Piccolo Cucina e Vino 17 North St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
17 North St, Middletown, NY 10940
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar - Middletown
No Reviews
8 Orange Plaza LN Middletown, NY 10940
View restaurant