  • University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care - Picasso @ BCSC Cafe
University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care Picasso @ BCSC Cafe

7500 Challis Road

Brighton, MI 48116

Popular Items

Lunch Sides - Step Two
Lunch Main - Step One
Dinner Sides - Step Two

Breaktime Starbucks

Espresso

Espresso

$2.45+
Starbucks Coffee

Starbucks Coffee

$2.65+
Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano

$3.15+

Caffe Latte

$3.75+

Flavored Caffe Latte

$4.95+

Caffe Mocha

$4.95+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.95+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+

Hot Tea

$2.95+

Hot Chai Tea

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Flavored Steamer

$3.25+

Starbucks Iced Coffee

$2.95+

Iced Caffe Americano

$3.45+

Iced Caffe Latte

$4.45+

Iced Flavored Caffe Latte

$5.45+

Iced Caffe Mocha

$5.45+

Iced Cappuccino

$4.45+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.45+

Iced Tea

$3.45+

Iced Chai Tea

$4.95+

Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.45+

Milk Charge

$0.60

Flavoring Charge

$0.50

Build Your Own

Picasso Sandwich

Picasso Sandwich

$7.59

Choose the following options to create your very own Picasso Deli Sandwich.

Works of Art

#1 | Da Vinci's Bacon Turkey Fresco

#1 | Da Vinci's Bacon Turkey Fresco

$8.59

Turkey | Bacon | Provolone | Tomato | Lettuce | Mayo | Ciabatta Bread

#2 | Picasso's Turkey Abstract

#2 | Picasso's Turkey Abstract

$8.59

Turkey | Cream Cheese | Tomato | Lettuce | Horseradish | Cranberry Sauce | Ciabatta Bread

#3 | Dali's Surreal Veggie

#3 | Dali's Surreal Veggie

$8.59

Hummus or Cream Cheese | Avocado | Tomato | Cucumber | Red Onion | Lettuce | Whole Grain or Multi Grain Bread

#4 | Pollock's Pesto Turkey

#4 | Pollock's Pesto Turkey

$8.59

Turkey | Provolone | Roasted Red Peppers | Tomato | Pesto | Ciabatta Bread

#5 | Van Gogh's Symbolic Corned Beef

#5 | Van Gogh's Symbolic Corned Beef

$8.59

Corned Beef | Swiss | Pickle | Lettuce | Tomato | Stone Ground Mustard | Ciabatta Bread

#6 | Vermeer's Veggie

#6 | Vermeer's Veggie

$8.59

Fresh Mozzarella | Tomato | Red Onion | Spinach | Basil Pesto | Balsamic Glaze | Focaccia Bread

#7 | Raphael's Italian Renaissance

#7 | Raphael's Italian Renaissance

$8.59

Ham | Pepperoni | Salami | Provolone | Tomato | Onion | Banana Peppers | Italian Dressing | Ciabatta Bread

#12 | Classic Turkey

#12 | Classic Turkey

$7.59

Turkey | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Sourdough Bread

#16 | Nihads Chicken Salad

#16 | Nihads Chicken Salad

$7.59

Ni’s Chicken Salad | Swiss Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Whole Grain

#18 | Two Ways Reuben

#18 | Two Ways Reuben

$7.59

Corned Beef | Swiss Cheese | Coleslaw or Sauerkraut | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread

#19 | Jerry's Reuben

#19 | Jerry's Reuben

$7.59

Turkey | Swiss Cheese | Coleslaw | Thousand Island Dressing | Grilled Rye Bread

Hot Wraps

Smoked BBQ Chicken Wrap

Smoked BBQ Chicken Wrap

$8.59

Marinated Chicken | Cheddar | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Pepper | BBQ Sauce

Cordon Bleu Chicken Wrap

Cordon Bleu Chicken Wrap

$8.59

Marinated Chicken | Deli Ham | Mozzarella | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Pepper | Honey Dijon Mustard

Chicken Verona Wrap

Chicken Verona Wrap

$8.59

Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Pepper | Basil Pesto | Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.59

Marinated Chicken | Cheddar Cheese | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Pepper | Frank's Red Hot

Quesadillas

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.39

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese | Choice of Three Vegetables

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.39

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese | Marinated Chicken | Choice of Three Vegetables

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$9.79

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese | Marinated Chicken | Choice of Three Veggies | BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.79

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese | Marinated Chicken | Choice of Three Veggies | Red Hot Sauce

Flatbread Pizza

Classic Flatbread Pizza

Classic Flatbread Pizza

$6.79

Mozzarella Cheese | Choice of Two Toppings | Marinara Sauce

BBQ Chicken Flatbread Pizza

BBQ Chicken Flatbread Pizza

$7.79

Marinated Chicken | Bacon | Cheddar | Red Onion | Tomato | BBQ Sauce

Pesto Veggie Flatbread Pizza

Pesto Veggie Flatbread Pizza

$7.49

Basil Pesto | Mozzarella | Tomato | Spinach | Red Onion | Banana Peppers

Meat Lovers Flatbread Pizza

Meat Lovers Flatbread Pizza

$8.29

Pepperoni | Italian Sausage | Ham | Bacon | Mozzarella | Marinara Sauce

Breakfast: 7:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Side: Step One - Choose One

Side: Step Two - Choose One

Main: Step Three - Choose One

Beverages: Step Four - Choose One

Condiments: Step Five - Choose Any

Lunch: 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM

Lunch Main - Step One

Please choose one of the following items!

Lunch Sides - Step Two

Please choose two of the following items!

Lunch Beverage - Step Three

Please choose one of the following items!

Lunch Condiments - Step Four

Dinner: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Dinner Main - Step One

Please choose one of the following items!

Dinner Sides - Step Two

Please choose two of the following items!

Dinner Beverage - Step Three

Please choose one of the following items!

Dinner Condiments - Step Four

Box Lunches

Turkey Sandwich Boxed Lunch

$14.99

Gluten Free Turkey Sandwich Boxed Lunch

$14.99
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7500 Challis Road, Brighton, MI 48116

Directions

Picasso @ BCSC Café image
Picasso @ BCSC Café image

