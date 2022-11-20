Piazza Messina
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
5535 State Highway N, Cottleville, MO 63304
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey
No Reviews
5065 State Highway N Cottleville, MO 63304
View restaurant
Nina's Breakfast & Brunch - O'Fallon
No Reviews
3752 Monticello Plaza Drive O'Fallon, MO 63304
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cottleville
More near Cottleville