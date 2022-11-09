Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Salad

Pica's Pub & Grill

19 Reviews

$$

10 Ayers Village Rd

Methuen, MA 01844

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Barb
Clucking Pig
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Appetizers

Boneless Chicken Tenders (6)

Boneless Chicken Tenders (6)

$12.00Out of stock

Hand breaded tenders served with a sauce of your choice and ranch or blue cheese dressing

Boneless Chicken Tenders (9)

$16.00Out of stock

Hand breaded tenders served with a sauce of your choice and ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chili

$7.50

Our house chili with cheese and red onions served with tortilla chips

Crab Rangoons

$12.00

Homemade tots

$7.00

Meatballs with Grilled Bread

$11.00

4 house meatballs served with marinara, ricotta cheese and shredded romano

Pica's Smoked Wings (6)

Pica's Smoked Wings (6)

$10.00

Slow smoked jumbo wings with choice of 1 sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing

Pica's Smoked Wings (9)

Pica's Smoked Wings (9)

$14.00

Slow smoked jumbo wings with choice of 1 sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing

Poutine

$11.00

Our house fries smothered in gravy and melted real cheddar cheese curds

Smothered Fries

Smothered Fries

$11.00

Our house fries smothered with cheese and bacon served with our house ranch

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Homemade Dip served with pita chips

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Spring Mix, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion

Greek Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamatta olives, pepperoncinis and feta

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine, croutons and shredded romano cheese

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with 1 side
Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Three cheese blend with smoked brisket and sauteed onions on texas toast

Chicken Barb

Chicken Barb

$12.00

Braised pulled chicken, iceberg and mayo on a tripoli roll

Clucking Pig

Clucking Pig

$14.00

chicken cutlet, marinara, provolone and bacon on a tripoli roll

Cuban

$15.00Out of stock

pulled pork, hot capicola, pickles and honey mustard on pressed sourdough

Hot Pastrami

$14.00

KB's Pulled Pork

$14.00Out of stock

House smoked pulled pork, our homemade BBQ sauce and cole slaw on a tripoli roll

Mediterranean Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, black olives and feta cheese with dressing on a white wrap

Reuben

$14.00

Thin sliced lean black pastrami, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and swiss cheese on grilled marble rye

Stuffed Meatball Sub

$13.00

Our house meatballs, marinara and provolone cheese stuffed inside a hollowed out tripoli stick

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and our homemade ranch dressing on a wrap served with a side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Joe's Wrap

$13.00

BTL

$13.00

Tuscan Panini

$14.00

Quint

$14.00

Burgers

Bacon Onion Jamburger

Bacon Onion Jamburger

$16.00Out of stock

Our house burger with a sweet and tangy homemade bacon onion jam, swiss cheese, onion strings drizzled with honey chipotle sauce served with a side

CGC Burger

$15.00

Our 8oz chuck shortrib burger with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and onion strings served with your choice of side

Pica Burger

Pica Burger

$16.00

Our 8oz burger with a fried egg, peppered bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato and red onion

Video Valet Burger

Video Valet Burger

$14.00

Our 8oz chuck shortrib burger with american cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

Bella Burger

$14.00

Poutine Burger

$15.00

Entrees

Baked Haddock

$18.00

Fresh atlantic haddock topped with a buttery ritz cracker crumb served with 2 sides

Baked Mac n Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi pasta with a homemade cheese blend topped with crumbled bacon and a crispy onion topping

Brisket Shepherds Pie

$16.00

House smoked brisket, corn and homemade mashed potatoes topped with shredded cheese served with a side salad

Salmon

Salmon

$18.00

8oz atlantic filet served with 2 sides

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$22.00

Choice of spicy or not spicy marinade served with 2 sides

Chicken Caprese

$16.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Pasta and Meatballs

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Meatball Sub

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids cheese quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Mini Burgers

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10 Ayers Village Rd, Methuen, MA 01844

Directions

Gallery
Pica's Pub & Grill image
Pica's Pub & Grill image
Pica's Pub & Grill image
Pica's Pub & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Phoenician Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 364
12 Alpha st Haverhill, MA 01832
View restaurantnext
Common Man - Windham
orange starNo Reviews
88 Range Road Windham, NH 03087
View restaurantnext
Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA - 77 Washington St
orange star4.3 • 987
77 WASHINGTON ST Haverhill, MA 01832
View restaurantnext
Muddy Waters Pub and Restaurant - 940 Riverside Drive
orange starNo Reviews
940 Riverside Drive Methuen, MA 01844
View restaurantnext
Andiamo Restaurant, Bar + Cafe - Andiamo Andover
orange starNo Reviews
159 River Road Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Coyle's Roadhouse Tavern - 1480 Broadway Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1480 Broadway Rd Dracut, MA 01826
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Methuen

The Millers Tavern
orange star4.2 • 673
105 Pleasant Valley St Methuen, MA 01844
View restaurantnext
Ellie's Farmhouse
orange star4.6 • 142
436 Broadway Methuen, MA 01844
View restaurantnext
LJ's Cafe - 88 Lowell St
orange star5.0 • 3
88 Lowell Street Methuen, MA 01844
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Methuen
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
North Andover
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Haverhill
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Tewksbury
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston