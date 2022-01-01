Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sellers Buick GMC - Picasso Express Cafe

38000 Grand River Ave.

Farmington, MI 48335

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich With Meat (1 Meat Only)

Breakfast Sandwich With Meat (1 Meat Only)

$4.99

Egg | American Cheese | Plain Bagel or English Muffin *Add Meat for an additional $1.00

Breakfast Sandwich Egg & Cheese

$3.99
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.29

Egg | Ameican Cheese | Red Onion | Tomato | Green Pepper | Served on Flour or Spinach Tortilla * Add Meat for an additional $1.00

Breakfast Club

Breakfast Club

$5.79

Egg | Bacon | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Texas Toast

Oatmeal (1)

$1.00Out of stock

Hashbrown (1)

$1.25

Banana

$1.00

Grape Jelly (1)

Mixed Fruit Jelly (1)

Strawberry Jelly (1)

Add Tomato

Add Avocado

$1.09

Add Jalapenos

Add Hot Sauce

Cream Cheese

$0.50
Sausage Patty (1)

Sausage Patty (1)

$1.09
Bacon (1)

Bacon (1)

$1.09
Egg Patty

Egg Patty

$1.99

Cheese Slice

$0.30
English Muffin

English Muffin

$2.59

Butter

Peanut Butter

$0.75
Toast

Toast

$2.59
Bagel

Bagel

$1.99

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.99Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Crunch Muffin

$3.99Out of stock

Chocolate Muffin

$3.99Out of stock

Salads & Soups

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.95+

Mixed Greens | Tomato | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Choice of Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.15+

Mixed Greens | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Caesar Dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.95+

Mixed Greens | Turkey | Ham | Swiss Cheese | Tomato | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion

Tomato Basil Bisque

Tomato Basil Bisque

$4.99

Potato Bacon

$5.99Out of stock

Chicken & Dumpling Soup

$5.99Out of stock
Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Chili Timberline

$5.99Out of stock

Add Sour Cream (Soup)

$0.40

Add Cheese (Soup)

$0.30

Side Of Chicken

$2.95

Add Pickles

Extra Dressing (1)

$0.50
Potato Cheddar Soup

Potato Cheddar Soup

$4.99Out of stock
Mushroom Brie

Mushroom Brie

$4.99Out of stock

Broccoli Cheese with Florets

$4.99Out of stock

Deli Sandwiches

Paint Your Own: Sandwich

Paint Your Own: Sandwich

$8.59
#3 - Dali's Surreal Veggie

#3 - Dali's Surreal Veggie

$9.59

Hummus or Cream Cheese | Tomato | Cucumber | Red Onion | Lettuce | Honey Dijon Mustard | Whole Grain Bread

#7 - Raphael's Italian Renaissance

#7 - Raphael's Italian Renaissance

$9.59

Dearborn Ham | Pepperoni | Salami | Provolone | Tomato | Onion | Banana Pepper | Italian | Sourdough Bread

#18 - Two Ways Reuben

#18 - Two Ways Reuben

$9.59

Coleslaw or Sauerkraut | Corned Beef | Swiss Cheese | Thousand Island | Plain Rye Bread

#19 - Jerry's Reuben

#19 - Jerry's Reuben

$9.59Out of stock

Turkey | Swiss | Coleslaw | Thousand Island | Plain Rye Bread

#27 - Avocado Veggie Tweener

#27 - Avocado Veggie Tweener

$9.59

Hummus or Cream Cheese | Avocado | Tomato | Cucumber | Onion | Lettuce | Honey Dijon Mustard | Flour or Spinach Tortilla

#28 - Chicken Caesar Tweener

#28 - Chicken Caesar Tweener

$9.59

Grilled Chicken | Shredded Parmesan | Lettuce Blend | Caesar Dressing | Flour or Spinach Tortilla

Hot Wraps

Smoked BBQ Chicken Wrap

Smoked BBQ Chicken Wrap

$8.59

Grilled Chicken | Shredded Cheese Blend | Tomato | Onion | Green Pepper | BBQ Sauce

Chicken Verona Wrap

Chicken Verona Wrap

$8.59

Grilled Chicken | Provolone Cheese | Tomato | Onion | Green Pepper | Basil | Mayo

Cordon Bleu Chicken Wrap

Cordon Bleu Chicken Wrap

$8.59

Grilled Chicken | Dearborn Ham | Swiss Cheese | Tomato | Onion | Green Pepper | Honey Dijon Mustard

Quesadillas

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.39Out of stock

Shredded Cheese Blend | Choice of Three Vegetables | Flour Tortilla | Salsa & Sour Cream

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.39Out of stock

Grilled Chicken | Shredded Cheese Blend | Choice of Three Vegetables | Flour Tortilla | Salsa & Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.40

Salsa

$0.40

Half If Your Way

Half It Your Way

Half It Your Way

$9.99

Pick Two... Choice of Half Deli Sandwich, Half Salad, or Soup!

Kids

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$3.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Snacks

Bag Chips

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Turtle Cookie

$1.99

Chocolate Chunk Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin With Walnuts Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Fruit Tray

$3.99Out of stock

Veggie Tray

$3.99Out of stock

Candy Bar

$1.29

Skittles

$1.29

Rice Krispie Treat

$1.99

Granola Bar

$2.29

Tortilla

$1.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Mellow Yellow

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.99

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$1.99
Arizona Arnold Palmer

Arizona Arnold Palmer

$1.00
Monster Energy Drink

Monster Energy Drink

$2.99

Monster Lo Carb

$2.99

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.49

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.29

Powerade Blue Mountainberry

$2.29
Vitamin Water Zero Sugar

Vitamin Water Zero Sugar

$2.49

Honest Tea

$2.29

Peace Tea - Peachy

$2.29

Peace Tea - Raspberry

$2.29

Arizona Watermelon

$1.00Out of stock

Arizona Fruit Punch

$1.00Out of stock

Arizonza Mucho Mango

$1.00Out of stock

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.49Out of stock

Red Bull Energy Drink Sugar Free

$2.99Out of stock

Red Bull Energy Drink

$2.99Out of stock

Dunkin Donuts - Mocha

$2.99Out of stock

Dunkin Donuts - French Vanilla

$2.99Out of stock
Picasso Express Cafe is a family-owned and operated business. We understand that our livelihood and success depend on making sure our customers are completely satisfied at each and every visit. To ensure customer satisfaction, we make our special recipe tuna, chicken, and egg salads from scratch every day using only the finest and freshest ingredients. Our deli sandwiches are made with the highest quality meats and are served on bread baked fresh every day. From our delicious soups to our garden fresh salads to our one-of-a-kind sandwiches; our goal is to make the best meals you’ll ever eat!!

38000 Grand River Ave., Farmington, MI 48335

