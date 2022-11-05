Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Piccolina da Centrolina

No reviews yet

963 Palmer Alley NW

Washington, DC 20001

Popular Items

Scarola
Pizza Margherita
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Coffee

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea 16 oz

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.75

Coffee Small

$2.75

Coffee Large

$3.50

Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte 16 oz

$5.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.75

Long Black

$3.00

Americano

$3.75

Iced Americano

$4.75

Hot Chai 12 oz

$4.25

Iced Chai 16oz

$4.25

Matcha

$4.75

Iced Matcha

$4.75

Mocha Latte 12 oz

$5.75Out of stock

Iced Mocha Latte 16oz

$5.75Out of stock

Hot Chocolate 8 oz

$3.50Out of stock

Matcha Limonata

$5.75

Amy's Palmer

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Cider

$4.00

BUONGIORNO

Granola Famosa

$10.00

greek yogurt, topped with our house-made granola, seasonal fruit & honey *contains nuts*

Egg on Brioche

Egg on Brioche

$10.00

Omelette

$14.00

ratatouille & melted gruyère omelette, served with toasted bread

Fortuna

$10.00

organic brown lentils, sunny side egg

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Pancetta

$3.00

Pompelmo

$4.00

wood roasted grapefruit, basil, sea salt

Today's Toast

$4.00

baker's choice, seasonal jam, butter

Egg

$1.00

GIARDINO

Scarola

$10.00

chopped escarole, lemon, olive oil, parmigiano ❊ add charred chicken breast

Sarde

$16.00

tomato and avocado, sunny side egg on freshly baked carte musica

Carota

$10.00

carrot, bulgur wheat, cauliflower, golden raisin, pistachio

Cavolo

$10.00

charred napa cabbage, calabrian chile, agave nectar

Broccoli di Rabe

$8.00

garlic, peperoncino

Ratatouille Provencale

$10.00

zucchini, tomato, eggplant, basil

Soup of the Day

$8.00

soup of the day, slice of bread.

ARROSTO

Seppie

$14.00

cuttlefish & calamari, lemon

Salmone

$14.00

salmon, fennel seed, coriander

Salsiccia

$10.00

lamb and pork sausage

Panini

Polpo Panino

$18.00

charred octopus, mozzarella, tomato pork jam, pickled onion, peperoncino, served on brioche

Porchetta Panuzzo

Porchetta Panuzzo

$16.00

roasted and shaved suckling pig, mustard greens, grilled onion, salsa verde, provolone, on wood-fired flatbread

Giardino Panuzzo

$16.00

wood roasted zucchini, tomato, grilled onion, arugula, pesto, provolone, on wood-fired flatbread

Scacce

Scacce

$17.00

sicilian rolled & baked savory dough, lamb sausage, broccoli raab, caciocavallo, mozzarella

Pizza

Pizza Margherita

$17.00

classico! tomato, basil, mozzarella

Pizza Diavola

$18.00

peperoni! soppressata piccante, tomato, basil, mozzarella

Pizza Bianca

$14.00

Pizza Parma

$19.00

Pizza Zucca

$19.00

OTHER

Parmigiana

$20.00

Side Of Chicken

$8.00

Sandwiches

Our ready to go salads, sandwiches, and more!

Ham and Gruyere

$12.00Out of stock

Caprese

$12.00Out of stock

Veggie Foccacia

$12.00Out of stock

Mortadella

$12.00Out of stock

Egg Salad Sanwich

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Roasted chicken salad on toasted house-made wheat bread.

Focaccia Pomodoro

$6.00Out of stock

Salads and More

Scarola To-go

$10.00Out of stock

Carota To-go

$14.00Out of stock

Yogurt Cup

$10.00Out of stock

Erbazzone

$6.50Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Egg Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Chips

Lightly Salted

$2.00

Sour Cream & Chive

$2.00

Salt & Vinegar

$2.00

Pastry

Italian Pastry w/ricotta cheese & candied orange peel

Sweet Scone

$3.75

Muffin

$3.75

Savory Scone

$4.00
Bomboloni

Bomboloni

$3.75Out of stock

Brioche doughnut with cinnamon sugar and vanilla pastry cream filling

Devil's Food Cake

$4.00

Almond Olive Oil Cake

$6.00

Apple Ricotta Tea Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Flourless Almond Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Orange Pistachio Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Orange Marscapone Tea Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesy Egg Biscuit

$4.00

Quiche

$8.00

Strata

$10.00

Veggie Savory Brioche Bun

$8.00

Meat Savory Brioche Bun

$8.00

Cornetto

$5.00Out of stock

Frangipane Tart Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Financier

$5.00

Cupcake

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Tart

$7.50Out of stock
Crostata

Crostata

$6.50Out of stock

wood-fired crostata with seasonal fruit

Cassata

$6.00

Rugelach

$3.00Out of stock

Cake Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Meringue Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Bundt Cake

$5.00

Pumpkin Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Meringue Bag

$5.00

German Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Mini Apple Pie

$4.00

Build Your Own Cannoli Bar

Build Your Own Cannoli

$4.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Lemon Ricotta Cookie

$2.75
Chocolate Crackle

Chocolate Crackle

$4.00Out of stock

Pizelle

$2.25Out of stock

Occhio De Bue

$3.00Out of stock

Italian Rainbow Cookie

$2.75

Baci Di Dama

$3.50

Thumprint

$3.25

Sugar Cookie

$4.00

Passion fruit tahini

$3.50Out of stock

Molases Crackle

$2.75

Snickerdoodle

$2.75

Wine

All purchases of alcohol must be ordered with a prepared food. The purchaser must be 21 of age and have a valid license present at pickup or delivery.

Adami 'Garbel' Prosecco

$12.00+

Impero Pinot Grigio Trebbiano

$10.00+

Feudo Antico Pecorino

$12.00+

Del Maso Rose

$12.00+

Impero Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00+

Salvalai "Trevenezie" Pinot Nero

$12.00+

Beer

Birra Dolomiti

$8.00Out of stock

SPRITZ

Mimosa

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

aperol, prosecco

Campari Spritz

$13.00

campari, oj soda

Elderflower Spritz

$13.00

Italicus Spritz

$13.00

Pomodoro

$16.00

hendricks, vermouth, cherry tomato shrub, tomato water

Malfy 75

$14.00

malfy con limone gin, prosecco

FALL DRINKS

Cynar Spritz

$14.00

Spirito Chai

$14.00

Frappe Nocciola

$15.00

Mulled Wine

$13.00

Mela Inverno

$15.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Still Water Plastic Bottle

$3.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$4.50

Milk

$2.00

Sprite

$4.00

Natalie's Resilient

$6.00Out of stock

Red Jacket Fuji Apple Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Urban Remedy Turmeric Boost

$8.00

Bread

Brioche Roll - Large

$3.00
Traditional Baguette

Traditional Baguette

$5.00

Country Sourdough Loaf

$8.00

Ciabatta

$4.00Out of stock

Plain Foccacia

$5.00

Challah

$12.00

Side Of Nutella

$1.50Out of stock

Whole Wheat Loaf

$7.50Out of stock

Gifts

Scacce for Three

$52.00Out of stock

Our specialty Sicilian rolled and baked savory pastry Shipped frozen, ready to bake Includes: 1 broccoli raab, lamb sausage, mozzarella & caciocavallo cheeses 1 tomato, mozzarella & caciocavallo cheeses 1 spinach & mushroom

Eggplant Parmigiana for Four

$82.00Out of stock

Ship Chef Amy’s famous Eggplant Parmigiana, 10 layers of sliced eggplant, mozzarella, tomato & basil Ready to Bake

California Soul

$24.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Translating to “little one” in Italian, Piccolina is the sophomore restaurant from award-winning Washington DC Chef and Owner Amy Brandwein. The all-day café located across the alley from Brandwein’s Centrolina in CityCenterDC features a menu cooked over wood fire, alongside a variety of freshly baked breads inspired by the chef’s travels through Italy. Piccolina offers counter service for dining in and a selection of premade items to go, such as Brandwein’s famed eggplant lasagna. The bright and cozy space, with an open view of the wood-fired oven, invites guests to enjoy a casual meal inspired by the flavors of Italy.

Website

Location

963 Palmer Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

