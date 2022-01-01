Sellers Buick GMC - Picasso Express Cafe

Restaurant info

Picasso Express Cafe is a family-owned and operated business. We understand that our livelihood and success depend on making sure our customers are completely satisfied at each and every visit. To ensure customer satisfaction, we make our special recipe tuna, chicken, and egg salads from scratch every day using only the finest and freshest ingredients. Our deli sandwiches are made with the highest quality meats and are served on bread baked fresh every day. From our delicious soups to our garden fresh salads to our one-of-a-kind sandwiches; our goal is to make the best meals you’ll ever eat!!

