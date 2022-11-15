Restaurant header imageView gallery

Picasso Deli

492 Reviews

$

39915 Grand River Ave

Suite 800

Novi, MI 48375

Popular Items

Pollock's Pesto Turkey
Raphael's Italian Renaissance
Van Gogh's Symbolic Corned Beef

Works of Art

Served with a Bag of Chips and a Pickle on the side.
Picasso's Turkey Abstract

$9.45

Turkey | Cream Cheese | Tomato | Lettuce | Horseradish | Cranberry Sauce | Ciabatta Bread

Da Vinci's Bacon Turkey Fresco

$9.45

Turkey | Bacon | Provolone | Tomato | Lettuce | Mayo | Ciabatta Bread

Raphael's Italian Renaissance

$9.45

Ham | Pepperoni | Salami | Provolone | Tomato | Onion | Banana Peppers | Italian Dressing | Ciabatta Bread

Van Gogh's Symbolic Corned Beef

$9.45

Corned Beef | Swiss | Pickle | Lettuce | Tomato | Stone Ground Mustard | Ciabatta Bread

Renoir's Etched Roast Beef

$9.45

Roast Beef | Cheddar | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Creamy Horseradish | Sourdough Bread

Pollock's Pesto Turkey

$9.45

Turkey | Provolone | Roasted Red Peppers | Tomato | Pesto | Focaccia Bread

Rockwell's Pastrami

$9.45

Pastrami | Cream Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Banana Peppers | Stone Ground Mustard | Ciabatta Bread

Vermeer's Veggie

$9.45

Fresh Mozzarella | Tomato | Red Onion | Spinach | Basil | Balsamic Glaze | Focaccia Bread

Dali's Surreal Veggie

$9.45

Hummus or Cream Cheese | Avocado | Tomato | Cucumber | Red Onion | Lettuce | Honey Dijon Mustard | Ciabatta Bread

Classics

Classic Turkey

$8.95

Turkey | Provolone | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Sourdough Bread

Turkey Club

$8.95

Turkey | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Texas Toast

Dearborn Ham & Swiss

$8.95

Dearborn Ham | Swiss Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Stone Ground Mustard | Rye Bread

Skipjack Tuna Sandwich

$8.95

Tuna Salad | Cheddar Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Honey Dijon Mustard | Wheat Bread

Ni's Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Ni’s Chicken Salad | Swiss | Lettuce | Tomato | Whole Grain Bread

Two Way's Reuben

$9.25

Corned Beef | Coleslaw or Sauerkraut | Swiss | Thousand Island | Marbled Rye Bread

Jerry's Reuen

$8.95

Turkey | Swiss | Coleslaw | Thousand Island | Grilled Rye Bread

Classic BLT

$8.95

Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Texas Toast

Grilled Cheese

$8.49

Tweeners

Classic Turkey Tweener

$8.95

Turkey | Provolone | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Choice of Tortilla

Turkey Club Tweener

$8.95

Turkey | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo

Skipjack Tuna Tweener

$8.95

Tuna Salad | Cheddar Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Honey Dijon Mustard

Ni's Chicken Salad Tweener

$8.95

Ni’s Chicken Salad | Swiss | Lettuce | Tomato

Avocado Veggie Tweener

$8.95

Hummus or Cream Cheese | Avocado | Tomato | Cucumber | Red Onion | Lettuce | Honey Dijon Mustard

Chicken Caesar Tweener

$8.95

Chicken | Parmesan Cheese | Lettuce | Caesar Dressing

Hummus & Fattoush Tweener

$8.95

Hummus | Lettuce Blend | Cucumber | Tomato | Fattoush Dressing

Balsamic Veggie Tweener

$8.95

Fresh Mozzarella | Tomato | Red Onion | Spinach | Basil | Balsamic Glaze

Santa Fe Turkey Tweener

$9.25

Turkey | Pepper Jack | Avocado | Lettuce | Tomato | Southwest Ranch

Bistro Roast Beef Tweener

$9.25

Roast Beef | Cheddar | Roasted Red Peppers | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Creamy Horseradish

Hot Wraps

Smokey BBQ Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Fajita Chicken | Cheddar Cheese | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper | BBQ Sauce

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Fajita Chicken | Pepper Jack Cheese | Tomato | Corn | Black Beans | Southwest Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Fajita Chicken | Cheddar Cheese | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper | Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Verona Wrap

$8.95

Fajita Chicken | Mozzarella | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper | Basil Pesto | Mayo

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Fajita Chicken | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce Blend | Tomato | Pickle | Creamy Garlic Sauce

Cordon Bleu Chicken Wrap

$9.45

Fajita Chicken | Deli Ham | Mozzarella | Tomato | Red Onion | Honey Dijon Mustard

Kids

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$5.25
Grilled Cheese

$5.25
Cheese Roll

$4.25+

Pick Two

Pick Two

$9.99

Pick any two of the following, Half Deli Sandwich, Half Salad, or Bowl of Soup.

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.75+

Lettuce Blend | Tomato | Cucumber | Red Onion | Green Pepper

Caesar Salad

$6.95+

Lettuce Blend | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese

Greek Salad

$7.15+

Mixed Greens | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini | Olives | Tomato | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion

Chef Salad

$7.75+

Mixed Greens | Turkey | Ham | Swiss Cheese | Egg | Tomato | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion

Cranberry Mandarin Chicken Salad

$7.75+

Mixed Greens | Chicken | Mandarine Oranges | Dried Cranberries | Parmesan Cheese | Walnuts

Salad with Tuna

$7.75+

Mixed Greens | Skipjack Tuna Salad | Tomato | Cucumber | Green Peppers | Red Onion

Southwest Chicken Salad

$7.75+

Mixed Greens | Chicken | Pepper Jack Cheese | Corn | Black Beans | Tomato

Maurice Salad

$7.75+

Mixed Greens | Ham | Turkey | Swiss Cheese | Tomato | Sweet Pickle | Hard Boiled Egg

Caprese Salad

$7.45+

Spinach | Fresh Mozzarella | Tomato | Dry Basil

Extras

Regular Chips

$1.00
BBQ Chips

$1.00

Pickle

$0.50

Breakfast Items

Bagel

$1.99+
Breakfast Sandwich

$3.59+
Breakfast Burrito

$3.99+
Breakfast Club

$4.99+
Toasted Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Due to distribution issues, we are currently out of Turkey.

Location

39915 Grand River Ave, Suite 800, Novi, MI 48375

Directions

