- Picasso's Pizza + BLASDELL
Picasso's Pizza + BLASDELL
6812 Transit Road
Williamsville, NY 14221
Menu (Main)
Dips/Sauces
Pizza
- Slice Cheese
Slice. Homemade Pizza Dough, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Magic Dust.$4.20
- Medium Cheese +
Medium (8) Slices. Homemade Pizza Dough, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Magic Dust.$15.91
- Large Cheese +
Large (18) Slices. Homemade Pizza Dough, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Magic Dust.$25.63
- Party Cheese +
Party (32) Slices. Homemade Pizza Dough, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Magic Dust.$38.23
- Gluten Free Cheese
Gluten Free (8) Slices. Gluten Free Dough, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Magic Dust.$18.95
- 1 Slice & 20oz
1 Slice (Cheese or Pepperoni) and 20oz Drink.$7.09
- 2 Slices & 20oz
2 Slices (Cheese or Pepperoni) and 20oz Drink.$10.19
- 3 Slices & 20oz
3 Slices (Cheese or Pepperoni) and 20oz Drink.$15.58
Bold Pies
- BBQ Chicken Ranch (1/2 medium)
Ranch base, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese.$12.39
- Chicken Finger (1/2 medium)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Fingers tossed in Sauce choice.$14.53
- Chicken Wing (1/2 medium)
Blue Cheese base, Grilled Chicken, choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$12.39
- Da Boss's Favorite (1/2 medium)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Banana peppers, and Sausage.$13.21
- Hawaiian (1/2 medium)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple.$14.53
- The Kitchen Sink (1/2 medium)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black & Green Olives.$14.53
- Steak in The Grass (1/2 medium)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Hot Peppers, Spinach, Steak, and Mozzarella Cheese.$12.39
- Stinger (1/2 medium)
Blue Cheese base, Onions, Steak, Chicken Fingers tossed in choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$14.78
- Veggie Supreme (1/2 medium)
Garlic Butter base, Mushroom, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$12.39
- White (1/2 medium)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$12.39
- BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (medium)
Ranch base, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese.$23.88
- Chicken Finger (medium)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Fingers tossed in Sauce choice.$26.11
- Chicken Wing (medium)
Blue Cheese base, Grilled Chicken, choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$23.88
- Da Boss's Favorite (medium)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Banana peppers, and Sausage.$26.11
- Hawaiian (medium)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple.$26.11
- The Kitchen Sink (medium)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black & Green Olives.$26.11
- Steak in The Grass (medium)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Hot Peppers, Spinach, Steak, and Mozzarella Cheese.$23.88
- Stinger (medium)
Blue Cheese base, Onions, Steak, Chicken Fingers tossed in choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$26.51
- Veggie Supreme (medium)
Garlic Butter base, Mushroom, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$23.88
- Classic White (medium)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$23.88
- BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (large)
Ranch base, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese.$38.28
- Chicken Finger (large)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Fingers tossed in Sauce choice.$41.97
- Chicken Wing (large)
Blue Cheese base, Grilled Chicken, choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$38.28
- Da Boss's Favorite (large)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Banana peppers, and Sausage.$42.59
- Hawaiian (large)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple.$41.97
- The Kitchen Sink (large)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black & Green Olives.$41.97
- Steak in The Grass (large)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Hot Peppers, Spinach, Steak, and Mozzarella Cheese.$38.28
- Stinger (large)
Blue Cheese base, Onions, Steak, Chicken Fingers tossed in choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$44.36
- Veggie Supreme (large)
Garlic Butter base, Mushroom, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$38.28
- White (large)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$38.28
- BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (party)
Ranch base, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese.$53.90
- Chicken Finger (party)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Fingers tossed in Sauce choice.$57.58
- Chicken Wing (party)
Blue Cheese base, Grilled Chicken, choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$53.90
- Da Boss's Favorite (party)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Banana peppers, and Sausage.$57.58
- Hawaiian (party)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple.$57.58
- The Kitchen Sink (party)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black & Green Olives.$57.58
- Steak in The Grass (party)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Hot Peppers, Spinach, Steak, and Mozzarella Cheese.$53.90
- Stinger (party)
Blue Cheese base, Onions, Steak, Chicken Fingers tossed in choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$61.19
- Veggie Supreme (party)
Garlic Butter base, Mushroom, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$53.90
- Classic White (party)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$53.90
- BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (gluten free)
Ranch base, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese.$26.39
- Chicken Wing (gluten free)
Blue Cheese base, Grilled Chicken, choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$26.39
- Da Boss's Favorite (gluten free)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Banana peppers, and Sausage.$26.39
- Hawaiian (gluten free)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple.$27.91
- The Kitchen Sink (gluten free)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black & Green Olives.$27.91
- Steak in The Grass (gluten free)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Hot Peppers, Spinach, Steak, and Mozzarella Cheese.$26.39
- Veggie Supreme (gluten free)
Garlic Butter base, Mushroom, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$26.39
- White (gluten free)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$26.39
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone
Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with side of Pizza Sauce.$15.16
- Buffalo Wing Calzone
Bleu Cheese Base, Grilled Chicken, choice of Wing Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with side of Bleu Cheese.$18.60
- Meatball Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Meatballs, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with side of Pizza Sauce.$16.99
- Pizza Calzone (Pepperoni)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Pepperoni. Served with side of Pizza Sauce.$16.99
- Steak Supreme Calzone
Garlic Butter Base, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Steak, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with side of Pizza Sauce.$18.60
- Stinger Calzone
Bleu Cheese Base, Onions, Steak, Chicken Fingers, choice of Wing Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with side of Bleu Cheese.$21.57
Appetizers
- Regular Fries +
Pound of Fries. Served with Ketchup.$5.25
- BBQ Fries +
Pound of Fries in BBQ Sauce, and Charred. Served with a side of Blue Cheese.$7.13
- Italian Fries +
Fries in Garlic, baked with Romano Cheese, served with a side of Blue Cheese.$7.13
- Cajun Fries +
Fries in Medium Sauce, baked with our famous Magic Dust. Served with a side of Blue Cheese.$7.13
- Loaded Fries +
Fries loaded with Bacon & Jalapeños, baked with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of BBQ & Ranch.$9.13
- Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Mozzarella. Served with side of Pizza Sauce.$5.60
- Pizza Logs
Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni rolled up in an egg roll shell and Deep Fried. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$7.32
Breads
- Mozzarella Garlic Bread (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Garlic Butter, and baked with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$4.02
- Artichoke & Spinach Bread (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Garlic Butter, Sautéed Artichokes & Spinach, and Baked with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$6.68
- The Kitchen Sink Bread (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Hot & Sweet Peppers, and Black & Green Olives. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$7.22
- The Kitchen Sink Bread (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Hot & Sweet Peppers, and Black & Green Olives. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$11.37
- Mozzarella Garlic Bread (whole) +
Homemade Sub Roll, Garlic Butter, and baked with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$6.65
- Artichoke & Spinach Bread (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Garlic Butter, Sautéed Artichokes & Spinach, and Baked with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$9.87
Breadsticks
- Breadsticks +
Breadsticks (16), topped with our Magic Dust. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$7.33
- Breadsticks w/Cheese +
Breadsticks (16), Mozzarella Cheese, topped with our Magic Dust. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$10.20
- Cinnamon Sticks +
Cinnamon Sticks (16), made with Butter, Sugar, and Cinnamon. Served with a side of Icing.$9.00
Desserts
- Cinnamon Sticks +
Cinnamon Sticks (16), made with Butter, Sugar, and Cinnamon. Served with a side of Icing.$9.00
- Fried Dough
Fried Pizza Dough topped with Butter, and Powdered Sugar.$8.67
- Loaded Fried Dough
Fried Pizza Dough topped with Butter, Powdered & Cinnamon Sugar. Served with a side of Icing.$9.44
Fingers
- 3 Fingers & Fries
3 Chicken Fingers & Fries- choice of sauce, served with Ketchup and 1 Blue Cheese.$11.54
- 5 Fingers & Fries +
5 Chicken Fingers & Fries- choice of sauce, served with Ketchup and 1 Blue Cheese.$17.84
- 10 Fingers & Fries +
10 Chicken Fingers & Fries- choice of sauce, served with Ketchup and 2 Blue Cheese.$33.65
- 15 Fingers & Fries
15 Chicken Fingers & Fries- choice of sauce, served with Ketchup and 3 Blue Cheese.$47.02
- 20 Fingers & Fries
20 Chicken Fingers & Fries- choice of sauce, served with Ketchup and 4 Blue Cheese.$61.29
Wings
- 5 Wings
5 Wings- Regular or Boneless, choice of sauce, and served with 1 Blue Cheese$9.44
- 10 Wings +
10 Wings- Regular or Boneless, choice of sauce, and served with 1 Blue Cheese$17.33
- 15 Wings +
15 Wings- Regular or Boneless, choice of sauce, and served with 2 Blue Cheese$24.47
- 25 Wings +
25 Wings- Regular or Boneless, choice of sauce, and served with 3 Blue Cheese$38.75
- 50 Wings +
50 Wings- Regular or Boneless, choice of sauce, and served with 4 Blue Cheese$68.33
- 75 Wings
75 Wings- Regular or Boneless, choice of sauce, and served with 7 Blue Cheese$107.08
Salads
- Antipasto Salad (small)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Hot Peppers, Black & Green Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Capicola, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$13.11
- Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (small)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Black Olives, Chicken Fingers, Croutons, and Bleu Cheese Dressing.$12.73
- Caesar Salad (small)
Romaine Lettuce, Pepperoncinis, Romano Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken or Steak for a little extra.$7.80
- Chef Salad (small)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Pepperoncinis, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$6.65
- Chopped Salad (small)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Onions, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, and Caesar & Bleu Cheese Dressing.$13.76
- Etaleiano Salad (small)
Romaine Lettuce, Pepperoncinis, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Croutons, and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.$12.73
- Grilled Chicken Salad (small)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Green Olives, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$11.59
- Antipasto (large)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Hot Peppers, Black & Green Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Capicola, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$17.80
- Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (large)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Black Olives, Chicken Fingers, Croutons, and Bleu Cheese Dressing.$17.28
- Caesar Salad (large)
Romaine Lettuce, Pepperoncinis, Romano Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken or Steak for a little extra.$11.37
- Chef Salad (large) +
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Pepperoncinis, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$11.24
- Chopped Salad (large)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Onions, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, and Caesar & Bleu Cheese Dressing.$18.48
- Etaleiano Salad (large)
Romaine Lettuce, Pepperoncinis, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Croutons, and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.$17.28
- Grilled Chicken Salad (large)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Green Olives, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$14.76
- Antipasto Salad (party)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Hot Peppers, Black & Green Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Capicola, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$58.04
- Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (party)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Black Olives, Chicken Fingers, Croutons, and Bleu Cheese Dressing.$55.62
- Caesar Salad (party)
Romaine Lettuce, Pepperoncinis, Romano Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken or Steak for a little extra.$39.61
- Chef Salad (party)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Pepperoncinis, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$39.78
- Chopped Salad (party)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Onions, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, and Caesar & Bleu Cheese Dressing.$58.04
- Etaleiano Salad (party)
Romaine Lettuce, Pepperoncinis, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Croutons, and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.$55.62
- Grilled Chicken Salad (party)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Green Olives, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$48.84
Subs
- Assorted Sub (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$13.35
- BBQ Chicken Ranch (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, BBQ Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$14.17
- BLT (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$14.78
- Capicola Sub (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Capicola, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$11.24
- Cheese (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Swiss-American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato.$11.24
- Chicken Finger (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$15.56
- Chicken Wing (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Grilled Chicken (Choice of Wing Sauce), Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$14.86
- Ham (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$12.84
- N' the Grass (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Choice of Meat (Steak, Chicken or Sausage), Spinach, Fried Hot Peppers & Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$14.78
- Parm Sub (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Choice of Meat: (Meatball or Chicken Finger), Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$15.56
- Philly Sub (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Choice of Meat: (Steak, Chicken or Sausage), Fried Onions & Sweet Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$14.51
- Pizza-CP (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, and Baked.$11.52
- Royal (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Fried Capicola & Sausage, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$14.78
- Salami Sub (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$11.24
- Sausage (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Sausage, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$13.19
- Steak (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$14.27
- Stinger (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Chicken Fingers, Steak, Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese.$18.35
- Tuna (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$13.95
- Turkey (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$12.84
- Turkey Club (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$14.78
- Assorted (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$9.65
- BBQ Chicken Ranch (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, BBQ Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$10.22
- BLT (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$10.22
- Capicola Sub (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Capicola, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$7.92
- Cheese Sub (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Swiss-American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato.$7.92
- Chicken Finger (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$11.37
- Chicken Wing (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Grilled Chicken (Choice of Wing Sauce), Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$11.37
- Ham (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$8.31
- N' the Grass (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Choice of meat: (Steak, Chicken or Sausage), Spinach, Fried Hot Peppers & Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$10.39
- Parm Sub (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Choice of Meat: (Meatball or Chicken Finger), Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$10.39
- Philly Sub (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Choice of Meat: (Steak, Chicken or Sausage), Fried Onions & Sweet Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$10.39
- Pizza-CP (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, and Baked.$7.92
- Royal (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Fried Capicola & Sausage, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$10.39
- Salami (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$7.92
- Sausage (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Sausage, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$9.74
- Steak (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$9.74
- Stinger (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Chicken Fingers, Steak, Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese.$14.27
- Tuna (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$9.90
- Turkey (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$8.31
- Turkey Club (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$11.04
- Sub Platter
Five whole Subs cut into 20 of Ham, Turkey, and Assorted Sub Quarters. Subs come with Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese. Served with Mayo, Oil, Hot Peppers, and Onions on the side.$65.79
Beverages
Lunch
Lunch Specials
- 1 Slice & 20oz
1 Slice (Cheese or Pepperoni) and 20oz Drink.$7.09
- 2 Slices & 20oz
2 Slices (Cheese or Pepperoni) and 20oz Drink.$10.19
- 3 Slices & 20oz
3 Slices (Cheese or Pepperoni) and 20oz Drink.$15.58
- The Three (#3)
3 Chicken Fingers, Fries, Bleu Cheese, Ketchup, and 20oz Drink.$11.44
- It's All About Balance (#6)
1 Slice (Cheese or Pepperoni), Small Chef Salad, and 20oz Drink.$10.05
- The Right Mix (#14)
1 Slice (Cheese or Pepperoni), 2 Chicken Fingers, and 20oz Drink.$12.22
- Wing Ding (#16)
1 Slice (Cheese or Pepperoni), 5 Wings, and 20oz Drink.$14.64
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
WE ARE BUFFALO PIZZA!
6812 Transit Road, Williamsville, NY 14221