Pica Taco Columbia Rd

145 Reviews

$

1629 Columbia Rd NW

Washington, DC 20009

Specialty Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Sangria

$2.50

coffee

$2.00

hot chocolate

$2.50

Other Beverage

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottle Soda

$2.00

Gatoraid

$2.00

Everfresh

$2.00

Coconut Juice Small

$2.00

Coconut Juice Large

$3.00

Water Small

$1.25

Water Large

$1.75

Canned Juice

$1.50

Perrier

$2.00

San Pelligrino

$1.50

Snapple Tea 20 oz

$2.00

Honest Tea

$2.00

Large Gatorade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Appetizers

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$7.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00

Cheese N Chorizo Dip

$7.50

Nacho Platter

$12.00

Fried Plantains

$5.00

veggie nacho platter

$10.00

Burritos

Burrito

$9.50

Burrito Supreme

$12.00

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Black Bean Burrito

$9.50

plantain burrito

$9.50

spinach burrito bowl

$12.00

veggie burrito bowl

$12.00

black bean supreme

$10.00

Pastor Burritos

$10.50

Barbacoa Burrito

$10.50

Chorizo Burrito

$10.50

Fish Burrito

$10.50

Chorizo Burrito

$10.50

Shrimp Burrito

$10.50

Taco Platter

Choose Two Tacos

$11.00

special of the day

special of the day

$11.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

$3.75

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.50

Breakfast Quesadilla No Meat

$9.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Ham Egg & Chese

$5.50

Breakfast Platters

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

Huevos A La Mexicana

$9.00

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.75

Breakfast Torta

$9.75

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

veggie taco salad

$10.00

Tacos A La Carte

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Pastor Taco

$4.00

Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

Chorizo Con Papa Taco

$4.00

Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Ground Beef Taco

$3.50

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Spinach Taco

$3.50

Fish Taco

$4.00

Veggie Taco

$3.50

Specialty

Toastada

$5.00

Veggie Tostada

$4.50

Tamale

$4.50

Enchiladas

$12.00

Cheese Enchilada

$9.50

Torta

$11.50

Veggie Torta

$10.50

Quesadilla

$11.50

No Meat Quesadilla

$9.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

plantain torta

$10.50

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$5.50

Kids Burrito

$5.50

Kids Taco

$5.50

Sides

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Salsa Blanca 1oz

$0.50

Side Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side Salsa

$1.50

rice only

$5.00

beans only

$5.00

side of sour cream

$1.50

Desserts

Tres Leches

$5.50

Flan

$5.50

Retail

Can of Salsa

$6.00

Bottle Salsa Blanca

$6.00

El Torro Burrito Challenge

4 Pound Burrito

check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1629 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

