

fennel, coriander, smoked paprika

Side Flatbread

$3.00

Zuppa E Insalate

Caesar

Caesar

$14.00

radicchio, little gem lettuce, crouton, grana padano

Chopped

Chopped

$15.00

radicchio, salami, chickpeas, roasted peppers, olives, provolone, italian vinaigrette

Little gems

$15.00

gorgonzola, apples, cucumber, candied walnuts, red onion, herb vinaigrette

Soup

$10.00

white bean, kale, tomato, grana padano

Pizze

Broccoli rabe pizza

$22.00

italian sausage, nduja, mozzarella, tomato

Margherita pizza

Margherita pizza

$19.00

mozzarella, tomato, basil, evoo, sea salt

Mushroom pizza

Mushroom pizza

$24.00

mozzarella, pesto, pine nuts, tomato, onion, garlic oil, radicchio

Spicy pepperoni pizza

Spicy pepperoni pizza

$21.00

mama lil’s peppers, calabrian chili honey, mozzarella, thyme

Adult Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Spice it up!

$5.00

herbs, pecorini, pepper flakes, chili honey, italian ranch

Pasta

Campanelle

$23.00

mushrooms, kale, pecorino, walnuts

Linguine

$26.00

manila clams, white wine, black garlic butter, shallot, fresh herbs

Ravioli

Ravioli

$23.00

spinach, ricotta, lemon cream, citrus gremolta

Rigatoni

$24.00

slow cooked bolognese, parsley, grana padano

Spaghetti

$27.00

prawns, broccoli rabe, calabrian chili, lemon

Meatballs and Spaghetti

$19.00

Adult Pasta and sauce

$15.00

Secondi

Chicken puttanesca

$26.00

olives, garlic, caper, anchovy, tomato, herbs - allow 20 minutes

Cioppino

$32.00

rockfish, mussels, clams, prawns, tomato broth, baguette

Lasagna

Lasagna

$24.00

"'impossible' bolognese, bechamel, fresh mozzarella, basil (vegetarian) - allow 20 min

Salmon

$28.00

artichokes, roasted fennel, potato, calabrian chili, olive relish

Short rib

Short rib

$28.00

balsamic braise, polenta, salsa verde

Contorni

Broccolini

$8.00

garlic, chili, lemon, mint

Delfina potatoes

$9.00

parmesan

Polenta

$7.00

herbs, grana padano

Side Fries (LUNCH ONLY!)

$7.00

Dolci

Affogato al caffe

$8.00

gelato, espresso

Chocolate torte

$9.00

raspberry, whipped cream

Gelato 1 scoop

$7.00

daily flavors

Gelato 2 scoop

$9.00

Panna cotta

$8.00Out of stock

vanilla bean, blackberry

Sorbet

$7.00

Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

mascarpone, chocolate

Apple crisp

$10.00

Pumpkin pie cheesecake

$10.00

Panino LUNCH ONLY

Grilled vegetable panini

$18.00

zucchini, eggplant, greens, pesto, roasted bell pepper, mozzarella, focaccia

Mortadella & salami panini

$19.00

provolone, turkey, italian vinaigrette, gem lettuce, ciabatta

Sicilian chicken

$21.00

Meatball Sandwich

$19.00

Piatti Provisions

Arbequina EVOO

$16.00

Balsamic Vinegar

$16.00

CA blend EVOO

$16.00

Dipping Oil

$16.00

Homemade pasta

$12.00

Pasta sauce

$10.00

Piatti house wine

$44.00

Water bottle

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids bolognese

$9.00

Kids btr & chz

$8.00

Kids cheese pizza

$8.00

Kids grilled chicken

$10.00

Banquets

Spaghetti

$48.00

Campanelle

$46.00

Ravioli

$46.00

Rigatoni

$48.00

Pan roasted salmon

$52.00

Short rib

$52.00

Bruschetta

$50.00

Thyme roasted mushrooms

$55.00

Caprese skewer

$48.00

Shrimp cocktail

$60.00

Prosciutto wrapped prawns

$60.00

Chicken skewer

$57.00

Beef Skewer

$57.00

Grilled beef skewer

$60.00

Meatballs

$55.00

Mini "blt sandwich"

$55.00

mini grilled brie & prosciutto

$55.00

Pizza Platter

$90.00

Charcuterie platter

$95.00

Flatbread Platter

$80.00

Caesar platter

$85.00

Assorted fresh fruit

$85.00

Dessert platter

$130.00

P Spaghetti

$73.00

P camplanelle

$72.00

P Rigatoni

$73.00

P Ravioli

$72.00

P Salmon

$75.00

P Short Rib

$75.00

Cake cutting fee

$2.00

2 course lunch spaghetti

$42.00

2 course lunch campanelle

$38.00

2 course lunch rigatoni

$39.00

2 course lunch ravioli

$38.00

2 course grilled vegg panino

$37.00

2 course lunch chicken panino

$37.00

2 course lunch mortadella panino

$38.00

2 course lunch meatball panino

$38.00

2 course lunch chopped salad

$31.00

2 course lunch Caesar w/ chicken

$36.00

2 course lunch Caesar w/ Salmon

$38.00

2 course lunch Little gen w/ chicken

$37.00

2 course lunch little gem w/ Salmon

$38.00

Catering

Campanelle (10 person)

$180.00

Ravioli Lg order

$190.00

Lasagna Lg order

$200.00

Bread lg order

$25.00

Lg Salad

$85.00

Lg Dessert Platter

$130.00

Piatti Cocktails

Barrell aged negroni

$16.00

Calabrian press

$15.00

La roma

$15.00

Nocino old fashioned

$16.00

Paloma italiana

$16.00

Piatti Negroni

$16.00

Piatti spritz

$15.00

Puccini punch

$15.00

Bottle

BT Alice

$63.00

BT Domaine carneros

$58.00

BT Laurent perrier

$85.00

BT Zardetto

$63.00

BT Arigolas

$50.00

BT Castello di Bossi

$44.00

BT Castello di Neive

$42.00

BT Lageder

$46.00

BT Mastroberardino

$72.00

BT Pievalta

$54.00

BT Pighin

$52.00

BT Suavia

$46.00

BT Tramin

$58.00

corkage

$21.00

BT Jaine

$58.00

BT Januik

$58.00

BT Piatti chardonnay

$44.00

BT Piatti pinot grigio

$44.00

BT Scribe

$64.00

corkage

$21.00

Cakebread

$58.00

BT Cortese

$50.00

BT Edaphus Barbara

$46.00

BT Enrico serafino

$54.00

BT Masseria li veli

$50.00

BT Prunotto fiulot

$65.00

BT San polo

$50.00

BT Selvapiana

$58.00

BT Valle Reale

$48.00

BT Viette

$54.00

BT Zenato

$72.00

Corkage

$21.00

BT Dough

$58.00

BT Lobo Hills

$58.00

BT Matthews

$68.00

BT Piatti cabernet

$44.00

BT Piatti merlot

$44.00

BT Saldo

$60.00

BT Serial

$48.00

Corkage

$21.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian, locally driven neighborhood restaurant with a wood-fired oven...crafted by hand, but from the heart.

Location

2695 NE Village Lane, Seattle, WA 98105

Directions

