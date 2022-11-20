Restaurant header imageView gallery

Piazza Messina

review star

No reviews yet

5535 State Highway N

Cottleville, MO 63304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sicilian Trio
Lemon Chicken Club
Chef Antipasto

Flatbreads

Margarita Classico

Margarita Classico

$9.95

san marzano + fresh mozzarella + cherry tomatoes + basil leaves

Sicilian Trio

Sicilian Trio

$11.95

san marzano + mannino's sausage + pepperoni + busted up meatball

Farmhouse

Farmhouse

$11.95

mascarpone cream + forest mushrooms + crispy prosciutto + arugula

Lemon Chicken Club

Lemon Chicken Club

$10.95

roasted garlic crema + pulled chicken + preserved lemon + bacon + pan burst tomatoes + fresh basil

Mellanzane Parmesan

Mellanzane Parmesan

$10.95

san marzano + toasted eggplant + ricotta + shaved parmesan

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$11.95
Pizza Supreme

Pizza Supreme

$11.95

Snacks/Shareables

Pretzel Braids (5)

Pretzel Braids (5)

$8.50

hand twisted served with calabrese cheese fonduta

Algrodolce Bacon Skewers

Algrodolce Bacon Skewers

$7.95

applewood smoked candied bacon + sweet sour glaze

Jumbo Stuffed Ravioli (5)

Jumbo Stuffed Ravioli (5)

$9.95

Brasied Beef and Pork+ Panko crust+ Russo's Marinara

Italian Nachos

Italian Nachos

$9.95

pasta chips + shredded beef + spicy italian sausage + diced tomato + mozzarella + arugula + roasted peppers

Sandwiches

Ultimate Italian Beef

Ultimate Italian Beef

$12.95

Thin Sliced Prime Rib + Grilled Baguette + giardiniera + provolone

Smoked Pork Sandwich

Smoked Pork Sandwich

$8.95

shaved pork roast • blackberry barbecue sauce • toasted brioche • tobacco onions

Turkey Texas Toast

$8.95

Bomba Calabrese Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Piazza Club Sandwich

$11.00

Salads

Insalata Mista

Insalata Mista

$8.95

mixed greens + roasted peppers + heirloom tomatoes + shaved parmesan + toasted chick peas + italian vinaigrette

Little Gems Chicken Caesar

Little Gems Chicken Caesar

$10.95

petite romaine + grilled chicken + house croutons + tomato confit + shaved parmesan

Toasted Farro Harvest Salad

Toasted Farro Harvest Salad

$10.95

mixed greens + baby kayle + farro + shaved pear + cranberries + roasted butternut squash + candied pecans + feta cheese + citrus vinaigrette

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$9.95

Chicken Cobb Salad

$12.00

The Boards

Fruit Fromage

Fruit Fromage

$11.95

(serves 2 - 4) in season fruits & berries • port derby cheese • candied pecans • praline cheese balls • layered cheese torta • smoked gouda • marcona almonds • artisan breads & grissini breadsticks

Trio of Dips

Trio of Dips

$12.95

(serves 2 - 4) spinach artichoke gratin • white bean puree w/ truffle oil • charred tomato bruschetta • ciabatta biscotti & pita points

Chef Antipasto

Chef Antipasto

$13.95

Sides & Dolce

Tossed Italian Salad

Tossed Italian Salad

$2.95
Asiago Bistro Chips

Asiago Bistro Chips

$2.95
Fries

Fries

$3.95
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$2.95
Mama Russo's Mini Cannoli

Mama Russo's Mini Cannoli

$1.95
Tiramisu Verrine

Tiramisu Verrine

$2.95

Sandwiches

Ultimate Egg Sandwich

Ultimate Egg Sandwich

$7.00

Toasted Brioche Bun - Fried Egg Cheddar Cheese - Candied Bacon Siracha Aioli

Durango Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Skillet Combos

Ricky's Way

Ricky's Way

$11.00
Sylvia's Slingers

Sylvia's Slingers

$11.00

Omelettes

White swan

White swan

$10.00

Egg Whites - Fresh Spinach Forest Mushrooms - Bruschetta Tomatoes Shaved Parmesan

BLTA

BLTA

$10.00

Bacon - Arugula - Pan Burst Tomatoes Cheddar Cheese - Creamy Avocado

Denver

Denver

$10.00

Ham - Cheddar Cheese - Tri Peppers

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuit with Country Gravy

Biscuit with Country Gravy

$6.00

Country Sausage Gravy

Biscuit with Ham, Egg and Cheese

Biscuit with Ham, Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Blow Torch Ham - Egg - Cheese

Biscuit with Crispy Chicken

Biscuit with Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Crispy Chicken - Hot Maple Butter - Siracha Aioli

Boujee Benedicts

Traditional Bene

Traditional Bene

$11.00
Huevos Rancheros Bene

Huevos Rancheros Bene

$11.00
BLT Bene

BLT Bene

$11.00

Waffles

Chickadee Do Da Waffles

Chickadee Do Da Waffles

$9.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Honey Maple Butter Siracha Aioli Drizzle

Chuck Berry Waffles

Chuck Berry Waffles

$8.00

Mixed Berries - Vermont Maple Syrup Mascarpone Whipped Cream - Piazza Granola

Toast

Bravocado Toast

Bravocado Toast

$9.00

Brioche French Toast

$8.00

Sampler

Sunrise Sampler

Sunrise Sampler

$7.00

Greek Yogurt - Piazza Granola - Sliced Fresh Fruit - Berries - Assorted Sliced Sweet Breads

Sides

Biscuit

$2.00

Toast

$1.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Extra Gravy

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Bacon

$4.00

Waffle

$5.00

Ham

$3.00

Multi Sides Plate

Multi Sides Plate

White Wine

Centorri Moscato (B)

Centorri Moscato (B)

$22.00

Centorri Moscato is a pale sunshine yellow color with a slight frizzante. This Moscato has intense aromas of peaches, rose petals and ginger. On the palate, it is delicately sweet…

Gio Pinot Grigio (B)

Gio Pinot Grigio (B)

$25.00

Bright aromas of pear, peach blossom, and lemon zest create an inviting bouquet. The palate shows exceptional concentration of citrus and pear notes with a mid-palate of guava and ripe white peach. A lengthy finish is marked by lively acidity and a hint of stony minerality.

Grayson Chardonnay (B)

Grayson Chardonnay (B)

$28.00

Brilliantly ripe and shows bright, brisk acidity and good minerality with notes of pineapple and apricot. The palate offers green apple fruit with a crisp finish showing gentle hints of apple pie and vanilla flavors.

Raeburn Chardonnay (B)

Raeburn Chardonnay (B)

$38.00
Champagne

Champagne

$18.00
Righteous Riesling

Righteous Riesling

$22.00
Poppy chardonnay

Poppy chardonnay

$32.00
Koha Sauvignon Blanc

Koha Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Red Wine

Coltibuono "Cetamura" Chianti (B)

Coltibuono "Cetamura" Chianti (B)

$26.00

A fine and silky red with plum and chocolate character, medium body and a fresh finish. Real Chianti.

Milbrandt Merlot (B)

Milbrandt Merlot (B)

$30.00

The nose offers aromas of juicy black cherries and black plums with hints of sweet spice and vanilla. On the palate the wine is soft and elegant with black cherry and plum flavors and fine, supple tannins.

Hess Collection Cabernet Sauvignon (B)

Hess Collection Cabernet Sauvignon (B)

$32.00

You'll find cherry, raspberry and blackberry alongside notable spice notes and aromas and flavors of currants and cloves. Oak brings a subtle touch of vanilla and cedar oak spice. In your glass, the wine is firm and medium-bodied.

Peirano Estate Zinfandel (B)

Peirano Estate Zinfandel (B)

$30.00

Aromas of bright Black Cherries, Raspberries and Blackberries.

Block Nine Pinot Noir(B)

Block Nine Pinot Noir(B)

$28.00
Forte do cego

Forte do cego

$22.00
Hess Treo Red Blend

Hess Treo Red Blend

$30.00
Trim Cabernet

Trim Cabernet

$27.00
Joey Tensley

Joey Tensley

$36.00

Beer To Go

Bud Light 6 Pack

Bud Light 6 Pack

$7.00
Budweiser 6 Pack

Budweiser 6 Pack

$7.00
Bud Select 6 Pack

Bud Select 6 Pack

$8.00
Michelob Ultra 6 Pack

Michelob Ultra 6 Pack

$8.00
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5535 State Highway N, Cottleville, MO 63304

Directions

Piazza Messina image
Piazza Messina image

