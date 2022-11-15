Picasso Deli
492 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Due to distribution issues, we are currently out of Turkey.
Location
39915 Grand River Ave, Suite 800, Novi, MI 48375
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Masala Indian Kitchen - Novi Town Center
4.6 • 1,719
43168 Grand River Avenue Novi, MI 48375
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Novi
Masala Indian Kitchen - Novi Town Center
4.6 • 1,719
43168 Grand River Avenue Novi, MI 48375
View restaurant