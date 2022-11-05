Restaurant header imageView gallery

Piccini Italian Takeout

No reviews yet

4642 Del Amo Blvd

Torrance, CA 90503

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Queen Margherita
The Classic

Join Our E-Club & Receive $5 Off Your Next Order Along With Other Rewards & Updates! Join Through This Link! https://www.eatpiccini.com/e-club/

November Special

Special Pizza: Sausage & Mushroom

Special Pizza: Sausage & Mushroom

$18.95+

Sausage, crimini mushrooms, garlic, parmesan, mozzarella, white sauce.

Plasticware

Plasticware & Napkins

Plates

Piccini Packages (Feeds 4)

Pizza Package

Pizza Package

$42.00

Farm Salad, Two Pizzas With One Topping Of Your Choice, Garlic Cheese Ciabatta. We Respectfully Decline Any Modifications.

Pasta Package

Pasta Package

$46.00

Farm Salad, Fusilli Bolognese, Garlic Cheese Ciabatta. We Respectfully Decline Any Modifications.

Pizza (8 Slices, 12" Or 14")

Medium 12" Large 14"
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Create Your Own Cheese Pizza

Anza Meatball

Anza Meatball

$15.95+

Marinara, handmade meatballs, local ricotta, mozzarella.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$16.95+

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, fresh cilantro, mozzarella.

Bianca

Bianca

$15.95+

Garlic, Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, White Sauce.

Pesto Burrata

Pesto Burrata

$16.95+

Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Burrata, Mozzarella, Pesto Sauce.

Prosciutto & Arugula

Prosciutto & Arugula

$17.95+

Cherry tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma, olive oil tossed arugula, shaved parmesan, mozzarella.

Queen Margherita

Queen Margherita

$15.95+

Marinara, parmesan, basil, fresh mozzarella

Sweet Diavola

Sweet Diavola

$17.95+

Marinara, pepperoni, jalapenos, mozzarella, burrata, Mike's hot honey.

The Classic

The Classic

$17.95+

Marinara, pepperoni, sausage, olives, red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella.

Veggie Mista

Veggie Mista

$16.95+

Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Olives, Marinara, Mozzarella.

Starters / Sides

Caprese Pasta Salad

Caprese Pasta Salad

$2.29

Orzo pasta, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella.

Ciabatta

Ciabatta

$2.95

Fresh baked ciabatta (4 Quartered Pieces)

Garlic Cheese Ciabatta

Garlic Cheese Ciabatta

$7.95

Garlic butter, melted cheese, roasted ciabatta.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$8.95

Grandma Dot's famous meatballs (3 each), marinara sauce.

Roman Artichokes

Roman Artichokes

$7.95

Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Garlic - Herb Sauce, Fresh Arugula.

Side Pasta With Sauce

Side Pasta With Sauce

$5.95

Create Your Own Side Pasta.

Salads

Farm Salad

Farm Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, red cabbage, black olives, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, herb ranch dressing.

Pear & Pecan

Pear & Pecan

$11.95

Mixed greens, pears, taleggio cheese, roasted pecans, pickled red onions, fresh avocado, balsamic vinaigrette.

Antipasto

Antipasto

$11.95

Romaine, salami, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, cherry peppers, pepperoncini, black olives, fresh tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette.

South Bay Caesar

South Bay Caesar

$12.95

Romaine, grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, garlic croutons, fresh avocado, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Pesto

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$10.95

Grilled chicken, melted provolone, fresh spinach, oven roasted tomatoes, pesto, ciabatta.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$12.95

Slow Braised Beef, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Parmesan, Marinara Sauce, Baguette.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$10.95

Grandma Dot’s famous meatballs, provolone, marinara sauce, parmesan, baguette.

Spicy Italian Chicken

Spicy Italian Chicken

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Red Onions, Fresh Tomatoes, Arugula, Calabrese Sauce, Ciabatta.

The Piccini

The Piccini

$10.95

Prosciutto di Parma, mortadella, salami, provolone, cherry pepper spread, tomatoes, pickled red onions, lettuce, French roll.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$10.95

Roasted Turkey, provolone, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mustard, French roll.

Pasta

Fettuccini Brasato

Fettuccini Brasato

$16.95

Fettuccini, Six Hour Braised Beef, Crimini Mushrooms, Pink Sauce.

Fusilli Bolognese

Fusilli Bolognese

$15.95

Fusilli, pancetta, ground beef, ground pork, white wine, pureed tomatoes.

Mediterranean Chicken

Mediterranean Chicken

$15.95

Penne, grilled chicken, spinach, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes, parmesan, garlic – olive oil sauce.

Sausage and Peppers

Sausage and Peppers

$15.95

Rigatoni, Handmade sausage, slow roasted red peppers and onions, spicy pink sauce.

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$9.95

Spaghetti & Slow Cooked Marinara Sauce.

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli

$15.95

Ravioli Filled With Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Parmesan. Served In Our Parmesan Cream Sauce.

Zucchini Cacio e Pepe

Zucchini Cacio e Pepe

$14.95

Spaghetti, fried zucchini, parmesan, parmesan cream, ground pepper.

Pasta & Sauce

$10.95

Create Your Own Pasta.

Kids

Kids Penne With Sauce

Kids Penne With Sauce

$6.95

Create Your Own Kids Pasta. Comes With Choice Of Water Or Orange Juice.

Mac And Cheese

Mac And Cheese

$6.95

Fusilli, Cheese Sauce, More Cheese! Comes With Choice Of Water Or Orange Juice.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Parmesan Breaded Chicken Tenders, Served With Ranch. Comes With Choice Of Water Or Orange Juice.

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.49

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Classic Tiramisu

Classic Tiramisu

$6.95

Mascarpone Cream, Espresso Dipped Lady Fingers.

Nutella Cheesecake

$7.95

Nutella Cheesecake, Graham Cracker Crust.

Extra's

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$0.50

3 OZ Container Of Homemade Marinara

Side Mike's Hot Honey

$1.00

Side Pepperoncini

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

3 OZ Container Of Homemade Ranch

Beverages

Aquafina Water - Bottle

Aquafina Water - Bottle

$1.95
Aranciata San Pellegrino

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$2.50
Bottled Ice Tea

Bottled Ice Tea

$2.50
Canned Coke

Canned Coke

$1.95
Canned Diet Coke

Canned Diet Coke

$1.95
Canned Sprite

Canned Sprite

$1.95
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.50

Boxed Lunches - Catering (Please Call Us To Order)

Signature Pizza (8 Inch) & Salad Box Lunch

Signature Pizza (8 Inch) & Salad Box Lunch

-Please Call Us To Order- Choice Of An 8" Signature Pizza. Incudes A Farm Salad & A Chocolate Chip Cookie. Minimum Order Of 5.

Sandwich Boxed Lunch

Sandwich Boxed Lunch

-Please Call Us To Order- Choose from any of our sandwiches, served with orzo pasta salad and a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie (Minimum order 5).

Sandwiches - Catering (24 HOUR NOTICE NEEDED)

Custom Sandwich Platter

$58.00

Fifteen Pieces (Five Sandwiches, Each Cut In Thirds) Of Your Choice Of Sandwich Arranged On A Tray.

Salads - Catering (24 HOUR NOTICE NEEDED)

Antipasto Salad - Serves 8-10

$50.00

Romaine, salami, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, cherry peppers, pepperoncini, black olives, fresh tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette.

South Bay Caesar Salad - Serves 8-10

$54.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, garlic croutons, fresh avocado, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Farm Salad - Serves 8-10

$39.00

Mixed greens, red cabbage, black olives, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, herb ranch dressing.

Pear & Pecan Salad - Serves 8-10

$50.00

Mixed greens, pears, taleggio cheese, roasted pecans, pickled red onions, fresh avocado, balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar - Serves 8-10

$39.00

Romaine with garlic croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Pasta - Catering (24 HOUR NOTICE NEEDED)

Mediterranean Chicken Pasta - Serves 8-10

$58.00

Penne, grilled chicken, spinach, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes, parmesan, garlic-olive oil sauce.

Sausage & Peppers Pasta - Serves 8-10

$58.00

Rigatoni, handmade sausage, slow roasted red peppers and onions with a spicy pink sauce.

Fusilli Bolognese - Serves 8-10

$58.00

Fusilli, slow braised traditional meat sauce.

Zucchini Cacio e Pepe Pasta - Serves 8-10

$52.00

Spaghetti, fried zucchini, parmesan, parmesan cream, ground pepper.

Pasta & Sauce - Serves 8-10

$42.00

Homemade Desserts - Catering (24 HOUR NOTICE NEEDED)

Chocolate Chip Cookies (Small Platter) - 15 Pieces

$20.00

A small platter of fresh baked cookies.

Chocolate Chip Cookies (Large Platter) - 30 Pieces

$38.00

A large platter of fresh baked cookies.

Sides & Starters - Catering (24 HOUR NOTICE NEEDED)

Garlic Cheese Ciabatta - Serves 8-10

$14.95

Roasted ciabatta, garlic butter, melted cheese (16 pieces).

Caprese Pasta Salad - Serves 8-10

$34.00

Orzo pasta, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella.

Ciabatta - Serves 8-10

$6.95

Fresh baked ciabatta.

Meatballs - Serves 8-10

$35.00

Homemade meatballs in our marinara sauce.

Mac & Cheese - Serves 8-10

$48.00

Fusilli, cheese sauce & even more cheese.

Chicken Tenders - Serves 8-10

$48.00

Fried chicken tenders, served with ranch.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
In Italian, PICCINI means “little ones”. We named our takeout spot after our two little boys, Luca and Nico. We know what a fast-paced life you have and sometimes, putting together a meal is the last thing you want to do.

4642 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503

