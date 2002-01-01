Piazza Gavi
3,158 Reviews
$$
5415 N Kolb Road
Tucson, AZ 85750
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Antipasto Misto
A selection of Italian meat & cheeses
Baked Bruschetta
Toasted Italian bread topped with seasoned sauteed tomatoes & garlic
Bruschetta a La Caprese
Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh mozzarella & basil
Bruschetta Formaggio
Toasted Italian bread topped with ricotta, feta & blue cheeses
Burrata Capri Salad
Butter Garlic Shrimp
Comes in a wine and butter sauce
Calamari Crema
Calamari tosses in a spcuy crema sauce
Carciofo Cacio e Pepe
Fried Calamari
Calamari with a side of marinara sauce
Mozzarella Marinara
Lightly breaded mozzarella, grilled & topped with marinara sauce
Mussels, Sausage & Spinach
Oysters Fritte
Risotto Clams Oreganata
Salmon Carpaccio
Thin slices of smoked salmon with red onions & capers
Sauteed Mushrooms
Side of Risotto Oreganta
Spicy Garlic Shrimp
Comes in a wine and butter sauce
Steamed Clams And Mussels
Comes in a seafood broth
Steamed Clams Red
Calamari Steak Parmigiana
Deep Fried Seafood Ravioli
Eggplant Rosa
Sauteed Mushrooms
Shrimp Chile
Sauteed Serrano Chiles with breaded shrimp on a bed of greens, served with a capers butter white wine sauce on the side
Spicy Garlic Scallops
Carciofo Cacio E Pepe
Risotto Clams Oregenata
Prosciutto Bruschetta
Di Salsiccia Bruschetta
Di Vittello Bruschetta
Mexicana Bruschetta
Di Gamberetti Bruschetta
Al Tonno Bruschetta
NY Style Calamari
Shrimp Barese
Mussels Marinara
Sausage and Spinach
Sauteed Mushrooms
Salmon a la Greca
Susage And Peppers App
Hot Sandwiches
Chicken Milanese Sandwich
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Grilled Ham, Shrimp, Roastbeef Sandwich
Hot Ham And Cheese Sandwich
Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
Meatballs & Cheese Sandwich
Sandwich Italiano Sausage grilled turkey
Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Steak With Peppers & Mushrooms Sandwich
Italian Combo Sandwich
Salami, soppressata, mortadella & capricola
Tonno A La Italiana Sandwich
Albacore tuna salad
Italiano Prosciutto E Buffalo Sandwich
Pasta
3-P
panna crema sauce with prosciutto & peas
A La Peperonata
Aglio Olio
with fresh garlic & olive oil
Alfredo
a parmesan cream sauce
Amatriciana
a spicy fresh tomato sauce with bacon onion and basil
Basil & Tomato
in a garlic olive oil
Bolognese
with a crema & meat sauce
Broccoli Aglio Olio
fresh broccoli florets in garlic olive oil
Capri
fresh mowwarella, basil & tomato in a garlic olive oil
Carbonara Crema
bacon, onion, egg, cheese and a touch of cream
Carbonara Italiana
pancetta, egg and parmesan cheese
Carciofo
Fresh Clams
in a choice of redo or white seafood brooth
Funghi
fresh mushrooms in a light wine sauce
Gorgonzola
Marinara
Marinara with Meatballs
Marinara with Sausage & Peppers
Meat Sauce
rich red sauce with sauteed groundbeef
Pescatore
shrimp, calamari, scallops, clams, & mussels in a red broth
Pesto
Primavera
fresh seasonal sauteed vegetables in your choice of sauce
Romana
fresh mushrooms in rosa sauce
Rosa
our traditiona tomato cream sauce
Serenata
spinach, mushrooms & tomato in a light crema sauce
Spicy Crema
a pepperoncini & tomato spicy crema sauce
Carciofo
Cacciatore
Baby Clams
Eggplant Marinara
Marinara con Ricotta
Marinara with Italian Sausage
Land & Sea
Calamari Steak Dinner
Chicken Breast Grilled
Chicken Cacciatore
sliced and sauteed in a red sauce, loaded with mushrooms and bell peppers
Chicken Formaggio
spicy baked chicken breast stuffed with spinach and four cheeses
Chicken Fra Diavolo
spicy baked chicken breast in a fresh garlic & tomato basil sauce over mostaccioli
Dore
Eggplant & Protein Combo
Fior Di Latte
Marsala
Milanese
Parmigiana
Piccata
Saltimbocca
Pork Scaloppini
sauteed with onions, garlic, peas & mushrooms in a light red sauce
Sides
Employee Side Pasta
Garlic Bread
Gavi Food
Gluten Free Bread
Loaf of Bread
Meatballs (2)
Peperonata extra side
Pint of Dressing
Pint of Sauce
Sausage (1)
Side of Chicken
Side of Salmon
Side of Shrimp
Side of Vegetables
Side Pasta With Specialty Sauce
Side Sauce
Side Spaghetti Marinara
Lavazza Espresso
Soups
Cold Sandwiches
Baked Pasta
Baked Mostaccioli
in marinara sauce topped with shredded mozzarella
Baked Mostaccioli Barese
with sliced Italian sausage & Meatballs
Manicotti
pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese and baked marinara
Meat Lasagna
with spinache & cheese
Spinach & Cheese Lasagna
Eggplant Parmigiana
includes a side of spaghettini marinara pasta
Cheese Ravioli Marinara
Beef Ravioli Marinara
Combo Beef & Cheese Ravioli Bolognese
with cream and meat sauce
Tortellini
Seafood
Shrimp Mediterranea
tossed with a garlic & butter wine sauce, served over spaghettini
Shrimp Romana
in a rosa sauce with fresh mushrooms, served over spaghettini
Shrimp Funghi
sauteed mushrooms in a light wine sauce, served over spaghettini
Mussels & Shrimp Serenata
in a light crema sauce with spinach & mushrooms, served over spaghettini
Cioppino
shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, scallops & king crab in a red seafood broth over spaghettini
Grilled Salmon
Shrimp Pizzaiola
Special Lunch
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Burrata Capri Salad
Calamari Salad
Campagnola Salad
Capri Salad
Fresh mozzarella, basil & tomatoes
Chicken B & B Salad
Grilled chicken with pecans, crumbled blue cheese, red onion, tomato and cannellini, garbanzo & kdiney beans over mixed greens
Chopped Salad
Mixed greens tossed and chopped with salami, pepperoni, capicola ham, hard-boiled eggs, provolone & cheddar cheese in house dressing
Dinner Salad
Fresh garden salad