Picassos Pizza Blasdell 4154 McKinley Parkway
4154 McKinley Parkway
Suite 1000
Buffalo, NY 14219
McKinley Menu (Main)
Pizza
Bold Pies
BBQ Chicken Ranch (1/2 medium)
Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.
Chicken Finger (1/2 medium)
Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.
Chicken Wing (1/2 medium)
Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.
Da Boss's Favorite (1/2 medium)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.
Hawaiian (1/2 medium)
Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon
Steak in The Grass (1/2 medium)
Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.
Stinger (1/2 medium)
Blue cheese and wing sauce. Chicken fingers. Steak. Fried onions.
The Kitchen Sink (1/2 medium)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.
Veggie Supreme (1/2 medium)
Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.
White (1/2 medium)
Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.
BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (medium)
Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.
Chicken Finger (medium)
Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.
Chicken Wing (medium)
Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.
Da Boss's Favorite (medium)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.
Hawaiian (medium)
Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon
The Kitchen Sink (medium)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.
Steak in The Grass (medium)
Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.
Stinger (medium)
Blue cheese and wing sauce. Chicken fingers. Steak. Fried onions.
Veggie Supreme (medium)
Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.
Classic White (medium)
Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.
BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (large)
Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.
Chicken Finger (large)
Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.
Chicken Wing (large)
Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.
Da Boss's Favorite (large)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.
Hawaiian (large)
Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon
The Kitchen Sink (large)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.
Steak in The Grass (large)
Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.
Stinger (large)
Blue cheese and wing sauce. Chicken fingers. Steak. Fried onions.
Veggie Supreme (large)
Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.
White (large)
Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.
BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (party)
Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.
Chicken Wing (party)
Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.
Chicken Finger (party)
Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.
Da Boss's Favorite (party)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.
Hawaiian (party)
Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon
The Kitchen Sink (party)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.
Steak in The Grass (party)
Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.
Stinger (party)
Blue cheese and wing sauce. Chicken fingers. Steak. Fried onions.
Veggie Supreme (party)
Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.
Classic White (party)
Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.
BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (gluten free)
Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.
Steak in The Grass (gluten free)
Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.
The Kitchen Sink (gluten free)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.
Hawaiian (gluten free)
Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon
Chicken Wing (gluten free)
Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.
Da Boss's Favorite (gluten free)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.
Veggie Supreme (gluten free)
Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.
White (gluten free)
Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
In a word: Fantastic! Bet ya can't finish one!! All served with a side of dipping sauce.
Buffalo Wing Calzone
Chicken, bleu cheese, wing sauce & Mozzarella. In a word: Fantastic! Bet ya can't finish one!! All served with a side of dipping sauce.
Meatball Calzone
Meatballs + Mozzarella Cheese baked to perfection inside of our famous calzone.
Pizza Calzone (Pepperoni)
Think about how fantastic our pizza is, now think about how that would be inside of our fantastic calzones.
Steak Supreme Calzone
Garlic butter base, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and steak! Whoa!
Stinger Calzone
Steak and Chicken Fingers, bleu cheese & medium sauce base, add in mozzarella with fried onions.In a word: Fantastic! Bet ya can't finish one!! All served with a side of dipping sauce
Appetizers
Regular Fries
BBQ Fries
Charred! Sweet & tangy w/ a cup of bleu cheese.
Italian Fries
Baked with garlic and Romano cheese, served with bleu cheese.
Cajun Fries
Loaded Fries
Mozzarella, bacon, and jalapeños. Side of BBQ and ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks
Pizza Logs
Blue Cheese
Side Dressing
Side Sauce
Breads
Mozzarella Garlic Bread (half)
A Picasso favorite! Our own freshly baked rolls with our famous homemade garlic butter and mozzarella cheese. Use a cup of Picasso's red sauce for dipping.
Artichoke & Spinach Bread (half)
The Kitchen Sink Bread (half)
Our own recipe of Picasso's tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, hot & sweet peppers, black & green olives & onions. Bet-cha order this one again!
The Kitchen Sink Bread (whole)
Our own recipe of Picasso's tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, hot & sweet peppers, black & green olives & onions. Bet-cha order this one again!
Mozzarella Garlic Bread (whole)
A Picasso favorite! Our own freshly baked rolls with our famous homemade garlic butter and mozzarella cheese. Use a cup of Picasso's red sauce for dipping.
Artichoke & Spinach Bread (whole)
Just think about it...on a bed of seasoned spinach we add artichoke hearts and smothered it all with mozzarella cheese & garlic butter. Then it's baked and topped with Romano cheese.
Desserts
Salads
Antipasto Salad (small)
Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, capicola, ham, garbanzo beans, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, hot peppers, onions, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (small)
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.
Caesar Salad (small)
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, romano cheese, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons. Add chicken or steak for a little extra.
Chef Salad (small)
Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, onions, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons.
Chopped Salad (small)
Mixed greens, provolone cheese, black olives, grilled chicken, tomatoes, vidalia onions. All chopped and served with crushed croutons, caesar and blue cheese dressings.
Etaleiano Salad (small)
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers, provolone, pepperoncinis, balsamic vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Salad (small)
Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.
Antipasto (large)
Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, capicola, ham, garbanzo beans, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, hot peppers, onions, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (large)
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.
Caesar Salad (large)
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, romano cheese, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons. Add chicken or steak for a little extra.
Chef Salad (large)
Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, onions, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons.
Chopped Salad (large)
Mixed greens, provolone cheese, black olives, grilled chicken, tomatoes, vidalia onions. All chopped and served with crushed croutons, caesar and blue cheese dressings.
Etaleiano Salad (large)
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers, provolone, pepperoncinis, balsamic vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Salad (large)
Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.
Antipasto Salad (party)
Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, capicola, ham, garbanzo beans, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, hot peppers, onions, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (party)
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.
Caesar Salad (party)
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, romano cheese, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons. Add chicken or steak for a little extra.
Chef Salad (party)
Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, onions, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons.
Chopped Salad (party)
Mixed greens, provolone cheese, black olives, grilled chicken, tomatoes, vidalia onions. All chopped and served with crushed croutons, caesar and blue cheese dressings.
Etaleiano Salad (party)
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers, provolone, pepperoncinis, balsamic vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Salad (party)
Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.
Subs
Assorted Sub (whole)
(HAM, SALAMI, CAPICOLA)
BBQ Chicken Ranch (whole)
BLT (whole)
Mmm bacon—10 slices of it. You know the rest.
Cappicola Sub (whole)
Cheese (whole)
Chicken Finger (whole)
Lettuce. Tomato. Your choice of cheese.
Chicken Wing (whole)
Ham (whole)
N' the Grass (whole)
Spinach. Fried hot peppers and onions. Melted mozzarella.
Parm Sub (whole)
Spaghetti sauce. Baked mozzarella. Your choice of meatball or chicken finger.
Philly Sub (whole)
Fried onions and sweet peppers. Mozzarella. Your choice of chicken, steak, or sausage.
Pizza-CP (whole)
(SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI)
Royal (whole)
Sausage. Capicola. Yes.
Salami Sub (whole)
Sausage (whole)
Steak (whole)
Lettuce. Tomato. American cheese.
Stinger (whole)
Chicken fingers. Steak. Provolone. Lettuce. Tomato. Fried onion.
Tuna (whole)
Turkey (whole)
Turkey Club (whole)
Assorted (half)
(HAM, SALAMI, CAPICOLA)
BBQ Chicken Ranch (half)
BLT (half)
Mmm bacon—10 slices of it. You know the rest.
Cappicola Sub (half)
Cheese Sub (half)
Chicken Finger (half)
Lettuce. Tomato. Your choice of cheese.
Chicken Wing (half)
Ham (half)
N' the Grass (half)
Spinach. Fried hot peppers and onions. Melted mozzarella.
Parm Sub (half)
Spaghetti sauce. Baked mozzarella. Your choice of meatball or chicken finger.
Philly Sub (half)
Fried onions and sweet peppers. Mozzarella. Your choice of chicken, steak, or sausage.
Pizza-CP (half)
(SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI)
Royal (half)
Sausage. Capicola. Yes.
Salami (half)
Sausage (half)
Steak (half)
Lettuce. Tomato. American cheese.
Stinger (half)
Chicken fingers. Steak. Provolone. Lettuce. Tomato. Fried onion.
Turkey (half)
Turkey Club (half)
Sub Platter
Beverages
