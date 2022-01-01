Restaurant header imageView gallery

Piatto Bravo Wellington

681 Reviews

$$

2803 South State Rd. 7

Wellington, FL 33414

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Bruschetta Classica

$13.00

Cestino Di Pane

$3.00

Bread Basket

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

crispy calamari, arrabiata sauce

Garlic Bread

$6.00

4 slices of garlic bread

Handcrafted Arancini

$14.00

handcrafted arancini, cremini-porcini mushrooms, mozzarella, truffled cream

Handcrafted Meatballs

$13.00

handcrafted meatballs, pomodoro sauce & mascarpone cheese

Lemon Garlic Shrimp

$17.00

Piatto Bravo Wings

$16.00

10 wings in a medium sauce tossed with cajun and italian seasonings finished off on the grill. may substitute other sauces if preferred

Steamed Mussels

$18.00

steamed mussels, white wine and garlic

8" Woodfired Fugazzeta

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, cured onions, foccacia bread

Zuppa del Giorno (Soup of the Day)

$6.00

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

caesar salad, italian herbs croutons, parmigiano, homemade caesar dressing

Caprina Salad

$18.00

caprina salad, goat cheese croquettes, pears, caramelized onions, pecans, pear truffled vinaigrette

Creamy Burrata

$18.00

creamy burrata, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, arugula, fig glaze

Fresh Mozzarella Caprese

$16.00

fresh mozzarella caprese, sliced tomatoes, pesto genovese, balsamic glaze

Large House Salad

$12.00

Panini

Meatball Panini

$16.00

Panini di Prosciutto

$16.00

panini di prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, tomato and pesto genovese on ciabatta bread, french fries

Short rib panini

$16.00

Primi Piatti

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.00

eggplant parmigiana, ricotta, pomodoro, mozzarella au gratin, pesto genovese

Housemade Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

homemade fettuccine, alfredo sauce

Penne Alla Vodka

$19.00

Vodka Pomodoro Sauce

Rigatoni alla Carbonara

$22.00

bucatini alla carbonara, roman style with egg yolk

Rigatoni Bolognese

$23.00

rigatoni bolognese, rustic ragú

Rigatoni Di Maria

$24.00

rigatoni di maria, truffled cream, shrimp, goat cheese mousse, mozzarella au gratin

Short Rib over Cheese Ravioli

$24.00

Short Rib and Mozzarella Ravioli with Cabernet Wine & Short Rib Reduction

Short Rib Pappardelle

$24.00

homemade pappardelle, slow braised short rib, madeira wine and short rib reduction

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Shrimp zucchini noodles

$22.00

zucchini spaghettini, shrimp, cherry tomatoes, parsley, white wine-seafood reduction

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$19.00

Wings and Fries

$21.00

Woodfired Lasagna

$22.00

woodfired lasagna di ragú alla bolognese, aurora sauce, mozzarella au gratin

Secondi Piatti

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

chicken piccata, white wine, lemon and caper reduction, linguini

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

grilled salmon, capers, white wine reduction, sauteed spinach, cherry tomatoes

Italian Herbs Chicken Parmegiana

$23.00

italian herbs chicken parmegiana, pomodoro, mozzarella au gratin, linguini

Italian Herbs Veal Parmigiana

$25.00

Breaded Veal Scaloppine with Pomodoro and Mozzarella au Gratin

Piatto Chicken Rollatini

$24.00

piatto bravo chicken rollatini, goat cheese, dates, walnuts, white wine reduction, sauteed spinach

Veal Milanese

$31.00

12oz grass fed angus beef. Served with salad and choice of 2 sides (mashed potatoes, fries, seasonal veggies)

Linguini vongole

$28.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Ribeye

$34.00Out of stock

Side Dishes

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Pasta Aglio E Olio

$7.00

Side Pasta Pomodoro

$7.00

Side Roasted Cauliflower

$7.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Side Truffled Fries

$9.00

Tomato Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Side Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Side shirmp

$9.00

Side Rigatoni Bolognese

$9.00

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$6.00

Italian Wedding Soup

$6.00

Pizzas & Calzone

***Build Your Own***

Bianca (Carbonara)

$19.00

Carbonara Cream, Mozzarella, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Parmesan

Italia

$19.00

Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmesan and Balsamic Glaze

Margherita

$16.00

Pomodoro, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes and Basil

Piatto Bravo Pizza

$19.00

Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Cremini Mushrooms, Italian Sausage and Truffle Oil

Piccolina Pizzetta

$13.00

8” Pizza with Pomodoro and Mozzarella Cheese

Provence

$19.00

Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Dates, Bacon and Caramelized Onions

Tradizionale

$16.00

Pomodoro and Mozzarella

West Coast Cauliflower

$20.00

10” Cauliower Pizza with Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Red Bell Peppers and Cremini Mushrooms

Woodfired Fugazzeta

$13.00

12" Traditional crust, no red sauce, only mozzerella and onions

CAPRESSA

$18.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.50

Desserts

Blueberry Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Cannoli Siciliano

$9.00

ricotta, mascarpone, lemon

Gelato Scoop

$4.00

Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Souffle with Pistachio Ice Cream

Tiramisu

$9.00

Traditional Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Nutella Pizza

$9.00

Cake Slicing Fee

$2.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Homemade Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Fresh strawberry shortcake

$9.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger-ale

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Soda

$2.99

Lemonaide

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Iced Tea Unsweet

$2.99

Cranberry

$4.25

Orange juice

$4.25

Grapefruit

$4.25

Pineapple

$4.25

San Pellegrino - Sparkling Water large

$6.00

Acqua Panna - Still Water

$5.00

Red Bull

$3.75

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.75

Water

Shirley Temple

$3.99

San Pellegrino -sparkling water small

$3.75

Apple Juice

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Acqua Panna - still water small

$2.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

cucina é bar

Website

Location

2803 South State Rd. 7, Wellington, FL 33414

Directions

Gallery
Piatto Bravo image
Piatto Bravo image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Conscious Eatz
orange starNo Reviews
Food Truck Charlotte, VT 05445
View restaurantnext
Field Of Greens- Wellington - WELLINGTON
orange starNo Reviews
10140 forest Hill Blvd #110 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Lemongrass- Wellington
orange starNo Reviews
10312 Forest Hill Blvd suite 204 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
The Poke Company - Wellington
orange starNo Reviews
10120 Forest Hill Blvd Suite 170 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
The Sicilian Oven - Wellington
orange starNo Reviews
10610 Forest Hills Blvd Wellington, FL 33428
View restaurantnext
Stallion - 11630 Polo Club Rd
orange starNo Reviews
11630 Polo Club Road Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wellington

Mole Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 770
2557 S State Rd suite 150 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000560 - The Pointe at Wellington Green
orange star4.6 • 468
10160 Forest Hill Blvd Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Premier Cafe and Roasters
orange star4.7 • 76
1037 South State Road 7 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wellington
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston