Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Caterers
University of Michigan Harding Mott University Center Picasso @ Flint UCEN Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
400 Mill Street, Flint, MI 48503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Holly Hotel - 110 Battle Alley, Holly, 48442
No Reviews
110 Battle Alley Holly, MI 48442
View restaurant
Cafe Services - 460 - Hanover Insurance - Howell
No Reviews
808 N. Highlander Way Howell, MI 48843
View restaurant