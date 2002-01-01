Restaurant header imageView gallery
Piazza Gavi

5415 N Kolb Road

Tucson, AZ 85750

Appetizers

Antipasto Misto

$22.00

A selection of Italian meat & cheeses

Baked Bruschetta

$14.00

Toasted Italian bread topped with seasoned sauteed tomatoes & garlic

Bruschetta a La Caprese

$14.00

Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh mozzarella & basil

Bruschetta Formaggio

$15.00

Toasted Italian bread topped with ricotta, feta & blue cheeses

Burrata Capri Salad

$17.00

Butter Garlic Shrimp

$18.00

Comes in a wine and butter sauce

Calamari Crema

$21.00

Calamari tosses in a spcuy crema sauce

Carciofo Cacio e Pepe

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Calamari with a side of marinara sauce

Mozzarella Marinara

$14.00

Lightly breaded mozzarella, grilled & topped with marinara sauce

Mussels, Sausage & Spinach

$15.00

Oysters Fritte

$12.00

Risotto Clams Oreganata

$14.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$19.00

Thin slices of smoked salmon with red onions & capers

Sauteed Mushrooms

$16.00

Side of Risotto Oreganta

$12.00

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$18.00

Comes in a wine and butter sauce

Steamed Clams And Mussels

$19.00

Comes in a seafood broth

Steamed Clams Red

$8.00

Calamari Steak Parmigiana

$12.00

Deep Fried Seafood Ravioli

$12.00

Eggplant Rosa

$10.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$16.00

Shrimp Chile

$15.00

Sauteed Serrano Chiles with breaded shrimp on a bed of greens, served with a capers butter white wine sauce on the side

Spicy Garlic Scallops

$20.00

Carciofo Cacio E Pepe

$12.00

Risotto Clams Oregenata

$14.00

Prosciutto Bruschetta

$12.00

Di Salsiccia Bruschetta

$13.00

Di Vittello Bruschetta

$17.00

Mexicana Bruschetta

$12.00

Di Gamberetti Bruschetta

$14.00

Al Tonno Bruschetta

$12.00

NY Style Calamari

$17.00

Shrimp Barese

$15.00

Mussels Marinara

$15.00

Sausage and Spinach

$15.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.00

Salmon a la Greca

$18.00

Susage And Peppers App

$12.00

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$19.00

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$19.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Ham, Shrimp, Roastbeef Sandwich

$15.00

Hot Ham And Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$14.00

Meatballs & Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Sandwich Italiano Sausage grilled turkey

$12.00

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$19.00

Steak With Peppers & Mushrooms Sandwich

$20.00

Italian Combo Sandwich

$14.00

Salami, soppressata, mortadella & capricola

Tonno A La Italiana Sandwich

$14.00

Albacore tuna salad

Italiano Prosciutto E Buffalo Sandwich

$12.00

Pasta

3-P

$23.00

panna crema sauce with prosciutto & peas

A La Peperonata

$22.00

Aglio Olio

$18.00

with fresh garlic & olive oil

Alfredo

$22.00

a parmesan cream sauce

Amatriciana

$21.00

a spicy fresh tomato sauce with bacon onion and basil

Basil & Tomato

$20.00

in a garlic olive oil

Bolognese

$24.00

with a crema & meat sauce

Broccoli Aglio Olio

$20.00

fresh broccoli florets in garlic olive oil

Capri

$21.00

fresh mowwarella, basil & tomato in a garlic olive oil

Carbonara Crema

$24.00

bacon, onion, egg, cheese and a touch of cream

Carbonara Italiana

$23.00

pancetta, egg and parmesan cheese

Carciofo

$22.00

Fresh Clams

$26.00

in a choice of redo or white seafood brooth

Funghi

$21.00

fresh mushrooms in a light wine sauce

Gorgonzola

$20.00

Marinara

$18.00

Marinara with Meatballs

$20.00

Marinara with Sausage & Peppers

$24.00

Meat Sauce

$22.00

rich red sauce with sauteed groundbeef

Pescatore

$32.00

shrimp, calamari, scallops, clams, & mussels in a red broth

Pesto

$20.00

Primavera

$21.00

fresh seasonal sauteed vegetables in your choice of sauce

Romana

$22.00

fresh mushrooms in rosa sauce

Rosa

$21.00

our traditiona tomato cream sauce

Serenata

$22.00

spinach, mushrooms & tomato in a light crema sauce

Spicy Crema

$22.00

a pepperoncini & tomato spicy crema sauce

Carciofo

$21.00

Cacciatore

$20.00

Baby Clams

$23.00

Eggplant Marinara

$18.00

Marinara con Ricotta

$20.00

Marinara with Italian Sausage

$20.00

Land & Sea

Calamari Steak Dinner

$24.00

Chicken Breast Grilled

$15.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$30.00

sliced and sauteed in a red sauce, loaded with mushrooms and bell peppers

Chicken Formaggio

$35.00

spicy baked chicken breast stuffed with spinach and four cheeses

Chicken Fra Diavolo

$31.00

spicy baked chicken breast in a fresh garlic & tomato basil sauce over mostaccioli

Dore

$30.00+

Eggplant & Protein Combo

$27.00+

Fior Di Latte

$30.00+

Marsala

$30.00+

Milanese

$30.00+

Parmigiana

$30.00+

Piccata

$30.00+

Saltimbocca

$30.00+

Pork Scaloppini

$31.00

sauteed with onions, garlic, peas & mushrooms in a light red sauce

Sides

Employee Side Pasta

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Gavi Food

Gluten Free Bread

$7.00

Loaf of Bread

$6.00

Meatballs (2)

$8.00

Peperonata extra side

$8.00

Pint of Dressing

$7.00

Pint of Sauce

$7.00

Sausage (1)

$8.00

Side of Chicken

$12.00

Side of Salmon

$12.00

Side of Shrimp

$12.00

Side of Vegetables

$5.00

Side Pasta With Specialty Sauce

$7.00

Side Sauce

$4.00

Side Spaghetti Marinara

$5.00

Lavazza Espresso

$30.00

Soups

Chicken Tortellini Soup

$10.00

Chicken soup with cheese tortellini & fresh peas

Minestrone Soup

$11.00

Fresh vegetables

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$14.00

Spicy Lentil Soup

$15.00

Stracciatelle Soup

$10.00

Cold Sandwiches

Italian Combo Sandwich

$14.00

Salami, soppressata, mortadella & capricola

Tonno A La Italiana Sandwich

$14.00

Albacore tuna salad

Prosciutto & Bufala Special Sandwich

$14.00

Ham BLT WHOLE

$11.00

Ham BLT HALF

$7.00

Baked Pasta

Baked Mostaccioli

$22.00

in marinara sauce topped with shredded mozzarella

Baked Mostaccioli Barese

$24.00

with sliced Italian sausage & Meatballs

Manicotti

$22.00

pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese and baked marinara

Meat Lasagna

$24.00

with spinache & cheese

Spinach & Cheese Lasagna

$22.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

includes a side of spaghettini marinara pasta

Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$20.00

Beef Ravioli Marinara

$22.00

Combo Beef & Cheese Ravioli Bolognese

$22.00

with cream and meat sauce

Tortellini

$22.00

Seafood

Shrimp Mediterranea

$32.00

tossed with a garlic & butter wine sauce, served over spaghettini

Shrimp Romana

$32.00

in a rosa sauce with fresh mushrooms, served over spaghettini

Shrimp Funghi

$32.00

sauteed mushrooms in a light wine sauce, served over spaghettini

Mussels & Shrimp Serenata

$32.00

in a light crema sauce with spinach & mushrooms, served over spaghettini

Cioppino

$35.00

shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, scallops & king crab in a red seafood broth over spaghettini

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Shrimp Pizzaiola

$30.00

Special Lunch

Breaded Sole Salad

$15.00

Lunch Special Combo

$20.00

Choice of house wine, mixed greens salad with dressing of choice, and half portion of an entree, not including seafood

Lunch Special Wine/Drink Option

Sandwich R&B Shrimp and Ham

$12.00

Turkey and Sausage Sub

$10.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Burrata Capri Salad

$18.00

Calamari Salad

$22.00

Campagnola Salad

$16.00

Capri Salad

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil & tomatoes

Chicken B & B Salad

$22.00

Grilled chicken with pecans, crumbled blue cheese, red onion, tomato and cannellini, garbanzo & kdiney beans over mixed greens

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens tossed and chopped with salami, pepperoni, capicola ham, hard-boiled eggs, provolone & cheddar cheese in house dressing

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Fresh garden salad