- Home
- /
- Irvine
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Picante Martin's Mexican Food
Picante Martin's Mexican Food
No reviews yet
17951 skypark circle unit f
irvine, CA 92614
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Dozens and More
Picante Fiesta Tray (48 pc.)
48 piece. Includes chips and pint of salsa assortment of 24 bite-size taquitos and flautas, 12 mini crispy tacos, and 12 mini burritos. (Example in Picture has Quesadilla-bites. Quesadilla-bites available upon Special Request. Let us now.)
Crispy Taco Family Pack
12 crispy tacos, accompanied by 1 quart of rice and beans. Satisfies 5-7 people. Don't forget to order chips and salsa! Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.
Enchilada Family Pack
12 delicious Enchiladas, accompanied by 1 quart of rice and beans. Satisfies 5-7 people. Don't forget to order chips and salsa! About Enchiladas: A corn tortilla lightly fried, stuffed & rolled, then smothered with your choice of enchilada sauce, topped with cheese! Sauces: Red Mole Sauce, Verde Tomatillo Sauce, and Savory Ranchera Sauce! Fillings: Cheese, Shredded Chicken, and Shredded beef. A traditional Mexican delight!
Chiles Rellenos Half Dozen (6)
One Dozen Crispy Tacos
Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.
One Dozen Enchiladas
A corn tortilla lightly fried, stuffed & rolled, then smothered with your choice of enchilada sauce, topped with cheese! Sauces: Red Mole Sauce, Verde Tomatillo Sauce, and Savory Ranchera Sauce! Fillings: Cheese, Shredded Chicken, and Shredded beef. A traditional Mexican delight!
One Dozen Soft Tacos
One dozen soft shell tacos. These are not the small tacos. Our tacos come Fully Loaded (pico de gallo, lettuce, and cheese), or Street Style (chopped up onions & Cilantro). How do you like them?!
One Dozen Mini Soft Tacos
One dozen soft shell tacos. But mini! Our tacos come Fully Loaded (pico de gallo, lettuce, and cheese), or Street Style (chopped up onions & Cilantro). How do you like them?!
One Dozen Mini Burritos
Mini Bean & Cheese burritos are an all-time favorite with our customers. Also available with Chicken, Shredded beef, Carnitas, Asada, or Al Pastor Pork inside! Super good!
One Dozen Mini Crispy Tacos
Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.
One Dozen Taquitos
Corn tortillas stuffed, rolled-up, and fried to perfection. A crispy rolled up version of our Crispy Tacos. Accompanied with some Guac and Salsa to dip these scrumptious taquitos! Fillings: shredded beef, shredded chicken, or potato!
One Dozen Flautas
Flour tortillas stuffed, rolled-up, and fried to perfection. A crispy rolled up longer version of our Crispy Tacos. The flour tortillas turns into a pastry-like outer shell. Accompanied with some Guac, Sour cream, and Salsa to dip these scrumptious flautas. Fillings: Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef.
Chips! Big Bags!
Our corn chips are made fresh daily, a few times a day!
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Red Mild Salsa
Green Mild Salsa
Spicy Habanero Salsa
Pico de Gallo Salsa (chopped Salsa)
Fresh Guacamole
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Burritos
We have delicious breakfast burritos. They come with egg, potatoes, and cheese. You can add a protein of your choice or grilled veggies too. Bacon Breakfast Burrito shown in picture.
Machaca Breakfast Burrito
Machaca comes in Chicken or Beef. It's a scramble of eggs, bell pepper, tomatoes, onions, and cheese. All this in a burrito. It's super good!
Traditional Breakfast
Lunch Burritos
Cali Burrito
Asada, fries, guac, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Asada (Thin-cut grilled steak) Burrito
Asada+Rice+Beans+Cheese
Carnitas (Shredded Pork) Burrito
Carnitas+Rice+Beans+Cheese
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Chicken+Rice+Beans+Cheese
Shredded Beef Burrito
Shredded Beef+Rice+Beans+Cheese
Al Pastor Pork (Grilled marinated Pork) Burrito
Al Pastor+Rice+Beans+Cheese
Grilled Veggie Burrito
(Grilled bell pepper, tomatoes, onions, and broccoli)+Rice+Beans+Cheese
Chilaquiles Burrito
Chilaquiles, Mexican cheese, two scrambled eggs, and beans inside. It's the whole traditional dish inside the burrito. It's good!
Chile Relleno Burrito
A Chile Relleno wrapped inside a Burrito. Rice, beans, and cheese inside. It's delicious! Back by popular demand.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
The most basic burrito we offer. It's so good! Bean and cheese party in a burrito!
Traditionals Lunch
Tortas
Avocado (no meat) Torta
Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Avocado slices, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.
MIlanesa (breaded steak) Torta
Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Milanesa, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.
Carne Asada Torta
Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Asada, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.
Carnitas (pork) Torta
Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Carnitas, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.
Jamon (ham) Torta
Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Grilled thin sliced ham, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.
Al Pastor (pork) Torta
Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Al Pastor, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.
Chorizon Con Huevo Torta
Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Scrambled Chorizo w/eggs, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.
Torta Cubana (for meat lovers!)
Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: (Al Pastor, Milanesa, and Ham), shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.
Shredded Chicken Torta (No Subs.)
Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Chicken, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.
Shredded Beef Torta (No Subs.)
Outside: Authentic Telera Bun toasted on the grill. Inside: Beef, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, and Mexican cheese. Mayo, Guac, and beans lightly smeared inside the bun.
Chiles Rellenos
Chile Relleno a la carte
Chile Relleno: It's roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with Jack & Cheddar Cheese, lightly battered in egg, lightly fried, then smothered in Ranchera Sauce, and a little bit of cheese on top. Back by popular demand!
#1 Chile Relleno Combo (rice & bean, chips & salsa included)
1 Chile Relleno accompanied with rice, beans, small complimentary chips. About Chile Relleno: It's roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with Jack & Cheddar Cheese, lightly battered in egg, lightly fried, then smothered in Ranchera Sauce, and a little bit of cheese on top. Back by popular demand!
#2 Chile Relleno Combo (rice & bean, chips & salsa included)
2 Chile Relleno accompanied with rice, beans, small complimentary chips. About Chile Relleno: It's roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with Jack & Cheddar Cheese, lightly battered in egg, lightly fried, then smothered in Ranchera Sauce, and a little bit of cheese on top. Back by popular demand!
Chile Relleno Burrito
A Chile Relleno wrapped inside a Burrito. Rice, beans, and cheese inside. It's delicious! Back by popular demand. About Chile Relleno: It's roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with Jack & Cheddar Cheese, lightly battered in egg, lightly fried, then smothered in Ranchera Sauce, and a little bit of cheese on top. Back by popular demand!
Combos
#1 Item Combo Plate
Image shows #1 combo with a Verde Enchilada. But you can choose any delicious item from our list for your combo.
#2 Item Combo Plate
Image is example of #2 Combo. Image shows #2 combo with two soft tacos Fully Loaded. You can choose any delicious two items for your combo from our list.
#3 Item Combo Plate
Image is example of #3 Combo. Image shows #3 combo with three enchiladas. You can choose any delicious three items for your combo from our list.
Soups
Quesadillas
Nachos & Special Fries
Salads
A la Carta
1 Mini Burrito
1 Crispy Taco
We make our crispy shells with a corn tortilla in-house. Shells are fresh! Crispy Tacos are loaded with the filling of your choice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.
2 Crispy Tacos
We make our crispy shells with a corn tortilla in-house. Shells are fresh! Crispy Tacos are loaded with the filling of your choice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.
1 Soft Taco
Soft Tacos are made with a corn tortillas. Choose them fully loaded or street style. These tacos are made with regular sized tortillas. Al Pastor Soft Tacos Street Style shown in picture.
2 Soft Tacos
Soft Tacos are made with a corn tortillas. Choose them fully loaded or street style. These tacos are made with regular sized tortillas. Al Pastor Soft Tacos Street Style shown in picture.
2 Enchiladas
About Enchiladas: A corn tortilla lightly fried, stuffed & rolled, then smothered with your choice of enchilada sauce, topped with cheese! Sauces: Red Mole Sauce, Verde Tomatillo Sauce, and Savory Ranchera Sauce! Fillings: Cheese, Shredded Chicken, and Shredded beef. A traditional Mexican delight! One Verde Enchilada shown in picture. NOTE: they come is Pairs.
4 Taquitos
Taquitos are a staple of mexican food. They come filled with chicken, beef, or potato! They come in sets of 4.
3 Flautas
2 Sopes
Sopes a Mexican Traditional. It's a thick handmade tortilla fried to perfection then staked with: beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato slice, onions, Queso Fresco, and sour cream. Note: these sopes don't come with rice and beans. Pictures shows the Sopes Entree Plate. These are a la carte.
1 Sope
Sopes a Mexican Traditional. It's a thick handmade tortilla fried to perfection then staked with: beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato slice, onions, Queso Fresco, and sour cream. Note: these sopes don't come with rice and beans. Pictures shows the Sopes Entree Plate. These are a la carte.
Burgers
Mexican Cheese Burger
It's back for a limited time! The most sought after burger on Balboa Island. It's stacked with: 1/4 lb. patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, avocado, jalapenos, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, thousand dressing and mayo on a sesame bun. Make it a combo for 4.25 more. Combo Includes fries and a drink of your choice.
Cheese Burger
It's a mexican place, but even the cheese burgers are good! Cheese burgers are assembled with: 1/4 lb. patty, cheddar cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo & thousand island dressing on a sesame seed bun.
Drinks
Sides
Utensils/Napkins
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thanks for visiting Picante Martin's. We're the Party Tray King! Authentic Mexican Food is our strength, but our Untraditional Mexican Food is mighty delicious too! Please follow your navigation and keep an eye out for "Smart Kitchens". We're inside of "Smart Kitchens". Ring our doorbell inside the lobby. It's a Ghost Kitchen.
17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine, CA 92614