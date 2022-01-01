Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Piazza D'Angelo

3,400 Reviews

$$

22 Miller Ave.

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Order Again

Popular Items

Cesare
Conchiglie Alla Contadina
Margherita

Antipasti

Zuppa

$12.00

Mixed vegetable soup with parmigiano and crouton garnish

Primizie Di Stagione

Primizie Di Stagione

$18.00

(gf) Grilled portobello mushroom, zucchini, green onions, bell peppers, eggplant with parsley oil and balsamic reduction

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Fried calamari, tartar and marinara sauce

Cesare

Cesare

$13.00

Little gem, shaved grano padano cheese, croutons, house made ceasar dressing

Insalata Di Fagioli

$14.00

(gf) Baby lettuce, fennel, butter beans, walnuts, shaved grana padano cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Gamberi Inferno

Gamberi Inferno

$19.00

(gf) Sauteed gulf shrimp, white wine, lemon, butter, chili flakes, sauteed spinach

Burrata

$19.00

Imported Burrata, Triple T heirloom grape and sun gold tomatoes, pickled red onions, balsamic reduction, crostini

Prosciutto e Melone

$19.00

Last of season melon, sliced prosciutto di parma, arugula, olive oil

Insalata di Pera

$18.00

Asian pears, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cilantro and lime dressing, pistachio and Grazin Girl gorgonzola cheese

Extra crostini

$2.00
Focaccia con Pesto

Focaccia con Pesto

$6.00

Housemade foccacia bread with pesto dipping sauce

Insalata di Cavolo

$18.00

Lacinato kale, beets, balsamic vinaigrette, ricotta salata, pumpkin seeds

Pizze

Margherita

Margherita

$17.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

Pizza Broccolini

Pizza Broccolini

$19.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, broccolini, sliced garlic, shallots, pecorino cheese, chili flakes

Pizza Salsiccia

Pizza Salsiccia

$20.00

Mozzarella, goat cheese, tomato sauce, spicy Calabrese sausage, cherry tomatoes

Pizza Salmone

$21.00

Mozzarella, smoked salmon, red onions, capers, mascarpone, dill

Pizza Zucchine

$22.00

Mozzarella, zucchini, basil pesto, ricotta cheese, parmigiano, pine nuts, lemon oil

Pizza Pepperonata e Salsiccia

$21.00

Spicy Calabrese Sausage, Roast Garlic, Mixed Peppers, Mozzerella Cheese

(GF) Margherita

$22.00

Gluten-free

(GF) Pizza Broccolini

$24.00

Gluten-free

(GF) Salsiccia Piccante

$25.00

Gluten-free

(GF) Pizza Salmone

$26.00

Gluten-free

Paste

Risotto

$24.00

Vialone Nano risotto, roasted butternut squash, pancetta, calabrese chilis, sage

Fettuccine Funghi

Fettuccine Funghi

$21.00

House made spinach fettuccine, mushrooms, roasted cherry tomato, asparagus, tartufata, white wine

Tortelloni della Casa

Tortelloni della Casa

$20.00

House made tortelloni with ricotta cheese and spinach, San Marzano tomato sauce, cream

Pappardelle Alla Bolognese

$23.00

Pappardelle, beef and pork ragù

Conchiglie Alla Contadina

Conchiglie Alla Contadina

$20.00

House made shell pasta with sautéed chicken, broccoli, sun-dried tomatoes, chili flakes, pecorino cheese

Spaghetti Vongole

Spaghetti Vongole

$23.00

House made spaghetti, manila clams, white wine, garlic, parsley, chili flakes

Gnocchi

$26.00

Potato gnocchi, brussels sprouts, Nicasio Valley Taleggio cheese, poached quince

Rigatoni con Rabe

$22.00Out of stock

Rigatoni pasta, Star Route Farms Broccoli Rabe, Pickled Cherry Peppers, Crispy Prosciutto, Pecorino Cheese

Rigatoni con Merluzzo

$26.00Out of stock

Garbanzo baked black cod, broccoli rabe, Baked Garbanzo Bean Puree, Sun Dried Black Olives, Roma Tomatoes, Basil

Funghi Rigatoni

$23.00

Ravioli di Carne

$25.00

Veal ravioli , red wine pomodoro sauce, parmigiano reggiano

Secondi

GF Grilled 6oz beef tenderloin, jumbo prawns, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, lemon parsley oil

Salmone

$37.00

Grilled wild salmon, roasted romanesco, red grapes, green olives, kohlrabi vellutata, cauliflower gremolata, saba

Pollo Alla Piccata

$28.00

Chicken scaloppine with lemon, caper, white wine, sautéed spinach, mashed potatoes

Vitello al Marsala

Vitello al Marsala

$32.00

Veal scaloppine, mushrooms, marsala wine; mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach

Zuppa Di Pesce

$30.00

Clams, prawns, calamari, diced salmon in a tomato broth, angel hair pasta, croutons

Bistecca di Manzo

$42.00

Grilled 14oz New York steak, sauteed broccolini, mashed potatoes

Pollo Novello

$28.00

(gf) Half roasted Mary's free range chicken, white wine demi-glace, sauteed broccolini, roasted potatoes

Italian Hamburger

Italian Hamburger

$23.00

Flannery's aged beef burger, bacon, housemade brioche bun, tomato, red onions, lettuce, provolone cheese, fries

Maiale

$31.00

Short Ribs

$30.00

Dolce

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.00

Mascarpone, espresso soaked Italian ladyfingers, chocolate shavings, and cocoa

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Molten chocolate cake with vanilla gelato

Fig Crostata

$12.00

Fig crostata, vanilla gelato, orange thyme honey

Gelato

Gelato

$11.00

Housemade gelato

Sorbet

Sorbet

$11.00

Mixed berry sorbet

Family Style Meals

Tortelloni Casa Meal

$80.00

House made tortelloni with ricotta cheese and spinach, San Marzano tomato sauce, cream, caeser salad, tiramisu (serves 4)

Pollo Novello Meal

$80.00

(gf) Roasted Mary's free range whole chicken, white wine demi-glace, mashed potatoes, caeser salad, tiramisu (serves 4)

Pollo Piccata Meal

$80.00

Chicken scaloppine, white wine, lemon, caper sauce, mashed potatoes, caeser salad, tiramisu (serves 4)

Kits & Goods

Fresh Spaghetti (5 oz)

Fresh Spaghetti (5 oz)

$5.00
Fresh Conchiglie (5 oz)

Fresh Conchiglie (5 oz)

$5.00
Fresh Spinach Fettuccine (5oz)

Fresh Spinach Fettuccine (5oz)

$6.00

Frozen Tortelloni (8pc)

$12.00

Stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese

Gluten Free Casarecce (5 oz)

$8.00

Fresh Pizza Dough Ball

$5.00

Frozen Gluten Free Pizza Crust

$8.00

12" frozen gluten free pizza crust (rice flour, rice starch, potato starch, tapioca starch, potato flour, brown rice)

Frozen Lasagna Bolognese (Serves 2)

$27.00Out of stock

Pomodoro Sauce (Pint)

$8.00

Caeser Dressing (Pint)

$13.00

Bolognese Sauce (Pint)

$10.00

Pesto Dipping Sauce (Pint)

$10.00

Contorni

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Sauteed Broccolini

$8.00

Sauteed Garlic Spinach

$8.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$7.00

Fries

$7.00
Focaccia con Pesto

Focaccia con Pesto

$6.00

Housemade foccacia bread with pesto dipping sauce

Gluten-Free Baguette

$6.00

Grilled Chicken $

$6.00

8oz Salmon Side $

$25.00

Prawns $

$8.00

Side Anchovies

$1.50

Gluten Free

(GF) Zuppa di Giorno

$12.00

(GF) Casarecce Alla Bolognese

$23.50

(GF) Hamburger

$25.00

(GF) Bread

$6.00

(GF) Margherita

$22.00

Gluten-free

(GF) Pizza Broccolini

$24.00

Gluten-free

(GF) Salsiccia Piccante

$25.00

Gluten-free

(GF) Pizza Salmone

$26.00

Gluten-free

Kids Menu

Kids Al Burro

$9.00

Shell shaped pasta with butter (kids portion)

Kids Al Pomodoro

$9.00

Shell shaped pasta with San Marzano tomato sauce (kids portion)

Kids Alla Bolognese

$10.00

Shell shaped pasta with pork and beef ragu (kids portion)

Kids Margherita Pizza

$9.00

Mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce (kids portion)

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Named after the restaurant's location right on the piazza of downtown Mill Valley, Piazza D'Angelo is an ode to Southern Italian trattorias - family owned, rustic neighborhood restaurants that serve fresh, unassuming, locally-sourced delicious food.

22 Miller Ave., Mill Valley, CA 94941

