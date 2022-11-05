Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Picante Martin's Mexican Food

review star

No reviews yet

17951 skypark circle unit f

irvine, CA 92614

Order Again

Popular Items

#2 Item Combo Plate
2 Crispy Tacos
#3 Item Combo Plate

Dozens and More

Order By The Tray! Prepare in advance. Some items may require a longer prep time. Thanks for your patience. Good food takes time!
Picante Fiesta Tray (48 pc.)

Picante Fiesta Tray (48 pc.)

$65.00

48 piece. Includes chips and pint of salsa assortment of 24 bite-size taquitos and flautas, 12 mini crispy tacos, and 12 mini burritos. (Example in Picture has Quesadilla-bites. Quesadilla-bites available upon Special Request. Let us now.)

Crispy Taco Family Pack

Crispy Taco Family Pack

$59.00

12 crispy tacos, accompanied by 1 quart of rice and beans. Satisfies 5-7 people. Don't forget to order chips and salsa! Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.

Enchilada Family Pack

Enchilada Family Pack

$59.00

12 delicious Enchiladas, accompanied by 1 quart of rice and beans. Satisfies 5-7 people. Don't forget to order chips and salsa! About Enchiladas: A corn tortilla lightly fried, stuffed & rolled, then smothered with your choice of enchilada sauce, topped with cheese! Sauces: Red Mole Sauce, Verde Tomatillo Sauce, and Savory Ranchera Sauce! Fillings: Cheese, Shredded Chicken, and Shredded beef. A traditional Mexican delight!

Chiles Rellenos Half Dozen (6)

$32.00
One Dozen Crispy Tacos

One Dozen Crispy Tacos

$39.00

Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.

One Dozen Enchiladas

One Dozen Enchiladas

$42.00

A corn tortilla lightly fried, stuffed & rolled, then smothered with your choice of enchilada sauce, topped with cheese! Sauces: Red Mole Sauce, Verde Tomatillo Sauce, and Savory Ranchera Sauce! Fillings: Cheese, Shredded Chicken, and Shredded beef. A traditional Mexican delight!

One Dozen Soft Tacos

One Dozen Soft Tacos

$45.00

One dozen soft shell tacos. These are not the small tacos. Our tacos come Fully Loaded (pico de gallo, lettuce, and cheese), or Street Style (chopped up onions & Cilantro). How do you like them?!

One Dozen Mini Soft Tacos

One Dozen Mini Soft Tacos

$36.00

One dozen soft shell tacos. But mini! Our tacos come Fully Loaded (pico de gallo, lettuce, and cheese), or Street Style (chopped up onions & Cilantro). How do you like them?!

One Dozen Mini Burritos

One Dozen Mini Burritos

$35.00

Mini Bean & Cheese burritos are an all-time favorite with our customers. Also available with Chicken, Shredded beef, Carnitas, Asada, or Al Pastor Pork inside! Super good!

One Dozen Mini Crispy Tacos

One Dozen Mini Crispy Tacos

$33.00

Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.

One Dozen Taquitos

$19.00

Corn tortillas stuffed, rolled-up, and fried to perfection. A crispy rolled up version of our Crispy Tacos. Accompanied with some Guac and Salsa to dip these scrumptious taquitos! Fillings: shredded beef, shredded chicken, or potato!

One Dozen Flautas

$25.00

Flour tortillas stuffed, rolled-up, and fried to perfection. A crispy rolled up longer version of our Crispy Tacos. The flour tortillas turns into a pastry-like outer shell. Accompanied with some Guac, Sour cream, and Salsa to dip these scrumptious flautas. Fillings: Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef.

Chips! Big Bags!

Chips! Big Bags!

$5.00

Our corn chips are made fresh daily, a few times a day!

Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$7.00
Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$7.00

Red Mild Salsa

$4.00

Green Mild Salsa

$4.00

Spicy Habanero Salsa

$4.00

Pico de Gallo Salsa (chopped Salsa)

$4.00

Fresh Guacamole

$10.50

Breakfast Burritos

We have delicious breakfast burritos. They come with egg, potatoes, and cheese. You can add a protein of your choice or grilled veggies too. Bacon Breakfast Burrito shown in picture.
Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burritos

$7.00

We have delicious breakfast burritos. They come with egg, potatoes, and cheese. You can add a protein of your choice or grilled veggies too. Bacon Breakfast Burrito shown in picture.

Machaca Breakfast Burrito

Machaca Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Machaca comes in Chicken or Beef. It's a scramble of eggs, bell pepper, tomatoes, onions, and cheese. All this in a burrito. It's super good!

Traditional Breakfast

We have many traditional breakfast plates. Our Chilaquiles are awesome. Beware they are spicy. Breakfast plates are accompanied by rice and beans.
Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.00
Machaca Scramble

Machaca Scramble

$14.00

Jamon Con Huevos

$11.00

Chorizo Con Huevos

$12.00

Huevos A La Mexicana

$11.00

Asada Con Huevos

$15.00
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Two eggs on top of a corn tortilla cooked to your liking. Smothered in a warm mild salsa. A traditional Mexican Dish.

Lunch Burritos

Our burritos are loaded with Mexican rice, Picante's refried beans, and cheese (except Bean & Cheese Burrito). You can also add a protein of your choice. Carnitas Burrito shown in picture.
Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$11.00

Asada, fries, guac, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Asada (Thin-cut grilled steak) Burrito

Asada (Thin-cut grilled steak) Burrito

$11.00

Asada+Rice+Beans+Cheese

Carnitas (Shredded Pork) Burrito

Carnitas (Shredded Pork) Burrito

$11.00

Carnitas+Rice+Beans+Cheese

Shredded Chicken Burrito

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Chicken+Rice+Beans+Cheese

Shredded Beef Burrito

$9.00

Shredded Beef+Rice+Beans+Cheese

Al Pastor Pork (Grilled marinated Pork) Burrito

Al Pastor Pork (Grilled marinated Pork) Burrito

$11.00

Al Pastor+Rice+Beans+Cheese

Grilled Veggie Burrito

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$11.00

(Grilled bell pepper, tomatoes, onions, and broccoli)+Rice+Beans+Cheese

Chilaquiles Burrito

Chilaquiles Burrito

$11.00

Chilaquiles, Mexican cheese, two scrambled eggs, and beans inside. It's the whole traditional dish inside the burrito. It's good!

Chile Relleno Burrito

Chile Relleno Burrito

$11.20

A Chile Relleno wrapped inside a Burrito. Rice, beans, and cheese inside. It's delicious! Back by popular demand.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.00

The most basic burrito we offer. It's so good! Bean and cheese party in a burrito!

Traditionals Lunch

Picante Martin's traditional entrees. Accompanied by rice and beans, and a small bag of chips!
Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$14.00
Sopes Plate

Sopes Plate

$15.00
Fajitas

Fajitas

$15.00

Carne Asada Plate

$15.00
Milanesa Plate

Milanesa Plate

$15.00
Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$15.00
Chicken Mole

Chicken Mole

$15.00

Tortas

A Mexican Sandwich on a Telera Bun. Our bun smeared with mayo and then toasted on our griddle. We spread pinto beans and guacamole on the bun after. The sandwich is stacked with you choice of protein, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños. Accompanied with a small bag of chips.

Avocado (no meat) Torta

$11.50

Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Avocado slices, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.

MIlanesa (breaded steak) Torta

$11.50

Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Milanesa, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.

Carne Asada Torta

$11.50

Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Asada, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.

Carnitas (pork) Torta

$11.50

Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Carnitas, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.

Jamon (ham) Torta

$11.50

Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Grilled thin sliced ham, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.

Al Pastor (pork) Torta

$11.50

Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Al Pastor, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.

Chorizon Con Huevo Torta

$11.50

Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Scrambled Chorizo w/eggs, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.

Torta Cubana (for meat lovers!)

$14.00

Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: (Al Pastor, Milanesa, and Ham), shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.

Shredded Chicken Torta (No Subs.)

$11.50

Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Chicken, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.

Shredded Beef Torta (No Subs.)

$11.50

Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Beef, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.

Chiles Rellenos

A roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with Jack & Cheddar Cheese, lightly battered in egg, lightly fried, then smothered in Ranchera Sauce, and a little bit of cheese on top. Back by popular demand!
Chile Relleno a la carte

Chile Relleno a la carte

$5.95

Chile Relleno: It's roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with Jack & Cheddar Cheese, lightly battered in egg, lightly fried, then smothered in Ranchera Sauce, and a little bit of cheese on top. Back by popular demand!

#1 Chile Relleno Combo (rice & bean, chips & salsa included)

$10.20

1 Chile Relleno accompanied with rice, beans, small complimentary chips. About Chile Relleno: It's roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with Jack & Cheddar Cheese, lightly battered in egg, lightly fried, then smothered in Ranchera Sauce, and a little bit of cheese on top. Back by popular demand!

#2 Chile Relleno Combo (rice & bean, chips & salsa included)

$15.00

2 Chile Relleno accompanied with rice, beans, small complimentary chips. About Chile Relleno: It's roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with Jack & Cheddar Cheese, lightly battered in egg, lightly fried, then smothered in Ranchera Sauce, and a little bit of cheese on top. Back by popular demand!

Chile Relleno Burrito

$11.20

A Chile Relleno wrapped inside a Burrito. Rice, beans, and cheese inside. It's delicious! Back by popular demand. About Chile Relleno: It's roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with Jack & Cheddar Cheese, lightly battered in egg, lightly fried, then smothered in Ranchera Sauce, and a little bit of cheese on top. Back by popular demand!

Combos

Image is example of #1 Combo, with a Verde Enchilada. But, you can choose any delicious item for your combo from our list.
#1 Item Combo Plate

#1 Item Combo Plate

$9.00

Image shows #1 combo with a Verde Enchilada. But you can choose any delicious item from our list for your combo.

#2 Item Combo Plate

#2 Item Combo Plate

$11.00

Image is example of #2 Combo. Image shows #2 combo with two soft tacos Fully Loaded. You can choose any delicious two items for your combo from our list.

#3 Item Combo Plate

#3 Item Combo Plate

$13.00

Image is example of #3 Combo. Image shows #3 combo with three enchiladas. You can choose any delicious three items for your combo from our list.

Soups

We make our soups fresh daily. Our Famous Picante Soup is the most sought after of Balboa Island.
Picante's Famous Chicken Soup

Picante's Famous Chicken Soup

$9.00

Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Albondigas Soup (It's back!)

$9.00

Mexican meatball soup. By popular demand it's back for a limited time!

Quesadillas

Delicious Quesadillas made with a 12 inch tortilla and jack & cheddar cheese. Melted to perfection on our grill. Breakfast Quesadilla shown in picture.
Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$7.50

Delicious Quesadillas made with a 12 inch tortilla and jack & cheddar cheese. Melted to perfection on our grill. Breakfast Quesadilla shown in picture.

Nachos & Special Fries

Nachos

$9.00
Special Fries

Special Fries

$12.00

Fries topped with Asada or Pastor, cheese, guac, and sour cream. Customer Favorite!

Salads

A delcious mexican Salad with your choice of either a Flour Tortilla bowl, or Flat Fried Corn Tortilla Shell on Bottom. These salads are topped with pinto beans on bottom, green leaf lettuce, your choice of protein or grilled veggies, guacamole, sour cream, and a little bit of cheese sprinkled on top. Salsa come on the side as dressing. Chicken Taco Salad shown in picture.
Salads

Salads

$11.50

A la Carta

Choose Picante Martin's delicious items a la carte.

1 Mini Burrito

$3.50
1 Crispy Taco

1 Crispy Taco

$3.50

We make our crispy shells with a corn tortilla in-house. Shells are fresh! Crispy Tacos are loaded with the filling of your choice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.

2 Crispy Tacos

2 Crispy Tacos

$7.00

We make our crispy shells with a corn tortilla in-house. Shells are fresh! Crispy Tacos are loaded with the filling of your choice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.

1 Soft Taco

1 Soft Taco

$4.00

Soft Tacos are made with a corn tortillas. Choose them fully loaded or street style. These tacos are made with regular sized tortillas. Al Pastor Soft Tacos Street Style shown in picture.

2 Soft Tacos

2 Soft Tacos

$8.00

Soft Tacos are made with a corn tortillas. Choose them fully loaded or street style. These tacos are made with regular sized tortillas. Al Pastor Soft Tacos Street Style shown in picture.

2 Enchiladas

2 Enchiladas

$7.50

About Enchiladas: A corn tortilla lightly fried, stuffed & rolled, then smothered with your choice of enchilada sauce, topped with cheese! Sauces: Red Mole Sauce, Verde Tomatillo Sauce, and Savory Ranchera Sauce! Fillings: Cheese, Shredded Chicken, and Shredded beef. A traditional Mexican delight! One Verde Enchilada shown in picture. NOTE: they come is Pairs.

4 Taquitos

4 Taquitos

$7.00

Taquitos are a staple of mexican food. They come filled with chicken, beef, or potato! They come in sets of 4.

3 Flautas

3 Flautas

$7.00
2 Sopes

2 Sopes

$11.00

Sopes a Mexican Traditional. It's a thick handmade tortilla fried to perfection then staked with: beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato slice, onions, Queso Fresco, and sour cream. Note: these sopes don't come with rice and beans. Pictures shows the Sopes Entree Plate. These are a la carte.

1 Sope

1 Sope

$5.50

Sopes a Mexican Traditional. It's a thick handmade tortilla fried to perfection then staked with: beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato slice, onions, Queso Fresco, and sour cream. Note: these sopes don't come with rice and beans. Pictures shows the Sopes Entree Plate. These are a la carte.

Burgers

We're known for our Mexican Food, but we also make a good burger! Burgers were staple item at our former Balboa Island location. Try it out!
Mexican Cheese Burger

Mexican Cheese Burger

$8.50

It's back for a limited time! The most sought after burger on Balboa Island. It's stacked with: 1/4 lb. patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, avocado, jalapenos, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, thousand dressing and mayo on a sesame bun. Make it a combo for 4.25 more. Combo Includes fries and a drink of your choice.

Cheese Burger

$6.00

It's a mexican place, but even the cheese burgers are good! Cheese burgers are assembled with: 1/4 lb. patty, cheddar cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo & thousand island dressing on a sesame seed bun.

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sangria Senorial (non-alcoholic)

$2.75

Sidral Mundet (Apple Soda)

$2.75

Jarritos

$2.75

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Root Beer

$2.00

Can 7-Up

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Mineral Water

$2.50

Sides

Accompany your meal with salsa, guac, chips etc. etc.

3oz Guacamole

$4.25

Side (RICE OR BEANS)

$3.75

2.oz Sour Cream

$1.50

2.oz Salsa

$1.00

Personal Size Bag of Chips

$1.00

Side of Tortillas

$1.00

Fries

$3.25

Utensils/Napkins

Utensils/Napkins

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for visiting Picante Martin's. We're the Party Tray King! Authentic Mexican Food is our strength, but our Untraditional Mexican Food is mighty delicious too! Please follow your navigation and keep an eye out for "Smart Kitchens". We're inside of "Smart Kitchens". Ring our doorbell inside the lobby. It's a Ghost Kitchen.

Website

Location

17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine, CA 92614

Directions

Gallery
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant image
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant image
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant image
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant image

Map
