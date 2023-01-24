Piccolo Italian Restaurant 1261 Som Center Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Calamari Giovani

$15.00

Lightly breaded and sautéed with sweet and hot peppers, sherry wine and plum tomatoes

Shrimp Canale

$16.00

Pistachio crusted jumbo shrimp with Frangelico cream sauce

Mussels Marinara

$15.00

P.E.I. mussels sautéed with onions, garlic, white wine, tomato Brodo

Sausage Stuffed Hot Peppers

$14.00

Italian hot peppers filled with sausage stuffing, topped with marinara sauce and parmigiano cheese

Eggplant Piccolo

$11.00

Breaded eggplant layered with caprino and ricotta cheeses and marinara sauce

Zucchini Fritte

$10.00

Hand breaded zucchini fries with parmigiano and garlic aioli dipping sauce

Mozzarella Fritta

$10.00

House made breaded mozzarella served with marinara sauce

Polpette

$14.00

Nonna’s meatballs, crafted marinara, ricotta

Soup & Salad

Wedding Soup

$7.00

Escarole, chicken, meatballs, pastina in chicken broth

Arugula Salad

$13.00+

Oranges, shaved red onions, prosciutto, parmigiano, with a lemon vinaigrette

House Salad

$10.00+

Mixed greens, ceci beans, carrots, tomatoes, with a balsamic vinaigrette

Italian Cobb

$17.00

Chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, crispy prosciutto, gorgonzola, carrots and tomatoes, with a balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00+

Traditional salad with romaine hearts, dressing, croutons and parmigiano

Bistro Salad

$13.00+

Mixed greens, toasted almonds, fresh strawberries, feta cheese with a honey-orange vinaigrette

Pizza

Traditional

$14.50

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone. Gluten-free crust available

Aglio e Olio

$14.50

Olive oil, garlic, herbs, mozzarellaand provolone. Gluten-free crust available

Old World

$14.50

Red sauce, olive oil and pecorino romano cheese. Gluten-free crust available

Fra Diavalo

$17.50

Spicy soppressata, red onion, chili oil, red sauce, mozzarella

Tutto Carne

$18.50

Traditional pizza with pepperoni, prosciutto, sausage, meatball

Margherita

$17.50

Aglio e olio, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil

Siciliano

$17.50

Red sauce, olive oil, sausage, caramelized onions, pecorino romano

Pollo Pesto

$18.50

Basil pesto, roasted chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella

Pasta

Pasta Marinara

$18.00

Spaghetti, penne, gnocchi or cavatelli

Bowtie Aglio e Olio

$23.00

Breaded chicken, artichokes, spinach, tomatoes and roasted red peppers sautéed in garlic and olive oil

Gnocchi Rossa

$23.00

Italian potato dumplings with sausage, mushrooms and peas in a tomato cream sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Wide pasta tossed with parmesan cream sauce

Lasagna

$20.00

Layers of pasta filled with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, beef and sausage bolognese

Penne Arrabiata

$19.00

Hot peppers, fresh basil, olive oil in a marinara sauce

Pasta Carbonara

$22.00

pancetta, peas, rigatoni pasta, cream, pecorino

Spaghetti with Clam Sauce

$22.00

Chopped clams, onion, garlic, white wine, crushed red peppers, fresh basil

HH Piccolo Pasta Bowl

$11.00

Chef’s daily whim, a lighter pasta portion

Specialties

Chicken Picatta

$26.00

Chicken Scallopini with artichokes, capers, lemon and white wine served with pasta marinara. Includes homemade focaccia bread.

Veal Parmesan

$27.00

Breaded cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese served with pasta marinara. Includes homemade focaccia bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Breaded cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese served with pasta marinara. Includes homemade focaccia bread.

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Lightly battered eggplant with marinara and mozzarella cheese served with pasta marinara. Includes homemade focaccia bread.

Veal Picatta

$27.00

Lighted breaded, sauteed with artichokes, capers, lemon white wine butter sauce, side of pasta marinara. Includes homemade focaccia bread.

Veal Milanese

$27.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with lemon arugula, grape tomatoes and parmigiano, served with pasta marinara.. Includes homemade focaccia bread.

Sicilian Chicken

$19.00

Boneless oven roasted thighs, Sicilian lemon, casteltrevano olives, fresh herbs, riced cauliflower.. Includes homemade focaccia bread.

Short Rib Bolognese

$25.00

Braised short ribs, tomato ragu, ricotta salata, rigatoni.. Includes homemade focaccia bread.

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Seafood

Pan Seared Scottish Salmon

$26.00

Julienne vegetables, risotto, gremolata. Includes homemade focaccia bread.

Shrimp Maria

$26.00

Large shrimp sauteed in olive oil with sundried tomatoes, spinach, white wine and light marinara sauce tossed with angel hair pasta. Includes homemade focaccia bread.

Frutti di Mare

$30.00

Shrimp, calamari and mussels sauteéd in a red clam sauce, served over spaghetti. Includes homemade focaccia bread.

Family Packages

Piccolo Parmesan

$57.95

Piccolo Mangia!

$57.95

Piccolo Classico

$66.95

Market

Qt Ialian Wedding Soup

$13.00

Qt Marinara

$12.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Cannoli (2)

$10.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Casata cup

$6.00

Lemon bar

$6.00

Piccolo wine

$40.00

Soda

$1.75

Pizzeles

$12.00

Small Cookie

$10.00

Large Cookie

$20.00

Qt Meat Sauce

$15.00

Qt Tomato Cream Sauce

$15.00

Pint Marinara

$6.00

Dolce

Tiramisu

$10.00

Spumoni

$7.00

Canolli

$6.00

2 canolli

$10.00

Gelato

$7.00

NY cheesecake

$11.00

Chocolate Cremoso

$12.00

Lemon Square

$6.00

Casatta cup

$6.00

Daily Specials

Pasta Special

$21.00

Fish of the Day

$28.00

Veal Special

$35.00

Chicken Special

$26.00

Pork Special

$21.00

Cauliflower Fritta

$12.00

Kids (Copy)

Kids Butter Noodles

$6.00

Kids Cutlet w/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Plain Pizza

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.00

Sides and extras

Green beans

$6.00

Side Meat Balls

$8.00

Side Sauce

$1.00

Bread And Oil

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Cappuccino

$5.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

DBL ESPRESSO

$4.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

ITHACA GINGER BEER

$3.50

ITHACA ROOTBEER

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
