Picanha Steak Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family Latin America fusion food, the best Steak on Town , you can found amaizing and diferents flavors. Just come and Enjoy it!!
Location
7480 S Rainbow Blvd,Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
STREGA Brick Oven Pizzeria
No Reviews
7460 S Rainbow Blvd. suite 110 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Brothers Pizza - Rainbow/Warm Springs
No Reviews
7575 South Rainbow Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Sunright Tea Studio - Las Vegas (Southwest)
No Reviews
7615 S. Rainbow Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A
No Reviews
7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A Las Vegas, NV 89118
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Wing King - 4235 S. Fort Apache Road
4.2 • 3,817
4235 S. Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurant