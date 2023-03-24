  • Home
Picassos Pizza Blasdell 4154 McKinley Parkway

No reviews yet

4154 McKinley Parkway

Suite 1000

Buffalo, NY 14219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

McKinley Menu (Main)

Pizza

Slice Cheese

$4.12

Medium Cheese

$15.60

Large Cheese

$25.13

Party Cheese

$37.48

Gluten Free Cheese

$18.58

1 Slice & 20oz

$6.95

2 Slices & 20oz

$9.75

3 Slices & 20oz

$15.27

Bold Pies

BBQ Chicken Ranch (1/2 medium)

$12.15

Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.

Chicken Finger (1/2 medium)

$13.83

Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.

Chicken Wing (1/2 medium)

$12.15

Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.

Da Boss's Favorite (1/2 medium)

$12.15

Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.

Hawaiian (1/2 medium)

$12.15

Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon

Steak in The Grass (1/2 medium)

$12.15

Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.

Stinger (1/2 medium)

$13.83

Blue cheese and wing sauce. Chicken fingers. Steak. Fried onions.

The Kitchen Sink (1/2 medium)

$13.83

Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.

Veggie Supreme (1/2 medium)

$12.15

Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.

White (1/2 medium)

$12.15

Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.

BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (medium)

$23.41

Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.

Chicken Finger (medium)

$24.90

Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.

Chicken Wing (medium)

$23.41

Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.

Da Boss's Favorite (medium)

$23.41

Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.

Hawaiian (medium)

$23.41

Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon

The Kitchen Sink (medium)

$24.90

Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.

Steak in The Grass (medium)

$23.41

Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.

Stinger (medium)

$24.90

Blue cheese and wing sauce. Chicken fingers. Steak. Fried onions.

Veggie Supreme (medium)

$23.41

Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.

Classic White (medium)

$23.41

Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.

BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (large)

$37.53

Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.

Chicken Finger (large)

$39.93

Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.

Chicken Wing (large)

$37.53

Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.

Da Boss's Favorite (large)

$37.53

Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.

Hawaiian (large)

$37.53

Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon

The Kitchen Sink (large)

$39.93

Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.

Steak in The Grass (large)

$37.53

Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.

Stinger (large)

$39.93

Blue cheese and wing sauce. Chicken fingers. Steak. Fried onions.

Veggie Supreme (large)

$37.53

Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.

White (large)

$37.53

Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.

BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (party)

$52.84

Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.

Chicken Wing (party)

$52.84

Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.

Chicken Finger (party)

$53.87

Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.

Da Boss's Favorite (party)

$52.84

Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.

Hawaiian (party)

$52.84

Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon

The Kitchen Sink (party)

$54.78

Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.

Steak in The Grass (party)

$52.84

Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.

Stinger (party)

$54.78

Blue cheese and wing sauce. Chicken fingers. Steak. Fried onions.

Veggie Supreme (party)

$52.84

Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.

Classic White (party)

$52.84

Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.

BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (gluten free)

$25.87

Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.

Steak in The Grass (gluten free)

$25.87

Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.

The Kitchen Sink (gluten free)

$27.36

Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.

Hawaiian (gluten free)

$25.87

Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon

Chicken Wing (gluten free)

$25.87

Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.

Da Boss's Favorite (gluten free)

$25.87

Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.

Veggie Supreme (gluten free)

$25.87

Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.

White (gluten free)

$25.87

Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$14.86

In a word: Fantastic! Bet ya can't finish one!! All served with a side of dipping sauce.

Buffalo Wing Calzone

$18.24

Chicken, bleu cheese, wing sauce & Mozzarella. In a word: Fantastic! Bet ya can't finish one!! All served with a side of dipping sauce.

Meatball Calzone

$16.66

Meatballs + Mozzarella Cheese baked to perfection inside of our famous calzone.

Pizza Calzone (Pepperoni)

$16.66

Think about how fantastic our pizza is, now think about how that would be inside of our fantastic calzones.

Steak Supreme Calzone

$18.24

Garlic butter base, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and steak! Whoa!

Stinger Calzone

$20.54

Steak and Chicken Fingers, bleu cheese & medium sauce base, add in mozzarella with fried onions.In a word: Fantastic! Bet ya can't finish one!! All served with a side of dipping sauce

Appetizers

Regular Fries

$4.93

BBQ Fries

$6.75

Charred! Sweet & tangy w/ a cup of bleu cheese.

Italian Fries

$6.75

Baked with garlic and Romano cheese, served with bleu cheese.

Cajun Fries

$6.75

Loaded Fries

$8.95

Mozzarella, bacon, and jalapeños. Side of BBQ and ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.31+

Pizza Logs

$8.26+

Blue Cheese

$1.29

Side Dressing

$0.82

Side Sauce

$0.82

Breads

Mozzarella Garlic Bread (half)

$3.94

A Picasso favorite! Our own freshly baked rolls with our famous homemade garlic butter and mozzarella cheese. Use a cup of Picasso's red sauce for dipping.

Artichoke & Spinach Bread (half)

$7.53

The Kitchen Sink Bread (half)

$7.09

Our own recipe of Picasso's tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, hot & sweet peppers, black & green olives & onions. Bet-cha order this one again!

The Kitchen Sink Bread (whole)

$11.15

Our own recipe of Picasso's tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, hot & sweet peppers, black & green olives & onions. Bet-cha order this one again!

Mozzarella Garlic Bread (whole)

$6.52

A Picasso favorite! Our own freshly baked rolls with our famous homemade garlic butter and mozzarella cheese. Use a cup of Picasso's red sauce for dipping.

Artichoke & Spinach Bread (whole)

$9.68

Just think about it...on a bed of seasoned spinach we add artichoke hearts and smothered it all with mozzarella cheese & garlic butter. Then it's baked and topped with Romano cheese.

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$7.19

Breadsticks w/Cheese

$10.00

Cinnamon Sticks

$8.82

Desserts

Cinnamon Sticks

$8.82

Fried Dough

$8.39

Loaded Fried Dough

$9.42

Powdered and cinnamon sugar. Icing.

M&M Cookie

$1.91

Fingers

3 Fingers

$11.31

5 Fingers

$16.28

10 Fingers

$30.80

15 Fingers

$46.10

20 Fingers

$60.09

Wings

5 Wings

$9.25

10 Wings

$16.63

15 Wings

$23.17

25 Wings

$37.08

50 Wings

$65.50

75 Wings

$98.33

Salads

Antipasto Salad (small)

$12.48

Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, capicola, ham, garbanzo beans, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, hot peppers, onions, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis.

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (small)

$12.48

Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.

Caesar Salad (small)

$7.65

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, romano cheese, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons. Add chicken or steak for a little extra.

Chef Salad (small)

$6.52

Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, onions, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons.

Chopped Salad (small)

$13.49

Mixed greens, provolone cheese, black olives, grilled chicken, tomatoes, vidalia onions. All chopped and served with crushed croutons, caesar and blue cheese dressings.

Etaleiano Salad (small)

$12.48

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers, provolone, pepperoncinis, balsamic vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad (small)

$11.36

Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.

Antipasto (large)

$16.94

Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, capicola, ham, garbanzo beans, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, hot peppers, onions, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis.

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (large)

$16.94

Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.

Caesar Salad (large)

$11.15

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, romano cheese, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons. Add chicken or steak for a little extra.

Chef Salad (large)

$11.02

Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, onions, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons.

Chopped Salad (large)

$18.12

Mixed greens, provolone cheese, black olives, grilled chicken, tomatoes, vidalia onions. All chopped and served with crushed croutons, caesar and blue cheese dressings.

Etaleiano Salad (large)

$16.94

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers, provolone, pepperoncinis, balsamic vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad (large)

$14.47

Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.

Antipasto Salad (party)

$54.53

Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, capicola, ham, garbanzo beans, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, hot peppers, onions, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis.

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (party)

$54.53

Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.

Caesar Salad (party)

$38.83

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, romano cheese, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons. Add chicken or steak for a little extra.

Chef Salad (party)

$39.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, onions, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons.

Chopped Salad (party)

$56.90

Mixed greens, provolone cheese, black olives, grilled chicken, tomatoes, vidalia onions. All chopped and served with crushed croutons, caesar and blue cheese dressings.

Etaleiano Salad (party)

$54.53

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers, provolone, pepperoncinis, balsamic vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad (party)

$47.88

Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.

Subs

Assorted Sub (whole)

$12.82

(HAM, SALAMI, CAPICOLA)

BBQ Chicken Ranch (whole)

$13.89

BLT (whole)

$14.13

Mmm bacon—10 slices of it. You know the rest.

Cappicola Sub (whole)

$11.02

Cheese (whole)

$11.02

Chicken Finger (whole)

$14.80

Lettuce. Tomato. Your choice of cheese.

Chicken Wing (whole)

$14.57

Ham (whole)

$11.02

N' the Grass (whole)

$14.23

Spinach. Fried hot peppers and onions. Melted mozzarella.

Parm Sub (whole)

$14.23

Spaghetti sauce. Baked mozzarella. Your choice of meatball or chicken finger.

Philly Sub (whole)

$14.23

Fried onions and sweet peppers. Mozzarella. Your choice of chicken, steak, or sausage.

Pizza-CP (whole)

$11.02

(SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI)

Royal (whole)

$14.13

Sausage. Capicola. Yes.

Salami Sub (whole)

$11.02

Sausage (whole)

$12.93

Steak (whole)

$12.93

Lettuce. Tomato. American cheese.

Stinger (whole)

$17.56

Chicken fingers. Steak. Provolone. Lettuce. Tomato. Fried onion.

Tuna (whole)

$13.68

Turkey (whole)

$11.02

Turkey Club (whole)

$14.23

Assorted (half)

$9.46

(HAM, SALAMI, CAPICOLA)

BBQ Chicken Ranch (half)

$10.02

BLT (half)

$10.02

Mmm bacon—10 slices of it. You know the rest.

Cappicola Sub (half)

$7.76

Cheese Sub (half)

$7.76

Chicken Finger (half)

$11.15

Lettuce. Tomato. Your choice of cheese.

Chicken Wing (half)

$11.15

Ham (half)

$7.76

N' the Grass (half)

$10.19

Spinach. Fried hot peppers and onions. Melted mozzarella.

Parm Sub (half)

$10.19

Spaghetti sauce. Baked mozzarella. Your choice of meatball or chicken finger.

Philly Sub (half)

$10.19

Fried onions and sweet peppers. Mozzarella. Your choice of chicken, steak, or sausage.

Pizza-CP (half)

$7.76

(SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI)

Royal (half)

$10.19

Sausage. Capicola. Yes.

Salami (half)

$7.76

Sausage (half)

$9.55

Steak (half)

$9.55

Lettuce. Tomato. American cheese.

Stinger (half)

$13.68

Chicken fingers. Steak. Provolone. Lettuce. Tomato. Fried onion.

Turkey (half)

$7.76

Turkey Club (half)

$10.82

Sub Platter

$63.57

Beverages

20oz Drink

$2.18

2 Liter

$3.28

Sides

Blue Cheese

Side of Dust

$0.86

Sub Dip

$0.82

Lunch Specials

1 Slice & 20oz

$6.95

2 Slices & 20oz

$9.75

3 Slices & 20oz

$15.27

The Three (#3)

$11.22

It's All About Balance (#6)

$9.85

The Right Mix (#14)

$11.98

Wing Ding (#16)

$14.35
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday