Piccolo Cucina e Vino 17 North St

review star

No reviews yet

17 North St

Middletown, NY 10940

Piatti Piccoli Small Plates

Olive Della Casa

$6.00

Origin - Cerignola, Italy . mild, buttery green olives .

Grissini

$9.00

Prosciutto di Parma wrapped Italian breadsticks atop a bed of arugula with a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

Il Formaggio

$9.00

12 month aged Parmigiano reggiano served with a side of balsamic reduction & honey and grissini (italian breadsticks).

Caponata

$9.00

A tomato based Sicilian eggplant spread with veggies and pine nuts. Warmed and served with toasted crostini.

Napoleon

$12.00

Herbed goat cheese stacked with pickled beets, fresh basil, pickled red onions. Atop arugula, and topped with balsamic reduction and hazelnuts. With side of crostini.

Torta Giorno

$8.00

Pastry puff topped with herbed goat cheese, roasted sweet potatoes, asparagus. Baked until crispy, served atop arugula, with balsamic reduction drizzle. with side of basil aioli.

Italian Cheese Toast

$8.00

Toast topped with whipped ricotta, roasted cranberries and caramelized walnuts, drizzle of balsamic reduction & chopped fresh basil atop arugula.

Palline di Caprino

$8.00

Herbed goat cheese balls atop arugula. with balsamic reduction and cherry tomatoes.

Antipasti Sharing Plates

Burrata

$18.00

Velvety mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil with crostini

Tonno

$18.00

Italian tuna in olive oil atop arugula. with tomato, pickled red onion, caperberries, hard boiled eggs & lemon vinaigrette. Served with crostini.

Piadina

$14.00

House-made Italian flatbread, filled with fig jam, goat cheese and arugula. Grilled and served warm, topped with a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

Salumi e Formaggi

$25.00

Our meat and cheese board with : Prosciutto di Parma . mortadella . soppressata . parmigiano reggiano . asiago . gorgonzola . olives . fig jam . taralli . grissini .

Mediterranean Platter

$12.00

Toasted crostini served with four spreads: marinated artichoke hearts, basil pesto, truffle cream spread & roasted red peppers with balsamic reduction.

Insalata

Salmone Salad

$10.00+

Mixed greens topped with crumbled goat cheese, sliced cherry tomato, maple pecans. Salmon can be served warmed or chilled with balsamic vinaigrette.

Pollo Grigliato

$8.00+

Mixed greens topped with red onions, parmigiano reggiano, warm grilled chicken. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Mela Salad

$7.00+

Mixed greens topped with apples, red onions, maple pecans & a creamy maple dressing. Can be topped with any of our proteins for an additional price.

Uva Salad

$7.00+

Mixed greens topped with crumbled goat cheese, grapes and toasted hazelnuts and served with a creamy green goddess dressing. Can be topped with any of our proteins for an additional price.

House Salad - Small

$3.00

Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Reduction

Pasta

Cavatelli alla Contadina

$23.00

Artisinal fresh pasta with spinach, mushrooms, butternut squash, with garlic & olive oil. Topped with parmigiano reggiano cheese.

Pappardelle Toscano

$32.00

Handmade Pappardelle pasta with a slow cooked wild boar stewed in a red wine tomato and vegetable sauce.

Ravioli di Zucca

$24.00

Butternut squash ravioli in a brown butter sage sauce topped with parmigiano reggiano cheese.

Linguini ai Gamberi

$24.00

Linguine with sauteed shrimp & roasted tomato in a white wine garlic sauce.

Secondi, Mains

Bistecca , Steak Entree

$36.00

Pan seared bone out Rib eye steak with asparagus and roasted root vegetables.

Gallina , Chicken Entree

$26.00

Roasted Chicken Thighs atop a creamy polenta with leeks, mushrooms, carrots, peas and edamame.

Pescare , Fish Entree

$34.00

Pan seared Wild Caught Salmon atop a saffron risotto with garlic sauteed spinach.

Pizza

Margherita

$12.00

House made pizza dough topped with fresh made mozzarella, tomato sauce & fresh basil. Personal size (about 10 inches) .

Salsicca

$14.00

House made pizza dough topped with fresh mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, tomato sauce and a basil pesto. Personal size (about 10 inches).

Seasonal Pizza

$16.00

House made pizza dough topped with pumpkin, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, arugula, hazelnuts & honey.

Soup

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Our soup changes daily - if you would like to know the soup of the day please call us at (845) 343 - 2233 . Our bowl of soup is 12 ounces .

Quart of Soup of the Day

$16.00

Our soup changes daily - if you would like to know the soup of the day please call us at (845) 343 - 2233 . Our quart of soup is 32 ounces .

Soft Drinks

Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Still Water

$4.00

Sparkling Limonata - Can

$3.00

Sparkling Blood Orange - Can

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Milk

$2.00

Piccolo Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sparkling Lemonade with fruit

$4.00

Coffee Drinks

Espresso

$2.00+

Americano

$2.00+

Macchiato

$3.00

Cappucino

$3.00+

Latte

$3.00+

Flavored Latte

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Cold Brew

$3.00

House Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Decaf Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Oregon Chai Latte

$3.00+

Pastry - TO GO

Mini Cannoli

$3.00

Lemon Tart

$5.00

Seasonal Crisp

$5.00

Cream Puff

$3.00

Chocolate Cream Puff

$4.00

Vegan Cupcake

$6.00

Carrot Cake Muffin

$6.00

Zucchini Cupcake

$6.00

Ricotta Cheesecake

$7.00

Raspberry Almond Tartlet

$6.00

Tiramisu Cup

$6.00

Three Cheese Cheesecake

$6.00

Almond Horn

$3.00

Raspberry Almond Bar

$3.00

Walnut Brownie

$3.00

Pecan Bar

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Affogato

$8.00

Hazelnut Gelato

$6.00

Butter Cookies

$15.00

Sticky Toffee Cake with Ice Cream

$10.00

Retail

Green Goddess Dressing

$9.00

Maple Dressing

$9.00

Maple Pecans - 1/2 Pound

$15.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Still Water

$4.00

00 Pizza Flour

$7.00

Pappardelle

$9.00

Gluten Free Penne

$10.00

Classic Taralli

$6.00

Rosemary Taralli

$6.00

Olive Taralli

$6.00

Sicilian Blood Orange (4 pack cans)

$8.00

Sicilian Lemonata (4 pack cans)

$8.00

O'vesuvio BABY red

$20.00

O'vesuvio BABY yellow

$20.00

O'vesuvio LARGE red

$20.00

Torani

$10.00

Lady Fingers

$9.00

Green Olives

$9.00

Fig Jam

$10.00

Pickled Eggplant

$15.00

Blood Orange 1 Liter Bottle

$6.00

Limonata 1 Liter Bottle

$6.00

Piccolo Shirt

$20.00

Piccolo Hat

$25.00

Thanksgiving Desserts

Pumpkin Maple Crumb Cheesecake

$35.00

NY Cheesecake with Ganache

$33.00

Raspberry Almond Tart

$38.00

Chocolate Truffle Tart

$35.00

Apple Crisp

$25.00

Mini Creme Puffs

$12.00+

Chocolate Mini Creme Puffs

$15.00+

Pumpkin Mini Creme Puffs

$15.00+
