Pica Taco Florida Ave

145 Reviews

$

1406 Florida Ave NW

Washington, DC 20009

Order Again

Popular Items

Nacho Platter

Specialty Drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.25

Horchata

$2.50

Sangria

$2.50

coffee

$1.75

Larg G

$2.50

Other Beverage

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottle Soda

$1.75

Gatoraid

$1.75

Everfresh

$1.75

Coconut Juice Small

$1.75

Water Small

$1.25

Water Large

$1.75

Canned Juice

$1.50

San Pelligrio

$1.50Out of stock

Bebidas De Empleados

$0.90

Appetizers

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$6.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Guacamole

$5.50

Cheese N Chorizo Dip

$6.50

Nacho Platter

$11.00

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Fried Yucca

$5.50

veggie nach

$9.00

Burritos

Burrito

$10.00

Burritos Regular

$9.00

Burrito Supreme

$11.00

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

Black Bean Burrito

$9.00

veggie burrito bowl

$11.00

san diego burrito

$11.00

Taco Platter

Choose Two Tacos

$10.00

additional protein

$1.00

special of the day

special of the day

$11.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

$3.75

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.50

veggie Burrito breakfast

$9.00

Breakfast Quesadilla Veggi

$9.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$3.50

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$4.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$4.00

Yuca

$4.00Out of stock

Breakfast Platters

Huevos Rancheros

$8.75

Huevos A La Mexicana

$8.75

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.75

Breakfast Torta

$9.75

Desayuno

$9.75

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.00

VEGGIE TACO SALAD

$10.00

Tacos A La Carte

Chicken Taco

$3.25

Pastor Taco

$3.50

Barbacoa Taco

$3.50

Lengua Taco

$3.50

Chorizo Con Papa Taco

$3.50

Carnitas Taco

$3.25

Ground Beef Taco

$3.25

Chorizo Taco

$3.50

Shrimp Taco

$3.75

Spinach Taco

$3.25

Steak Taco

$3.50

Fish Taco

$3.50

Bacon Taco

$3.50

Sausage Taco

$3.50

veggie taco

$3.25

Lettuces

$0.25

Specialty

Toastada

$4.50

Veggie Tostada

$4.00

Tamale

$4.00

Veggie Tamale

$4.00

Enchiladas

$10.50

Spinach Enchiladas

$10.50

Torta

$10.50

Spinach Torta

$9.50

Veggie Torta

$9.50

Quesadilla

$10.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Spinach Quesadilla

$10.50

cheese enchilada

$9.50

spinach burrito bowl

$11.00

Carne Asada

$12.00

Torta Empanizado

$10.50

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$5.50

Kids Burrito

$5.50

Kids Taco

$5.50

Sides

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Cheese

$1.25

Side Sour Cream

$1.25

Side Salsa Blanca 1OZ

$0.50

Side Salsa For The Chips

$1.50

rice only

$4.00

beans only

$4.00

Fries

$5.50

Desserts

Tres Leches

$4.50

Flan

$4.50

Retail

Can of Salsa

$6.00

Salsa Blanca

$6.00

El Torro Burrito Challenge

4 Pound Burrito

$20.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1406 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Pica Taco image

