Piccola Bussola of Huntington

970 W. Jericho Tpke.

Huntington, NY 11743

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Baked Clams
Seafood Marinara

Appetizers

Nonna's Meatballs

$14.00+

in tomato sauce served with fresh ricotta cheese

Fried Zucchini

$12.00+

served with a pan of fresh marinara sauce

Fried Calamari

$17.00+

served with a pan of fresh marinanra sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00+

served with a pan of fresh marinara sauce

Stuffed Artichokes

$14.00+

filled w/ olives, capers, anchoives, garlic & bread crumbs

Eggplant Balls

$12.00+

eggplant "meatless" balls" in tomato sauce with fresh ricotta cheese

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00+

mushroom caps filled w/ mushrooms, roasted peppers, onions, bacon, parmesan cheese, & bread crumbs

Baked Clams

$14.00+

"Oreganato Style" topped with seasoned bread crumbs, garlic, and parmesan cheese

Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato

$14.00+

served with an olive, basil & sun-dried tomato caponata

Fruiti Di Mare

$19.00+

fresh calamari, shrimp, clams, & mussels served chilled with a dressing of EVOO and lemon

Grilled Octopus

$20.00+

- tenderized Spanish Octopus with celery and a dressing of EVOO & lemon

Cold Antipasto

$15.00+

tomato with fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, olives, grilled eggplant, asparagus, proscuitto di parma, genoa salami, & provolone cheese

Mussels

$18.00+

Soups

Stracciatella Soup

$8.00+

Spinach, egg drop, parmesan cheese

Escarole & Bean Soup

$8.00+

Tortellini en Brodo (broth)

$8.00+

Salads

Bussola Salad

$12.00+

iceberg, arugula, radicchio, endive, tomatoes, onions, roasted peppers, & cucumbers, in a balsamic vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$13.00+

iceberg, arugula, radicchio, endive, tomatoes, onions, roasted peppers, & cucumbers, in a balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00+

fresh romaine lettuce and croutons with classic Caesar dressing, freshly made in house

Chopped Antipasto Salad

$16.00+

iceberg, tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, asparagus, olives, prosciutto di parma, genoa salami & sharp provolone cheese, in a balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

$13.00+

w/ pears, walnuts, & shaved parmesan cheese, in a balsamic vinaigrette

Pasta

Pasquale

$21.00+

Peas, mushrooms, asparagus, pancetta & tomato sauce with a touch of cream

Alfredo

$21.00+

traditional Alfredo sauce w/ peas & prosciutto

Bolognese

$22.00+

a hearty meat sauce & shaved parmesan cheese

Lobster Ravioli

$24.00+

Lobster stuffed ravioli topped with shrimp & asparagus in a tomato cream sauce

Country Style

$22.00+

pasta with sausage, broccoli rabe, sun-dried tomatoes, cannellini beans, garlic & oil

Spinach & Shrimp Oreganata

$28.00+

pasta topped with shrimp oreganata, spinach, bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, garlic & oil

White Clam Sauce

$24.00+

Red Clam Sauce

$24.00+

Vodka Sauce

$20.00+

Vodka infused tomato cream sauce

Carbonara

$20.00+

pancetta, onions, egg yolk, parmesean cheese

Matriciana

$20.00+

Tomato sauce with bacon & onions

Broccoli pasta

$20.00+

Broccoli, green & black chopped olives, capers, garlic & oil

Marinara

$17.00+

Italian plum tomatoes, olive oil, garlic & fresh basil

Garlic & Oil

$19.00+

Pasta & Meatballs

$22.00+

Chicken

Chicken Piccata

$22.00+

Chicken breast sautéed w/ lemon, capers & marinated artichoke hearts

Chicken Marsala

$22.00+

w/ mushrooms & Marsala wine

Chicken Sorrentino

$22.00+

Chicken breast w/ eggplant, prosciutto & melted mozzarella

Chicken Francese

$22.00+

Egg-battered breasts w/ white wine, lemon & butter

Chicken Pizzaiola

$22.00+

Chicken breast sautéed w/ lemon, capers & marinated artichoke hearts

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00+

Breaded cutlet w/ tomato sauce & melted mozzarella

Chicken Scarpariello

$22.00+

Roasted bone-in chicken sautéed w/ olive oil, garlic, white wine & lemon

Chicken Campagnola

$28.00+

Roasted chicken, sausage, red peppers, potatoes, mushrooms & onions, sautéed w/ olive oil, garlic, white wine & lemon

Chicken Paillard

$24.00+

Tenderized and grilled chicken breast with choice of: sautéed “Primavera” vegetables, or chopped salad, or bruschetta topping, or sautéed broccoli rabe

Chicken Fontina

$24.00+

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$14.00+

Veal

Veal Piccata

$28.00+

Veal scallopini sautéed w/ lemon, capers & marinated artichoke hearts

Veal Marsala

$28.00+

w/ mushrooms & Marsala wine

Veal Sorrentino

$28.00+

Veal scallopini w/ eggplant, proscuiito & melted mozzarella

Veal Francese

$28.00+

Egg-battered scallopini w/ white wine, lemon & butter

Veal Pizzaiola

$28.00+

Veal scallopini sautéed w/ peppers & mushrooms in white wine tomato sauce

Veal Parmigiano

$28.00+

Breaded cutlet w/ tomato sauce & melted mozzarella

Veal Saltimboca

$29.00+

Veal scaloppini, prosciutto w/ demi-glazed white wine & butter, served over spinach

Eggplant

Eggplant Rollatini

$20.00+

Eggplant rolled w/ ricotta cheese & topped with tomato sauce

Eggplant Parmigiano

$20.00+

Steaks, Chops & Pork

NY Strip Steak

$42.00

certified all-natural Black Angus steak with sauteed mushrooms, roasted potatoes & bacon

Veal Chop Bussola

$45.00

Thick veal chop with sautéed mushrooms, red peppers & onions

Veal Chop Milanese

$45.00

Thin pounded and breaded veal chop, topped with arugula, tomatoes & endive salad

Pork Chop

$26.00+

Thick center cut pork chop with sautéed broccoli rabe and cherry peppers

Italian Pork Sausage

$22.00+

grilled sweet sausage with sauteed onions, mushrooms, & red peppers

Fish

Salmon

$26.00+

Grilled Branzino

$28.00+

with broccoli rabe

Sole Francese

$29.00+

with spinach

Seafood

Grilled Shrimp Toscano

$26.00+

Jumbo shrimp w/ spinach, cannellini beans, fresh tomatoes

Shrimp Oreganata

$23.00+

bread crumbs, garlic & olive oil

Shrimp Marinara

$23.00+

Italian plum tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil

Shrimp Diavolo

$23.00+

Italian plum tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil

Shrimp Luciano

$23.00+

Seafood Diavolo

$24.00+

Calamari, shrimp, little neck clams & mussels in a spicy plum tomato sauce

Seafood Marinara

$24.00+

Calamari, shrimp, little neck clams & mussels in a spicy plum tomato sauce

Seafood Luciano

$24.00+

Calamari Marinara

$22.00+

Calamari Diavolo

$22.00+

Sautéed calamari w/ spicy plum tomato sauce

Clams Posillipo

$22.00+

Italian plum tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil

Vegetables

Broccoli

$11.00

Spinach

$11.00

Escarole

$11.00

Broccoli Rabe

$14.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Escarole & Beans

$14.00

Potato Croquettes

$10.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$15.00

Side Pasta

Side Linguine Marinara

$10.00

Side Cappellini Marinara

$10.00

Side Penne Marinara

$10.00

Side Linguine Tomato sauce

$10.00

Side Cappellini Tomato sauce

$10.00

Side Penne Tomato sauce

$10.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Tartufo

$8.00

Pistachio Tartufo

$8.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
When you're in the mood for good times and great cuisine, Piccola Bussola is the place to be. Our restaurant is located in one of the area's most pleasant settings and is known for its delightful staff and superb cuisine. The menu at Piccola Bussola Ristorante features a wide array of great selections, made from only the freshest and highest quality ingredients, with something sure to please every member of your group. Piccola Bussola Ristorante is a family style restaurant and has established itself as one of the area's favorite culinary destinations, sure to offer you a pleasant and unique dining experience every time you visit. Please stop in soon! No matter what the occasion calls for or your appetite demands, the friendly staff at Piccola Bussola Ristorante promises to make your next dining experience truly unforgettable.

970 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington, NY 11743

