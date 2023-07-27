Menu

1 Slice & 20oz

$6.83

2 Slice & 20oz

$9.54

3 Slices & 20oz

$15.19

M&M Cookie

$1.85

Chips

$1.08

Slice Cheese

$4.00

Slice Cheese & Pepperoni

$4.78

Side Blue Cheese

$1.42

Side Sauce

$0.94

Side Dressing

$0.94

Pizza

Slice Cheese

$4.00

Medium Cheese (8 slices)

$15.15

Large Cheese (18 slices)

$24.40

Party Cheese (32 slices)

$36.39

Gluten Free Cheese (6 slices)

$18.04

Large 1/2 Red 1/2 White

$29.20

Large pizza. 1/2 cheese & pepperoni + 1/2 classic white. 1/2 red, 1/2 white, sou you're not blue.

1 Slice & 20oz

$6.83

2 Slices & 20oz

$9.54

3 Slices & 20oz

$15.19

Medium Cheese (combo)

$17.94

Large Cheese (combo)

$27.95

Party Cheese (combo)

$42.53

Bold Pies

BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (medium)

$22.73

Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.

Steak in The Grass (medium)

$22.73

Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.

Chicken Finger (medium)

$24.17

Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.

The Kitchen Sink (medium)

$24.17

Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.

Hawaiian (medium)

$22.73

Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon

Chicken Wing (medium)

$22.73

Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.

Da Boss's Favorite (medium)

$22.73

Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.

Stinger (medium)

$24.17

Blue cheese and wing sauce. Chicken fingers. Steak. Fried onions.

Veggie Supreme (medium)

$22.73

Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.

Classic White (medium)

$22.73

Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.

BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (large)

$36.44

Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.

Steak in The Grass (large)

$36.44

Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.

Chicken Finger (large)

$38.77

Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.

The Kitchen Sink (large)

$38.77

Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.

Hawaiian (large)

$36.44

Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon

Chicken Wing (large)

$36.44

Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.

Da Boss's Favorite (large)

$36.44

Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.

Stinger (large)

$38.77

Blue cheese and wing sauce. Chicken fingers. Steak. Fried onions.

Veggie Supreme (large)

$36.44

Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.

White (large)

$36.44

Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.

BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (party)

$51.30

Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.

Steak in The Grass (party)

$51.30

Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.

Chicken Finger (party)

$52.30

Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.

The Kitchen Sink (party)

$53.18

Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.

Hawaiian (party)

$51.30

Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon

Chicken Wing (party)

$51.30

Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.

Da Boss's Favorite (party)

$51.30

Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.

Stinger (party)

$53.18

Blue cheese and wing sauce. Chicken fingers. Steak. Fried onions.

Veggie Supreme (party)

$51.30

Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.

White (party)

$51.30

Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.

BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (1/2 medium)

$11.80

Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.

Steak in The Grass (1/2 medium)

$11.80

Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.

Chicken Finger (1/2 medium)

$13.43

Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.

The Kitchen Sink (1/2 medium)

$13.43

Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.

Hawaiian (1/2 medium)

$11.80

Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon

Chicken Wing (1/2 medium)

$11.80

Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.

Da Boss's Favorite (1/2 medium)

$11.80

Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.

Stinger (1/2 medium)

$13.43

Blue cheese and wing sauce. Chicken fingers. Steak. Fried onions.

Veggie Supreme (1/2 medium)

$11.80

Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.

White (1/2 medium)

$11.80

Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.

BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (gluten free)

$25.12

Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.

Steak in The Grass (gluten free)

$25.12

Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.

The Kitchen Sink (gluten free)

$26.56

Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.

Hawaiian (gluten free)

$25.12

Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon

Chicken Wing (gluten free)

$25.12

Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.

Da Boss's Favorite (gluten free)

$25.12

Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.

Veggie Supreme (gluten free)

$25.12

Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.

White (gluten free)

$25.12

Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.

Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2

$25.12

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$6.99

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$14.43

In a word: Fantastic! Bet ya can't finish one!! All served with a side of dipping sauce.

Pizza Calzone

$16.17

Think about how fantastic our pizza is, now think about how that would be inside of our fantastic calzones.

Buffalo Wing Calzone

$17.71

Chicken, bleu cheese, wing sauce & Mozzarella. In a word: Fantastic! Bet ya can't finish one!! All served with a side of dipping sauce.

Meatball Parmesan Calzone

$16.17

Meatballs + Mozzarella Cheese baked to perfection inside of our famous calzone.

Stinger Calzone

$19.94

Steak and Chicken Fingers, bleu cheese & medium sauce base, add in mozzarella with fried onions.In a word: Fantastic! Bet ya can't finish one!! All served with a side of dipping sauce

Steak Supreme Calzone

$17.71

Garlic butter base, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and steak! Whoa!

Wings

5 Wings

$9.29

10 Wings

$16.67

15 Wings

$23.23

25 Wings

$37.10

50 Wings

$65.55

75 Wings

$98.33

Fingers

3 Fingers

$10.98

5 Fingers

$15.81

10 Fingers

$29.90

15 Fingers

$44.76

20 Fingers

$58.34

Appetizers

Regular Fries

$4.79

BBQ Fries

$6.55

Charred! Sweet & tangy w/ a cup of bleu cheese.

Italian Fries

$6.55

Baked with garlic and Romano cheese, served with bleu cheese.

Cajun Fries

$6.55

Loaded Fries

$8.69

Mozzarella, bacon, and jalapeños. Side of BBQ and ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.57+

Pizza Logs

$6.54+

EXTRA Bleu Cheese

$1.42

Side Dressing

$0.94

Side Sauce

$0.94

Fried Dough

Italian Fried Dough

$8.14

Loaded Fried Dough

$8.58

Powdered and cinnamon sugar. Icing.

Subs

Assorted (whole)

$12.45

(HAM, SALAMI, CAPICOLA)

BBQ Chicken Ranch (whole)

$13.49

BLT (whole)

$13.72

Mmm bacon—10 slices of it. You know the rest.

Cappicola Sub (whole)

$10.70

Cheese (whole)

$10.70

Chicken Finger (whole)

$14.37

Lettuce. Tomato. Your choice of cheese.

Chicken Wing (whole)

$14.15

Ham (whole)

$10.70

N' in the Grass (whole)

$13.82

Spinach. Fried hot peppers and onions. Melted mozzarella.

Parm It! (whole)

$13.82

Spaghetti sauce. Baked mozzarella. Your choice of meatball or chicken finger.

Philly (whole)

$13.82

Fried onions and sweet peppers. Mozzarella. Your choice of chicken, steak, or sausage.

Pizza (whole)

$10.70

(SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI)

Royal (whole)

$13.72

Sausage. Capicola. Yes.

Salami Sub (whole)

$10.70

Sausage (whole)

$10.70

Steak & Sausage (whole)

$15.85

Steak (whole)

$12.55

Lettuce. Tomato. American cheese.

Steak Bacon Bleu (whole)

$15.85

Stinger (whole)

$17.05

Chicken fingers. Steak. Provolone. Lettuce. Tomato. Fried onion.

Tuna (whole)

$13.28

Turkey (whole)

$10.70

Turkey Club (whole)

$13.82

Turkey Ranch Melt (whole)

$13.28

Assorted (half)

$9.18

(HAM, SALAMI, CAPICOLA)

BBQ Chicken Ranch (half)

$9.73

BLT (half)

$9.73

Mmm bacon—10 slices of it. You know the rest.

Cappicola Subs (half)

$7.53

Cheese Sub (half)

$7.53

Chicken Finger (half)

$10.83

Lettuce. Tomato. Your choice of cheese.

Chicken Wing

$10.83

Ham (half)

$7.53

N' in the Grass (half)

$9.89

Spinach. Fried hot peppers and onions. Melted mozzarella.

Parm It! (half)

$9.89

Spaghetti sauce. Baked mozzarella. Your choice of meatball or chicken finger.

Philly (half)

$9.89

Fried onions and sweet peppers. Mozzarella. Your choice of chicken, steak, or sausage.

Pizza (half)

$7.53

(SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI)

Royal (half)

$9.89

Sausage. Capicola. Yes.

Salami (half)

$7.53

Sausage (half)

$7.53

Steak & Sausage (half)

$14.37

Steak (half)

$9.27

Lettuce. Tomato. American cheese.

Steak Bacon Bleu (half)

$12.83

Stinger (half)

$13.28

Chicken fingers. Steak. Provolone. Lettuce. Tomato. Fried onion.

Turkey (half)

$7.53

Turkey Club (half)

$10.50

Turkey Ranch Melt (half)

$10.32

Sub Platter

$60.81

Sub Platter Combo#3

$69.61

Salads

Antipasto (small)

$12.12

Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, capicola, ham, garbanzo beans, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, hot peppers, onions, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis.

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (small)

$12.12

Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.

Caesar (small)

$7.43

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, romano cheese, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons. Add chicken or steak for a little extra.

Chef (small)

$6.33

Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, onions, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons.

Chopped (small)

$13.10

Mixed greens, provolone cheese, black olives, grilled chicken, tomatoes, vidalia onions. All chopped and served with crushed croutons, caesar and blue cheese dressings.

Etaleiano (small)

$12.12

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers, provolone, pepperoncinis, balsamic vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad (small)

$11.03

Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.

Julianne (small)

$11.03

Antipasto (large)

$16.45

Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, capicola, ham, garbanzo beans, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, hot peppers, onions, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis.

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (large)

$16.45

Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.

Caesar (large)

$10.83

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, romano cheese, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons. Add chicken or steak for a little extra.

Chef (large)

$10.70

Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, onions, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons.

Chopped (large)

$17.59

Mixed greens, provolone cheese, black olives, grilled chicken, tomatoes, vidalia onions. All chopped and served with crushed croutons, caesar and blue cheese dressings.

Etaleiano (large)

$16.45

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers, provolone, pepperoncinis, balsamic vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad (large)

$14.05

Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.

Julianne (large)

$14.05

Antipasto (party)

$52.94

Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, capicola, ham, garbanzo beans, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, hot peppers, onions, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis.

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (party)

$52.94

Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.

Caesar (party)

$37.70

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, romano cheese, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons. Add chicken or steak for a little extra.

Chef (party)

$37.86

Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, onions, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons.

Chopped (party)

$55.24

Mixed greens, provolone cheese, black olives, grilled chicken, tomatoes, vidalia onions. All chopped and served with crushed croutons, caesar and blue cheese dressings.

Etaleiano (party)

$52.94

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers, provolone, pepperoncinis, balsamic vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad (party)

$46.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.

Julianne (party)

$46.49

Breads

Mozzarella Garlic Bread (half)

$3.83

A Picasso favorite! Our own freshly baked rolls with our famous homemade garlic butter and mozzarella cheese. Use a cup of Picasso's red sauce for dipping.

Italian Ucci Bread (half)

$6.17

Italian Ucci Bread (whole)

$9.40

Mozzarella Garlic Bread (whole)

$6.33

A Picasso favorite! Our own freshly baked rolls with our famous homemade garlic butter and mozzarella cheese. Use a cup of Picasso's red sauce for dipping.

Artichoke & Spinach Bread (whole)

$9.40

Just think about it...on a bed of seasoned spinach we add artichoke hearts and smothered it all with mozzarella cheese & garlic butter. Then it's baked and topped with Romano cheese.

The Kitchen Sink Bread (whole)

$10.83

Our own recipe of Picasso's tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, hot & sweet peppers, black & green olives & onions. Bet-cha order this one again!

The Kitchen Sink Bread (half)

$6.88

Our own recipe of Picasso's tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, hot & sweet peppers, black & green olives & onions. Bet-cha order this one again!

Artichoke & Spinach Bread (half)

$6.36

Beverages

20oz Pop

$2.18

2 Liter

$3.28

Lunch Pop

$1.65

Bottled Beer

$4.37

2 Slice Combo Beer Upgrade

$2.18

Misc

Plates

Napkins

Cups

FORKS

KNIFES

Dips

EXTRA Bleu Cheese

$1.42

Side Dressing

$0.94

Side Sauce

$0.94

Lunch Specials

The Three (#3)

$11.55

It's All About Balance (#6)

$9.68

1 Slice & 20oz

$7.03

2 Slices & 20oz

$9.83

3 Slices & 20oz

$15.36

White Knight (#10)

$11.99

The Right Mix (#14)

$11.89

Wing Ding (#16)

$14.23

National Fuel

Special Menu

Turkey Sub/Wrap

$9.75

Ham Sub/Wrap

$9.74

Assorted Sub/Wrap

$9.75

Tuna Sub/Wrap

$9.75

Chicken Finger Sub/Wrap

$9.75

Steak Sub/Wrap

$9.75

Meatball Sub

$9.75

CP Calzone

$9.75

#3 with Fries

$9.75

1 Slice CP 1 Small Chef

$9.75

Chef Salad

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75

Caesar Salad

$9.75

2 Slices Cheese

$9.75

2 Slices CP

$9.75

2 Slices CWING

$9.75

2 Slices White

$9.75

Spag & Meatball w/half Garlic Bread

$10.50

Spag Parm & Meatball w/half Garlic Bread

$10.50

Combo Platter

$9.75

DELIVERY FEE

$6.75

Combos

Medium & 10 WIngs

$32.64

Freebies

Large Cheese + 2 Toppings + 10 Boneless

$31.51

Large Cheese + 1 Topping (salad, breadstick, fry or 2Liter)

$27.95