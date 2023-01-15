Restaurant header imageView gallery

Picante Taqueria Medford

review star

No reviews yet

352 Boston Avenue

Medford, MA 02155

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Al Pastor Taco
Fish Taco
Carnitas Taco

Drinks

Jamaica

$2.75

Horchata

$2.75

Can Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$1.75

Water

$2.00

Juices

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.45

Shakes

Banana Shake

$3.75

Strawberry and Banana Shake

$3.75

Papaya Shake

$3.75

Mango Shake

$3.75

Pina Colada

$3.99

Quesadillas

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$8.25

Tinga Quesadilla

$8.25

Steak Quesadilla

$8.50

Tongue Quesadilla

$8.50

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$8.50

Large Quesadilla

$10.99

Carnita Quesadilla

$8.99

Chiken Quesadilla

$8.99

Bowl Burrito

Chicken Bowl

$8.99

Carnitas Bowl

$8.99

Vegetables Bowl

$8.99

Steak Bowl

$9.25

Tounge Bowl

$9.25

Al Pastor Bowl

$9.25

Super Burritos

Chicken Super Burrito

$8.99

Carnitas Super Burrito

$8.99

Vegetables Super Burrito

$8.99

Steak Super Burrito

$9.25

Tongue Super Burrito

$9.25

Al Pastor Super Burrito

$9.25

Chimichanga Large

$11.99

Small Burritos

Chicken Small Burrito

$7.99

Carnitas Small Burrito

$7.99

Vegetables Small Burrito

$7.99

Steak Small Burrito

$8.25

Tongue Small Burrito

$8.25

Al Pastor Small Burrito

$8.25

Chimichanga Small

$10.99

Small Barbacoa

$9.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.99

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$3.75

Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Vegetable Taco

$3.75

Chorizo Taco

$3.75

Fish Taco

$4.25

Steak Taco

$3.95

Al Pastor Taco

$3.95

Tongue Taco

$3.95

Birria Tacos

$9.99

Single Birria Taco

$5.50

Nachos

Chicken Nacho

$10.25

Carnitas Nacho

$10.25

Vegetables Nacho

$10.25

Steak Nacho

$10.50

Al Pastor Nacho

$10.50

Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.99

Special Plates

Carne Asada Plate

$15.95

Enchiladas Verdes Plate

$11.99

Chicken Flautas Plate

$8.59

Tostadas Plate

$4.59

Pollo Asado

$14.50

Torta

Chicken Torta

$9.90

A La Mexicana Torta

$9.90

Carnitas Torta

$9.90

Vegetables Torta

$9.90

Al Pastor Torta

$10.25

Steak Torta

$10.25

Barbacoa Torta

$11.97

Kids

Cheese and Bean Quesadilla

$4.50

Chicken and Cheese Taco

$2.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.50

Huevos Rancheros

$8.50

Breakfast Tacos

$4.25

Sides

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.25

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Guacamole

$3.50

Elotes De La Calle

$3.50

Fried Plantains

$4.25

Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Chips & Guacamole

$4.75

Chips & Queso

$4.75

Extra Meat

$3.00

Churros

$4.50

Chips

$2.50

Tortilla on the Side

$1.00

Rice&beans Quesadilla

$3.00

Guac ( Tacox)

$0.75

Queso Oaxaca( Taco)

$0.07

Queso Taco

$0.30

Corn Taco

$0.30

Chiplemayo Taco

$0.30

Cowlesla Taco

$0.30

Cowlesla Burito

$0.50

Add Ons

Guacamole

$3.00

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Coleslaw

$0.50

Corn

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Oaxaca Cheese

$2.00

Cheese

$1.00

Veggies

$2.00

Queso

$2.50

Queso Fresco

$2.00

Extra Meat

$3.00

Sweets

Tres Leches

$4.50

Bread Pudding

$3.00

Flan

$3.99

Tiramisu

$3.99

Churros

$4.50

Taco Bar

Taco Bar 30

$155.00

Taco Bar 40

$215.00

Taco Bar 50

$265.00

Taco Bar 60

$315.00

Taco Bar 70

$365.00

Taco Bar 80

$415.00

Taco Bar 100

$515.00

Quesadillas

Quesadillas 10

$95.00

Quesadillas 20

$190.00

Quesadillas 30

$285.00

Quesadillas 40

$380.00

Quesadillas 60

$570.00

Quesadillas 75

$712.50

Quesadillas 80

$760.00

Quesadillas 100

$950.00

Burrito Regular

Burrito Regulares 10

$85.00

Burrito Regulares 20

$170.00

Burrito Regulares 30

$255.00

Burrito Regulares 40

$340.00

Burrito Regulares 60

$510.00

Burrito Regulares 75

$637.50

Burrito Regulares 80

$680.00

Burrito Regulares 100

$850.00

Super Burrito

Super Burritos 10

$95.00

Super Burritos 20

$190.00

Super Burritos 30

$285.00

Super Burritos 40

$380.00

Super Burritos 60

$570.00

Super Burritos 75

$712.50

Super Burritos 80

$760.00

Super Burritos 100

$950.00

Sides

24oz Guacamole

$15.99

48oz Guacamole

$28.99

24oz Pico de Gallo

$13.99

48oz Pico de Gallo

$23.99

24oz Sour Cream

$11.99

48oz Sour Cream

$18.99

Small Tray of Chips

$12.99

Large Tray of Chips

$22.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic home made Mexican and Tex-Mex food

Location

352 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA 02155

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Goldilox Bagels
orange star4.8 • 362
186 Winthrop St Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Semolina Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.9 • 1,931
572 Boston Ave Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
True Bistro
orange star4.4 • 1,092
1153 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
MASALA (मसला) - Teele Square
orange starNo Reviews
1127 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
The Hummus Shop- Food Truck - 101 mystic ave
orange starNo Reviews
101 mystic ave Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's Medford
orange starNo Reviews
55 High Street Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Medford

Semolina Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.9 • 1,931
572 Boston Ave Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint
orange star4.5 • 1,027
175 River's Edge Dr Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Pikaichi
orange star4.9 • 537
123-125 Boston Ave Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Neighborhood Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 369
84 spring st Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Goldilox Bagels
orange star4.8 • 362
186 Winthrop St Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Fioritaly Trattoria
orange star4.8 • 354
417 Salem St Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Medford
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Stoneham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston