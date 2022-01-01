Piccalilli
857 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A funky corner spot with lush patio, spirit forward cocktails, and bright Cali-Asian dishes with influences from the Low County.
Location
3850 Main St, Culver City, CA 90232
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pop's Bagels - Culver Steps - 9300 Culver Blvd
No Reviews
9300 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurant