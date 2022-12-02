  • Home
A map showing the location of Piccola Pizzeria 2 2600 nw 87th aveView gallery

Piccola Pizzeria 2 2600 nw 87th ave

No reviews yet

2600 nw 87th ave

doral, FL 33178

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Soda

Soda

$3.00

Coca, Zero, Sprite, Diet Coke

Water

Water

$2.00

Plastic botle

San Pellegrino Flavor

San Pellegrino Flavor

$4.00

Aranciata, Limonata, Blood Orange

Aqcua Panna (750ml)

Aqcua Panna (750ml)

$5.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling water (750ml)

San Pellegrino Sparkling water (750ml)

$5.00
Lipton Tea

Lipton Tea

$3.00
Applea Juice

Applea Juice

$3.00
Expresso

Expresso

$2.50
Capuccino

Capuccino

$3.50

Antipasti

Focaccia

Focaccia

$6.50

Italian bread with rosmary & sea salt

Montanarine

Montanarine

$12.00

Sliced bread with tomato, prosciutto & Stracciatella

Crostino di Tonno

$16.00
Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Home-made meatballs with neapolitan sauce

Carpaccio di Manzo

Carpaccio di Manzo

$18.00

Home-made egpplant lasagna

French Fries

$5.00

Le Paste

Lasagna Fatta in casa

Lasagna Fatta in casa

$15.00

Homemade meat lasagna

Tortellini panna e parmiggiano

Tortellini panna e parmiggiano

$16.50

White cream, parmigiano

Pappardelle al ragu di carne "Bolognese"

Pappardelle al ragu di carne "Bolognese"

$16.00

Homemade meat sauce

Strozzapreti al ragu Salsiccia

$16.00

Orecchiette pasta with Italian Sausage, mushrooms, white wine and pecorino

Caccio e Peppe al Tartufo

Caccio e Peppe al Tartufo

$22.00
Fussiloni Burrata e Pomodoro

Fussiloni Burrata e Pomodoro

$20.00

Bucatini alla Amatriciana

$16.50

Insalate

Mista Salad

$10.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce grana padano, croutons and dressing

Citadella Salad

$14.00

Bocconcini Salad

$14.00

Arugula, Shaved grana padano, fresh bocconcini cheese, grape tomatoes with balsamic glaze

Dolcetto

Panna Cotta alle Fragole

Panna Cotta alle Fragole

$8.00
Ricotta Cheesecake with Berries

Ricotta Cheesecake with Berries

$9.00
Tiramisu Classico

Tiramisu Classico

$7.50
Pizza alla Nutella e Pistacchio

Pizza alla Nutella e Pistacchio

$10.00
Gnocchi di nutella

Gnocchi di nutella

$9.50

Ferrero rocher calzone

$12.00

Pizza Classica

Queen Margherita

Queen Margherita

$12.00

Hand Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil and Evoo

Cheese pizza

Cheese pizza

$12.00

Hand Crushed tomato, Shredded mozzarella and Evoo

American Lover Pizza

American Lover Pizza

$18.00

Hand Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, pancetta, italian sausage, ham and meatballs

Cotto e Funghi pizza

Cotto e Funghi pizza

$15.00

Hand Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, italian ham, mushrooms and basil with Evoo

Cotto Pizza

Cotto Pizza

$15.00
Fungi Pizza

Fungi Pizza

$14.00
Napoli Pizza

Napoli Pizza

$13.00

Hand Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella,anchovies, garlic and oregano with Evoo

Marinara Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$10.00

Hand Crushed tomato, Garlic and oregano with Evoo

Etna Pizza

$16.00
Ortolana Pizza

Ortolana Pizza

$15.00

Hand Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, red bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, artichokes, black olives , garlic and oregano with Evoo

Parma Pizza

Parma Pizza

$18.00

Hand Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella prosciutto, basil and Evoo

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Hand Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella with american pepperoni

Delizia al Tartufo Pizza

$22.00
Piccola Pizza

Piccola Pizza

$20.00

Hand Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, Arugula, prosciutto, Stracciatella, basil and Evoo

Sorrento Pizza

$14.00
Parma Pizza

Parma Pizza

$18.00

Regina Pizza

$20.00
4 Stagioni Pizza

4 Stagioni Pizza

$17.00

Hand Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, italian ham, mushrooms, artichokes, black olives and basil with Evoo

Parma Doc pizza

Parma Doc pizza

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, arugula prosciutto di parma tomato grape and Evoo

Mortadella e Burrata Pizza

Mortadella e Burrata Pizza

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, mortadella, creamy burrata and pistachio pesto

4 Formaggi Pizza

$18.00

Tricolore Pizza

$15.00

Pizza alla pala

17'' Pala Queen Margherita

17'' Pala Queen Margherita

$20.00

Hand crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil and Evoo

17'' Pala The Cheese

17'' Pala The Cheese

$20.00

Hand crushed tomato, shredded mozzarella and Evoo

17'' Pala Cotto e Fungi

17'' Pala Cotto e Fungi

$27.00

Hand crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, italian ham, mushrooms and basil with Evoo

17" Pala Cotto

17" Pala Cotto

$26.00

17" Pala ETNA

$28.00
17'' Pala 4 Stagioni

17'' Pala 4 Stagioni

$34.00

Hand crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, italian ham, mushrooms, artichokes, black olives and basil with Evoo

17" Pala Fungi

17" Pala Fungi

$26.00
17'' Pala Delizia Bianca

17'' Pala Delizia Bianca

$34.00

Fresh mozzarella,trufle ricotta Italian ham, mushrooms and trufle oil

17'' Pala Diavolina

17'' Pala Diavolina

$28.00

Hand crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, spicy italian salami, basil with Evoo

17'' Pala American Lover

$32.00

Hand crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, pancetta, sausage, italian ham and meatballs

17'' Pala Marinara

17'' Pala Marinara

$18.00

Hand crushed tomato, Fresh garlic and oregano with Evoo

17'' Pala Mimosa

17'' Pala Mimosa

$27.00

Fresh mozzarella, Italian ham and corn

17'' Pala Mortadella e Burrata

17'' Pala Mortadella e Burrata

$30.00

Fresh mozzarella, mortadella, creamy burrata and pistachio pesto

17'' Pala Napoli

17'' Pala Napoli

$26.00

Hand crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella,anchovies, garlic and oregano with Evoo

17" Pala Parma

17" Pala Parma

$32.00
17'' Pala Parma Doc

17'' Pala Parma Doc

$34.00

Fresh mozzarella, arugula,prosciutto di parma,Shaved parmigiano with tomato grape and Evoo

17'' Pala Parmigiana

17'' Pala Parmigiana

$34.00

Hand crushed tomato,fresh smoke mozzarella, eggplant parmigiana pecorino and basil

17'' Pala Pepperoni

17'' Pala Pepperoni

$26.00

Hand crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella with american pepperoni

17'' Pala Pesto e Mortadella al tartufo

$32.00

Pesto sauce Fresh Mozzarella, mortadella and trufle oil

17'' Pala Piccola

17'' Pala Piccola

$34.00

Hand crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, creamy burrata , basil and Evoo

17'' Pala Porchetta

17'' Pala Porchetta

$33.00

Fresh mozzarella, Italian pork, smoke mozzarella

17'' Pala Primavera

$34.00

Fresh mozzarella, Shredded prosciutto,tomato grape with creamy burrata and pesto

17'' Pala Ortolana

17'' Pala Ortolana

$27.00

Hand crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, red bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, artichokes, black olives , garlic and oregano with Evoo

17" Pala Siciliana

$25.00
17'' Pala Tartufata

17'' Pala Tartufata

$34.00

Trufle cream Fresh Mozzarella, speck parmesan shaved and trufle oil

17" Pala 4 Formaggi

$30.00
17" Pala Dolce e Piccante

17" Pala Dolce e Piccante

$32.00

17" Pala Delizia al Tartufo

$36.00

17" Pala Regina

$34.00

17" Pala Sorrento

$25.00

17" Pala Tricolore

$27.00

Le diverse

Calzone Napoletano

Calzone Napoletano

$16.00

Hand Crush tomato, Italian salami, ricotta, ham, basil and mozzarella

Il Vesuvio

Il Vesuvio

$15.00
La Pizza Fritta

La Pizza Fritta

$15.00

Pizzico

$18.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$15.00
La Montanara

La Montanara

$14.00

Market

Pandoro Bauli

$22.00

Budino chocolate

$30.00

Profiterol Bauli

$30.00

Pandoto Limonce

$28.00

Panettone Tre Marie

$30.00

Pandoro Tre Marie

$30.00

Bauli Panettone al Pistacchio

$32.00

Bauli Panettone Chocolat Chip

$22.00

Bauli Pandoro Baileys

$28.00

Ciabatta

Chicken Pesto Ciabatta

$14.00

Mortadella e Burrata Ciabatta

$15.00

Prosciutto e Mozzarella Ciabatta

$16.00

Tartufo e Bresaola Ciabatta

$17.00

Salumeria

Cheese Salumeria

Meats Salumeria

Kids

Pasta al burro

$8.00

Pasta Napoli

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Mix Salad

$5.00

Fine herbs potatoes

$5.00

Spaguetti al pomodoto

$6.00

Roasted Trufle Potatoes

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2600 nw 87th ave, doral, FL 33178

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

