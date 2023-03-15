  • Home
A map showing the location of Pica Pica 5026 ne 2nd Ave Unit 308View gallery

Pica Pica 5026 ne 2nd Ave Unit 308

review star

No reviews yet

5026 ne 2nd Ave Unit 308

Miami, FL 33137

Sandwich

Egg Salad

$14.00

Baba Ghanoush Sandwich

$13.00

Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

Camembert Sandwich

$16.00

Gravlax Sandwich

$18.00

Melts

MELT Tuna

$18.00

Greek Press

$17.00

Beverages

Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Malt

$5.00

Grape Juice

$4.00

Salads

Tomato Salad

$14.00

Green Salad

$14.00

Sides

Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00

Egg Salad

$4.00

Feta Kalamata Spread 4OZ

$4.00

Feta Kalamata Spread 8Oz

$8.00

Brave Sauce

$2.00

Home made Aioli

$2.00

Tuna Salad 4OZ

$5.00

Tuna Salad 8OZ

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5026 ne 2nd Ave Unit 308, Miami, FL 33137

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
